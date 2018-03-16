Illinois State coach Dan Muller takes a jab at Wichita State’s NCAA tournament loss on Twitter

Wichita State’s stunning loss to No. 13 seed Marshall was the big early storyline of Friday afternoon’s NCAA tournament action.
The Shockers failed to reach the Round of 32 for the first time since 2012 as the Thundering Herd won their first NCAA tournament game in program history. Marshall guard Jon Elmore became an early NCAA tournament darling as many fans were excited to see another No. 4 seed lose in the first round.
Illinois State head coach Dan Muller was also happy to see Wichita State fall in the upset.
As former conference rivals in the Missouri Valley Conference, the Redbirds were constantly trying to overtake the Shockers for league supremacy and the Valley’s NCAA tournament autobid. Muller is also one of the more vocal coaches in the country when it comes to social media. He pleaded with power conference teams for a home-and-home series for Illinois State and got it thanks to an impassioned rant on Twitter. Muller has never been afraid to voice his opinion.
And now that Wichita State moved out of the Valley and into the bigger, multi-bid American Athletic Conference this season, Muller was more than delighted to take a jab at the Shockers after the NCAA tournament loss to Marshall.
With Loyola taking down No. 6 seed Miami for an upset win on Thursday afternoon, Muller had additional confidence knowing the Missouri Valley Conference already won a game in the Round of 64. Loyola’s win means the Missouri Valley Conference is headed to the Round of 32 for the seventh consecutive year.
Most of those Valley NCAA Tournament wins came from Wichita State’s dominant run over the last several years. Muller appears optimistic that the Valley is going to be fine without its former powerhouse.
Kamar Baldwin finished with 24 points, nine boards and five assists while Kelan Martin added 27 points of his own as No. 10 seed Butler found a way to turn a rout into an exciting basketball game.
The Bulldogs jumped out to a 21-2 led less than seven minutes into the first half and advanced to the second round of the tournament, and a date with in-state rival and No. 2 seed Purdue, with a 79-62 win over Arkansas, but the game was no where near as simple as it sounds.
Arkansas, after trailing by 19 points in the first half, used a 16-0 run to take a 29-27 lead. Butler would again jump out and take control early in the second half, but another surge pulled them within three — 53-50 — midway through the half. Butler was able to withstand both runs from Arkansas, which is not surprising given the nature of that program, and it’s a good sign as we move into the second round.
Butler will get another shot at Purdue on Sunday. The first time these two teams faced off, the Boilermakers picked up an 82-67 win. But this time around, Purdue will be without star center Isaac Haas, whose fractured elbow will keep him out for the rest of the tournament. This opens the door for the Bulldogs, who actually matchup pretty well with the post-Haas Boilermakers.
There’s nothing better than an in-state rivalry game in the NCAA tournament, but perhaps the real talking point here is the job that has been done by the current and the former Butler head coaches. Chris Holtmann left the Bulldogs in June to take over at Ohio State, and he has the Buckeyes in the second round of the NCAA tournament after winning Coach of the Year in that league. No one thought that team had a prayer of getting to the Big Dance, and Thad Matta was fired because the team wasn’t going to be good enough for Ohio State standards.
And LaVall Jordan?
He wasn’t exactly walking into the easiest situation to take over, either. They were losing three starters and a coach that many thought of as one of the sport’s up-and-coming stars.
Both men are in the second round of the NCAA tournament.
How many people saw that coming?
Kansas head coach Bill Self told reporters that he hopes he can get “15 or 20 minutes” from sophomore center Udoka Azubuike against Seton Hall on Saturday.
Azubuike missed the Big 12 tournament following an MCL sprain, and in the Jayhawks’ first round game against Penn, he played all of three minutes.
“He practiced today,” Self said. “We went for an hour, and he was out there the majority of the minutes and actually looked pretty good. Timing may be off a little bit, and conditioning, but we certainly — unless there’s some form of setback — we certainly anticipate him being available tomorrow in a way that you can actually play him to try to win the game.”
Azubuike’s presence will be important against a Seton Hall team that features Angel Delgado, a preseason all-american, at the five. Mitch Lightfoot was terrific in the NCAA tournament opener in Azubuike’s stead, finishing with nine points, 11 boards and three blocks. Freshman Silvio De Sousa played just 10 minutes against Penn, but he had 16 points and 10 boards in the Big 12 title game win.
Defending national champion North Carolina opened its title defense with an impressive 84-66 win over No. 15 seed Lipscomb on Friday afternoon in a West Region contest in Charlotte.
The Tar Heels (25-10) started to run away from the Bisons towards the end of the first half as they turned up the heat even more to start the second half. Five double-figure scorers led a balanced North Carolina attack as guad Kenny Williams led the way with 18 points.
Senior Theo Pinson added a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds while guard Joel Berry II (14 points), guard Cameron Johnson (12 points) and forward Luke Maye (10 points) also finished in double-figures for North Carolina.
Shooting 51 percent (31-for-60) from the field, the Tar Heels had an impressive 20 assists on 31 turnovers.
Lipscomb (23-10) was led by guard Kenny Cooper (14 points) and forward Rob Marberry (13 points) but the Bisons couldn’t get anyone else going on the offensive end. Leading scorer Garrison Matthews was held to only eight points on 3-for-14 shooting after averaging 22.6 points per game this season as North Carolina’s defense did a great job of tracking the Lipscomb star.
Shooting 25 percent (7-for-28) from three-point range, Lipscomb saw its eight-game winning streak get snapped after the Atlantic Sun winners couldn’t buy a bucket from deep.
No. 2 seed North Carolina advances to play No. 7 seed Texas A&M in the second round on Sunday. The Aggies knocked off No. 10 seed Providence earlier on Friday afternoon as big men Tyler Davis and Robert Williams both had double-doubles.
The Tar Heels will have superior guard play than the Aggies, but if Davis and Williams have another big game then this one could be close. North Carolina’s thin frontline will be challenged in a major way by Texas A&M as that could be the key matchup.
Isaac Haas will miss the rest of the tournament after he fractured his elbow on a hard fall late in the second half of a win over No. 15 Cal St.-Fullerton on Friday.
With about seven minutes left in a game that was already decided, Haas got tangled up with a Fullerton big man and fell directly onto his right elbow. He was down for a few minutes and he did return to the game, but only briefly.
Haas had nine points and 10 boards on Friday. He was averaging 14.7 points and 5.7 boards on the season. The 7-foot-3, 290 pound center was the anchor of Purdue’s, the guy that Matt Painter ran everything off of due to his ability to score with his back-to-the-basket.
In his absence, expect freshman Matt Haarms to see major minutes with Jacquil Taylor filling into the back-up role.
Purdue plays the winner of Butler and Arkansas on Sunday.
Georgia State’s star guard D’Marcus Simonds did what he could to try and earn Ron Hunter his second upset win in the span of four seasons.
Simonds scored 16 of his 24 points in the opening minutes of the game — a personal 16-11 surge to open the game — and the Panthers led by as many as eight points in the first half before No. 2 seed Cincinnati made their run. Jarron Cumberland finished with 27 points and 11 boards as the Bearcats opened up a 10 point lead late in the first half and pulled away down the stretch, escaping the first round with a tougher-than-it-looks, 68-53 win.
Cincinnati will advance to play the winner of this afternoon’s matchup between No. 7
Nevada and No. 10 Texas.
The major concern with this Cincinnati team this season is that they lack a go-to scorer. In theory, that guy should be Jacob Evans, but Evans has a habit of forgetting that he is, actually, Mick Cronin’s best player and this team’s go-to guy. That happened for stretches on Friday afternoon, which is what’s so important about what Cumberland did.
The Bearcats can go through spells where it looks like they struggle to put the ball in the basket. As good as they are defensively, one of the reasons that this team hasn’t gotten much attention as a potential Final Four threat is that they don’t score the ball all that well, and that they can find themselves bogged down on the nights when Evans isn’t hitting shots.
Cumberland is streaky, but when he’s on, he can do things like he did on Friday.
And that’s big.
Because I guarantee you that, at some point during the next 10 days, if Cincinnati is going to get to a Final Four, they are going to again have to rely on someone other than Evans to carry the load offensively.