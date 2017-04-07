More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

Wichita State to play in the AAC next season

1 Comment
By Rob DausterApr 7, 2017, 11:14 AM EDT

Wichita State is heading to the AAC, and an official announcement confirming the move is expected at some point today, per multiple reports.

They will play in the AAC next season.

The move will include all Shocker sports — the school does not field a football team — but the reason for adding Wichita State to the conference has everything to do with their basketball program. The Shockers have been one of the best teams in the country for the last five seasons, reaching a Final Four in 2013, going 35-1 in 2014 and finishing the year as a top ten team on KenPom last season. They are currently ranked 10th in the NBC Sports Preseason Top 25, meaning that they’ll likely be the favorite to win the AAC regular season title this year.

There is some risk involved with this move, as Wichita State’s success is somewhat tied to Gregg Marshall’s presence on the bench. They’ve always been a good basketball program. They’re a top 15-20 program nationally with Marshall there. But Marshall is already one of the highest-paid coaches in the country. He would never leave for a pay raise — the Koch brothers have the deepest pockets in college basketball — so the only way to get him out of Wichita would have been if he got fed up with having to deal with the NCAA Selection Committee’s inability to recognize how good teams from mid-major conferences are. Remember, the committee did such an awful job seeding the Shockers this year that they were a seven-point favorite as a No. 10 seed.

But Marshall probably won’t have to worry about that now that he’s in a league with Cincinnati, SMU, UConn, Memphis, Temple, Houston and Tulsa.

And that may mean that he ends up in Wichita longer than he would have otherwise.

Gregg Marshall, Billy Packer reportedly victims of Ponzi scheme

AP Photo/Michael Dwyer
1 Comment
By Rob DausterApr 7, 2017, 1:19 PM EDT

The newest head coach in the AAC, Wichita State’s Gregg Marshall, was the victim of a Ponzi scheme that may have bilked investors of $51 million, according to a bankruptcy court filing obtained by the Wichita Eagle.

The Ponzi scheme was run by a Charlotte businessman named Greg Siskey, who took his own life back in December as it started to unravel.

Marshall, who spent a decade as the head coach at Winthrop in South Carolina, had $200,000 invested with Siskey in TSI Holdings, one of the four companies that have been forced into bankruptcy, according to the paper. He wasn’t the only prominent college basketball name that had money invested with Siskey: Billy Packer is reportedly out $1.3 million.

2017 NBA Draft Early Entry List: Who is staying and who is going?

Christian Petersen/Getty Images
3 Comments
By Rob DausterApr 7, 2017, 12:36 PM EDT

Duke’s Luke Kennard will declare for the NBA Draft and sign with an agent Isaiah Briscoe to declare for draft, sign with agent Caleb Swanigan to declare for the draft, won’t sign an agent

RETURNING TO SCHOOL

Jalen Adams, UConn
Tyus Battle, Syracuse
Marques Bolden, Duke
Bruce Brown, Miami
Marcus Foster, Creighton
E.C. Matthews, Rhode Island
Robert Williams, Texas A&M (story)

DECLARING, SIGNING WITH AN AGENT

Dwayne Bacon, Florida State (story)
Lonzo Ball, UCLA (story)
Jawun Evans, Oklahoma State (story)
De’Aaron Fox, Kentucky (story)
Markelle Fultz, Washington (story)
Harry Giles III, Duke (story)
Jonathan Isaac, Florida State (story)
Luke Kennard, Duke (story)
T.J. Leaf, UCLA (story)
Tyler Lydon, Syracuse (story)
Lauri Markkanen, Arizona (story)
Malik Monk, Kentucky (story)
Austin Nichols, Virginia
Justin Patton, Creighton (story)
L.J. Peak, Georgetown
Ivan Rabb, California (story)
Xavier Rathan-Mayes, Florida State
Kobi Simmons, Arizona (story)
Dennis Smith Jr., N.C. State (story)
Edmond Sumner, Xavier (story)
Jayson Tatum, Duke (story)
Melo Trimble, Maryland (story)

DECLARING WITHOUT AN AGENT

Shaqquan Aaron, USC
Jaylen Adams, St. Bonaventure
Bam Adebayo, Kentucky (story)
Deng Adel, Louisville
Jashaun Agosto, LIU-Brooklyn
Jarrett Allen, Texas
Mark Alstork, Wright State
Ike Anigbogu, UCLA
James Blackmon, Indiana
Trevon Bluiett, Xavier
Tony Bradley, North Carolina
Rodney Bullock, Providence
Khadeen Carrington, Seton Hall
Jeffery Carroll, Oklahoma State
Jason Chartouny, Fordham
Donte Clark, UMass (story)
John Collins, Wake Forest
Angel Delgado, Seton Hall
John Egbunu, Florida
Jon Elmore, Marshall
Obi Enechionyia, Temple
Drew Eubanks, Oregon State
Tacko Fall, UCF
B.J. Johnson, La Salle
Andrew Jones, Texas
Kerem Kanter, Green Bay
Marcus Keene, Central Michigan
Kyle Kuzma, Utah
B.J. Johnson, LaSalle
Jaylen Johnson, Louisville
Andrew Jones, Texas
Donovan Mitchell, Louisville
Eric Mika, BYU
Semi Ojeleye, SMU
Cam Oliver, Nevada
Devin Robinson, Florida
Corey Sanders, Rutgers
Jaaron Simmons, Ohio
Jaren Sina, George Washington
Caleb Swanigan (story)
Stevie Thompson, Oregon State
Trevor Thompson, Ohio State
Thomas Wilder, Western Michigan
Omer Yurtseven, N.C. State

YET TO DECIDE

Rawle Alkins, Arizona
Grayson Allen, Duke
O.G. Anunoby, Indiana
Keita Bates-Diop, Ohio State
Jordan Bell, Oregon
Joel Berry II, North Carolina
Mikal Bridges, Villanova
Miles Bridges, Michigan State
Dillon Brooks, Oregon
Thomas Bryant, Indiana
Zach Collins, Gonzaga
Tyler Dorsey, Oregon
P.J. Dozier, South Carolina
Vince Edwards, Purdue
Jacob Evans, Cincinnati
Matthew Fisher-Davis, Vanderbilt
Jessie Govan, Georgetown
Devonte’ Graham, Kansas
Isaac Haas, Purdue
Donta Hall, Alabama
Ethan Happ, Wisconsin
D.J. Hogg, Texas A&M
Frank Jackson, Duke
Josh Jackson, Kansas
Justin Jackson, Maryland
Justin Jackson, North Carolina
V.J. King, Louisville
Dedric Lawson, Memphis
Williams Lee, UAB
Anas Mahmoud, Louisville
De’Anthony Melton, USC
Chimezie Metu, USC
Shake Milton, SMU
Johnathan Motley, Baylor
Svi Mykhailiuk, Kansas
Theo Pinson, North Carolina
Jerome Robinson, Boston College
Allonzo Trier, Arizona
Mo Wagner, Michigan
Nigel Williams-Goss, Gonzaga
D.J. Wilson, Michigan

Baylor’s Johnathan Motley underwent surgery to repair torn meniscus

Leave a comment
By Terrence PayneApr 6, 2017, 11:34 PM EDT

Baylor’s junior forward Johnathan Motley finished his All-American season while playing with a torn meniscus in his knee.

Jonathan Givony of DraftExpress.com first reported the news via Twitter on Thursday night. Givony stated that Motley will likely be sidelined between 4-8 weeks. Various other media outlets have reported that, through a spokesperson, the university has confirmed the injury.

Motley, according to Givony, tore his meniscus during the Sweet 16 loss to South Carolina. He ended with 18 points, off 8-of-17 shooting, with nine rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal. He averaged 17.3 points, 9.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.1 blocks per game.

The 6-foot-10 big man has a decision to make while recovering. Will he declare for the 2017 NBA Draft, or will he return to Baylor for his senior season? With Motley’s recovery timetable means it’d be highly unlikely for him to be ready for the NBA Draft Combine (May 9-14 in Chicago). Couple that with the 13 power forwards and centers projected to go in the first round of the NBA Draft, that may be enough to convince him to return to Waco.

DraftExpress has him slotted as an early second round selection.

The Bears have lost Ish Wainwright to graduation and Al Freeman to transfer. Retaining Motley could result in a preseason ranking for Scott Drew and Co.

Texas A&M lands transfer Josh Nebo

Leave a comment
By Terrence PayneApr 6, 2017, 10:20 PM EDT

Texas A&M continues a notable offseason with the addition of a sought-after low-major transfer.

St. Francis (PA) sophomore forward Josh Nebo has committed to the Aggies, according to a report on Thursday night from Evan Daniels of Scout. The 6-foot-8 Nebo is a native of Houston. He had announced his decision to transfer out of the program on March 22.

He averaged 12.3 points and 8.0 rebounds per game for the Red Flash. His 2.6 blocks a contest ranked him top-10 nationally. Nebo arrives in College Station with 143 career blocks under his belt.

Nebo joins Marquette’s Duane Wilson as newcomers to the program via transfer. Wilson will graduate this spring, meaning he will be eligible to play during the 2017-18 season. Nebo will have to sit out due to NCAA transfer rules. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.

He will play an important role on the scout team for the Aggies, one that should benefit him at the start of the 2018-19 campaign. With projected lottery pick Robert Williams electing to return for a sophomore season, Nebo will go head-to-head with an NBA-caliber forward every day in practice.

The Aggies ended last season with a 16-15 (8-10 SEC) record.

LaVar Ball trashes Lonzo’s teammates for tournament exit

16 Comments
By Terrence PayneApr 6, 2017, 9:41 PM EDT

In the latest instance of putting his oversized foot in his equally oversized mouth, LaVar Ball blamed UCLA’s exit from the NCAA Tournament on the slow foot speed of “three white guys” in the starting five.

LaVar Ball, who in November, guaranteed the Bruins would win the national championship explained why they “realistically” couldn’t cut down the nets in an interview with Clay Fowler of the Orange County Register on Thursday evening.

“Realistically you can’t win no championship with three white guys because the foot speed is too slow,” Ball told Fowler. “I told Lonzo – ‘One of these games you might need to go for 30 or 40 points.’ It turned out the that was the one game. Then once they get to the Elite 8, they’re right there.”

As Fowler notes, it’s easy to pinpoint who Ball is referencing: Thomas Welsch, Bryce Alford, the head coach’s son, and T.J. Leaf, who is so slow he’s expected to be a first-round pick in the upcoming NBA Draft.

Lonzo Ball, a consensus first-team All-American, was anything but that in his final game in college. The 6-foot-6 freshman phenom was 4-of-10 shooting from the field with 10 points, eight assists, and four turnovers.

LaVar is right, foot speed was the issue, as no Bruin, especially his son, could stop Kentucky point guard De’Aaron Fox, who poured in a career-best 39 points in Kentucky’s 86-75 win over UCLA in the Sweet 16.

LaVar blames that showing on a hamstring issue Lonzo was playing through.

Trashing members of the UCLA roster, including the head coach’s son, is an interesting strategy considering Ball has two more sons committed to play for Steve Alford.