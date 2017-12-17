More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
(Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

Illinois State’s Dan Muller pleaded for a tougher schedule on Twitter and got it

By Scott PhillipsDec 17, 2017, 5:52 PM EST
Finishing the regular season at 27-6 wasn’t good enough to get Illinois State into last season’s NCAA tournament.

Although the Redbirds shared the Missouri Valley Conference title with Wichita State and split a regular-season series against the nationally-ranked Shockers, the NCAA tournament selection committee left Illinois State in the cold for an at-large bid on Selection Sunday.

The major reason: schools from power conferences continually refuse to schedule quality mid-major opponents like Illinois State. The Redbirds only played TCU from a “Power 5” conference during non-conference play last season. A road loss to the Horned Frogs didn’t do Illinois State much good in the eyes of the committee.

So Illinois State head coach Dan Muller took an interesting approach to generating a more respectable non-conference schedule. Muller took to Twitter and fully utilized his bitmoji game to call out programs from bigger conferences. His goal was to get the NCAA tournament selection committee’s attention with how tough it is for mid-major programs to schedule bigger schools. Muller also hoped the Redbirds could secure a home-and-home series against legitimate, power-conference competition.

“It got a lot of play. I thought it would go national. I didn’t think it would get as big as it got,” Muller said to NBCSports.com. “I got interviews across the country, some TV stuff, and a lot of responses from coaches, friends. A lot of them said it was hilarious. A lot of them said it was great. My point was to emphasize the difficulty in how the selection committee wants schools like us to do [things].”

Muller’s plea quickly went viral. More importantly, Muller’s plea actually worked.

Ole Miss was interested in making a home-and-home deal with the Redbirds. The two programs literally started the series with a very public back-and-forth on Twitter. There was a previous connection between the schools as Torrey Ward had been an assistant coach with both programs. Ward was tragically killed in a plane crash after the 2015 Final Four while he was the associate head coach of the Redbirds.

“It was all public, to be honest. What you saw is how it started,” Muller said of the series. “Rob Bjork, the AD at Ole Miss, tweeted back to me and I hit him back. I’ve known Andy Kennedy for a long time. Obviously there’s a very close acquaintance and friend we’ve got in Torrey Ward — so we had a connection there. That’s why AK wanted to do it. So, we’re grateful and appreciative.”

The two programs started the home-and-home series in Oxford on Saturday as Ward was honored with a video tribute from Ole Miss before the game. Ward’s family was also in attendance — including his mother, ex-wife and two children.

“It was great to see [Ward’s family],” Muller said. “We honored Torrey before the game and I know that was a big part of what Andy wanted to do.”

Besides for the heartwarming gesture in honoring a fallen friend, the game was also beneficial for Illinois State because they earned an overtime win, on the road, against an SEC opponent. Muller’s plan actually worked. The Redbirds have tried to answer the committee this season by playing a top-20 non-conference schedule. Unfortunately, Illinois State isn’t currently in position to earn a potential at-large bid after a sluggish 5-6 start.

But the Valley appears to be wide open now that Wichita State has ascended into the American Athletic Conference. Illinois State has been missing two key members of its rotation for nearly the entire season. Muller is optimistic that the tough non-conference schedule has properly prepared the Redbirds for the conference slate. The race for the Valley’s at-large bid is still going to be tight.

“We’re getting better; we have a lot of talent. We’re building our depth. But we’ve got to be healthy,” Muller said. “If, and when, we’re healthy, I really do think we’ll have a chance to be right there in the end.”

Even if Illinois State falls short of the NCAA tournament this season, Muller has laid the groundwork for another competitive non-conference schedule for next season. Always an aggressive coach when it comes to scheduling, Muller and the Redbirds have some solid opponents like Ole Miss, BYU and Florida Gulf Coast coming to campus next season. Arizona State also called to show interest in a potential home-and-home series with Illinois State. The two programs couldn’t figure out a date to make things work but it served as a reminder that Muller’s tweet was working.

What started as a plea to the NCAA tournament selection committee has turned into an unexpected boon to Illinois State’s scheduling practices. Muller acknowledged that he doesn’t prefer to use Twitter. But Muller might have to bring out his popular bitmoji character more often if it continues to lead to results like this.

Fort Wayne’s 3-point barrage shoots down Indiana, 92-72

AP Photo/Tony Tribble
Associated PressDec 19, 2017, 12:15 AM EST
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Fort Wayne coach John Coffman simply told his players to be themselves Monday night at Indiana.

He wanted them to use their 3-point shooters to attack Indiana’s defense. He wanted them to stick to the defensive game plan.

And after 40 minutes of waiting, watching and worrying about another poor stretch derailing the Mastodons’ latest upset bid, Coffman finally got another chance to celebrate a monumental victory.

Kason Harrell scored a career-high 28 points, Bryson Scott added 26 and the Mastodons made 17 3-pointers to blow out the Hoosiers 92-72 on their home floor.

“Our No. 1 priority was to play with an attack mentality,” Coffman said before thinking back to last season’s upset over Indiana. “That was the No. 1 thing that put us in position last year. Then it had to be toughness. We talked a lot about rebounding — tip, tip, tip and then we’ve got a garbage collector with a Matt Weir or a Bryson Scott rebounding.”

The Mastodons (6-5) did just enough on the glass to make it work.

But they were so dominant everywhere else, they didn’t even need overtime to win this time.

It’s the fifth time an in-state team, other than Notre Dame or Purdue, has posted consecutive wins over the Hoosiers, and Fort Wayne did it by matching Indiana State’s record-breaking total for 3s made by a visiting team at Assembly Hall.

“Again I told the guys on the staff, I’m not sure you can make 17 3s in a game once in a decade let alone a season, twice at home,” coach Archie Miller said. “It’s comprehensible.”

But it happened, and when the Mastodons’ long-distance shooters warmed up in the second half, the game turned quickly.

After watching Indiana rally from a 33-27 first-half deficit to take a 40-36 lead early in the second half, Fort Wayne reverted to its customary form.

It made three 3s during a 17-5 run that gave them a 53-44 lead with 14:03 to go.

Then, with Indiana trailing 58-51, they made four more 3s in a 1:41 stretch to extend the lead to 70-53. One more 7-0 scoring flurry put the Hoosiers in a 21-point deficit that it couldn’t rebound from.

Robert Johnson had 17 points and Juwan Morgan finished with 14 for Indiana (6-6).

“They felt the pressure of our poise on offense because we played our process for 40 minutes,” Coffman said. “We got great shot after great shot after great shot. Seventeen 3s, that’s a good night for us but that’s not surprising. We’ve done that before. What was really good was that for 40 minutes we stuck with being us.”

BIG PICTURE

Fort Wayne: The Mastodons proved last year’s stunning upset was no fluke. This time, they made the three-hour trek to Bloomington and went home with an even more impressive victory. The win will help fortify Fort Wayne’s resume but it has to continue to win.

Indiana: It took less than 72 hours for the biggest win of Miller’s first season to wear off. The Hoosiers now have two embarrassing losses to in-state mid-major teams. The Hoosiers gave up 34 3s in those losses and have allowed 51 in the other 10.

KEY NUMBERS

Fort Wayne: John Konchar had 16 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. … The Mastodons wound up 17 of 30 on 3s and 14 of 30 on 2s. … They scored 29 points off 18 Indiana turnovers while committing just 12. … Fort Wayne also had 13 steals. … Scott is 5-0 all-time against the Hoosiers, including three wins he had at Purdue. His twin brother, Brenton, plays for Indiana State and was part of season-opening win in Bloomington.

Indiana: Couldn’t take advantage of its 46-31 rebounding edge or the 20-6 advantage on the offensive end. … Indiana was 4 of 24 on 3s. … The other losing streaks against in-state teams other than Notre Dame and Purdue: Three straight to Butler from 1947 to 1948; two to the Bulldogs in 1957 and 1958 and two to Indiana State in 1999 and 2000. Butler also won the first three games in the series from 1901-02.

THEY SAID IT

Fort Wayne: “In the huddle one time, I said it looked like they weren’t confident and we wanted to take advantage of that and we did,” Scott said.

Indiana: “I think handling success is always a lot harder than getting kicked in the face,” Miller said when asked about the quick turnaround from the Notre Dame win.

UP NEXT

Fort Wayne: Opens play Thursday against Liberty in the first of two games at a tournament in New Orleans.

Indiana: Hosts Tennessee Tech on Thursday in the second-to-last non-conference game on the schedule.

VIDEO: Arizona’s Allonzo Trier injures knee

Christian Petersen/Getty Images
By Rob DausterDec 18, 2017, 10:47 PM EST
Allonzo Trier left No. 18 Arizona’s game against North Dakota State on Monday night following a knee injury he suffered in the second half.

Trier is averaging 22.3 points this season. He’s an all-american on a team that is currently No. 5 in the NBC Sports Power Rankings.

Here’s a video of the play:

It appears as if the NDSU player’s knee collided with Trier’s as he was planting. Trier was taken back to the locker room with a noticeable limp, and returned to the bench with an ice pack on his knee.

“Worst case scenario or fear,” Miller said after the game. “I don’t want to say there’s no chance, but it looks like it’s something he’s going to be fine with over time. We’ll know more tomorrow. It scares you as a player when you feel that in your knee.”

Here’s to hoping it’s nothing but a bruise.

Bridges has 33, No. 2 Michigan St swats away Houston Baptist

Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images
By Travis HinesDec 18, 2017, 9:55 PM EST
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Miles Bridges leaped for a lob and dunked over a 6-foot-10 center , made four 3-pointers and sprinted around screens to set up some shots in between.

He’s back.

Bridges matched his career high with 33 points, leading No. 2 Michigan State in a 107-62 win over Houston Baptist on Monday night.

“You can see his athleticism is finally back,” Spartans coach Tom Izzo said. “Offensively, Miles was as good as he’s been since he’s been here.”

The sophomore sprained his left ankle in the third game of the season, keeping him out of one game and slowing him in some additional games.

Bridges has looked like a preseason All-American in some games since the injury, but he often deferred to teammates when he had the ball. Against the Huskies, he was in attack mode.

“I was just trying to find the open spots and my teammates were finding me,” he said. “I was trying to get everything they gave me, but everything felt good.”

The 6-foot-7, 225-pound forward had 20 points in the first half, making 8 of 11 shots and going 3 of 6 beyond the arc. He finished 11 of 14 overall, 4 of 7 on 3-pointers and 7 of 7 at the line to match the 33-point total he had last season against Purdue.

“He’s so big and strong and skilled,” HBU coach Ron Cottrell said. “He knocked down shots even when we were there. He makes all the little plays and does the little things to get himself looks.”

Michigan State (11-1) has won 10 straight since losing to top-ranked Duke.

The Spartans set a school record with 16 blocked shots. Freshman Jaren Jackson had six blocks before fouling out in 18 minutes, and Nick Ward had four blocks to go with his 20 points and six rebounds. Joshua Langford added 14 points.

Houston Baptist (4-8) stayed relatively close until Michigan State’s 18-6 run late in the first half. Reserve Jalon Gates scored 17 points while Ian DuBose and Braxton Bonds each had 10 for the Huskies, who were held to 28 percent shooting.

“Shots weren’t going in for us, but Michigan State had a lot to do with that,” Cottrell said. “They’re so tenacious defensively. You’re not going to be able to finish much at the rim.”

BIG PICTURE

Houston Baptist: The Huskies played physically throughout, even late when they were losing by 50-plus points and playing without their leading scorer, senior center Josh Ibarra.

“Our guys never backed down,” Cottrell said. “They didn’t stop competing.”

Izzo agreed.

“As far as heart, courage and toughness, they played with it,” he said. “And we didn’t and that’s what I told their coach.”

Michigan State: Izzo isn’t happy. He said it was embarrassing and a shame to let an undersized team get 24 offensive rebounds. And, Izzo said he called the earliest timeout of his career — just 1:34 into the game — after the team had three turnovers following pre-game instructions that stressed taking care of the ball.

“I think we lead the world in unforced turnovers,” Izzo said. “Those things are not something we can take lightly anymore.”

The Spartans finished with 14 turnovers, approaching their average that was spiked by a season-high 24 in a rout over North Carolina.

“If we want to be a great team, we can’t do that,” Bridges said. “If we fix our turnovers and our rebounding, we can take a step and be a great team.”

BOX SCORE BITS

Michigan State’s Cassius Winston had a career-high 12 assists for a team that made 64 percent of its shots overall, 58 percent of 3-pointers and 76 percent of its free throws.

NEXT UP

Houston Baptist: Plays at Vanderbilt on Wednesday night.

Michigan State: Hosts Long Beach State on Thursday night.

 

Mykhailiuk’s 3s spur No. 14 Kansas to 109-64 rout of Omaha

Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images
Associated PressDec 18, 2017, 9:31 PM EST
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Svi Mykhailiuk hit six 3-pointers and scored 26 points, Devonte Graham added 17 and No. 14 Kansas rolled to a 109-64 victory over Omaha on Monday night.

Lagerald Vick added 15 points and Malik Newman had 14 for the Jayhawks (9-2), who enjoyed a breather after a tough string of games. They beat Syracuse, lost back-to-back to Washington and Arizona State, and needed a clutch 3-pointer from Mykhailiuk to beat Nebraska over the weekend.

Mykhailiuk kept knocking down shots against the Mavericks (3-11), too. He was 6 of 7 from beyond the arc and 10 for 13 from the field, adding four rebounds and four assists for good measure.

Daniel Norl had 13 points and Zach Jackson had 10 to lead Omaha, which went 9 for 28 from beyond the arc, shot 33 percent from the field and was outrebounded 49-26 by the Jayhawks.

The Jayhawks toyed with the Mavericks throughout much of the first half, but their hot outside shooting and massive size advantage in the paint allowed them to easily draw away.

Arizona State transfer Sam Cunliffe, who became eligible after the fall semester and was playing his first game in Allen Fieldhouse, got the first big run started by knocking down a 3 late in the first half.

Mykhailiuk and Graham added 3s and the Jayhawks took an 11-0 run into halftime.

Cunliffe also had a couple of nifty alley-oop dunks, leaping up to spear the ball with one hand for his first points with the Jayhawks. He finished with nine points in 19 minutes.

It didn’t help the Mavericks’ cause that they rely on an up-and-down style predicated on 3s, one that plays right into the Jayhawks’ hands. Their superior speed and talent showed as the Jayhawks hit the 100-point mark before the final media timeout, allowing them to empty the bench.

Even walk-on James Sosinski got into the game. The tight end was plucked from the Kansas football team to provide depth in practice, and he wound up scoring four points in the final minutes.

BIG PICTURE

Omaha faced its fourth opponent that was ranked or currently resides in the Top 25, though that’s only part of the Mavericks’ difficult schedule. They also played on the road for the 11th time in 14 games.

Kansas has done just fine against members of the Summit League, beating South Dakota State earlier this season. Now the Jayhawks need to prove they can beat someone from the Pac-12. They lost to Oregon in last year’s NCAA Tournament, and to the Huskies and Sun Devils this season. Stanford is next.

UP NEXT

Omaha plays Montana State on Thursday night, its fourth game in nine days.

Kansas plays the Cardinal on Thursday night in Sacramento, California.

VIDEO: Miles Bridges throws down

BTN
By Travis HinesDec 18, 2017, 7:59 PM EST
This Monday is a bit of a slow night on the college hoops schedule, but Miles Bridges provided a little bit of excitement in Michigan’s tilt with Houston Baptist.

The preseason national player of the year unleashed a nasty alley-oop over the top of 6-foot-10 Edward Hardt in the first half.

Bridges hasn’t been as dominant as expected to start this season – his points, rebounds and shooting percentages are all down – but that dynamic athleticism hasn’t gone anywhere.