Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

No. 13 Buffalo embarrasses No. 4 Arizona

By Travis HinesMar 16, 2018, 12:12 AM EDT
Arizona’s star-crossed season just got trampled by a Buffalo.

The fourth-seeded Wildcats were absolutely manhandled by the No. 13 Bulls, 89-68, in what amounted to a dominating performance for Buffalo and an embarrassment for Arizona.

Buffalo, not the team with the presumptive No. 1 NBA draft pick or the preseason No. 2 ranking, was clearly and completely the better squad from start to finish.

It was a fitting end for the Wildcats, whose season has been defined by its absurdity and failures. The year began with the arrest of an assistant coach as part of a federal investigation and then endured Rawle Alkins’ broken foot, another failed drug test and reinstatement from Allonzo Trier and the allegation that Sean Miller was on a federal wiretap discussing funnelling money to star Deandre Ayton before coming to an end in Idaho with a shellacking courtesy of the MAC champion.

At long last, this season out of its misery.

The Wildcats looked either uninterested or unable to hang with the motivated and focused Bulls, who have been in the NCAA tournament in three of the last four years. Buffalo head coach Nate Oats said he believed his team was the better one on the floor Thursday. Nothing that happened there disproved that theory.

Buffalo was blistering offensively, shooting 54.8 percent from the floor and 50 percent on 30 shots from 3-point range. Wes Clark scored 25 and Jeremy Harris had 23. CJ Massinburg hit five threes and scored 19 points to help the Bulls to the first NCAA tournament win in program history.

Buffalo’s story is a great one. The team on the other side of the scoreboard can’t say the same.

As brutal as Arizona’s performance was Thursday and as disjointed as their entire season has been, the Wildcats’ future looks bleak.

Things could get a whole lot worse really quickly.

At the most basic level, the roster turnover will be massive. Ayton, Alkins and Trier are going pro while Dusan Ristic and Parker Jackson-Cartwright are out of eligibility. For those keeping score at home, that’s the entire starting five.

There are no reinforcements coming, either. The stench of the federal investigation has made their recruiting toxic, and there are no commits for 2018. Arizona has been the premier recruiting on the west coast in recent years, and now they literally have no one in their recruiting class in the middle of March.

Of course, those are short-term concerns. The bigger issue is how bad are the long-term implications of their current situation?

Miller may have coached his last game in Tucson. The federal government might have more to say about the program. Then the NCAA will undoubtedly have questions.

Arizona can’t even really just wait out the allegations. The unknown here is actually probably worse than just getting to whatever the fallout will eventually be. At least then the Wildcats will know what they’re facing and how to deal with it. Right now, it’s a shrug and a hope the program isn’t decimated. Not exactly a winning message on the recruiting trail.

It’s going to get dark in the desert.

The question becomes how long does night last?

The worst part?

The NCAA won’t be able to vacate that loss.

Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images
By Travis HinesMar 16, 2018, 12:55 AM EDT
With Day 1 in the books, Saturday’s times and TV assignments have been announced for teams looking to book a trip to the Sweet 16. All times Eastern.

Pittsburgh – Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller, Dan Bonner and Dana Jacobson

12:10 p.m. – No. 1 Villanova vs. No. 9 Alabama, CBS

Approx. 2:40 p.m. – No. 2 Duke vs. No. 7 Rhode Island, CBS

 

Boise – Brian Anderson, Chris Webber and Lisa Byington

5:15 p.m. – No. 5 Kentucky vs. No. 13 Buffalo, CBS

Approx. 7:45 p.m. – No. 4 Gonzaga vs. No. 5 Ohio State, CBS

 

Dallas – Spero Dedes, Steve Smith, Len Elmore and Ros Gold-Onwude

6:10 p.m. – No. 3 Tennessee vs. No. 11 Loyola (Chicago), TNT

Approx. 8:40 – No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 6 Florida, TNT

 

Wichita – Brad Nessler, Steve Lavin and Evan Washburn

7:10 p.m. – No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 8 Seton Hall, TBS

Approx. 9:40 – No. 3 Michigan vs. No. 6 Houston, TBS

No. 3 Michigan survives sloppy performance, beat No. 14 Montana

By Rob DausterMar 16, 2018, 12:42 AM EDT
Mo Wagner committed his first of three turnovers just three seconds into the game. He shot just 2-for-6 from the floor. He scored all six of his points in the second half. He did all this on a night where Zavier Simpson, Michigan’s point guard that took a star turn during the Wolverine run to the Big Ten tournament title, played just three first half minutes due to foul trouble.

And it didn’t matter.

No. 3 seed Michigan beat No. 14 Montana in one of the ugliest basketball games that you’ll ever see, a 61-47 snooze-fest that included a 15-minute delay during the start of the second half for what appeared to be an issue with the review equipment. The Wolverines got 18 points and 11 boards from Charles Matthews and 11 points from Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman. They committed 14 turnovers. They missed eight of their first 15 free throws. It was just … ugly.

So let’s talk about the good things.

  • Michigan’s defense was as good as ever. The Wolverines dug themselves a 10-0 hole in the first three minutes then allowed just 34 points the rest of the way. They held Montana scoreless for more than 10 minutes in the second half to open up their lead.
  • They won a game with their two most important players struggling.
  • Most importantly, they won.

And in the end, that’s all that matters.

Win.

Advance.

Hope that you play better on Saturday.

Because no one on Houston, one of the hottest teams in the country, is going to care if you’re still rusty from a 12-day layoff.

No. 6 Florida has no problem with No. 11 St. Bonaventure

Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
By Travis HinesMar 16, 2018, 12:34 AM EDT
No. 6 Florida had no problem with No. 11 St. Bonaventure on Thursday night, dispatching the Bonnies with ease, 77-62, to move on to the second round of the NCAA tournament with a Saturday matchup against No. 3 Texas Tech up next.

The Gators weren’t able to immediately run away and hide from St. Bonaventure, but they turned a five-point halftime lead into a 20-point advantage just past the midway point of the second half.

Florida shot just 41.5 percent from the floor, but forced 18 turnovers as the Bonnies’ offense was stymied.

Egor Koulechov starred for Florida, scoring 20 points and grabbing six rebounds. Jalen Hudson added 16 points while Keith Stone had nine points and eight rebounds.

The Gators were able to move on despite getting just so-so nights from KeVaughn Allen and Chris Chiozza, who combined for 15 points on 5 of 17 shooting. Chiozza, though, tallied 11 assists.

St. Bonaventure shot 35.4 percent from the floor for the game and made just 3 of 19 shots from 3-point range.

Florida capped off a perfect day for the SEC, which went 4-0 on the tournament’s first day. Kentucky, Alabama and Tennessee were all also winners.

The competition steps up significantly Saturday for Mike White’s team. The Red Raiders survived an upset scare by Stephen F. Austin in the first round, but they got a masterful performance from Keenan Evans, who scored 19 points in the second half, and their defense was as strong as its been all season.

Both teams will be content to slow play down and try to out-execute the other. Given both teams are content to play slow and play defense, it could be one of the better knock-down, drag-outs of the tournament’s first week.

Collin Sexton leads No. 9 Alabama past No. 8 Virginia Tech

Rob Carr/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 16, 2018, 12:30 AM EDT
Collin Sexton finished with 25 points and six assists and John Petty added 20 points on 6-for-8 shooting from three off the bench as No. 9 seed Alabama picked off No. 8 seed Virginia Tech, 86-83, to advance to the second round of the NCAA tournament and get their shot at top seed Villanova.

And they might actually a chance to do that.

But we’ll get there.

First things first: Sexton scored 22 of his 25 points in the second half, and the Tide really turned things on after Justin Robinson was whistled for a foul for catching Sexton with an elbow squarely in the jaw. If you have even the slightest idea of what Sexton is about as a competitor, than you know that those are the kind of things that can flip a switch; 18 of his 22 second half points came after that elbow.

And that competitiveness is part of the reason that I think Alabama can make a run at the top seed in the East region.

There are two things that you need to be able to do to beat Villanova.

The first is to be able to run them off of the three-point line. They are just so dangerous shooting the ball. It’s insane, and it’s not a coincidence that the three games they lost in the last month of the season all came on nights where they shot poorly; 8-for-33 against St. John’s, 3-for-20 against Providence, 12-for-39 against Creighton.

Alabama not only ranked 18th nationally in KenPom’s adjusted defensive efficiency metric, but they are top 30 in defending the three-point line; Alabama’s opponents shoot just 32.4 percent from beyond the arc.

The other thing you need to be able to do: Have your lead guard go off, and there may not be a guard better-suited to doing that on a big stage than Sexton is.

He loves competition. He loves being challenged.

And I can almost guarantee that he will love the chance he gets to make a statement against NBC Sports National Player of the Year Jalen Brunson.

Buckle up.

VIDEO: Rob Gray’s career-night, game-winner sends Houston past San Diego State

Jamie Squire/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 15, 2018, 10:04 PM EDT
Rob Gray capped a career performance in a thrilling game with one of the best moves that you’ll see in this tournament.

After a ridiculous series of possessions — we’ll get to that — left the game tied and 26 seconds left, Gray simply dribbled out the clock, waited for his moment and did exactly what everyone in the world knew that he was going to do.

He won the game, the first for the Houston program since 1984:

The final score was 67-65.

How did we get there?

I’m glad you asked, because it was absolutely insane.

And simply putting it into words would not do it justice.

So here:

And all of that happened after San Diego State had erased a 13-point second half deficit. Those two threes that Devin Watson hit were the first two times that the Aztecs had been tied since early in the first half.

But this game was about Gray.

We spent a lot of time prior to the start of the tournament talking about things like “Who is the new Shabazz Napier?” and “What teams can make a run in the tournament?” and “What team outside of the top four seeds can get to a Final Four?”

I’m ashamed to admit to the fact that I did not consider Gray or Houston for anything like that.

I didn’t even have them winning the first game of the NCAA tournament, and while my pick might have looked prescient had Trey Kell made that three that he got on the final possession of the game, it looks silly now.

Houston was one of the hottest teams in college basketball in the second half of the season. That’s carried over to the first round of the NCAA tournament. How long will that run last?