Simulating the 2020 NCAA Tournament: Who would be the real national champion?

By Rob DausterMar 17, 2020, 7:05 AM EDT
So here’s what happened.

I was bored on Monday night.

Bored, trapped in my house and wondering how in the world I was going to survive without college basketball and the NCAA tournament, so I decided to make one of my own.

Using the most recent bracket projection from our Dave Ommen to put together the field and something called NCAA Game Sim, I played out the entire NCAA tournament.

All 68 teams.

All 67 games.

All the madness, all the upsets, everything that we are all missing right now.

Let’s dive into it.

Programming note: I’ll be posting the bracket as it looks after every single round. If you’re interested in who played well, the box score for every game is linked.

Cue the music.

FIRST FOUR

11. Texas 72, 11. Xavier 60
16. Robert Morris 72, 16. NC-Central 64
16. Siena 70, 16. Prairie View A&M 65
11. N.C. State 76, 11. Texas Tech 75

FIRST ROUND

EAST

1. Dayton 82, 16. Winthrop 60
8. LSU 68, 9. Arizona State 60
5. Butler 75, 12. Liberty 65
4. Maryland 63, 13. Yale 56
6. West Virginia 83, 11. UCLA 68
3. Duke 90, 14. Hofstra 66
7. Michigan 75, 10. Florida 60
15. Northern Kentucky 69, 2. Villanova 64

Things went pretty smoothly in the East Region on the first day of the tournament until the final game, when No. 15 seed Northern Kentucky added to Villanova’s long legacy of winning national titles or getting upset in the first weekend. Jalen Tate led the way with 16 points for the Norse.

MIDWEST

1. Kansas 87, 16. Robert Morris 54
8. Saint Mary’s 87, 9. Houston 73
5. BYU 74, 12. Stephen F. Austin 63
4. Louisville 62, 13. Vermont 60
6. Iowa 85, 11. N.C. State 55
3. Kentucky 83, 14. Bradley 65
7. Illinois 68, 10. Utah State 67
2. Creighton 67, UC Irvine 66

The Midwest Region had all of the action in the first round, as three games were decided by a single possession. Vermont came within a missed Everett Duncan three of upsetting No. 4-seed Louisville while Creighton’s Denzel Mahoney hit a jumper at the buzzer to avoid becoming the second No. 2-seed to lose in the first round. Illinois and Utah State were decided by a single point, but that was thanks to a late Brody Miller three that did nothing but make sure that the Aggies covered the spread.

SOUTH

1. Baylor 62, 16. Boston U. 57
9. Indiana 71, 8. USC 70
12. Cincinnati 72, 5. Auburn 68
13. North Texas 77, 4. Wisconsin 76
6. Penn State 73, 11. Texas 68
3. Seton Hall 84, 14. Belmont 60
10. Rutgers 63, 7. Providence 47
2. Florida State 83, 15. North Dakota State 71

More upsets and more buzzer-beaters thanks to the South Region. No. 9-seed Indiana got to the second round of the tournament thanks to a game-winning bucker from Damezi Anderson while Thomas Bell his a shot to put No. 13-seed North Texas ahead of No. 4-seed Wisconsin. Brad Davison missed the would-be game-winner.

WEST

1. Gonzaga 83, 16. Siena 51
9. Oklahoma 77, 8. Colorado 72
5. Ohio State 80, 12. Akron 58
4. Oregon 88, 13. New Mexico State 58
6. Virginia 72, 11. East Tennessee State 60
3. Michigan State 90, 14. Little Rock 64
10. Marquette 76, 7. Arizona 63
2. San Diego State 74, 15. Eastern Washington 66

Nothing all that crazy happened in the West Region in the first round. Markus Howard scored 26 points to get the Golden Eagles past No. 7-seed Arizona in the opening round, but that was the biggest upset out west.

SECOND ROUND

EAST

1. Dayton 77, 8. LSU 72
5. Butler 65, 4. Maryland 62
6. West Virginia 86, 3. Duke 70
7. Michigan 87, 15. Northern Kentucky 49

Dayton was the only top four seed to get to the second weekend in the East. The Flyers held off LSU, but things got weird elsewhere. Miles McBride scored 19 points to lead No. 6-seed West Virginia past No. 3-seed Duke while Bryce Nze’s 16 points and 10 boards were enough to get the Bulldogs past No. 4-seed Maryland.

MIDWEST

1. Kansas 79, 8. Saint Mary’s 66
4. Louisville 79, 5. BYU 72
6. Iowa 86, 3. Kentucky 74
7. Illinois 86, 2. Creighton 72

Luka Garza and Joe Weiskamp combined for 45 points as the No. 6-seed Hawkeyes steamrolled No. 3-seed Kentucky in the second round, but they were bested by Ayo Dosunmu (22 points, six assists, six boards) and Kofi Cockburn (21 points, 16 boards) as they blew past No. 2-seed Creighton.

SOUTH

1. Baylor 78, 9. Indiana 48
12. Cincinnati 63, 13. North Texas 56
6. Penn State 82, 3. Seton Hall 68
2. Florida State 68, 10. Rutgers 62

Cincinnati won the battle of the double-digit seeds to become the “Cinderella” No. 12-seed in the Sweet 16 while Penn State’s win over No. 3-seed Seton Hall ensured that there would be a Big Ten team in the Sweet 16 in each and every region.

WEST

9. Oklahoma 89, 1. Gonzaga 71
5. Ohio State 91, 4. Oregon 66
3. Michigan State 68, 6. Virginia 51
10. Marquette 66, 2. San Diego State 61

Six Big Ten teams made it out of the first weekend in total after No. 5-seed Ohio State blew out Oregon and No. 3-seed Michigan State advanced past Virginia, but that was the most normal past of the West Region’s second round. Kristian Doolittle went for 30 points as No. 9-seed Oklahoma upset No. 1-seed Gonzaga and Markus Howard added 21 points as the Golden Eagles held Malachi Flynn to a 2-for-11 shooting performance in a win over the No. 2-seed, San Diego State.

SWEET 16

EAST

1. Dayton 71, 5. Butler 68
7. Michigan 59, 6. West Virginia 50

Eli Brooks, who averaged 19 points through the first two games of the tournament, was once again Michigan’s leading scorer with all of nine points as the Wolverines advanced to the Elite Eight with a win over West Virginia. On the other side of the bracket, Obi Toppin’s 17-point afternoon sent the Flyers to the Elite Eight over No. 5-seed Butler.

MIDWEST

1. Kansas 79, 4. Louisville 64
7. Illinois 74, 6. Iowa 55

Devon Dotson continued his torrid tournament by putting up 23 points in a win over No. 4-seed Louisville. Ochai Agbaji added 19 points as Udoka Azubuike struggled with Louisville’s size. In a battle of Big Ten teams, Giorgi Bezhanishvili and Kofi Cockburn got the best of Luka Garza, holding him to eight points on 3-for-10 shooting as the Illini reached the Elite Eight.

SOUTH

1. Baylor 58, 12. Cincinnati 54
2. Florida State 85, 6. Penn State 77

Scott Drew made it back to the Elite Eight for the third time in his career by knocking off Cincinnati, and he’ll take on No. 2-seed Florida State, who ran past No. 6-seed Penn State to get back to the Elite Eight. Someone from the South Region is going to get to their first Final Four this year.

WEST

9. Oklahoma 66, 5. Ohio State 53
3. Michigan State 75, 10. Marquette 71

Rocket Watts had 19 points to lead No. 3-seed Michigan State as Markus Howard outdueled Cassius Winston but still came up short as the Wolverines beat Marquette. Kristian Doolittle didn’t slow down a bit in the Sweet 16, going for 18 points as the No. 9-seed Sooners advanced to within a game of the Final Four.

ELITE EIGHT

7. Michigan 72, 1. Dayton 67
1. Kansas 64, 7. Illinois 60
1. Baylor 71, 2. Florida State 61
3. Michigan State 76, Oklahoma 56

Isaiah Livers finished with 16 points, Zavier Simpson added 15 points and Franz Wagner went for 13 points and 12 boards as the Wolverines, the No. 7-seed in the East Region picked off No. 1-seed Dayton, ending a dream season for the Flyers.

Meanwhile, in the Midwest, Udoka Azubuike had his best game of the tournament to date, finishing with 14 points and eight boards as Bill Self beat his old program, No. 7-seed Illinois, to get back to the Final Four.

Baylor put four players in double-figures as they advanced to the Final Four for the first time in program history. Freddie Gillispie led the way with 12 points and 14 boards for the Bears.

And in the West, Brady Manek went for 27 points, but Xavier Tillman shut down Kristian Doolittle and Cassius Winston went for 21 points and five assists as the No. 3-seed Spartans got to the Final Four.

FINAL FOUR

1. Kansas 73, 7. Michigan 66
3. Michigan State 72, 1. Baylor 71

In the first game at the Final Four, Devon Dotson and Marcus Garrett combined for 32 points and eight assists as the No. 1-seed Jayhawks ended No. 7-seed Michigan’s dream season. It’s the third time Bill Self has been to a national title game.

Meanwhile on the other side of the bracket, we had a thriller. Michigan State blew a late seven-point lead but Freddie Gillispie missed the would-be game-winning shot at the buzzer. Cassius Winston had 16 points and nine assists in the win.

NATIONAL TITLE

1. Kansas 77, 3. Michigan State 61

In what was billed as one of the most anticipated National Title games in recent memory, Devon Dotson ended up outplaying Cassius Winston — 21 points and five assists to 13 points and three assists — as the Jayhawks finished off a dream season. I hope they enjoyed it. This may be the last time that we’ll see them in postseason play for a long time.

So here it is.

The full, complete 2020 NCAA Tournament, with your national champions: The Kansas Jayhawks.

Here’s to hoping Snoop Dogg is invited to the parade.

College basketball teams are making their own One Shining Moment, and they’re amazing

By Rob DausterMar 16, 2020, 4:48 PM EDT
So here’s a cool thing that has been happening on social media today: Teams are producing their own One Shining Moment videos.

There are some of the best that I have found. I’m sure they are not the only ones that are currently floating around the internet.

Since the NCAA tournament was cancelled and there was no official One Shining Moment, these do an adequate job of feeding that fix.

2020 One Shining Moment: We didn’t get the NCAA tournament but this is still good.

By Rob DausterMar 16, 2020, 4:37 PM EDT
We still have ourselves a 2020 One Shining Moment despite the fact that the 2020 NCAA Tournament never happened.

But that didn’t stop Max Goren, a student at N.C. State and the son of a former Winston-Salem TV anchor, from making his own and, in the process, becoming the hero that college basketball twitter needed.

The video was posted on Saturday. By Monday morning, it had been viewed more than 40,000 times on YouTube and had gone viral on twitter, getting more than 850 retweets and 2,300 likes.

All from someone that had fewer than 100 followers at the time.

“I just did it for myself, really,” Goren told The Athletic.

“All of a sudden Seth Davis is tweeting it. I was like, how did he even see it?”

All of the best moments of the season are in there. You see Stephen F. Austin’s miracle game-winner to beat Duke in Cameron Indoor Stadium. Kamar Baldwin’s game-winning shot to beat Villanova in Hinkle Fieldhouse is in there. Josh Speidel’s moving and inspirational senior night basket is in there. And, of course, Markell Johnson’s half-court shot to beat UNCG at the buzzer is in there. Max is an N.C. State student after all.

But perhaps the best part of the video isn’t the video itself.

It’s the backlash?

You see, the next tweet that Goren sent out following the publication of the video was this:

It seems like he found out the hard way that Duke twitter can be just a little bit insane.

So please, go enjoy the only 2020 One Shining Moment that we are going to get this year.

It may not be the real thing, but it is about as close to it as you can get.

College Basketball Awards: Who won the NBC Sports Player of the Year?

By Rob DausterMar 16, 2020, 2:00 PM EDT
Who was the college basketball Player of the Year? Which coach was named NBC Sports college basketball Coach of the Year? Who was the best defensive player in the country? The best freshman?

Today, we are unveiling the college basketball postseason awards.

National Player of the Year was, in the end, much easier than I thought that it was going to be to pick.

College basketball Coach of the Year, however, was tough. There were at least four candidates that deserved the award.

Tomorrow, we will be unveiling the NBC Sports All-America teams.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Obi Toppin, Dayton

For my money, this was an easy decision.

Obi Toppin is the clear-cut college basketball National Player of the Year. The 6-foot-9 Toppin exploded onto the national scene with a mammoth performance during Dayton’s run to the title game of the Maui Invitational, and he hasn’t slowed down since. He’s averaging 20.0 ppg, 7.5 rpg and 2.2 apg while shooting 63.3 percent from the floor and 39 percent from three this season, but it’s not just his numbers that make him the NBC Sports National Player of the Year.

It’s not just the dunks, either, although those are pretty damn impressive as well.

What makes Toppin so special is that it is his unique combination of skills that allows Dayton to be able to play the way that they want to play. He has the size, strength and athleticism to be able to guard basically any position on the floor, giving the Flyers the ability to play a switching defense. Then combine that with the way that he can play on the perimeter, his ability as a passer and playmaker, his elite floor-running and the fact that he is the most dangerous player in college basketball rolling to the rim after a ball-screen, and what you get is the nation’s most dangerous offense.

The reason why the Flyers have a shot at being a No. 1 seed on Selection Sunday and have a very real chance to get to a Final Four and win a national title is because Toppin is the absolute best player in the sport in the role that he is asked to play, and that makes Dayton simply unguardable.

Oh, and he can big boy Atlantic 10 players in a way that seems almost unfair:

COLLEGE BASKETBALL COACH OF THE YEAR: Scott Drew, Baylor

Baylor has absolutely no business being as good as they have been this season.

Think about it like this: The Bears spent roughy half the season as the undisputed No. 1 team in college basketball despite the fact that they do not have a top 50 prospect on their roster. They are going to be a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament despite the fact that their starting center is a Division III transfer; that he is only starting because their best player from last season has no knees; that their starting four-man should be playing tight end for the football team; that they have four quality guards, none of whom are taller than 6-foot-2; that their offense can go through stretches where it looks as dangerous as a middle school team.

Don’t let a sluggish end to the season let you forget that this team won 23 straight games and will enter the NCAA tournament with, at the absolute most, five loss on the season. That is Coach of the Year material.

I guess Scott Drew can coach after all.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Udoka Azubuike, Kansas

I honestly never thought that I would be saying this about Doke.

When he was a sophomore, when was carrying an extra 30 pounds of weight, Doke was exposed. Kansas went up against Villanova in the 2018 Final Four, and it was Azubuike’s inability to get out on the perimeter and deal with the likes of Omari Spellman and Eric Paschall that allowed the Wildcats to beat the Jayhawks by roughly 100 points that night in San Antonio.

Fast forward two years, and Azubuike is arguably the most competent center at defending ball-screens in college basketball. It’s never going to be an ideal matchup when he is facing off with someone like Obi Toppin, but we saw in Maui that he can, at the very least, keep things respectable in a matchup like that.

The reason why the Jayhawks are the best team in college basketball is because of their defense, and as good as Marcus Garrett is on that end of the floor, the reason that Kansas is a juggernaut defensively is their big fella.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR: Vernon Carey Jr., Duke

Duke is a top ten team in college basketball. Vernon Carey Jr. is a five-star prospect that was rated in the top five of his recruiting class. He’s averaging 17.8 points and 8.8 boards for a team that has a shot at getting a No. 2 seed if they win the ACC tournament, and it feels like no one actually realizes this.

In any other season with any other Duke star, a guy putting up those numbers would be a massive deal. But since Carey’s NBA upside is somewhat limited, so is the hype surrounding him this season.

So we’re going to ignore that here. He’s been absolutely dominant for long stretches this season and deserves the recognition as such.

Vernon Carey Jr., college basketball Freshman of the Year.

How about that?

NBC Sports College Basketball All-American Teams

By Rob DausterMar 16, 2020, 11:07 AM EDT
Today is the day that we unveil the NBC Sports college basketball All-American teams.

Picking this year’s National Player of the Year was actually pretty easy to do based on the way that the season played out down the stretch, but the first team was a bit more difficult. It really came down to seven or eight guys for the five spots, and they were not easy to pick between.

You can read all about it below.

Here are the definitive college basketball first, second and third team all-americans.

Obi Toppin (Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL ALL-AMERICAN FIRST TEAM

PAYTON PRITCHARD, Oregon

  • 20.5 ppg, 5.5 apg, 4.3 rpg, 41.5% 3PT

Pritchard has carried this Oregon team for long stretches this season, and he has hit so many big shots throughout the year. So the numbers themselves are incredible and deserving of this honor before you consider how many times he’s made plays late in games that won games. I think he is the most likely player to put a team on his back and will them to a national title a la Kemba Walker and Shabazz Napier.

MYLES POWELL, Seton Hall

  • 21.0 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 2.9 apg

I can already hear the criticism from people. “How can you make a player that shoots 30.6 percent from three a first-team All-American? He shot 26 percent from deep during Big East play!” Yes, those numbers are accurate. But what Powell brings this Seton Hall program goes so much deeper than that. It’s the intangibles, the leadership, setting the tone, all the cliche things that are so hard to measure with stats. Think about it this way: The Pirates won the Big East regular season title and have a chance to be a No. 2 seed if they win the Big East tournament. Markus Howard returned to school and the Hauser brothers immediately decided to transfer out.

OBI TOPPIN, Dayton

  • 20.0 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 2.2 apg, 39% 3PT

Toppin is the NBC Sports National Player of the Year. Of course he is going to be a first-team All-American.

LUKA GARZA, Iowa

  • 23.7 ppg, 9.9 rpg, 54% FG, 35.8% 3PT

Garza has been absolutely unstoppable this season. He’s averaging nearly 24 points and 10 boards on the season, and his numbers only improved during Big Ten play, a league that is stacked with talented big men. There is no one in college basketball that plays as hard or is as relentless on the glass or in the post as the Hawkeye center. If there is a knock on Garza, it is his ability to defend. The reason he is, for me, “only” a first-team All-American and not the National Player of the Year is because he is the reason the Hawkeyes have been forced to play zone so much this year.

UDOKA AZUBUIKE, Kansas

  • 13.7 ppg, 10.5 rpg, 2.6 bpg, 74.8% FG

Azubuike has turned himself into one of the most dominant frontcourt pieces in college basketball this season. He’s an animal on the block, one of the strongest players in the sport, and the fact that he plays for a coach that is elite at creating ways to get him a post seal makes him that much more dangerous. He’s also a terrific lob target, and Self has schemed ways to get him rolling to the rim more often this year. But what makes him a first-team All-American is his work on the defensive side of the ball. Azubuike is the best defensive center in the sport and, for my money, the Defensive Player of the Year. He anchors a defense for Kansas that is going to be what carries them through the tournament.

Udoka Azubuike (John E. Moore III/Getty Images)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL ALL-AMERICAN SECOND TEAM

DEVON DOTSON, Kansas

  • 18.1 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 4.0 apg

Deciding between Azubuike and Dotson for first-team off of Kansas was tough, but I think that Azubuike’s value as a lob-catching, rim-defending pterodactyl makes him the choice. Dotson, however, was still terrific this season. He’s terrific in transition and is near-unstoppable when Self can space the floor and get Dotson to turn a corner. I’m not sure he has the kind of pro potential that Devonte’ Graham or Frank Mason had, but that doesn’t change the fact that he is a damn good college point guard.

MARCUS ZEGAROWSKI, Creighton

  • 16.1 ppg, 5.0 apg, 3.8 rpg, 42.4% 3PT

Teammate Ty-Shon Alexander beat him out for all-Big East first team, but I think Zegarowski is the quarterback of this Creighton team. He’s the guy that makes them tick. The way I think about it is pretty simple: We know how good Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill are, but would the Chiefs have won the Super Bowl is they had Jimmy Garappolo instead of Patrick Mahomes? Zegarowski is their heartbeat. Here’s to hoping that he is healthy for March.

MALACHI FLYNN, San Diego State

  • 17.6 ppg, 5.1 apg, 4.5 rpg, 37.3% 3PT

Flynn is the engine for one of the nation’s most surprising teams in San Diego State. Brian Dutcher has built his offense around Flynn’s ability to be a playmaker in ball-screens, and it should come as no surprise that the Aztecs have thrived as a result.

MARKUS HOWARD, Marquette

  • 27.8 ppg, 3.3 apg, 41.2% 3PT

Howard is having a stupid-good season. He’s shooting 10 threes per game, many of which are absurdly difficult, and he’s hitting better than 41 percent of them. He is the guy that every defense is game-planning ways to slow down, and he still manages to be as efficient as this while leading the nation in scoring at 27.8 points. If Marquette hadn’t completely fallen off a cliff down the stretch, if they truly were good enough to make a run to a Final Four, Howard would have been a contender to win the national title.

CASSIUS WINSTON, Michigan State

  • 18.3 ppg, 5.9 apg, 42.6% 3PT

Winston’s senior season has been one of the biggest talking points in college basketball. He has underwhelmed — understandably so — based on what was expected of him entering the season. That said, he finished the season averaging 18.3 points and 5.9 assists while shooting 42.6 percent from three for the Big Ten tri-champs, a team that will likely enter the NCAA tournament as a top three seed and one of the five most trustworthy teams in the sport. He might not have been as dominant as we expected as early as we wanted him to be, but he still had a damn good season.

Tre Jones (Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL ALL-AMERICAN THIRD TEAM

JARED BUTLER, Baylor

  • 16.0 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 3.1 apg, 38.1% 3PT

Butler is the one guy on this Baylor team that can go out and create a shot for himself, which is something that cannot and should not be undervalued. The Bears can go through stretches where they look like they forgot how to play offensively. Butler is the one guy that can get them out of that funk on his own.

TRE JONES, Duke

  • 16.2 ppg, 6.4 apg, 4.2 rpg, 1.8 spg, 36.1% 3PT

Jones is another guy that is on this list in large part due to things that can’t necessarily be found in a box score. He’s a terrific on-ball defenders, perhaps the best leader in college basketball and the guy that has been the veteran voice on the floor for a team that is starting three freshmen.

IMMANUEL QUICKLEY, Kentucky

  • 16.1 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 42.8% 3PT

In a year where nothing for Kentucky was consistent, Quickley was the guy that they could always rely on. He was a steadying force, and he just so happened to be one of the best shooters in America in the final five minutes of a game. Nick Richards got the hype early, and deservedly so, but Quickley was Kentucky’s best player this season.

SADDIQ BEY, Villanova

  • 16.1 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 2.4 apg, 47.7% FG, 45.1% 3PT

Bey is the next great Villanova wing. He’s a terrific shooter, he’s the best defender in the program and he’s a guy that can play on the ball as well as off of it. I personally think he will be a lottery pick that spends a decade playing in the NBA, and we saw it throughout Big East play. If Villanova is going to make a run in March, Bey is going to be the guy that carries them.

XAVIER TILLMAN, Michigan State

  • 13.7 ppg, 10.4 rpg, 3.0 apg, 2.1 bpg, 1.2 spg

The most underrated player in college basketball. The stats speak for themselves. What doesn’t necessarily show up in these stats is just how good of a defender he is. He can take away any five in the country. He’s also just a terrific passer and decision-maker when forced into 4-on-3 situations after teams double Cassius Winston in ball-screens. He’s one of those guys that makes things just run more smoothly whenever he is on the floor, and he will get the proper credit for that here.

Iona hires Rick Pitino as next head coach

By Rob DausterMar 14, 2020, 4:01 PM EDT
3 Comments

Rick Pitino has returned to college basketball as he has been hired by Iona.

The Hall of Famer has agreed to a deal to become the next head coach at Iona. Tim Cluess, who had spent ten seasons with the Gaels, announced that he was stepping down from the position due to health reasons on Friday. He had won either the regular season or the conference tournament title every year from 2012-2019.

“My passion in basketball started in New York,” Rick Pitino said, “and will end there at Iona College.”

Pitino has spent the past two seasons coaching the Greek club Panathinaikos. He won a Greek Cup as well as his league championship.

Pitino has not coached in the collegiate ranks since October of 2017, when he was fired by Louisville as a result of the FBI’s investigation into college basketball. No one from the program was arrested, but the FBI’s investigation determined that Adidas had agreed to pay the family of Brian Bowen, a five-star prospect, $100,000 to become a Cardinal.

The allegations also cost athletic director Tom Jurich his job. To date, Pitino and Louisville have not yet received a punishment from the NCAA for their role in the scandal.

Pitino was inducted to the Hall of Fame in 2013, after he won his second national title. The second came as the head coach at Louisville, but the title was vacated due to a scandal that involved stripper and escorts being brought into the basketball dorm for members of the team as well as recruits on official visits. His first title came as the head coach at Kentucky. He has been to seven total Final Fours — two of them have been vacated — and he is the only head coach to win a title at two different schools at the Division I level.

And now he is back.

Rick Pitino is coaching at Iona.

March Madness, indeed.