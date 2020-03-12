More from CBT MARCH MADNESS | LATEST PODCAST | #POSTERIZED
Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images

Bracketology: An update as we hit Championship Week

By Dave OmmenMar 12, 2020, 10:00 AM EDT
1 Comment

Here is today’s updated NCAA tournament bracketology projection.

It’s been an unprecedented 24 hours.  Talking about seed lines and bubble teams seems incongruent with the health issues before us.

At this point, however, the NCAA tournament is still a go.  So to is our attempt to convey how we think the Selection Committee will complete its Field of 68.

While the final selections remain a question, there is one thing of which seems certain: Kansas will be the No. 1 overall seed on Sunday night when (and if) the 2020 NCAA Tournament bracket is revealed.

We’ll see how the day unfolds.

Below you’ll find today’s updated NCAA tournament bracketology. If you’re looking for the NBC Sports Bubble Watch, it can be found here.

The latest look at where our NCAA tournament bracketology projection stands …

UPDATED: March 12, 2020

FIRST FOUR – DAYTON
SOUTH REGION Texas Tech vs. NC State
EAST REGION Texas vs. Xavier
SOUTH REGION  Prairie View AM vs. Siena
MIDWEST REGION ROB MORRIS vs. NC Central
MIDWEST Indianapolis WEST – Los Angeles                 
Omaha Spokane
1) Kansas 1) GONZAGA
16) ROB MORRIS / NC Central 16) Siena / PV-AM
8) Saint Mary’s 8) Colorado
9) Houston 9) Oklahoma
Tampa Spokane
5) BYU 5) Ohio State
12) S.F. Austin 12) Akron
4) Louisville 4) Oregon
13) Vermont 13) New Mexico State
Greensboro Cleveland
6) Iowa 6) Virginia
11) Xavier / Texas 11) EAST TENNESSEE ST
3) Kentucky 3) Michigan State
14) BRADLEY 14) Little Rock
St. Louis Sacramento
7) Illinois 7) Arizona
10) UTAH STATE 10) Marquette
2) Creighton 2) San Diego State
15) UC-Irvine 15) Eastern Washington
EAST – New York SOUTH – Houston                       
Cleveland St. Louis
1) Dayton 1) Baylor
16) WINTHROP 16) BOSTON UNIVERSITY
8) LSU 8) USC
9) Arizona State 9) Indiana
Omaha Sacramento
5) Butler 5) Auburn
12) LIBERTY 12) Cincinnati
4) Maryland 4) Wisconsin
13) YALE 13) North Texas
Greensboro Albany
6) West Virginia 6) Penn State
11) UCLA 11) Texas Tech / NC State
3) Duke 3) Seton Hall
14) HOFSTRA 14) BELMONT
Albany Tampa
7) Michigan 7) Providence
10) Florida 10) Rutgers
2) Villanova 2) Florida State
15) NORTHERN KENTUCKY 15) NORTH DAKOTA ST
BUBBLE NOTES
Last 4 Byes Last 4 IN      First 4 OUT Next 4 OUT
Rutgers Texas Tech Richmond Mississippi State
Marquette NC State Wichita State Memphis
Florida Texas Stanford Saint Louis
UCLA Xavier Northern Iowa Arkansas

Top Seed Line
Kansas, Gonzaga, Baylor, Dayton
Seed List

Breakdown by Conference …
Big Ten (10)
Big East (7)
Pac 12 (6)
Big 12 (6)
ACC (5)
SEC (4)
West Coast (3)
American (2)
Mountain West (2)
Atlantic 10 (1)

OK, how good are you guys at NCAA tournament bracketology?

Not too bad. Our bracketologist, Dave Ommen, is sitting atop the ranks for the bracket matrix, which cobbles together everyone who does this for a living. So yeah, we’re on our game.

When do conference tournaments begin?

Conference tournaments — when teams can earn automatic berths to the NCAA Tournament — begin on Tuesday, March 3. Most of the league tournaments for that week are mid-major and low-major schools (though those can often be the most exciting games to watch).

There is a full schedule for all 32 conference tournaments here, though check back with us later on for previews for all those tournaments, recaps and highlights from the buzzer-beaters and many dunks for the start of March.

When do Selection Sunday and the NCAA Tournament begin?

Selection Sunday for the 2020 NCAA Tournament is on March 15 (about 4 pm ET), while the games begin a couple days later. The First Four is on March 17 and 18, while the craziness of Round 1 starts on Thursday, March 19.

The Final Four, held in Atlanta this year, starts on Saturday, April 4. The National Title Game is Monday, April 6.

Most major conferences cancel their conference tournaments

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 12, 2020, 11:54 AM EDT
2 Comments

College basketball’s major conference tournaments that were scheduled to be played on Thursday have been cancelled.

The American, ACC, Big Ten, Pac-12 and the SEC all announced they wouldn’t be playing events shortly before tip. The leagues made the decision within the final hour before tips were scheduled to begin this afternoon. The Big East played the first half of its quarterfinal matchup between Creighton and St. John’s and cancelled the tournament at halftime.

With the NCAA banning fans from the 2020 men’s and women’s NCAA tournament yesterday, it set in motion changes across the sport. Most of the conferences tried to give Thursday games a go with no fans and empty arenas. Things changed quickly once a few conferences started to cancel.

It set across sweeping change to the sport’s busiest weekend. And potentially altering the course for next week’s NCAA tournament.

Conference tournaments across college basketball resume on Thursday

Getty Images
By Scott PhillipsMar 12, 2020, 10:57 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Conference tournaments across college basketball will resume on Thursday.

Amid growing concerns over the COVID-19 outbreak, the NCAA announced Wednesday that the 2020 men’s and women’s NCAA tournament will be played without fans. That announcement set off a chain reaction across college basketball. Many conferences followed the NCAA’s lead and banned fans from attending conference tournaments beginning on Thursday.

Most of the major power conference tournaments will play in empty arenas. Those arenas will be limited to team personnel, working media and possibly small groups of family who are allowed to attend. Even as conference tournaments begin play as early as 12 p.m. EST on Thursday, evening games (or games scheduled for later this weekend) could be postponed if additional information leads to more changes.

But even as the NBA regular season sits in indefinite suspension due to coronavirus, college basketball will continue. Empty-arena conference tournaments could be a precursor to what the NCAA tournament might look like when it is scheduled to tip next week.

Bubble Banter: Conference tournament action kicks off

Michael Reaves/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 12, 2020, 10:00 AM EDT
1 Comment

There is plenty of action happening on the bracketology bubble watch despite it being a relatively slow night for college hoops.

Dave Ommen’s latest bracketology can be found here. Rob Dauster’s Bubble Watch can be found here. The full NET rankings can be found here.

Here is everything you need to know to.

THE BUBBLE WATCH WINNERS

… AND LOSERS

LEFT TO PLAY

TEXAS TECH (NET: 22, NBC: Play-in game) vs. TEXAS (NET: 69, NBC: First four out)

Alabama vs. TENNESSEE (NET: 63, NBC: Off the bubble)

N.C. STATE (NET: 54, NBC: Play-in game) vs. Duke

ARKANSAS (NET: 47, NBC: Off the bubble) vs. South Carolina

California vs. UCLA (NET: 76, NBC: 11)

East Carolina vs. MEMPHIS (NET: 58, NBC: Next four out)

Grand Canyon and Bakersfield women’s game postponed due to medical situation

Getty Images
By Scott PhillipsMar 12, 2020, 12:30 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The WAC women’s basketball tournament saw postponement “due to a medical situation” on Wednesday.

Bakersfield and Grand Canyon had its quarterfinal matchup postponed by the WAC until at least Thursday morning. The postponement was reportedly due to a sick student-athlete.

Stadium’s Jeff Goodman reported it was a sick player who went to a local hospital to be tested. The player never went to the arena. It’s hard to say if this is anything more than a scare. But as the public health concern rises due to coronavirus, there is a heightened sense to postpone events when athletes feel sick.

Conference tournaments across the country will finish without most fans beginning on Thursday. The NCAA announced fans won’t be in attendance for the 2020 NCAA tournament. Things have changed quickly in college basketball, and the sports world at large, as concern over coronavirus rises.

Grand Canyon and Bakersfield are scheduled to play 9:30 a.m. on Thursday morning.

Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg taken to hospital after getting sick during game

Joe Robbins/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 11, 2020, 11:15 PM EDT
1 Comment

Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg was taken to the hospital after getting sick during his team’s 89-64 loss in the first round of the Big Ten tournament, but was released later on Wednesday night and diagnosed with influenza A.

Hoiberg left the game with about four minutes remaining in the half. He had been feeling ill all day, but was cleared to coach by Nebraska prior to the game:

Nebraska did not attend a postgame news conference, but they were allowed to leave the arena around midnight ET.

Every major conference to date has banned fans from the arena for the remainder of their tournament games. Earlier on Wednesday, the NCAA announced that fans will not be allowed to attend NCAA tournament games. The NBA cancelled their season on Wednesday night after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus.

“I have made the decision to conduct our upcoming championship events,” NCAA president Mark Emmert said in a statement, “including the Division I men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, with only essential staff and limited family attendance.”

The COVID-19 Advisory Panel put in place by the NCAA also released a statement on the matter, saying that they “recognize the fluidity” of the situation and they “recommend against sporting events open to the public.”

“We do believe sport events can take place with only essential personnel and limited family attendance, and this protects our players, employees, and fans,” the panel’s statement said.