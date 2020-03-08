More from CBT MARCH MADNESS | LATEST PODCAST | #POSTERIZED
Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images

College Hoops Autobids: Who will be this year’s Cinderella teams?

By Rob DausterMar 8, 2020, 1:21 AM EST
Wondering who the college basketball automatic bids are? Which NCAA tournament automatic bids can win a game in March Madness 2020? We have you covered!

It’s time for March Madness 2020! Below, you will find an image that details every 2020 conference tournament schedule, and as you scroll down you will find the 2020 conference tournament brackets.

Make sure that you are ready for the madness.

For those schools who are flirting with the NCAA Tournament bubble, click here for the latest projections of who's in and who's out. And for the rest of the field interested in where your team may be headed for the Big Dance, click here for our latest NCAA Tournament projections.

Below, you will find each and every one of the 2020 NCAA Tournament’s college basketball automatic bids.

College Basketball 2020 NCAA Tournament Automatic Bids

MOUNTAIN WEST: Utah State

The Aggies were in danger of missing the 2020 NCAA tournament, but thanks to Sam Merrill taking over for three days in Las Vegas, Utah State has punched themselves a ticket to the NCAA tournament with an automatic bid. And to be frank, I would have to be the five or six-seed that has to draw this team in the first round. We saw how good Merrill can be these last three days. What we haven’t truly seen yet this season is just how dangerous Neemias Queta is. There are two borderline pros on a team with one of the better coaches outside the mid-major ranks in Craig Smith complete with a handful of talented role players.

Utah State underachieved all season long. They were a top 20 team in the preseason for a reason. We saw it on Saturday night, and eventually someone is going to see it in the NCAA tournament, too.

OHIO VALLEY: Belmont

The Bruins avenged a loss is last year’s Ohio Valley tournament title game by beating Murray State. The Bruins are going to be a dangerous team in the tournament again this year because of their ability to shoot and the fact that they have a big guy that can produce. Last season, Belmont picked up their first ever win in the NCAA tournament when they beat Temple in a play-in game because losing a thriller to Maryland, and I think that they are good enough to win another game in March this year.

BIG SOUTH: March 8th, 1:00 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY: March 8th, 2:00 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN: March 8th, 3:00 p.m.
SOCON: March 9th, 7:00 p.m.
CAA: March 10th, 7:00 p.m.
HORIZON: March 10th, 7:00 p.m.
NEC: March 10th, 7:00 p.m.
SUMMIT: March 10th, 9:00 p.m.
WCC: March 10th, 9:00 p.m.
PATRIOT: March 11th, 7:30 p.m.
AMERICAN EAST: March 14th, 11:00 p.m.
MEAC: March 14th, 1:00 p.m.
MAAC: March 14th, 4:00 p.m.
SWAC: March 14th, 6:00 p.m.
BIG 12: March 14th, 6:00 p.m.
BIG EAST: March 14th, 6:30 p.m.
MAC: March 14th, 7:30 p.m.
BIG SKY: March 14th, 8:00 p.m.
ACC: March 14th, 8:30 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA: March 14th, 8:30 p.m.
SOUTHLAND: March 14th, 9:30 p.m.
PAC-12: March 14th, 10:30 p.m.
WAC: March 14th, 1:00 p.m.
BIG WEST: March 14th, 11:30 p.m.
IVY: March 15th, 12:00 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10: March 15th, 1:00 p.m.
SEC: March 15th, 1:00 p.m.
AMERICAN: March 15th, 3:15 p.m.
BIG TEN: March 15th, 3:30 p.m.

How do I watch the 2020 March Madness games?

Myriad networks broadcast the conference tournaments, including (but not limited to) ESPN, CBS, NBCSN, Fox, Big Ten Network, SEC Network, ACC Network and more. There’s a full rundown of the 2020 conference tournament brackets and their respective TV networks available here.

College basketball automatic bids to the Big Dance

As a reminder, any school that wins its conference tournament receives an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. For the men, that means 32 teams will get a spot in the bracket, while another 36 receive at-large bids. We’ll be tracking those automatic bids as well. Click here for more info.

When do Selection Sunday and the NCAA Tournament begin?

Selection Sunday for the 2020 NCAA Tournament is on March 15 (about 4 pm ET), while the games begin a couple days later. The First Four is on March 17 and 18 (which airs on TruTV), while the craziness of Round 1 starts on Thursday, March 19. The four networks that air those games are: CBS, TBS, TNT and TruTV.

The Sweet 16 games begin on March 26 and will air on CBS and TBS. Elite Eight games start on March 28 and also air on CBS and TBS.

The Final Four, held in Atlanta this year, starts on Saturday, April 4. The National Title Game is Monday, April 6. All of those games air on TBS.

 

Ten Things To Know: College basketball’s wildest day of the season

Getty Images
By Scott PhillipsMar 7, 2020, 11:54 PM EST
THAT WAS THE BEST DAY OF THE COLLEGE BASKETBALL SEASON!!!

We had game-winners. We had upsets. We had game-winners that landed upsets. We had upsets that earned automatic bids. We even had a game-winner that landed an upset for a team that earned an automatic bid.

What a wild and wonderful day of basketball.

I can’t imagine a better way to put a bow on the regular season and get ready for tournament hoops.

Here are the ten things you need to know from Saturday.

1. UTAH STATE IS DANCING, BABY!!! SHOUTS TO SAM MERRILL.

Sam Merrill hit this shot to beat San Diego State, win the Mountain West tournament and earn Utah State an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament.

He scored 83 points in three games in Las Vegas this week. That’s pretty impressive.

2. BELMONT IS TOO, SHOUTS TO LIBERTY.

Belmont beat Murray Sate to win the Ohio Valley’s automatic bid, and they did it on this beautiful backdoor play drawn up by Casey Alexander:

The play, according to the broadcast, was called Liberty.

Might it be derived from this?

3. DID WEST VIRGINIA PUT NO. 4 BAYLOR’S 1-SEED IN JEOPARDY?

For weeks, the four projected No. 1 seeds in the 2020 NCAA tournament have stayed the same. Kansas and Baylor dominated the Big 12. They’ve seemingly been ranked in the top five all season. San Diego State and Gonzaga have mostly steamrolled their respective conferences on the West Coast.

After No. 4 Baylor’s road loss at West Virginia, however, the No. 1 seed line is intriguing for the first time in months.

With three losses in the last five games –including road losses to unranked TCU and West Virginia — the Bears aren’t exactly playing their best ball over the final few weeks.

If Baylor ends up with an early exit in next week’s Big 12 tournament could they be in trouble? That remains to be seen — especially after another potential No. 1 seed in San Diego State fell to Utah State on Saturday. But there are a few teams on the current No. 2 line who are knocking on the door. And it makes for a fun storyline to follow for the final week of the season.

Bubble Watch | Bracketology | Conference Tournaments

4. WE HAVE A THREE-WAY TIE ATOP THE BIG EAST

After Seton Hall beat Marquette in Milwaukee last weekend, the Pirates were sitting two games in front of both Villanova and Creighton in the Big East regular season standings with two games left to play.

Based on the way this season has gone, it should come as no surprise that the Pirates went ahead and lost to both Villanova and Creighton this week, meaning that we will be ending this season with a three-way tie for first in the league. Tri-champions, if you will.

And honestly, after watching three months worth of Big East basketball, that seems like the right outcome. Villanova, Creighton and Seton Hall all looked like clearly the best team in the league at different stretches during the year, and I am all the way here for four days in the world’s most famous arena to try and determine the one true champion of the Big East.

5. NO. 6 KENTUCKY LANDS MIRACLE COMEBACK WIN AT FLORIDA

A crazy week for Kentucky continued with the Wildcats taking an inspired SEC road win at Florida.

Finding themselves down 18 points, Kentucky used a furious rally — without two starting guards — to knock off one of the league’s most talented teams. Playing without Ashton Hagans (personal reasons) and with guard Immanuel Quickley limited to only 21 minutes before fouling out, the Wildcats manufactured an unlikely road win with their backs against the wall.

The final nine minutes saw Kentucky will their way into the lead. Quickley was glued to the bench with his disqualification. It was big man Nick Richards who shined the final 20 minutes. Going to work with Florida center Kerry Blackshear Jr. exiting with a wrist injury, Richards scored 17 of his team-high 19 points in the second half.

A few days after blowing its own 17-point lead in an ugly home loss to Tennessee, this is one of the biggest wins of the season for Kentucky. Although the Wildcats comfortably claimed the SEC title awhile ago, Kentucky is still in the mix for a potential No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament. And if Baylor continues its recent slide, and Kentucky can mount a run in the SEC tournament, this win could be a focal point.

6. DID WISCONSIN REALLY WIN A SHARE OF THE BIG TEN TITLE?

A month ago, it was easy to picture Wisconsin missing the NCAA tournament.

A blowout loss at Minnesota on Feb. 5 put the Badgers at 13-10 and a mediocre 6-6 in the Big Ten. Greg Gard’s ballclub were losers in four out of the last six games.

Even worse, off-the-court storylines overshadowed the on-court product.

Brad Davison became a national story with a low-blow against Iowa. That play resulted in a suspension. Kobe King, one of the team’s key perimeter scoring threats and a starter, shockingly transferred from the school with a month left in the season. A Wisconsin staff member resigned over the use of a racial epithet.

Wisconsin was in a major tailspin they couldn’t seem to correct. Then, something miraculous happened. Gard and the Badgers pulled it all together and rattled off eight straight Big Ten wins.

And here we stand, on March 7, with Wisconsin claiming a share of the Big Ten regular-season title with a 60-56 road win at Indiana. Down by eight with 8:52 left, the Badgers clamped down on defense and shut down the Indiana offense. Nate Reuvers paced four double-figure Wisconsin scorers with 17 points. It wasn’t flashy, but the Badgers found a way to get it done for another tough road win.

It’s part of one of the more remarkable turnarounds in college basketball this season. Wisconsin was facing as much off-court scrutiny as any team in the country. The Badgers were sluggish in the middle of a brutal Big Ten schedule.

This group rallied around each other and figured things out once King left the program. Now at a notable 16-5 since Ohio State transfer Micah Potter joined the lineup, the Badgers are one of the hottest teams in the country. And, depending on what Maryland and Michigan State do on Sunday, Wisconsin still has an outside chance at being outright Big Ten champs.

Who could have possibly seen this coming?

7. JONAH MATHEWS ENDED UCLA’S DREAM OF A PAC-12 TITLE

UCLA has finally taken the lead at USC thanks to a pair of Cody Riley free throws when Mathews, on his senior night, did this:

Thanks to Oregon’s win over Stanford on Saturday night, the Bruins dream of winning at least a share of the Pac-12 regular season title died a quick death.

8. FLORIDA STATE WON THE ACC, BUT DUKE AND VIRGINIA IMPRESSED

Duke looked as good as they have in a long time in a win over rival North Carolina on Saturday night, and Virginia won for the 10th time in their last 11 games by beating Louisville at home, but none of that mattered.

No. 7 Florida State blew out Boston College at home on Saturday, earning themselves the outright ACC regular season title, the first time they have won a regular season title since 1989. As hard as it may be to believe, Florida State, Miami, Virginia (four times) and North Carolina (five times) have won regular season ACC titles since the last time Duke won one.

9. RUTGERS IS DANCING

The biggest bubble news of the day came in West Lafayette, Indiana, when Rutgers knocked off Purdue in overtime. The Scarlet Knights got a road win they desperately needed, and it looks like they are headed for the NCAA tournament.

All of our bubble content can be found here.

10. TEXAS GETS TEXAS TECH IN A KNOCKOUT GAME IN THE BIG 12 TOURNAMENT

Texas and Texas Tech are both very much on the bubble right now. According to the latest Bracketology from our Dave Ommen, they are both sitting in a play-in game at this point.

They will play each other in the first round of the Big 12 tournament on Wednesday. That will be fun.

Carey, Robinson help No. 12 Duke beat rival UNC 89-76

Getty Images
Associated PressMar 7, 2020, 11:10 PM EST
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) Vernon Carey Jr. had 25 points and 10 rebounds, while graduate reserve Justin Robinson offered a huge spark to help 12th-ranked Duke beat rival North Carolina 89-76 in Saturday’s regular-season finale.

Robinson — the son of retired NBA great David Robinson — matched career highs with 13 points and six rebounds to go with a career-best four blocks for the Blue Devils (25-6, 15-5 Atlantic Coast Conference). They never trailed in this one but didn’t put away the Tar Heels until the final six minutes.

Point guard Tre Jones added 21 points for Duke in the rematch of last month’s overtime classic won by the Blue Devils after two buzzer-beating shots – the first by Jones to force overtime, the second a winning putback by Wendell Moore Jr.

This one didn’t have the same highlight-reel drama, but still was a tough rivalry fight. The Blue Devils led by 10 late in the first half, but the Tar Heels hung around and played much of the second half within one to three possessions.

Bubble Watch | Bracketology | Conference Tournaments

Garrison Brooks had 26 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Tar Heels (13-18, 6-14), while freshman big man Armando Bacot had 13 points and 12 rebounds. Star point guard Cole Anthony finished with just nine points on 4-for-14 shooting shooting.

The Tar Heels twice got within a point in the second half before the Blue Devils finally put together their game-clinching 8-0 flurry. The biggest spark came from Robinson, who has earned a growing role in recent weeks off the bench.

With Duke up 72-67, the 6-foot-9 forward hit Carey inside for a dunk, then came up with a key block of Brooks in the paint at the other end. Moments later, he took a crosscourt feed from Tre Jones and launched a 3 to beat the shot clock that swished through the net and sent Cameron Indoor Stadium into a frenzy.

Cassius Stanley followed with a 3-pointer — fittingly, assisted by Robinson — that pushed Duke to its largest lead at 80-67 with 3:47 to play.

BIG PICTURE

UNC: The Tar Heels had managed to salvage some late-season momentum in a year thrown into disarray amid injuries and close losses, entering this one with their first three-game winning streak since starting 5-0 in November. But this loss dropped them into a tie with Pittsburgh for last place – UNC’s first bottom-of-the-league finish since tying for the spot during the 8-20 season of 2002.

Duke: The Blue Devils ended a two-game skid by rolling past North Carolina State on Monday. But their seed for the ACC Tournament was set at No. 4 once No. 22 Virginia beat No. 10 Louisville – Duke lost to both in the only regular-season meetings – in a game that ended as this one got going. The Blue Devils still had plenty of energy in this one, and Robinson is suddenly providing productive minutes off the bench.

UP NEXT

UNC: The Tar Heels open play in Tuesday’s first round of the ACC Tournament.

Duke: The Blue Devils have a double bye into Thursday’s quarterfinals at the ACC Tournament.

More AP college basketball: http://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/aaronbeardap

2020 Atlantic 10 Tournament bracket, schedule

Justin Casterline/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 7, 2020, 9:16 PM EST
Here is the 2020 Atlantic 10 tournament bracket, schedule and seeds.

The latest NBC Sports bracketology projection can be found here. The latest bubble watch can be found here.

Atlantic 10 Tournament bracket

Image

A-10 Tournament schedule (all times ET):

First Round; Wednesday, March 11

Game 1: No. 12 George Mason vs. No. 13 Saint Joseph’s, 1 p.m.
Game 2: No. 11 George Washington vs. No. 14 Fordham, 3:30 p.m.

Second Round; Thursday, March 12

Game 3: No. 8 UMass vs. No. 9 VCU, 12 p.m.
Game 4: No. 5 St. Bonaventure vs. Game 1 winner, 2:30 p.m.
Game 5: No. 7 Davidson vs. No. 10 La Salle, 6 p.m.
Game 6: No. 6 seed vs. Game 2 winner, 8:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals; Friday, March 13

Game 7: No. 1 Dayton vs. Game 3 winner, 12 p.m.
Game 8: No. 4 Saint Louis vs. Game 4 winner, 2:30 p.m.
Game 9: No. 2 Richmond vs. Game 5 winner, 6 p.m.
Game 10: No. 3 URI vs. Game 6 winner, 8:30 p.m.

Semifinals; Saturday, March 14

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 1 p.m.
Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 3:30 p.m.

Championship; Sunday, March 15

Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.

The full 2020 Atlantic 10 tournament bracket and schedule will be finalized after the Atlantic 10 regular season comes to an end and the seeds become official.

For a full breakdown down of all of the 2020 conference tournament schedules, go to this link. It is complete with brackets for every single tournament that will be played in March as well as a color-coded grid detailing what games will be played on what days, and where you will be able to watch every single conference tournament title game. 

2020 Pac-12 Tournament bracket, schedule

Steve Dykes/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 7, 2020, 9:13 PM EST
Here is the 2020 Pac-12 tournament bracket, schedule and seeds.

The latest NBC Sports bracketology projection can be found here. The latest bubble watch can be found here.

Pac-12 Tournament bracket

Pac-12 Tournament schedule (all times ET):

First Round; Wednesday, March 11

Game 1: No. 8 Oregon State vs. No. 9 Utah, 3 p.m.
Game 2: No. 5 Arizona vs. No. 12 Washington, 5:30 p.m.
Game 3: No. 7 Stanford vs. No. 10 California, 9 p.m.
Game 4: No. 6 Colorado vs. No. 11 Washington State, 11:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals; Thursday, March 12

Game 5: No. 1 Oregon vs. Game 1 winner, 3 p.m.
Game 6: No. 4 USC vs. Game 2 winner, 5:30 p.m.
Game 7: No. 2 UCLA vs. Game 3 winner, 9 p.m.
Game 8: No. 3 Arizona State vs. Game 4 winner, 11:30 p.m.

Semifinals; Friday, March 13

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 9 p.m.
Game 10: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 11:30 p.m.

Championship; Saturday, March 14

Semifinal winners, 10:30 p.m.

The full 2020 Pac-12 tournament bracket and schedule will be finalized after the Pac-12 regular season comes to an end and the seeds become official.

For a full breakdown down of all of the 2020 conference tournament schedules, go to this link. It is complete with brackets for every single tournament that will be played in March as well as a color-coded grid detailing what games will be played on what days, and where you will be able to watch every single conference tournament title game. 

2020 WCC Tournament bracket, schedule

Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 7, 2020, 8:50 PM EST
Here is the 2020 WCC tournament bracket, schedule and seeds.

The latest NBC Sports bracketology projection can be found here. The latest bubble watch ahead of the Big Dance can be found here.

WCC Tournament bracket

WCC Tournament schedule (all times ET):

First Round; Thursday, March 5

Game 1: No. 8 Loyola Marymount vs. No. 9 San Diego, 9 p.m.
Game 2: No. 7 Santa Clara vs. No. 10 Portland, 11:30 p.m.

Second Round; Friday, March 6

Game 3: No. 5 San Francisco vs. No. 8 Loyola Marymount, 9 p.m.
Game 4: No. 6 Pepperdine vs. No. 7 Santa Clara, 11:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals; Saturday, March 7

Game 5: No. 4 Pacific vs. No. 5 San Francisco, 10 p.m.
Game 6: No. 3 Saint Mary’s vs. No. 6 Pepperdine, 12:30 a.m.

Semifinals; Monday, March 9

Game 7: Game 5 winner vs. No. 1 Gonzaga, 9 p.m.
Game 8: Game 6 winner vs. No. 2 BYU, 11:30 p.m.

Championship; Tuesday, March 10

Semifinal winners, 9:00 p.m.

The full 2020 WCC tournament bracket and schedule will be finalized after the WCC regular season comes to an end and the seeds become official.

For a full breakdown down of all of the 2020 conference tournament schedules, go to this link. It is complete with brackets for every single tournament that will be played in March as well as a color-coded grid detailing what games will be played on what days, and where you will be able to watch every single conference tournament title game. 