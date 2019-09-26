Georgia Tech’s postseason ban is really bad news for Kansas

The headline of this story is going to be Georgia Tech getting a postseason ban in men’s basketball because that’s the big news.
The idyllic nature of college basketball gives every team a chance. No matter how bad you are, if you get hot for one week in March you can play your way into an automatic bid where anything can happen. That’s no longer the case for Georgia Tech.
But the real story here isn’t the postseason ban, because if we’re being honest, Georgia Tech isn’t an NCAA tournament team.
The real story is two-fold.
I’ll start with the lesser of the two: The recruiting sanctions. Georgia Tech got hit with a one-year scholarship reduction for each of the next four years, an eight-week ban on unofficial visits and recruiting communications, and a reduction of three official visits and 19 recruiting-person days. They also lost the ability to schedule official visits during home basketball games for the next two years.
If Josh Pastner is going to find a way to build Georgia Tech into a teach that can actually get to the NCAA tournament, he’s going to need all the recruiting advantages that he can get. These sanctions hurt that, and if we’re being honest, probably hurt the program more than the postseason ban for this season does.
The bigger story, however, is that if Georgia Tech is getting a postseason ban for the violations they committed, Kansas fans – and fans of all programs that were directly involved in the FBI investigation – should be terrified of what’s coming.
Georgia Tech’s violations all had to do with improper booster activity.
One of the boosters was Pastner’s former friend Ron Bell. While that story has taken some awfully weird twists and turns over the years, nothing changed the fact that Bell provided $2,424 in impermissible benefits to Josh Okogie and Tadric Jackson while helping Pastner try and recruit transfer Markel Crawford.
The other booster was Jarrett Jack, a former star guard for the Yellow Jackets, who provided Wendell Carter with, among other things like a meal and a visit to his home, free entry into a local strip club and $300 for Carter to spend at said strip club.
This is all relatively minor stuff, especially when compared to what Kansas is facing. In the Notice of Allegations that they received last week, T.J. Gassnola was identified as a booster that provided $90,000 to Billy Preston’s family to get him to commit to Kansas and at least $2,500 to Silvio De Sousa’s guarding to get him to commit to Kansas while also trying to funnel as much as $15,000 to the family of Deandre Ayton to get his commitment.
If Georgia Tech’s dealings with a booster earned – which totaled less than $3,000 – earned a postseason ban, what’s going to happen to Kansas, where the money involved is more than 30 times that?
The key here is going to come down to whether or not Kansas and their lawyers can argue their way out of having Gassnola listed as a booster. There might be some legal ground there. Remember, the reason that there are people involved in that scandal in jail is because they victimized the school, which is precisely the opposite of what the NCAA Committee on Infractions is saying.
So it’s far from a guarantee that Kansas is going to be banned from any NCAA tournaments.
But it is evidence that suggests that KU better be ready to fight hard.
Like this:
LikeLoading...
Duke’s Influencer: Tre Jones will be the most influential player in college hoops, if he has learned to shoot
The third edition of our memorable moments series has to do with Duke and Tre Jones.
The most embarrassing moment from last year’s season was when UCF almost beat Duke because opted to use 7-foot-5 Tacko Fall to guard Jones. On why that worked and what makes Jones the most influential player on this year’s Duke roster.
UCF came so close, agonizingly close, to pulling off one of the biggest upsets in NCAA tournament history last season.
Literal millimeters.
That’s how far the Knights were from knocking off Zion Williamson and R.J. Barrett’s Duke team. If either B.J. Taylor’s runner or Aubrey Dawkins follow up tip roll through the hoop instead of off the rim, then Tacko Fall takes down Zion, Johnny Dawkins upsets his mentor Coach K and, for the second time in three years, a Duke team that entered the season as the consensus No. 1 team in the country goes down with a whimper in the second round of the NCAA tournament:
That clip is the moment that most will remember about UCF’s brush with glory. Others will remember this blown alley-oop, a missed dunk that turned a would-be six point UCF lead into a one point game after Cam Reddish buried a three not 10 seconds later. Still others will think back to a pair of non-calls on what turned out to be Duke’s winning possession. Zion wasn’t called for that charge. R.J. wasn’t called for that push-off. I think most would agree that UCF had a legitimate beef after the game.
But I’m not all that interested in re-litigating either of those calls.
Because that’s not the moment that stood out to me during that game.
For my money, the most memorable part of Duke’s near-miss against UCF – and perhaps the only part of Duke’s 2018-19 season that will have a significant impact on this upcoming season – was the fact that Johnny Dawkins felt totally comfortable using the immobile, 7-foot-5 Tacko Fall to “guard” Tre Jones for much of the second half.
If Duke had lost that game to UCF, the narratives about their season, the hot takes about how the Blue Devils are always overrated and never live up to the hype they have in the preseason, would have been unbearable.
The combination of Zion’s presence, the Duke brand and an early exit from the tournament would have made this the biggest story in American sports for a full two-day news cycle. That might have been enough to permanently drive me off the internet for eternity, because the truth is that UCF came a bad bounce away from picking off the Blue Devils because they just so happened to be the nut matchup.
As the saying goes, styles make fights, and there was no team in college basketball that played a style better-suited to beating last year’s Duke team than UCF did.
The secret was out before the season started. I wrote about it last July. Duke did not have nearly enough shooting on their roster, and by the time ACC play rolled around, everyone knew that the way to hang with all that talent Duke had was to pack bodies into the paint, dare Zion and R.J. to drive into a crowd and live with whatever happens when Jones and company shot from the perimeter. As a team, the Blue Devils shot just 30.8 percent from three last season, the lowest number in Coach K’s Duke tenure. It was so bad that Zion was actually the second-best three-point shooter on the roster.
UCF took that scouting report to the extreme for long stretches of the second half. They had Fall “guard” Jones, but instead of actually playing defense on the point guard, Fall was parked in front of the rim to act as Zion repellent. He completely ignored Jones defensively. They dared him to shoot. I’m sure at some point the UCF defense was screaming, “that’s the shot we want,” as Jones was teeing up a three-ball. Dawkins gets criticized for his coaching acumen from time to time, but there’s not doubting that this was a brilliant move that took some cajones to run and, frankly, probably should have earned him the win:
I bring all of this up because I firmly believe that Jones’ is going to end up being the key to Duke’s season.
“If we’re going to be really good,” Coach K told reporters at Duke’s media day, “he has to be really good.”
There are a number of reasons for this, not the least of which is the fact that Jones was just named captain as a sophomore who is really the only guy that is a clear-cut starter at a specific position. He’s going to play 35-40 minutes per night at the point guard spot. That’s a given.
And at this point, I think it’s the only given on Duke’s roster.
But it also plays into some of the many question marks surrounding the rest of the Duke roster.
I don’t mean to say that as a negative, either. Those question marks aren’t necessarily bad things. They’re just … question marks.
Like, for example, what is going to happen with Duke’s frontcourt?
For my money, Vernon Carey is going to be the most productive player on Duke’s roster and quite possibly the best big man in the ACC when it is all said and done. I don’t think it’s out of the question that he’ll average somewhere around 15 points and 10 boards. He’s a burly, 6-foot-10 post presence with a soft touch, a knack for getting on the glass and the physicality that you would expect out of the son of an NFL offensive lineman.
The ideal pairing for him would probably be fellow freshman Matthew Hurt, a 6-foot-9 forward that is supremely skilled and a lights-out shooter from the perimeter but stuck somewhere between too slow and stiff to play the three and too slender to play the four. His shooting would create all kinds of space for Carey to operate inside, but the problem would be that Duke may not be capable of getting a stop when Carey is paired with Hurt.
Enter Javin DeLaurier, who, like Jones, was recently named a captain. He is the best defender in Duke’s frontcourt this season, the only guy that combines the ability to defend ball-screens with the ability to protect the rim, but he is exactly 1-for-10 from three in three seasons. Getting shooting on the floor any chance they can is going to be a priority for Duke this year.
There are similar question marks on the wing. Freshman Wendell Moore is probably the most talented of the group. He checks in at 6-foot-5 with a wingspan over 7-feet and the strength, athleticism and versatility to defend multiple positions. He’ll very likely be Duke’s best wing defender this season, but he’s also a guy that is known for being a slasher and a finisher more than a shooter and a scorer. Put another way, he’s not stretching out defenses. Neither is Cassius Stanley, a freak athlete that recently broke Zion Williamson’s school record in the vertical.
But then there is Alex O’Connell, who was very clearly the best shooter on the Duke roster last season, and Joey Baker, who might actually be the best shooter in the Duke program, but these are guys that struggled to get minutes on a team that was in desperate need of perimeter shooting last year. Let’s just say they aren’t exactly renowned for their defensive capabilities. Jordan Goldwire is, but he also shot 3-for-25 from three last year. Then there is Jack White who, in theory, is the kind of player that can make a lot of these pieces fit together. He’s a guy that can space the floor, can guard wings and bigs and protects the rim despite standing just 6-foot-7. But he shot 27.8 percent from beyond the arc last season. He went 0-for-10 in the loss to Syracuse. He missed 28 straight threes during a six-week stretch of ACC play. I’m not ready to trust him to have the confidence to be a consistent perimeter threat.
And that kind of sums up Duke this year.
They have a lot of guys that can go out and do a job in a specific role, but they don’t have a lot of guys that can do more than what they’re best at.
Put another way, Duke doesn’t have a lot of guys that thrive playing both sides of the ball.
Some of this is manageable through matchup-based lineup changes – for example, O’Connell’s defense can be hidden when he’s playing next to Jones and Moore; Duke’s spacing issues can be somewhat mitigated when their four, Hurt, is the best shooter and the most skilled offensive weapon on the roster – but for the most part, Coach K is going to have his work cut out for him figuring out how he can put a team on the floor that is going to be able to simultaneously be good offensively and defensively.
Which brings me all the way back to Jones.
I really do think we’re going to see him take a step forward this season. I believe that we are going to see so much more of what he can do to create, to lead. He deferred as a freshman. That’s what happens when the two best players in the sport are on your team and both of them happen to be at their best with the ball in their hands.
That’s not going to be the case this year.
This is going to be his team even if he ends up being the third- or fourth-leading scorer on “his team.”
But how much – and, perhaps more importantly, where, specifically – Jones improves as a sophomore will end up being what determines if Duke is a legitimate national title contender or simply one of those teams that finds themselves in that 3-5 seed range on Selection Sunday.
So where does he need to improve?
The obvious answer is in his perimeter shooting. I can roll through the numbers if you’d like. They aren’t pretty. Jones shot just 26.2 percent from three, and that was after hitting five threes against Virginia Tech in the Sweet 16. He shot 29.8 percent on all jumpshots. He shot just 27.4 percent on all catch-and-shoot jumpers and that number dropped to 16.6 percent when those catch-and-shoot jumpers were classified as guarded by Synergy’s logs. He actually shot 31.2 percent on off-the-dribble jumpers, but only two of the 24 that he mades last season came from beyond the arc. Making less than a third of your mid-range pull-ups is not exactly what analytics tells us is the most efficient way to play basketball.
You’re starting to see why defenses opted not to guard him last year.
Assuming Jones does become the shooter we want him to be, what does that change?
Again, there’s an obvious answer: Spacing:
It takes an extra body out of the paint. It makes it that much more difficult to figure out who to double off of if Carey goes into Marvin Bagley III mode. It makes playing a gapping defense more difficult. It strains a defense that gets put into rotation – if defenses need to run Jones off of the three-point line, it will create just that many more open looks off of ball reversals for Duke’s best shooters. Duke had one of the most efficient offenses in the country last season because of the fact that they had Zion and R.J. Those two can cover up a lot of flaws. They could go 1-on-2 or 1-on-3 and win because they’re awesome. As good as Carey and Hurt and Moore are, they are not the kind of players that will beat defenses that can pretend Tre Jones is Trey Wingo.
But what may be just as important is that it will open up more chances for Jones in ball-screen actions. If he can’t shoot then there is no reason for a defender to ever trail him over a screen, which more or less renders him useless in those actions. Going under a screen takes away chances to penetrate, it takes away the roll man and it limits the chances to play against a switch. It eliminates all the offensive advantages that ball-screens are designed to create. Defenses cannot go under screens against point guards that can shoot because … well, it’s pretty obvious – you just give up wide-open rhythm threes.
That’s sub-optimal.
And in theory, Jones should thrive in ball-screen actions. He’s a really good finisher in the paint. His in-between game – floaters and the like – is elite, and he finished last season averaging 1.157 points-per-possession finishing around the rim, and Coach K told reporters at media day that Jones has improved in this area in the offseason. Finally getting healthy has probably helped in that regard as well. He’s a good passer, a very good decision-maker and a guy who, in his high school days, was known for being someone that made good things happen with the ball in his hands.
We know how good Jones is defensively. His ball pressure at the point of attack is to Duke’s defense what photo editing apps are to Instagram models. We know that he’s a leader. We know that he’s a winner. I doubt you’ll find anyone that will argue against this statement: Jones does a lot of really good things on a basketball court.
And if he can find a way to be something other than a liability on the offensive end, we’ll start talking about them instead of laughing at the fact that teams decided not to defend him outside the paint.
The NCAA is facing an existential crisis, just not the one Mark Emmert thinks they’re facing
On Wednesday, Mark Emmert made the rounds on twitter with some on-the-record comments that were reported by CBS Sports.
He asked California lawmakers, who are working to make amateurism illegal in their start, to “tone down some of the rhetoric” and added that he doesn’t believe every athlete will be getting rich in college, that only “one or two will be making some significant amount of money. Nobody else will.”
These are precisely the things that the sitting president of an organization that exists almost entirely to prevent athletes from getting paid is going to say.
He job is to defend NCAA rules. His purpose in life is to be the whipping boy that hammers home talking points that are logically indefensible. What else is he supposed to say? “My salary and the salary of all the other administrators at my level would take a major hit if we actually paid the talent” probably wouldn’t play well.
But the more that I’ve thought about this, there actually is an interesting point that Emmert makes, although I’m guessing it’s not the point that he meant to make.
Emmert called the debate over name, image and likeness rights “an existential threat” to the collegiate model and the “single biggest issue” that the NCAA has faced during his decade-long tenure as NCAA president.
And I actually believe this is true.*
*(Jerry Sandusky and Larry Nassar are bigger than college sports. Don’t conflate something as serious as serial sexual predators with things like basketball and football. Just don’t.)
Just not the way that Emmert meant it.
From September 2016 through August of 2017, the NCAA reported $1.06 billion in revenue. That year, they made $761 million off of the television rights for the NCAA tournament. In other words, roughly 75% of the NCAA’s annual revenue comes from the deal they signed with CBS and Turner to broadcast the NCAA tournament, and that number is only going to go up as the price of the rights fees goes up; in 2016, the NCAA signed an eight-year, $8.8 billion extension that runs through 2032 to a 14-year, $10.8 billion deal that ends in 2024.
Put another way, college basketball and the NCAA tournament keeps the NCAA afloat, and this isn’t exactly a secret. You think that the kids actually playing for these schools are blind to the fact that their coaches are making more than NBA coaches or that their ADs are flying private for vacation while their parents have to fly coach out of pocket to watch them play?
The movement for athlete rights has never been stronger, and the thing about basketball is that college is far from the only option that these kids have. They can go overseas and play. They can go to the G League and play. They can sit out a year and then enter the draft. They can do a year in prep school and then enter the draft. By 2022, the best young players in the country – the Zion Williamsons of the world – are going to be going straight to the NBA.
Hell, there are people on American soil right now that are trying to build an alternative option to the NCAA. We’ve written about the HBL, the Historic Basketball League, before. That league will have team in eight cities in the mid-atlantic region that will be set up to allow kids to receive a scholarship, earn a salary and access their NIL rights. They won’t have to deal with amateurism rules or worry about whether or not accepting a gift will jeopardize their eligibility. That league is set to launch in June of 2020, and with the names involved there – David West, Mitch Richmond, T.J. Warren, Terrell Owens, Darren Collison, Champ Bailey, Etan Thomas, Mahmoud Abdul Rauf – it’s not hard to imagine the concept gaining traction.
As it stands, we’re looking at about five kids every year that opt out of playing in the NCAA, and at this very moment, it’s not a huge issue. R.J. Hampton going to Australia is going to break the NCAA. Losing out on the chance to market a talent – and a viral celebrity – like LaMelo Ball isn’t ideal, but that ship sailed years ago. Arizona missing out on Terry Armstrong is barely a blip on the radar. K.J. Martin turning pro is more or less irrelevant.
Point being, there is enough talent coming through the college ranks to keep the level of play high, fans and alums interested in November and bettors losing money in March.
But what happens when, instead of just five kids a year, that number jumps to 50? Or 100?
What happens when the 15-20 best players – all the guys that are one-and-dones – in every recruiting class are going straight to the NBA instead of playing in college? And what happens if another 30-40 (or more?) of those guys are going to play in the HBL, or heading to Australia, or just opting to sign with an agent, get a cash advance and workout on their own until they have a chance to get drafted?
We’re already dealing with an extremely problematic talent drain in the sport. If you are a top 100 draft prospect, you are turning pro. There were 87 players with eligibility remaining that turned pro after the 2018-19 season. There are 60 draft spots.
My four-year old son can do that math.
At least the NCAA had a chance to get those guys on campus for a few years.
What happens when those players stop going the NCAA route? What happens if it becomes clear that playing in the NBL’s Next Stars program becomes the best route to get drafted for future first round picks? What happens if the HBL takes off the same way that the Big 3 or The Basketball Tournament has taken off?
March Madness is the NCAA’s cash cow.
What happens when that cow’s milk is no longer as valuable as it was before?
That’s what the NCAA needs to be concerned about.
That is the existential crisis that the NCAA is facing.
And it doesn’t seem like Mark Emmert realizes it.
Dennis Smith Jr. denies that he was paid to play for N.C. State
RALEIGH, N.C. — N.C. State released numerous case documents on Tuesday evening in response to a records request.
Among the documents released by N.C. State was a memo summarizing school officials’ April interview with Smith, who’s now with the New York Knicks.
“He said neither he nor his family ever received any cash from anyone at N.C. State,” the memo states, adding that Smith said he “would not have been driving his grandmother’s car” had he accepted money.
Additionally, the school said it had planned to release phone records for Gottfried, now the head coach at Cal State Northridge. But attorneys for Gottfried successfully obtained a temporary restraining order in a Wake County court Tuesday afternoon preventing the release of the records.
In a court filing, Gottfried’s attorneys argued the records shouldn’t be released without Gottfried being able to first review and redact records of personal calls unrelated to his job as N.C. State’s former coach.
Elliot Abrams, a Raleigh-based attorney representing Gottfried, declined to comment Tuesday night. A court hearing in that matter is scheduled for Monday.
The NCAA charged the school in July with four violations, including the potential top-level counts against Gottfried and former assistant coach Orlando Early tied to guard Dennis Smith Jr., who played one season for the Wolfpack before leaving for the NBA.
The NCAA alleged that Early provided Smith and his associates with about $46,700 in improper inducements and benefits — including $40,000 that a government witness testified he delivered to Early, intended for Smith’s family, in 2015.
Gottfried was charged under the NCAA provision of head-coach responsibility for violations within his program.
NCAA suspends response deadlines in hoops corruption cases
RALEIGH, N.C. — The NCAA is suspending its deadlines for schools to respond to charges levied by the governing body in the wake of college basketball’s corruption scandal.
In a letter obtained by The Associated Press in a public-records request, infractions committee member Carol Cartwright wrote NCAA vice president of enforcement Jon Duncan last week to say the committee “will not act” on cases until Nov. 20. She also wrote that all “briefing deadlines” are on hold during that time, such as the 90 days schools or individuals have to respond to charges outlined in a Notice of Allegations (NOA).
North Carolina State and Kansas both face discipline from the NCAA after being named in a federal criminal case involving improper payments to recruits and their families, which grew out of an FBI investigation into apparel company Adidas.
Kansas said it received a notice from the NCAA just this week, and N.C. State was charged in July. Hall of Fame Kansas coach Bill Self and former N.C. State coach Mark Gottfried both face possible top-level counts.
Cartwright’s letter states the committee’s “preference” is for no additional notices to be filed before Nov. 20, even while acknowledging “more cases will follow in the coming months.”
N.C. State released a copy of the letter Tuesday evening among numerous case documents in response to a records request. The NCAA charged the school in July with four violations, including the potential top-level counts against Gottfried and former assistant coach Orlando Early tied to guard Dennis Smith Jr., who played one season for the Wolfpack before leaving for the NBA.
The school was due to file its response Oct. 7 as the first of the cases to come through the NCAA infractions process.
“We will follow the guidance and recommendation of the NCAA,” N.C. State athletics spokesman Fred Demarest said when asked about Cartwright’s letter.
NCAA spokeswoman Emily James declined to comment when reached by the AP on Tuesday night.
Cartwright’s letter states it will “apply to all infractions cases connected” to the federal corruption investigation into the sport, which became public in fall 2017. The same deadline stipulations will apply to any related notices issued by the NCAA enforcement staff before Nov. 20, while she will determine “next steps” in pending cases after that date, according to the letter.
Cartwright, the former president of Bowling Green and Kent State universities, wrote the letter as part of an effort to “better manage” the complex cases following the federal criminal case that touches numerous schools including Arizona, Auburn and Louisville.
Most notably in N.C. State’s case, the NCAA alleged that Early provided Smith and his associates with about $46,700 in improper inducements and benefits — including $40,000 that a government witness testified he delivered to Early, intended for Smith’s family, in 2015.
Gottfried was charged under the NCAA provision of head-coach responsibility for violations within his program.
The documents released by N.C. State also included a memo summarizing school officials’ April interview with Smith, who’s now with the New York Knicks.
“He said neither he nor his family ever received any cash from anyone at N.C. State,” the memo states, adding that Smith said he “would not have been driving his grandmother’s car” had he accepted money.
Additionally, the school said it had planned to release phone records for Gottfried, now the head coach at Cal State Northridge. But attorneys for Gottfried successfully obtained a temporary restraining order in a Wake County court Tuesday afternoon preventing the release of the records.
In a court filing, Gottfried’s attorneys argued the records shouldn’t be released without Gottfried being able to first review and redact records of personal calls unrelated to his job as N.C. State’s former coach.
Elliot Abrams, a Raleigh-based attorney representing Gottfried, declined to comment Tuesday night. A court hearing in that matter is scheduled for Monday.
Duke’s new freshmen embrace challenge of following Zion
DURHAM, N.C. — With one giant leap, Cassius Stanley knocked Zion Williamson out of the Duke record book. His familiar No. 1 jersey now belongs to Vernon Carey Jr.
The Blue Devils’ latest crop of freshmen is embracing what seems like a tough job — following Williamson and his star-studded class in Durham.
“We feel that we’re a totally different team than last year,” freshman Wendell Moore said Monday. “Yeah, they had the star power in the three or four guys who left, but we also have that same star power.”
Turning the roster over is nothing new for the Blue Devils, who annually send one group of one-year players to the NBA only to bring in another collection right behind them. Seventeen of the program’s 19 one-and-dones have passed through since 2011, including at least three in each of the last three seasons.
The current group faces a unique challenge — creating its own identity with the memories of Zionmania still so fresh.
“I don’t think we think about it like that,” Stanley said. “We just come in and bring our own thing. We’re all different in our own right, and I think we don’t look at each other like us freshmen, how we’re going to do it. We’re really (placing) importance on being inclusive with everyone. I think, as a team, it’s more just what we are. As a team, we can be this. It’s not just the freshmen following (Williamson). It’s a team following it.”
The good thing, coach Mike Krzyzewski said, is that the current team has its talent spread more evenly throughout the roster, with Moore, Carey and Matthew Hurt settling into big-man roles and Stanley in the backcourt. Team defense figures to be even more of a priority this season, Krzyzewski said.
Last season, Williamson and RJ Barrett might have been so much more skilled offensively than some teammates that it created an imbalance.
“There’s not a Zion, and even an RJ. Those guys were just ahead of the game,” said a relaxed Krzyzewski, speaking publicly for the first time since a school investigation found no evidence that Williamson received improper benefits.
“This group has both maturity and talent, along with talent and immaturity with the young guys, makes it a more balanced team,” he added.
Krzyzewski had good reason to feel relaxed: His is one of the few programs that can replace such a talented crew of one-and-dones with a class this talented. According to Scout.com, Duke has the nation’s third-best incoming freshman class, behind Memphis and Kentucky.
And for all the buzz that Williamson brought to the program, his team fell a step short of the Final Four — the second straight year Duke was knocked out in a regional final.
Because of its balance, and with Tre Jones back for a second season at point guard, the current group might have the potential to make an even deeper run.
That’s not to say this team is completely lacking in sizzle, though.
Stanley made quite a statement last week when the school posted to Twitter a video of him breaking Williamson’s 1-year-old program record for the vertical leap at testing. School officials did not specify how high either Stanley or Williamson jumped.
“I always knew I was athletic, but I guess you see Zion, and he is what he is,” Stanley said. “He’s just so great, and being able to have a record like that and be in the same conversation with him is a blessing.”
A year ago, Williamson, Barrett and Cameron Reddish were the centerpieces of a group that seemed to be equal parts basketball team and cultural phenomenon.
They played a road game with Jay-Z in the stands. They received shout-outs from LeBron James and Stephen Curry at the NBA All-Star game. And only Williamson could blow out a shoe and have it turn into a national story — and maybe even cause Nike’s stock price to dip.
Williamson won national player of the year honors while averaging 22.6 points and 8.9 rebounds, but the knee injury he suffered when his Paul George sneaker blew out cost him seven games. Duke wasn’t the same team when he returned, falling to Michigan State a step shy of the program’s first Final Four since 2015.
The three freshmen each went in the top 10 of the NBA draft, with Williamson going first overall to the New Orleans Pelicans. His old jersey number went to Carey, and the son of a former NFL offensive lineman said he feels no apprehension about following the face of college basketball in 2018-19.