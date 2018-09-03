More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Witness says he lied about Josh Pastner sexual harassment allegations

By Raphielle JohnsonSep 3, 2018, 5:57 PM EDT
1 Comment

A lawsuit filed in February by Jennifer Pendley and her fiancée Ron Bell that alleged Georgia Tech basketball coach Josh Pastner sexually harassed Pendley took another hit Monday, as it was reported that a key witness has recanted his initial statement backing up the couple’s claim.

According to Caitlin Schmidt of the Arizona Daily Star, security guard Christopher Meegan recanted his statement that he saw Pastner grab Pendley inappropriately inside Georgia Tech’s basketball arena in November 2016. Meegan is now saying that he was offered money by Pendley and Bell to fabricate the story, per the report.

This development comes less than three months after Georgia Tech conducted its own investigation into the matter and cleared Pastner of any wrongdoing.

At one point in time Pastner and Bell were friends while the former was an assistant at Arizona. But the two had a falling out, which led to Bell stating that he provided impermissible benefits to then-Georgia Tech players Tadric Jackson and Josh Okogie. Both players missed time during the 2016-17 season as a result of Bell’s statements.

In early July it was reported that phone conversations between Pendley and Bell — who was incarcerated at the time of the calls — intimated that their allegations that Pastner harassed Pendley had been fabricated.

NCAA goes back to court, defending its amateurism rules

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images
Associated PressSep 3, 2018, 3:02 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The NCAA will be back in court Tuesday in California, defending its amateurism rules against plaintiffs who say capping compensation at the value of a scholarship violates federal antitrust law.

The claim against the NCAA and the 11 conferences that have participated at the highest level of college football was originally brought by former West Virginia football player Shawne Alston and later merged with other similar lawsuits, including a notable case brought by former Clemson football player Martin Jenkins.

Plaintiffs say the NCAA illegally restricts schools from compensating football and basketball players beyond what is traditionally covered by a scholarship. That includes tuition, room and board and books, plus a cost of attendance stipend to cover incidentals such as travel. The plaintiffs want compensation to be determined conference-by-conference in the hopes of creating a free market.

“The court has already ruled in our favor that the caps on compensation are anti-competitive and are a restrain on trade,” said Steve Berman, a Seattle-based lawyer who is one of the lead attorneys for the plaintiffs. “Normally, firms with market power can’t agree to set prices. In this case the price being payments to athletes. Now it’s the NCAA’s burden at this trial to show that the restraint is justified by some pro-competitive justification.”

The NCAA counters that altering amateurism rules would lead to pay-for-play, fundamentally damaging college sports and harming academic integration of athletes.

“As was demonstrated in the O’Bannon case, the NCAA will show that our rules are essential to providing educational opportunities to hundreds of thousands of student-athletes across the country,” NCAA general counsel Donald Remy said in a statement.

“We are proud that many student-athletes can receive a college education debt-free, access to resources that ensure greater academic success, and an experience that will pay dividends for a lifetime. Allowing paid professionals to replace student-athletes on college campuses would change the face of college sports as we know it.”

The bench trial will be heard and decided by Judge Claudia Wilken of the Northern District of California in Oakland. Wilken is the same judge who ruled on the so-called O’Bannon case, which challenged the NCAA’s right to use athletes’ names, images and likenesses without compensation. The case produced a mix ruling that eventually went to the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals.

Wilken ruled schools should be permitted, but not required, to compensate athletes for use of their name, image and likeness, with payments capped at $5,000 per year. The appeals court overturned that and said payments “untethered” to education were not required by schools.

Wilken also ruled the NCAA is required to allow schools to factor in their federally determined cost of attendance into the value of an athletic scholarship. That is now common practice in major college sports, though schools were already moving toward NCAA legislation allowing for cost of attendance when Wilken made her ruling.

The plaintiffs will argue implementation of cost-of-attendance stipends prove paying athletes even more would not hurt college sports.

“This shows that fans don’t really care about payments to student athletes,” Berman said. “As for academic integration, that is a falsity as athletes aren’t integrated now and indeed schools are building lavish factices where they say the athlete never has to leave. Check out the YouTube video of the new Clemson facility.”

The Alston case is set to last about two weeks and Wilken’s ruling could come as soon as December or possibly January.

Financial advisor in college basketball bribery case pleads guilty

Kevin Hagen/Getty Images
By Rob DausterSep 3, 2018, 10:26 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Munish Sood, the financial advisor that was alleged by the FBI to have provided bribes to three assistant coaches, has pleaded guilty to three felony counts.

Sood was one of the ten men arrested during the FBI’s sweeps in September of 2017 as part of the government’s investigation into corruption in the college basketball recruiting world. He is alleged to have provided bribes to three coaches — Arizona’s Book Richardson, Oklahoma State’s Lamont Evans (while he was at South Carolina) and USC’s Tony Bland — in exchange for influence over where players on their rosters would invest their money when they turned pro.

Sood had formed a sports management firm with Christian Dawkins, a former runner for ex-NBA agent Andy Miller that is the centerpiece of this case. Dawkins was the man that had the connections to players and coaches, including Brian Bowen, the former Louisville recruit that was funneled $100,000 from Adidas, a transaction that resulted in Rick Pitino’s tenure with the Cardinals coming to an end.

According to a plea agreement that was filed last week and obtained by ESPN, Sood plead guilty to felony conspiracy to commit bribery, honest services fraud and travel act offenses; payments of bribes to an agent of a federally funded organization; and wire fraud conspiracy. This is not a total surprise; Sood was not indicted in November when the three coaches listed above, Dawkins, former Auburn assistant Chuck Person, former Adidas executives James Gatto and Merl Code and former NBA referee Rashan Michel were indicted.

Sood is expected to testify against the other defendants. The trials begin next month.

Ankle surgery expected to sideline USC guard Elijah Weaver three months

Ethan Miller/Getty Images
By Raphielle JohnsonAug 30, 2018, 7:32 PM EDT
2 Comments

USC will be short a member of its highly regarded 2018 recruiting class when the season begins, as the program announced Thursday that freshman guard Elijah Weaver has undergone surgery on his right ankle.

The procedure was done to repair the tissue that supports the tendons in Weaver’s ankle, which he injured last week, and the freshman is expected to miss up to three months. The 6-foot-5 freshman from Cocoa, Florida is a four-star recruit who was expected to be a part of the Trojans’ perimeter rotation.

Weaver’s ability to play either on or off the ball is an important attribute for a USC roster that, with the graduation of Jordan McLaughlin, has just one traditional point guard in Derryck Thornton Jr. Weaver and fellow freshman Kevin Porter Jr. join a group of perimeter players that includes Thornton, Shaqquan Aaron, Jonah Mathews, Charles O’Bannon Jr. and Jordan Usher.

6-foot-8 forward J’Raan Brooks, who like Weaver and Porter was considered to be a four-star prospect, rounds out the freshman class for a USC program that should be a factor in the Pac-12 this season.

Tuned in: ACC looks for boost with 2019 launch of TV channel

Jason Szenes/Getty Images
Associated PressAug 30, 2018, 6:00 PM EDT
1 Comment

RALEIGH, N.C. — When Atlantic Coast Conference teams open the season this week, their games will air on several television platforms, from ABC and Fox to ESPNU and the CBS Sports Network.

A year from now, that list will also include the ACC’s own channel.

League schools are working on production and broadcast space for the ACC Network’s launch in August 2019 . The conference is mulling football and basketball scheduling that adds extra zip to first-year programming for the ESPN-partnered channel.

The short-term goal is a good start amid industry-wide concerns about falling subscriber numbers for many TV providers as cord-cutters opt for standalone services such as YouTube TV. Beyond that, the ACC needs a reliable financial boost after falling behind its power-conference peers: the Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 and Southeastern conferences.

“I think there’s some other things we can do (financially), that we are looking at,” Commissioner John Swofford told The Associated Press. “But none of those things would reach the ultimate potential that the channel has.”

Swofford said it could take four or five years to reap the channel’s full financial benefits.

Member schools are counting on that money.

“The single most important thing for the future of this athletic program financially is the success of the ACC Network, without question,” North Carolina State athletic director Debbie Yow said.

“We have maxed out on our multimedia rights deal. We have maxed out on our apparel deal. We have maxed out on our tickets sales in football, we’re close to that in basketball,” Yow said. “All the financial resources that are available for us to go get, we’ve done really well in. We’ve kind of hit the wall. … We have to have it just like the SEC and the Big Ten did.”

Federal tax filings for the power conferences illustrate Yow’s point — and a growing gap.

For documents covering the 2007-08 school year, the ACC ranked second in total revenue ($162.7 million) and average payout to member schools ($11.8 million). That was slightly more than the SEC and behind the Big Ten ($217.7 million total revenue, $18.8 million average payout) after that league became the first with its own channel in August 2007.

By 2016-17, the ACC’s total revenue had reached a league-record $418.1 million but trailed the SEC ($650 million), the Big Ten ($512.9 million) and the Pac-12 ($509.4 million). Its average payout for 14 full-time members — Notre Dame gets a partial share as a football independent with its own NBC TV deal — averaged $26.6 million, while the 15 schools additionally received an average of more than $960,000 in reimbursements for conference championship expenses.

By comparison, the SEC — which launched its ESPN-partnered channel in 2014 — distributed nearly $41 million per school. The Big Ten averaged about $37 million when factoring out reduced shares for past-decade additions Nebraska, Maryland and Rutgers. The Big 12 averaged $34.3 million despite lacking its own TV channel, though it has fewer mouths to feed at 10 schools and one of those — Texas — sporting a separate 20-year ESPN deal for the Longhorn Network, launched in 2011.

The Pac-12 averaged nearly $31 million after launching its league-owned network in 2012, though it has been unable to get the channels on DirecTV and has had trouble getting broad access on cable providers outside the region.

The financial numbers keep increasing. The Big 12 said in June that its average payout would grow to $36.5 million following 2017-18 amid its TV deal with ESPN and Fox Sports running through 2024-25. And there are projections that Big Ten schools could soon cross $50 million .

Swofford has declined to publicly discuss financial projections for the ACC Network.

One factor will be distribution deals between ESPN’s majority owner — Disney — and cable providers to carry the channel. Swofford pointed to an October deal between Disney and Altice USA that includes the ACC and SEC networks for the New York area as “a very good start for us, optically as well as practically.”

“The fortunate thing for us is our partner,” Swofford said. “Because not only in terms of their being the leader in sports television and production, talent and so forth — it’s Disney, and it’s ESPN, and it’s ESPN2, and it’s ESPNU and it’s ESPN News. But it’s all those Disney channels. And that’s powerful in the marketplace.”

Dean Jordan, a global media managing executive with the Wasserman media group who has represented the league in negotiations with ESPN, declined to discuss the ACC Network specifically but said sports remain “the big value driver” with distribution deals.

“When you think about it, people’s greatest passions are for their favorite teams and their favorite team’s competitors,” Jordan said. “That’s why regional networks are so popular. . When you look at why college football in general has risen to the heights it has, it’s because all over the country in communities big or small, there are these college programs that ignite passion in their alumni, their students and their fans.

“Same as fans of the pro teams, but there’s a lot more colleges and they touch a lot more people.”

As for programming, the ACC previously announced a 20-game men’s basketball league schedule for the channel’s debut 2019-20 season. Swofford said it is possible that could include seven season-opening conference matchups before resuming the league slate in December and January — an unusual step considering the last time two ACC teams met in a season-opening conference matchup came in December 1967, according to the league.

Swofford said it is “probable” the 2019 football schedule opens with conference games, too, for attractive matchups “out of the chute.”

“The ACC Network, for it to come on board and for us to have the opportunity to really showcase what this league is all about, like some of the other leagues who have taken advantage of that opportunity — the Big Ten Network, the SEC Network, whatever — it’s just great for our programs,” Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney said. “It’s great for our players. And I don’t have any doubt it’ll be something our fans will truly love.”

___

AP Sports Writers Stephen Hawkins in Fort Worth, Texas; Pete Iacobelli in Clemson, South Carolina; and Jim Vertuno in Austin, Texas; contributed to this report.

___

More AP college football: http://apnews.com/tag/collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/aaronbeardap

NCAA: Michigan State committed no violations in handling of sexual assaults

Rey Del Rio/Getty Images
By Rob DausterAug 30, 2018, 12:41 PM EDT
6 Comments

Hidden at the bottom of a release announcing that no NCAA violations were committed during Michigan State’s handling of the Larry Nassar sexual assault investigation was this:

The NCAA also conducted a second and additional review stemming from reporting by an ESPN program ‘Outside the Lines’ related to the way the institution handled allegations of student conduct involving student-athletes in Michigan State’s football and men’s basketball programs. Again, the Duncan letter states the NCAA review “…….has not substantiated violations of NCAA legislation.”

Michigan State and Tom Izzo were implicated last January in a scandal at the university that alleged men’s basketball and football players had sexual misconduct allegations covered up.  The allegations included former Michigan State stars Adreian Payne and Keith Appling, who were accused of sexual assault as freshman, as well as Travis Walton, who was alleged to have assaulted a woman in a bar before being allowed to remain with the program as a member of the coaching staff.

Izzo was repeatedly grilled over his handling of the allegations, and there was speculation that he would lose his job over the scandal.