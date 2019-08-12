Did Auburn, Bruce Pearl violate their own secret, self-imposed recruiting ban?

That is what Bruce Pearl said to Jon Rothstein on a podcast two weeks ago, and they may end up being the words that he regrets the most.
Actually, that’s not true.
What he’ll regret is opening the door into having his program’s recruiting timeline scrutinized.
On that same podcast, Pearl hinted that Auburn had already started serving self-imposed penalties as they away the inevitable Notice of Allegations from the NCAA. Some digging by AL.com led to a story that the school “did not conduct recruiting of any kind from September 2017-April 2018,” and an Auburn spokesperson released a statement to NBC Sports saying that “Auburn took a proactive approach by self-imposing recruiting restrictions that limited unofficial visits, official visits, contacts, evaluations and phone calls.”
Well, that may not be entirely true.
You see, Auburn was doing some recruiting during that period of time. For example, there’s this picture from Rivals reporter Dan McDonald, which features two future Auburn commits (Babatunde Akingbola and Isaac Okoro) as well as five-star 2020 target Sharife Cooper visiting Auburn. That picture was posted on Feb. 3rd, 2018, which fell smack in the middle of Auburn’s alleged self-imposed recruiting ban. Akingbola committed to Auburn on Jan. 11th, 2018. Yahoo’s Pat Forde dug up a couple of other examples of Auburn continuing to recruit while they were supposedly serving a self-imposed ban.
There are two things that are worth noting here.
For starters, Auburn’s statement, the one released to NBC Sports, used the word “limited” when referring to visits, contacts and evaluations. Not banned. Not prohibited. “Limited.” That language is important, and often when sanctions are self-imposed or delivered by the NCAA, there are simply restrictions put into place instead of recruiting being stopped for an extended period of time.
It’s also important to point out that an Auburn spokesman told both Yahoo and AL.com that exceptions were made to accommodate visits and trips that were planned prior to Person’s arrest in September of 2017. That, according to the school, explains away the picture of the Auburn prospects on campus.
The truth, it seems, is going to come down to how the school frames these punishments when dealing with the NCAA, but given that Bruce Pearl had his Tennessee tenure end because he tried to create an elaborate cover-up of Aaron Craft visiting his house for a barbecue, it’s only fitting that Auburn could wind up in more trouble with the NCAA because they couldn’t find a way to follow their own recruiting restrictions.
There is so much that is going to happen between now and the time that next season starts that it almost seems foolish to publish a preseason top 25 today.
But we’re doing it anyway!
A couple of notes: Who is going to head to the NBA is very much in the air right now. There are still a number of freshmen that have yet to announce where they are playing their college ball. The transfer market has barely heated up. For decisions that are up in the air, you’ll see an asterisk next to their name. We’re making predictions on what certain players will do and ranking based off of them.
So with all that said, here is the preseason top 25.
1. MICHIGAN STATE
WHO’S GONE: Matt McQuaid, Kenny Goins, Nick Ward
WHO’S BACK: Cassius Winston, Xavier Tillman, Joshua Langford, Aaron Henry, Kyle Ahrens, Gabe Brown, Foster Loyer, Marcus Bingham, Thomas Kithier
WHO’S COMING IN: Rocket Watts, Malik Hall, Julius Marble
Here is a list of the seven programs that are the next in line to cut down the nets on that first weekend in April for the first time in program history.
GONZAGA
BEST FINISH: National title game, 2017
This is the easiest and most obvious pick. The Zags may play in the WCC, but they are nationally relevant and perennially a preseason top ten team. They have already made it to the national title game, and eventually they will breakthrough with a title.
I think the most important thing that can be said about the Zags is this: Since getting to the national title game, they have lost five players to the NBA with eligibility remaining. Outside of Rui Hachimura this past season, none of the other four were players that entered the season as guys that were expected to be gone. That includes all-americans Nigel Williams-Goss and Brandon Clarke, as well as sophomore Zach Norvell and freshman Zach Collins.
And despite all of that, the Zags were a No. 4 seed in 2018, a No. 1 seed in 2019 and will enter this season as a preseason top ten team. How many programs can sustain losses like that without missing a step?
PURDUE
BEST FINISH: National title game, 1969
Matt Painter is one of the most underrated coaches in the game. Over the last four years, despite some significant roster turnover, the Boilermakers have never won less that 26 games, have finished as a top ten team on KenPom three times and have done all this despite three pretty different styles. This has paid off with two Sweet 16s and an Elite Eight in the last three years.
I don’t think this will be the year where Purdue wins a national title, but I do think that it is going to happen eventually.
MEMPHIS
BEST FINISH: National title game, 2008
I’ve written too many words on Memphis over the course of the summer, but that’s because they may just be the most intriguing team heading into this season. Personally, I think they are overrated as a preseason top ten team this year, but I do think that Penny has positioned himself to be arguably the most powerful program in college sports within the next five years. He landed the No. 1 recruiting class this year. He was always going to get James Wiseman, but Penny also, landed guys like Precious Achiuwa, Boogie Ellis and Lester Quinones, none of whom are from Memphis.
There are two things that we can take away from this: 1) Penny is going to continue to bring in the elite of the elite, battling with the likes of Duke, Kentucky and Kansas for the top players in every class. 2) Perhaps more importantly, five of the seven players in this year’s Memphis recruiting class are guys that will spend two or three years in college.
Wiseman and Achiuwa will get the hype train rolling, but the true value of this class is that Penny set himself up really well for the future.
AUBURN
BEST FINISH: Final Four, 2019
There should be no question Bruce Pearl’s ability to win at the college level anymore. He took Auburn to their first Final Four a decade after he had Tennessee ranked No. 1 in the country.
Pearl has proven himself to be a consistent, high-level winner at the college level. He has turned Auburn Arena into one of the toughest places in college basketball to play. He is recruiting pros to his program, and he is developing guys that aren’t necessarily NBA guys into being all-conference players.
At some point, there is going to be a year where it all comes together for Auburn. If Jared Harper had stayed in school for one more year, it might have been this season.
TEXAS TECH
BEST FINISH: National title game, 2019
Let’s start with the obvious: Chris Beard is a helluva coach that has, for two straight seasons, had the best team in the Big 12. (I will go to my grave saying they would have won the 2018 Big 12 regular season title had Keenan Evans not broken his toe.) His ability to win at a high level with a completely restructured roster makes me believe that Tech’s reliance on grad transfers to fill gaps won’t hinder Tech’s chances of winning.
The biggest concern here is that Tech’s success is almost entirely tied to their current head coach. No one, not even Bobby Knight, has ever come close to winning at the level that Beard has one, and eventually, that is going to pique the interest of some bigger programs. I don’t think there are many jobs that Beard would leave for considering his salary and the fact that he will never, ever be fired, but there are a few that could open fairly soon … *cough, Texas and Arizona, cough*.
TENNESSEE
BEST FINISH: Elite Eight, 2010
Not only has Tennessee never won a national title, the program has never actually been to the Final Four. I think that will change sooner rather than later with Rick Barnes in charge. I know that it is trendy to make fun of Barnes’ coaching ability, but he has been to a Final Four (with Texas in 2003) and he twice came within a game of reaching the Final Four (in 2006 and in 2008) as Big 12 co-champion. The 2006 loss came in overtime against LSU.
The biggest question with the Tennessee program is whether or not they missed on their best chance to win a title the last two years. The Vols had three NBA players on their roster in Grant Williams, Admiral Schofield and Jordan Bone, and they were able to keep all three of them until they reached upperclassmen status. I’m not sure how often that is going to be true in Knoxville, and considering that Barnes is currently 65 years old, I don’t know just how long he is going to continue coaching. Keep in mind, he also said this summer that he would have left the program for UCLA had UCLA been willing to pay his buyout.
So while I love the direction this program is trending, the Vols are like Texas Tech in that the longterm stability of the program does not appear to be as solid as some of the teams higher on this list.
SETON HALL
BEST FINISH: National title game, 1989
It took a while for him to get it there, but Kevin Willard has built Seton Hall into one of the better programs in the Big East. He enters this season with a borderline top ten team that, arguably, is the favorite to win the Big East. This comes just two years after he put together a team that entered the season with top 20 hype. I’d be shocked if the Pirates didn’t find their way to their fifth straight NCAA tournament, and with an All-American like Myles Powell on their roster, I can see this being a year where the Pirates make a deep run.
I can acknowledge that this may be a bit of a reach, but how often will teams that have never won a title enter any season in the preseason top 12?
Penny Hardaway, Jerry Stackhouse bring NBA edge to Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Former NBA stars Penny Hardaway and Jerry Stackhouse have taken on new challenges with both trying to revive a pair of struggling college basketball programs about 200 miles apart along Interstate 40 in Tennessee.
Hardaway played 14 seasons in the NBA and is embarking on his second season at his alma in Memphis. Stackhouse, now at Vanderbilt, lasted 18 years league before the former North Carolina star’s tenure coaching in the G League and a season as an assistant with the Memphis Grizzlies.
New athletic director Malcolm Turner, the former G League president, lured Stackhouse to Vanderbilt in April despite being a candidate for an NBA head coaching job.
“That’s a huge win for not only for the state but for the SEC,” Hardaway said of Stackhouse being at Vanderbilt. “He’s going to bring a lot to the table. He definitely understands the game and is very knowledgeable, so yes, it definitely helps the state.”
Vanderbilt is hoping Stackhouse has the same impact in Nashville that Hardaway has had at Memphis.
Hardaway has a head start with the rebuilding job at Memphis . He was hired in March 2018, and his arrival came amid much fanfare. He helped Memphis attendance jump by an average of 7,840 per game, and Hardaway has followed that up by landing the nation’s top-rated recruiting class headlined by a pair of five-star players heading into this season.
Stackhouse, who coached Toronto’s G League team to the finals twice and won one championship, spent only one season with the NBA’s Grizzlies, though he brought with him both Adam Mazarei as an assistant coach and Nicki Gross as special assistant. Stackhouse also filled out his coaching staff hiring a Memphis high school basketball coach in Faragi Phillips, which could help the Commodores compete with Hardaway in Tennessee’s top pool of talent.
Phillips spent the past four seasons at Whitehaven High School where he coached Matt Murrell, ranked 53rd nationally for 2020 by 247Sports.com’s composite rankings.
“My staff didn’t really have any contacts in Tennessee,” Stackhouse said. “It wasn’t Memphis. I don’t think really we’re recruiting the same players. We have to go a different way.”
Stackhouse has to recruit to the SEC’s only private university, a school with such tough academic standards Nashville native Ron Mercer couldn’t get in and instead helped Kentucky win the 1996 national championship. Hardaway’s Tigers just notched their highest grade point average in school history, but Memphis is a public university.
“No discredit to Penny, he can go into a gym and see a kid and more than likely he can get that kid in,” Stackhouse said. “I have to go in and try to figure out which kids academically make sense for us.”
While Hardaway beat out Kentucky and Duke for the top recruiting class, Stackhouse scrambled to fill out a roster for a program that lost every SEC game and finished on a 20-game skid last season. Matt Ryan transferred to Chattanooga, while Yanni Wetzel left for San Diego State. Stackhouse brought in D.J. Harvey as a transfer from Notre Dame and retained recruit Scotty Pippen Jr. among his incoming freshmen.
It didn’t hurt that Pippen’s father, former NBA player Scottie Pippen, had been advocating that an NBA team hire Stackhouse as a head coach before he went to Vanderbilt.
“Now all of a sudden, I get the job where his son had previously committed so it was just some good synergy there to retain those commits,” Stackhouse said.
While Hardaway leaned on NBA experience in making Mike Miller an assistant coach last year, Stackhouse added people with both recruiting links and college experience he lacked. Associate head coach David Grace has spent his career out West, most recently as an assistant at California and UCLA, and senior advisor Ricardo Patton, a Nashville native, was head coach at Colorado and Northern Illinois. Even his chief of staff, Adell Harris, is a former head coach at North Carolina-Wilmington.
Hardaway said his first season was a “huge eye opener” as the Tigers went 22-14 and lost their second game in the NIT.
“We understood that it was going to be hard,” Hardaway said. “And once we got into the fire, it was actually harder than what we thought. But we all about we’re all about learning as a staff. We’ve learned a lot from our losses.”
Hardaway and his staff also studied what Virginia, Texas Tech and Auburn did to reach the Final Four last spring to help with his second season and Memphis’ vaunted recruiting class. That’s why Hardaway is taking his Tigers to the Bahamas on Monday for some games hoping to shorten the learning curve so his seven freshmen will be prepared for the faster, more physical games to come along with sky-high expectations.
“I love being in that position,” Hardaway said. “I love being the hunted instead of the hunter. Even though we were the hunters last year, now everybody’s hunting after us even though we haven’t proven ourselves yet. But we’re in a good position when everybody’s talking about you.”
Right now, Stackhouse is busy adapting to the NCAA limitations like the one that turned his plan of four one-hour sessions this summer into a pair of two-hour practices. But he doesn’t expect any issues when it comes to actually coaching, not after running his own AAU program in Atlanta or coaching in the NBA, especially in the G League when he didn’t know what players he had.
His job is helping Vanderbilt see just how good the Commodores can be in men’s basketball.
“We’re going to find a way to have a great, great amount of success, and I really believe that,” Stackhouse said.
The NCAA sent out a release on Monday afternoon announcing that they have amended what has become known as the ‘Rich Paul Rule.’
According to the release, for an agent to become certified to represent basketball players that have not declared for the draft but are testing the waters, that agent must have either a bachelor’s degree or be certified and in good standing with the NBPA. The NBPA requires a bachelor’s degree for an agent to be certified, but provides waiver for people that have adequate work and life experience in lieu of a college education.
In addition, the agents must have been certified by the NBPA for three consecutive years, have professional liability insurance and complete an in-person exam in Indianapolis.
Our month-long national nightmare of having nothing to talk about except agent certification is now, mercifully, over.
Yoeli Childs is first casualty of NCAA’s new NBA draft rules
BYU announced on Friday that Yoeli Childs, who may enter 2019-20 as the WCC Preseason Player of the Year, will miss the first nine games of his senior season.
Childs declared for the draft in March and signed with an agent, who was allowed to cover certain expenses that accrue during the process. But Childs did not file the proper paperwork with the NCAA prior to signing with that agent, according to BYU, and he received benefits that were considered impermissible – travel expenses, fees to cover a basketball trainers, etc. As a result, the NCAA dinged him nine games. Childs, who averaged 21.2 points and 9.7 boards as a junior, will miss BYU’s trip to the Maui Invitational as well as a rivalry game against Utah.
“I believe in being honest and open about the things that you do. There was some confusion with this new process. I made decisions that caused an outcome that none of us like,” Childs said on Friday. “I want everyone to know that my intent was never to do something wrong. I was trying to do the right things. I was trying to do things the right way.”
“The program was without a head coach for a while and at the same time, Yoeli’s making these huge, life-changing decisions with brand-new rules. All those things come together,” added new BYU head coach Mark Pope. “There was some real confusion.
“Yoeli would be the first to say that he did make mistakes but they were unintentional.”
Taken at face value, Childs is the first victim of the the new NCAA rules, and to be clear, he wasn’t the only person that was confused. The NCAA is in the midst of a transition. There are new rules in regards to the process. Hell, there were smart people in the basketball world that were wondering whether or not the undrafted players that attended this year’s NBA Draft Combine were eligible to return to school this year. I was one of those smart* people, and they are not eligible to return.
*(Debatable.)
Childs had to navigate this process without a head coach to guide him. Dave Rose and BYU parted ways while this was playing out. That’s a tough spot to be in.
And it’s also worth noting that Childs was one of the bigger surprises of the early entry deadline. He seemed destined to stay in the draft, and it would be easy for a cynic to say that Childs realized his mistake – he wasn’t invited to the combine – and decided to use the new rules as a way out.
Either way, some sort of punishment probably had to happen. Rules are rules, and intentional or not, Childs broke those rules. But after Childs paid back all of the impermissible benefits – with interest – and with the added complications of going through this new process without a coach to guide him, nine games seems particularly harsh.
The NCAA has to do something, but considering the mitigating circumstances here – and the fact that the NCAA should want to incentivize players like Childs coming back to school – docking him 30 percent of his senior season is too much when suspending him for three games would have accomplished what they needed to accomplish.