Report: Auburn served eight months of severe, self-imposed sanctions due to FBI investigation

Auburn has already served eight months of severe, self-imposed sanctions as a result of their involvement in the FBI’s investigation into corruption in college basketball.
NBC Sports confirmed a report from AL.com that Auburn did not conduct any recruiting whatsoever from September of 2017 through April of 2018. They did not call anyone. They did not evaluate any players. There were no visits, official or unofficial during those eight months, and the self-imposed sanctions were not made public until this week.
“Auburn took a proactive approach by self-imposing recruiting restrictions that limited unofficial visits, official visits, contacts, evaluations and phone calls,” the school released in a statement to NBC Sports.
Auburn also held Danjel Purifoy and Austin Wiley, the two players that were ensnared when former assistant coach Chuck Person was arrested, out for the 2017-18 season; Purifoy also missed the first nine games of the 2018-19 season. Person was caught by the FBI agreeing to accept bribes in exchange for asserting influence on what financial advisors those athletes would sign with. He also funneled some of that money to the players and their families. He plead guilty to his crimes earlier this summer.
The Tigers are not yet out of the woods. There is no official word yet on whether or not they have received a Notice of Allegations from the NCAA, and most expect that the program – and Pearl, himself – will face some kind of punishment.
On Tuesday afternoon, the NCAA sent out a memo to NBPA certified agents detailing what would be required for them to be eligible to represent college basketball players that are testing the waters.
One of the requirements would be for the agents to have a bachelor’s degree. Rich Paul, the founder of Klutch Sports, a lifelong friend of LeBron James and the most powerful agent in basketball, representing the likes of LeBron and Anthony Davis, does not have a degree. By these rules, he is not eligible to represent college basketball players that are testing the waters.
This rule has since been dubbed ‘The Rich Paul Rule,’ and as you might imagine, LeBron had something to say on the matter:
The NCAA sent a memo to agents on Monday that detailed a new certification process and a series of requirements that will be necessary in order to represent players as they test the NBA draft waters.
The memo, which was obtained by NBC Sports, states that the NCAA will require applicants to have “a bachelor’s degree, be in good standing with the NBPA, have been NBPA certified for a minimum of three consecutive years and maintain professional liability insurance.” The agents will also be required to submit to a background check, pay a non-refundable $250 fee and complete an in-person exam on Wednesday, November 6th, at the NCAA’s offices in Indianapolis.
Within the application itself, sources told NBC Sports, is language stating that applicants will not be certified unless they agree to cooperate will all NCAA investigations regardless of whether or not they involve that specific agent’s certification.
The NCAA opted to allow players testing the waters to have access to representation as part of the changes that were enacted by Condoleeza Rice’s Commission on College Basketball. The players that test the waters are only allowed to return to school with eligibility intact if they accept “permissible agent services from NCAA certified agents with a signed agent agreement.”
It’s worth noting here that one of the most powerful agents in basketball, Rich Paul, does not have a bachelor’s degree. Paul represented Darius Bazley, who initially committed to Syracuse before withdrawing and, after flirting with playing a year in the G League, decided to sit out this past season. He was paid $1 million for an internship with New Balance before getting selected with the 23rd pick in the 2019 draft. There are ways to get around the bachelor degree loophole – like, for instance, hiring an agent with a degree to get a player under that agency’s umbrella – but the NCAA isn’t targeting Paul of Klutch Sports with this rule. They’re targeting the next Rich Paul.
College players that are making the decision of what they want to do with their future need to advice and representation of people that are qualified. That’s obvious. But it is worth noting that the ability to obtain a degree in this day and age has much to do with privilege, economic status and the family you were born into as it does your ability to think critically, understand the NBA’s CBA or be able to negotiate a contract. If anything, Rich Paul proved that.
Hell, the NBPA doesn’t even require a bachelor’s degree for certification. They have minimum degree requirements, but they also have a work-around in their rules if an applicant can prove that they have enough work and real life experience to justify certification. There is even an FAQ on the NBPA’s site about this very subject.
And the truth is that the NCAA shouldn’t have requirements that are more strict than the NBA’s. Hell, the NCAA probably shouldn’t be in the game of approving whether or not an agent is qualified. That’s not what they are designed to do. The NBA Players’ Association is, and certification with the NBPA should be enough.
The truth is this: Agents should have to apply with the NCAA so the NCAA has a record of who is representing players. They should also have to fill out some kind of form or questionnaire to prove that they – or, at the very least, someone in their office – understand what the specific NCAA bylaws are. If the NCAA thinks that’s worth charging a $250 processing fee, I can even get on board with that, too.
But by putting together a list of criteria this strict is only going to make NBA agents laugh at the idea of getting NCAA certified. One agent that NBC Sports reached out to simply deleted the memo as soon as he received it. “It’s gone,” he said.
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. — Any veteran of the Peach Jam knows that the event is a circus, one complete with packed gyms, fire codes and a cadre of extremely large security guards that are there to keep reporters and autograph-seekers from overwhelming the players and the standing room-only crowds from overtaking the court.
Typically, these crowds are at their biggest when the best soon-to-be seniors square off. When Harry Giles squared off with Ben Simmons at the 2014 Peach Jam, the doors for the gym were closed by halftime of the game before it. When Julius Randle and Andrew Wiggins faced off two years before that, the crowd on the track above the courts stood five deep.
That’s normal.
What isn’t normal is for a 15U game taking place 16 hours before coaches are even allowed in the gym to become the main event, but that is precisely what happens Bronny James and his Strive For Greatness program roll into town. The gym is at capacity before Bronny’s shoes are even tied. By the time the game tips off, there is a line of a hundred people waiting to get in, craning their necks to catch a glimpse of the son of the best high school player anyone has ever seen.
It’s fitting, then, that after Bronny’s first game at the Peach Jam on a Wednesday afternoon, as the crowds there to see the most hyped high school basketball player ever follow him out the door, the best prospect since LeBron strolls into the gym, laces up his shoes and shows the suddenly-sparse crowd why he, Emoni Bates, is on track to be the face of the new preps-to-pros era.
The comparisons to Kevin Durant are as unfair as they are inevitable.
There is a certain caliber of basketball player that simply cannot fairly be put in the same sentence a 15-year old. Kevin Durant, when his achilles are intact, may very well be the best basketball player on the planet today. At the very least, he is the best scorer in the game, a wispy, 7-foot sniper with the skills of a shooting guard.
“He’s very young and has a lot of maturing to do physically, but in my 20 years in this business he was as good as anybody I have ever seen as a freshman,” said Rivals recruiting analyst Eric Bossi of Emoni Bates. “His skill level, athleticism and ability to create a shot are way beyond his years and he plays with a fire and alpha mentality you don’t usually see in a 15 year old.”
Does that remind you of anyone?
I won’t be the one to put their names in the same sentence.
Or even the same paragraph.
But Bates, who is now 6-foot-9 after growing seven inches since sixth grade, has that same slender build, that same ability to knife through defenses, that same ease with which he buries 25-foot threes off the bounce. Perhaps most importantly, on the floor, the soft-spoken Bates is as an uber-competitive asshole in all of the best ways.
“That’s what you call the alter-ego,” his father, Elgin, said with a laugh.
Elgin’s presence is important to this story. He is a former Kentucky Wesleyan guard that spent time playing professionally overseas. He’s also a skills trainer. Bates Fundamentals is not only the name of his basketball training business in Ypsilanti, Michigan, but it is also the name of the grassroots team that he runs on Nike’s EYBL circuit. There’s a reason for that. Elgin wants to keep Emoni close. He knows what being a high school basketball phenom can do to a psyche of a child in a man’s body. He might be the favorite to be the No. 1 pick in the 2022 draft, but as of today, he cannot even get a driver’s license.
“For him, it’s about being a kid,” Elgin said.
Emoni might have won a state title in Michigan as a freshman, but he still gets punished when he doesn’t do his homework.
“Don’t let this go to his head or bother him due to the fact that it can get overwhelming and crazy,” Elgin said. “Sometimes it’s trying when you try to get out of the gym and everyone is grabbing his arm, and as a parent, I have to notice that. I have to pay attention to his body language. If he’s uncomfortable, if he doesn’t want to be in a certain situation, we get him up out of there.
“The main thing for me is being a parent and protecting my child.”
At the same time, Elgin wants his son to be aware. If everything goes according to plan, Emoni is looking at earning nine figures between his NBA salary and endorsement money. If, as expected, the NBA does away with the age limit for 2022, that money will start rolling in just three years from now. Emoni is not going to be under his wing forever, and he needs to know that the people he comes across are not always going to have his best interest at heart.
Four years ago, I wrote a story on Renardo Sidney. In 2005, Sidney was Emoni Bates, a 6-foot-8 14 year old from Jackson, Mississippi, that tore up Sonny Vaccaro’s famed ABCD All-American camp. He left home and moved to Los Angeles. He and his family took money. He let the hype get to his head. “I could honestly say I probably was ‘Hollywood,'” Sidney told me at the time. “I just thought I made it. I stopped working. I thought that my talent would get me to the NBA.”
That, of course, is not how it played out.
Sidney was barely a top 20 prospect when he graduated high school. Neither USC nor UCLA would accept his commitment because of the potential eligibility issues he faced. He eventually enrolled at Mississippi State, but he wasn’t cleared to play for a year and a half. When I spoke with him, he was on his third comeback attempt, having dropped 35 pounds to get down to 305 in order to get signed by a minor league team in Canada.
The key to avoiding that, Elgin believes, is to give his son a support system, a structure to his life, a humility to understand that nothing is guaranteed until a signed contract says ‘guaranteed.’
To date, it’s been successful.
And as long as Emoni continues to stay the course, his name could very well be the first name that Adam Silver calls on draft night in 2022.
“That,” Emoni says, “is the goal.”
Utah hit with two years of probation for recruiting violations
The Utah men’s basketball program was hit with two years of probation and associate head coach Tommy Connor was given a one-year show-cause penalty as a result of recruiting violations that were committed in the spring of 2018.
The NCAA’s Division I Committee on Infractions found that the program committed two Level II violations and a Level III violation. In addition to the probation and Connor’s show-cause, Utah self-imposed a handful of recruiting restrictions that have already taken effect.
According to the release sent out by the NCAA, an assistant coach evaluated a JuCo recruit and visited a high school prospect during a quiet period in April of 2018. The committee also determined that Connor coordinated with a local JuCo coach to get the high school prospect on the university’s campus for a visit. The JuCo paid for the prospect’s trip, which not only classified the JuCo’s head coach as a booster – making his contact with the prospect a violation – but it meant that Utah exceeded the number of allowable official visits – another violation.
The entire coaching staff received a Level II violation for the recruiting violations, while head coach Larry Krystkowiak received a separate Level II violation due to the head coach responsibility bylaws. The Level III violation came as a result of the coaching staff watching Krystkowiak’s son “observed the head coach’s prospect-aged son participating with members of the men’s basketball team in a practice activity.”
USC lands commitment from No. 1 prospect in 2020 class
Evan Mobley, the top prospect in the Class of 2020, announced on Monday afternoon that he has committed to USC to play his college ball.
This decision should surprise no one. Mobley’s brother, Isaiah, is a former five-star recruit and currently a freshman on USC’s team. His father, Eric, is heading into his second season as an assistant coach on Andy Enfield’s staff.
At 6-foot-11 and 200 pounds, Mobley is everything that you look for in a big man in modern basketball. He’s long and athletic, he is mobile on the perimeter, he’s skilled with a stroke out to about 17 feet and he has a high basketball IQ. There’s a very real chance that he will end up being the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.
Mobley is the first commitment for Enfield in the class.