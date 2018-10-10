Roy Williams says he’s ‘dumbfounded’ by corruption scandal in college hoops

None of this is much of a surprise for the people that have been paying attention. Hearing stories of offers that were made to a five-star prospect that include six-figure payouts, no-show jobs for parents and money for housing near campus is more or less what we’ve come to expect at this level.
The details are interesting to see when plastered across headlines, but you don’t need to be all that cynical to have assumed that this is how the sausage has always been made.
Which brings me to Roy Williams, the head coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels who claims to be blindsided by the way recruiting in the modern age works.
“I’m just dumbfounded,” he told reporters on Tuesday. “I had somebody criticize me and say ‘you shouldn’t be dumbfounded.’ Well, excuse me, I have my right to have my own feelings. That world that they’re explaining out there I’m not familiar with. Period. In 30 years as a head coach I have never had anyone ask me for money. I have never asked any shoe company to recruit for me. I have never asked anyone other than the family what is most important to you.”
“That world,” he added, “people act like it goes on all the time, it does not go on all the time. It is a world I’m not familiar with.”
I believe Williams when he says he has never asked a shoe company rep for money, or when he says he’s never had someone he was recruiting ask him for money. He’s been a head coach for 30 years, and there isn’t a head coach worth his salary that would get near that conversation. Plausible deniability. You hire people to do that for you.
But I do find it a little disingenuous when Williams says he’s not familiar with this world. He is the head coach at North Carolina, a program that is as closely tied to the Jordan and Nike brands as any. If there is a program that Nike wants to win, the Tar Heels are right there at the top. He’s recruited at the highest level since he took over for Larry Brown at Kansas.
And he blindsided by all of this?
It’s one thing to publicly state he’s never been involved in this world.
But to say he’s dumbfounded it exists?
If you say so, Coach.
Best Bets: Which top teams are the easiest national title fades?
During the 2018-19 college basketball season, we will be taking deeper dives into the betting markets now that sports gambling has been legalized outside of the state of Nevada.
To kick the season off, we are going to break down National Title futures and which bets are worth your time and money.
Here are the five teams with odds 50:1 or lower that are the easiest to fade during the preseason.
REMINDER: A bet of $100 on +200 odds would win $200. A bet of $100 on +10,000 odds would win $10,000. A bet of $1 on +20,000 would win $200.
NOTE: These odds come via the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook.
MICHIGAN (+3,000)
Michigan has a chance to be a pretty good team this year. They finished last season as the No. 3 team in KenPom’s adjusted defensive efficiency metric, and with all of their best defenders — and defensive coordinator Luke Yaklich — all back, I fully expect them to once again be among the nation’s-best defensive teams.
And that’s before you factor in John Beilein, who has proven himself to be one of college basketball’s best coaches and ruthlessly effective in tournament settings. He’s been to the national title game twice. He’s won back-to-back Big Ten tournaments. Who can forget the success he had with West Virginia.
So I get it.
I’m just not willing to pay this price.
For starters, the Wolverines are going to enter the season ranked somewhere near the back-end of the top 25 — we have them 23rd — but there are just nine teams with lower odds to win the national title. That’s a red flag.
Then you have to factor in the issues I expect the Wolverines to have on the offensive end of the floor. There were long stretches of last season where Michigan’s offense was painful to watch, and this offseason they parted ways with their three-best offensive weapons — Mo Wagner, Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman and Duncan Robinson. That means that they are going to have to be carried offensively by players that have either failed to provide they can handle that kind of load (Zavier Simpson, Charles Matthews) or by youngsters that haven’t proven themselves at this level yet (Jordan Poole, Isaiah Livers).
While it is important to be a good defensive team if you want to have success in March, you are much more likely to make a Final Four or national title run with an elite offense and a good-enough-defense than vice versa. I did a study on this subject. You can see the results here and here.
So I would stay away from Michigan, particularly at these odds.
Even before the injuries that ravaged their bench, the Bruins were a team that I had no interest in. This is a program that has played precisely zero defense in the Steve Alford era, and they are entering a season where their three best players aren’t exactly know for their effort on the defensive end of the floor and where issues may arise over whose team this is, Kris Wilkes or Jaylen Hands.
That was before we found out that Alex Olesinki had injured his foot and will miss at least a couple of months, Shareef O’Neal will miss the season due to a previously-undiagnosed heart ailment and Tyger Campbell — the one steadying presence that the Bruins had in their backcourt — had torn his ACL.
I expect the odds here to adjust eventually, but as it currently stands, betting on UCLA to win a national title when they have the tenth-lowest odds is giving money away. If that’s what you’re looking to do, I’ll send you my Venmo. Your money will be put to better use that way.
OREGON (+2,000)
According to the Westgate’s oddsmakers, Oregon is the seventh-most likely team in college basketball to win the national title.
Seventh!
I’m a fan of Dana Altman and I think that this Oregon team does have some talent — they should be one of the two-best teams in the Pac-12 this season — but seventh?
That is a steep price to pay for a team that undeniably has flaws.
This is one of the youngest teams that Altman will have coached at Oregon. As much respect as I respect Payton Pritchard, he’s not exactly the kind of lead guard that Altman has thrived with in the past, and neither are Altman’s wings; Louis King might be able to fill that Dillon Brooks’ role, but that is a big ask from a freshman.
That’s not the biggest issue I have, however.
The reason that Oregon is regarded this highly likely has to do with the fact that they landed Bol Bol, a top five recruit in the class and a potential top ten pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. But I have real concerns over his effectiveness at the college level — both due to who he is as a player and his fit in the Oregon system. There’s a lot to unpack there (I go through it all in detail here) but it should be enough to scare you off the Ducks when the payoff you’re getting is only 20:1.
INDIANA (+4,000)
I actually like this Indiana team this season. Romeo Langford will likely be the best freshman in the Big Ten. He is a potential all-league player, as is senior forward Juwan Morgan. They have some length and athleticism, giving them the kind of roster that head coach Archie Miller typically has success with. Point guard play is going to be a question mark, but at (+20,000), the Hoosiers were a great bet.
The problem is that Indiana is no longer (+20,000) to win the national title.
After the Hoosiers landed Langford’s commitment in late-April and Morgan announced that he was returning to school in late-May, their odds dropped all the way to (+4,000). That puts them at the 15th-most likely team to win the national title, at least according to the bookmakers at the Westgate.
I’ll pass.
WICHITA STATE (+4,000)
Simply put, this is just a terrible line, and not in the way that we want to exploit. Wichita State is a good program that has had success in the NCAA tournament in the past and the kind of name recognition that goes beyond their place in college basketball’s hierarchy, but it would be (ahem) shocking if this was the year that the Shockers were to cut down the nets.
They lose nine of their top 11 scorers and 89 percent of their minutes played from last season, and none of the kids they have coming into the program this season are the kind of impact recruits that can dig them out of a rebuilding season. Gregg Marshall is Gregg Marshall, so anything is possible, but I will say that people around the AAC that I’ve spoken to expect them to finish in the bottom four of their league standings.
There are only 14 teams with lower odds to win the title.
I’d take Wichita State (+4,000) to get a bid to the NCAA tournament. I don’t know if there is a line that would get me to bet on them to win the national title.
No. 13 Michigan State: Can Cassius Winston carry the load?
Beginning in September and running up until November 6th, the first day of the season, College Basketball Talk will be unveiling the 2018-2019 NBCSports.com college hoops preview package.
Every day at Noon ET, we will be releasing an in-depth preview of one member of our Preseason Top 25.
Today we dive into No. 13 Michigan State.
To understand the level of expectation that there was on this Michigan State program last season, consider this: The Spartans went 30-5 last year. They won the Big Ten regular season title outright. After a loss to Duke in the second game of the regular season, they won 28 of their next 30 games.
And the year was, depending on who you ask, somewhere between underwhelming and an outright disappointment.
There are myriad reasons for that.
Michigan State entered the season as a consensus top three team in the country. Many people had them ranked No. 1. That’s what happens when a loaded sophomore class, headlined by Preseason Player of the Year Miles Bridges, is joined by a player as talented as Jaren Jackson Jr. Expectations were enormous.
Speaking of Jaren Jackson Jr., the theme of last season for the Spartans was, more or less, “why won’t Tom Izzo play Jackson at the five and Bridges at the four?” That frustration lingered, and was palplable.
In January, ESPN published a story about the way that Michigan State’s basketball program handled sexual assaults, and it certainly was not positive. Izzo spent much of the rest of the season dealing with questions about the story, and they were done no favors by how much that story was tied into reporting about Larry Nassar. This lingered over the program and, to an extent, still does.
Not only did the Spartans get bounced in the second round of the NCAA tournament, but they sat at home and watched in-state rival Michigan — who knocked them out of the Big Ten tournament — make a run to the national title game.
Put simply, Michigan State’s regular season was marred by off-the-court issues and on-the-court frustrations before a decidedly disappointing performance in March.
That is how an otherwise successful season can get distorted.
And it leads to the inevitable question: What does Michigan State have in store for an encore?
The Spartans went 30-5 last season. They won the Big Ten regular season title outright. They return three of their top four scorers and four of the six players that played starters’ minutes last season. They’ll start at least four, and possibly five, upperclassmen this year, including a trio of top 50 prospects that are finally — hopefully? — coming of age.
On paper, without all the noise that comes with the hangover of last season, this team looks really, really good.
Let’s start by talking about Cassius Winston. The 6-foot junior is one of the nation’s best passers and, as his sophomore season progressed, he grew into being one of the most dangerous shooters in college hoops. He led the Big Ten by averaging 6.9 assists per game which finishing second nationally in assist rate. He shot 49.7 percent from three on more than four attempts per game, which led the Big Ten and put him fifth nationally. He finished third in the country in offensive rating for players that used at least 20 percent of their team’s offensive possessions.
Simply put, there is no questioning just how valuable he is to Michigan State’s offensively, even if he still turns the ball over at a higher-than-ideal rate.
And Winston, like Joshua Langford and Nick Ward, will be entering his junior season with a chance to make this team his. The last two seasons, Miles Bridges has been the name that everyone associated with Spartans basketball, and that worked but only to a point: Bridges was built more as a role player than an alpha-dog. Losing a player like that isn’t a good thing, but it may make things easier from a role allocation perspective.
Langford and Ward will determine Michigan State’s ceiling — I’ll expand on that in a bit — while the rest of this roster is filled with veteran try-hards that Izzo has had so much success with and a promising freshman class that will be better than most realize. Senior Matt McQuaid should start in the backcourt while Kenny Goins will likely compete with sophomore big man Xavier Tillman — who has dropped 30 pounds — for a starting spot at the four.
Aaron Henry is the freshman that should have the biggest impact, as he’s a terrific athlete with a body that’s filled out and an understanding of how to play without needing to have the ball in his hands. He is not going to come in and put up 15 points a night, but he should provide big minutes as a defensive presence. Gabe Brown and Marcus Bingham are both four-star recruits with terrific physical tools that are still learning how to best use them while adding weight and strength. Foster Loyer is the guy that will backup Winston at the point.
As a team, the Spartans were not very athletic last season. Miles Bridges was an absolute freak-show, but beyond that, their roster was made up of below-the-rim land warriors in the paint and guards that notable because they are skilled and savvy and crafty, not because they can jump over a car.
Jaren Jackson Jr. was the second-best athlete on this team last season, and even he was an average-at-best athlete; he was long and smooth more than he was explosive.
What’s left is a team that may not have a plus-athlete in their starting lineup.
I’m sure Winston can dunk, but I’ve never seen him do it in a game. Langford has matured into a really effective jump-shooter, but one of the reasons he’s the highest-rated five-star from the Class of 2016 that’s still in college is that he doesn’t have the burst to turn a corner or finish amongst the trees. Ward and Tillman are both big, physical forwards, throwbacks to an era where a power forward was, you know, powerful. McQuaid gets the most out of his physical ability, but he is what he is.
There is some athleticism in this freshman class, but I’m not quite sure just how ready those kids are for the grind of the Big Ten.
This team actually reminds me quite a bit of North Carolina’s 2017 national title team, the one that starred Kennedy Meeks, Joel Berry and Justin Jackson.
It’s proof that you can win without having the best athletes on the floor.
But Berry was an all-american, Jackson was a lottery pick and Meeks was able to defend without fouling and avoid turnovers. Winston might end up being an all-american, but Langford is a long way from being a lottery pick right now while there is a reason that Ward — who struggles with fouls, turnovers and maintaining Izzo’s trust — has yet to average 20 minutes a night despite 13 points and nearly seven boards in his two seasons.
Which is why …
THE X-FACTOR
… this team’s ceiling is going to be determined by what Langford and Ward turn into this year.
Both players are talented, although the reasons that they have struggled to consistently live up to expectations differs.
The answer is probably easier with Ward, whose struggles with playing time seem to be more self-inflicted than anything else. Some of it was bad body language. Some of it was defensive miscues, whether it be a missed assignment or mounting foul trouble he couldn’t seem to avoid. Some of it was the fact that he just turned the ball over too damn much. The end result, however, was a season of frustration spent playing fewer minutes than he felt he deserved while bouncing in and out of Izzo’s doghouse.
It should shock no one that Ward’s struggles were magnified against elite competition. Case in point: His offensive rating last season was 116.8, but that dropped to 112.4 against Big Ten foes, 103.1 in top 100 games (adjusted for location) and 89.4 in top 50 games. Similarly, his foul and turnover rates soared against better competition.*
Ward, when he’s right, is one of the most dominant low-post scorers in the country and a guy that is actually much better than he gets credit for as a rim-protector, but so much about the way that Izzo manipulates his rotation is about trust — that’s why Kenny Goins may start and Tum Tum Nairn played as many minutes as he did — and Ward has yet to earn his trust for an entire season.
Langford’s issue is a bit different.
He’s been fine as a player, someone that started all 35 games last year while averaging 27 minutes. He was as consistent as anyone on the team too, which ended up being something of a detriment for him. Relatively speaking, Langford is just an OK athlete at the Big Ten level. He’s not one of these two-guards that thrives putting the ball on the floor and getting all the way to the rim, and even when he does, he lacks the vertical burst to deal with the shot-blockers at the rim.
The result is that he’s turned into something of a midrange jump-shooter, and if you know even the slightest thing about basketball analytics, you know that two-point jumpers are the worst shot in basketball you can take.
Why?
Because players in general — and Langford specifically — doesn’t make them at a rate that is all that much higher than shooting threes, but every shot he makes is worth one point less. That, quite literally, is the definition of inefficiency. That is how a guy that shot better than 40 percent from three and 84.9 percent from the free throw line finished with an offensive as low as his was.
If those two play up to an all-Big Ten level, the Spartans will likely win the Big Ten regular season title for a second straight season.
If they don’t, the outlook for this season is much, much different.
*(Data from KenPom)
2018-19 OUTLOOK
The Big Ten is not all that good this season. Even the most ardent Big Ten supporters would probably agree with that. There will be more depth this year than in year’s past, but the fact of the matter is that Michigan State is our highest-ranked team in the league heading into 2018-19, and I’m not sure there is anyone that is going to disagree with that.
Which means that the Spartans have a pretty good chance at repeating as Big Ten champs. At the very least they are going to be in the mix. Winston is good enough that he’ll allow them to be effectively offensively, while I think Izzo is incapable of having a team that is outright bad on the defensive end.
Put another way, they’ll be fine.
I do wonder whether or not this group has the upside to make another run to the Final Four. Generally speaking, talent wins out in March. Teams with NBA players win in March, and I wonder if there actually is a first round pick on this roster.
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa center Luka Garza came back to Iowa City this summer determined to move closer toward his goal of becoming one of the nation’s top big men.
But as the workouts piled up, Garza noticed that he would be in an unusual amount of pain afterward — pain that worsened as the days wore on.
Soon, even standing became a chore.
“I knew something wasn’t right,” Garza said.
It took a few ultrasounds and a CAT scan, but doctors eventually discovered a 9-pound benign cyst attached to Garza’s spleen. Garza had surgery to remove it in early September, and he might even be back when the Hawkeyes open their season on Nov. 8 against UMKC.
Whenever Garza returns, the 6-foot-11 sophomore will do so with a new perspective on both life and basketball.
“It’s just a hard situation. It’s a little adversity, but I’ve always been a person that works through adversity,” Garza said before acknowledging that “it might be a little bit more than a little” adversity.
Though the 19-year-old Garza has yet to return fully to practice, he and the Hawkeyes are hopeful that his potentially life-threatening medical situation will soon be behind him.
When it is, Iowa will be getting back one of the more intriguing young players in the Big Ten.
Garza, who grew up in Washington, seemed like he might have been a bit of a steal by the Hawkeyes after he won player-of-the-year honors for the District of Columbia, averaging 24.6 points and 11.7 rebounds a game as a senior at the private Maret School.
Garza immediately broke through a crowded frontcourt to make 26 starts. He averaged 12.1 points a game and 6.4 rebounds and led the Hawkeyes with 32 blocked shots.
Garza was twice named the Big Ten’s freshman of the week, and his 16 rebounds against Wisconsin were the most by an Iowa player in two years.
“Luka is huge — both literally and figuratively,” junior forward Tyler Cook said. “His skill set, how hard he plays, the things that he can do on the court, his impact on his teammates is something that can’t be replaced. It’s something that makes him special as a person and as a player. I’m just thankful that he’s getting healthy.”
That wasn’t always a guarantee.
Garza said his doctors don’t really know when or why his cyst developed, though he said he played last season without any pain in that area.
But Garza said that, had the cyst not been removed, he would have run the risk of it having it ruptured in practice or during a game by an errant elbow or an awkward fall. That may have caused the spleen to rupture as well, a scenario that would’ve put Garza’s life in danger.
“I never thought something like that could be going on,” Garza said. “It was definitely a little scary, because there was a big risk to the surgery. But the surgery went really well. Everything went as well as possible.”
The Hawkeyes are likely to err on the side of caution with Garza, who only began shooting last week and running on Friday. The focus will be on getting Garza’s conditioning in order until he’s cleared for contact.
The key now, according to coach Fran McCaffery, is patience.
“He’s in a really good place mentally,” McCaffery said.
Hurricanes forward Dewan Huell changes name to Hernandez
CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Miami Hurricanes forward Dewan Huell says he has legally changed his last name to Hernandez in honor of his mother, Christina Hernandez.
The 6-foot-10 Hernandez averaged 11.4 points and 6.6 rebounds as a sophomore last season and started all 32 games. He declared for the NBA draft in April but later decided to return for his junior season.
The Hurricanes have started practice and open the season Nov. 9 against Lehigh.
