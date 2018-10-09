Brian Bowen Sr. details offers made in exchange for son’s commitment

Brian Bowen Sr., the father of former Louisville signee Brian Bowen Jr., was cross-examined Tuesday by lawyers representing defendants Christian Dawkins and former adidas employees James Gatto and Merl Code Jr. as the FBI’s bribery and corruption case continued.
During his testimony Bowen Sr. provided information regarding offers that people representing certain schools made in exchange for his son’s commitment. The senior Bowen said testified that in August 2017 former Louisville assistant coach Kenny Johnson “reluctantly” gave him a payment of $1,300 which Bowen Sr. was to use towards rent after his family moved to the city to follow Bowen Jr.
In addition to the one-time payment received from Johnson, Bowen Sr. also testified that he was given money by MeanStreets director — and former Michigan wide receiver — Tai Streets and former MeanStreets coach Tim Anderson in exchange for having his son play for their grassroots program.
Bowen Sr. said that he received a $5,000 payment from Streets and another $1,500 from Anderson, who’s currently an assistant at DePaul. In the case of Streets there’s the potential for this to be an NCAA compliance issue for Michigan according to Dan Wetzel of Yahoo Sports. Even though the payment Bowen Sr. testified to receiving from Streets was for the purpose of placing Bowen Jr. on the MeanStreets roster, Streets is considered to be a representative of Michigan despite the fact that he had no connection to the school’s basketball program.
He also testified that former La Lumiere School coach Shane Heirman, who’s now an assistant at DePaul, paid him $8,000 over a period of time in exchange for Bowen Jr. playing basketball at the school.
With regard to the colleges recruiting Bowen Jr., the elder Bowen testified that Christian Dawkins informed him of offers being made by Arizona, Creighton, Oklahoma State and Texas. Oregon was also mentioned during the cross-examination, with Bowen Sr. saying that he could not recall receiving a $3,000 payment from assistant coach Tony Stubblefield despite being shown copies of previous statements he made to the FBI regarding the payment.
Also called to the stand Tuesday was NC State compliance officer Carrie Doyle, who was questioned with regard to the recruitment of former point guard Dennis Smith Jr. When questioned by the prosecution Doyle testified that she had no knowledge of a $40,000 payment made to secure Smith’s commitment to the school. Doyle will be cross-examined by the defense Wednesday.
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Cameron Johnson is grateful for something simple entering his final season at North Carolina: the ability to spread his feet in a wide defensive stance without the mix of pain and limited motion in his left hip.
It’s been roughly six months since the 6-foot-8 graduate student had an arthroscopic procedure to correct issues that had plagued him back into his high school career. And that has Johnson feeling free to “just do more” in conditioning and preseason drills.
“I feel like I’m in a much better place to build, especially on skillsets and movement and playing in the system,” Johnson said Tuesday during the Tar Heels’ preseason media day. “I feel like I can keep building rather than taking steps one day and then the body kind of hits me saying, ‘Whoa, slow down.'”
Johnson said his recovery from the April 16 procedure has gone to plan, and that’s good news for the Tar Heels. He’s one of three returning starters and averaged 11.9 points last season, his first after transferring from Pittsburgh as a graduate with two years of eligibility remaining.
He also brings size, rebounding (4.5) and outside shooting (41.5 percent on 3-pointers) to the Tar Heels’ perimeter, which lost program mainstays Joel Berry II and Theo Pinson.
He put up those numbers despite dealing with the hip problem, one Johnson described a bone impingement and a torn labrum.
The issue manifested in several ways. Chasing a shooter around a screen was perilous because taking a bump to the thigh could trigger the muscles to tighten and aggravate the issue, leading to “a good 15 minutes of some real aching” and attempts to massage the muscles to loosen it up.
There was also the day-to-day “dull ache” and restrictions in movement as he tried to change direction or close out on a shooter, as well as stiffness following games or workouts.
“It was just part of my experience — I had never played without it,” Johnson said.
While he can’t pinpoint exactly when it surfaced during high school, he remembers when it became apparent: during his first year at Pitt.
“My coaches were like, ‘Spread your feet, get in a stance, get in a stance,'” Johnson said. “I’m like, ‘It really doesn’t feel like it wants to go there.’ They were like, ‘Ah, you just need to strengthen this, strengthen that, stretch this, stretch that.’
“And I’m like: ‘I really don’t think this feels the way it’s supposed to feel.'”
Yet it wasn’t always obvious to those around him, either. Teammate Kenny Williams said he knew the hip bothered Johnson but he never really talked about it and “honestly I couldn’t really tell.”
“We were always aware of it and perhaps subbed him more or gave him a few more days here and there,” coach Roy Williams said. “But I think (after) the surgery, we went as slow as you could possibly go this summer. He was mad at everybody because he wanted to get out there and be able to play earlier.
“He looks like he’s moving more freely. He looks like he doesn’t have as much pain, doesn’t look as stiff, so I think it’s been really helpful.”
Things have rarely been easy for Johnson in his time with the Tar Heels — or even before he got to play for them.
There was a transfer dispute when Pitt tried to prevent him from being eligible to play immediately at UNC.
Even though Pitt relented, Johnson didn’t get to play for the Tar Heels until December. That’s because he missed the opener with a neck sprain, then suffered a torn meniscus in his left knee at practice three days later and needed surgery that would keep him out another 10 games.
And he was battered coming down the stretch, too. He injured his back when a Miami player fell on him during the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament, then reinjured it and played only 23 minutes in the loss to Virginia in the title game.
Maybe things will be easier this time around.
“I take good as relative, and for me right now I definitely say I feel very good,” Johnson said. “I don’t know how good 100 percent is because I feel like I’m finding a new 100 percent.”
Brian Bowen’s father: Louisville assistant gave cash
NEW YORK (AP) — The father of a blue-chip college basketball recruit testified Tuesday that an assistant coach at the University of Louisville gave him a secret payment of $1,300 as part of a deal to get the son to sign with the school.
At a criminal trial about corruption in big-time basketball, Brian Bowen Sr. described meeting assistant Kenny Johnson two separate times in 2017 to try to collect cash in violation of school and NCAA rules.
Bowen testified that the first time, he informed Johnson that defendant Christian Dawkins had promised that the coach would help him with paying rent, Johnson was “shocked” and “flabbergasted.” The next time, he said, Johnson handed over $1,300 — reluctantly.
“He made it clear that this was a one-time deal for him,” Bowen said in federal court in Manhattan. “He said Louisville didn’t pay basketball players.”
There was no immediate response Tuesday to a message seeking comment from a lawyer for Johnson, who was never accused of a crime.
The testimony about the recruitment of Brian Bowen Jr. came in a case that prompted Louisville to fire both Johnson and its legendary coach, Rick Pitino. Johnson is now an assistant at La Salle.
Dawkins, former amateur coach Merl Code and former Adidas executive James Gatto, have pleaded not guilty to charges they sought to use under-the-table payments of up to $100,000 from Adidas in exchange for commitments from top prospects to major programs seen as a path to the pros. Their lawyers haven’t disputed that payments were offered, but they argue that the schools never suffered any harm.
Brian Bowen Sr. took the witness stand in federal court in Manhattan as part of an agreement with the government that will spare him from prosecution. On Tuesday, he testified that he tried to keep quiet about the “money scheme” that he knew broke the rules, even going as far as keeping his son in the dark about it.
“I didn’t want him to get involved in something that was wrong. … And I definitely didn’t want my son to lose his eligibility,” he said.
Once the scandal broke, Louisville withdrew Brian Bowen’s scholarship before he ever played a game. He’s currently playing professionally in Australia.
Ranking the 10 best coaching hires heading into this season
It was a relatively quiet Coaching Carousel in 2017-18 considering everything that happened in the sport of college basketball in the past year, but there still were seven high-major jobs that changed hands as well as a number of spots in leagues like the Atlantic 10, the Mountain West and the bottom of the American.
Not every hire made this offseason made waves, and not every decision to fire a head coach resulted in a lawsuit, but there was plenty to make the 2018-19 season fascinating for a handful of programs.
Let’s take a look back on some of those big name coaching decisions.
Who made the best hires?
Did anyone make a head-scratching decision?
Who is guaranteed success?
Who is locked into failure?
Here are the 10 best hires of the carousel.
1. CHRIS MACK, Louisville
Chris Mack may have not been here before, but it was something close. When he took over Xavier from Sean Miller in 2009, there were high expectations associated with succeeding a wildly successful coach. The situation is different for him now in Louisville – he’s following one of the most accomplished coaches in the history of the game at one of its most storied programs and amid NCAA (and FBI) scrutiny – but the idea is the same. Win now, and win big.
Mack seems equipped to do both. He kept things rolling at Xavier, making the Musketeers a powerhouse, first in the Atlantic 10 and then in the Big East. He’s already scoring wins on the recruiting trail, which is going to be more indicative of his long-term success with the Cardinals than anything. He’s a proven winner and seemingly the perfect man to take over a high profile job in a tough situation.
2. DAN HURLEY, UConn
There haven’t been many high-profile hires in recent years that seem to just make as much sense as this one. UConn has a sense of urgency to return to prominence following a seemingly instant slide into mediocrity under coach Kevin Ollie after capturing the 2014 national championship. Hurley has made his name – well he’s built on the name his father, legendary prep coach Bob, put on the map and his brother, Bobby, helped perpetuate – in the northeast and would seem perfect to recruit the prep school circuit that has so much talent in the area. Getting the Huskies back to where Jim Calhoun had them seems maybe an impossible task in today’s landscape, but Hurley has the resume and talent to get them out of this rut and back competing for league titles and national relevance.
3. PENNY HARDAWAY, Memphis
My favorite hire of the offseason. Tubby Smith is undoubtedly a fine basketball coach, but he’s not exactly injecting a ton of excitement into a program. That was clear toward the end of his tenure in Memphis, which was hemorrhaging cash amid falling attendance figures and an even sharper decline in hope. Enter the most decorated and beloved player in program history, with an All-Star NBA career and all the Memphis recruiting ties any booster could dream of. Penny Hardaway may have zero experience coaching beyond the high school level, but he clearly resonates with recruits and adding Sam Mitchell to his staff should help whatever Xs and Os and organizational issues he’ll need to sort through. Hardaway is unproven, but he’s exciting as hell. The moves he’s already made in assembling his staff and getting to work on the recruiting trail suggest there’s substance to the style, too.
4. JEFF CAPEL, Pittsburgh
This is an interesting spot for Capel. He’s had success as a head man at VCU and Oklahoma, but also experienced how fleeting all that can be in his final two seasons with the Sooners. A seven year stint on the bench with Coach K, a host of five-star recruits to your credit and a national championship on your resume is enough to get another high-major chance, though. Despite its historical success, Pitt is a more difficult job now in the ACC than when it was in the Big East, but it’s still got cache. Capel already has the Panthers involved with some high-level recruits – but it’ll be if he can reel them in that will ultimately decide how his third go-round leading a program is judged.
5. TOM CREAN, Georgia
This wasn’t exactly an exciting hire for the Bulldogs after Crean’s tenure in Indiana sort of petered out, but that’s probably not giving Crean enough credit for all he accomplished in – and the players he brought to – Bloomington. No, he’s not the exciting up-and-comer who brought Dwyane Wade to Marquette anymore, but Crean still won a ton of games with the Hoosiers. He’s also widely regarded in the industry as a serious grinder who didn’t just cash TV checks in his time off the bench, but rather continued to learn and study. Maybe he won’t have runaway success in Athens, but I think something like what Rick Barnes has done at Tennessee is very much a possibility.
6. ASHLEY HOWARD, La Salle
La Salle was never able to capitalize on its Sweet 16 appearance of 2013, with three losing seasons and two others one game above .500 following John Giannini’s second weekend run. The Explorers had eight seasons of sub-.500 ball in Giannini’s 14 seasons at the helm, in fact. So it makes a lot of sense to look across town on Jay Wright’s staff for an answer. Howard has had assistant stints at La Salle, Drexel and Villanova, where he won a couple of national championships, so his Big 5 credentials are impeccable. It’s hard to imagine La Salle doing better than this hire.
7. JAMION CHRISTIAN, Siena
Somehow, Siena went from an ugly breakup with Jimmy Patsos to snagging a 36-year-old head coach who already been to two NCAA tournaments and recruited well enough to Mount St. Mary’s to be perpetually (or so it seemed) losing players to up-transfers. This is a hire that seems destined to succeed.
8. DANA FORD, Missouri State
With Creighton and Wichita State seeking out greener pastures, Missouri State is well positioned to compete year-in and year-out in the Missouri Valley Conference. Ford, 34, engineered a quick turnaround at Tennessee State before things started teetering in Years 3 and 4, but he’s well regarded and would seem set up to succeed in an area the Illinois State graduate and one-time Wichita State assistant knows well.
9. TRAVIS STEELE, Xavier
If history is any guide, Travis Steele is going to win a ton of games with Xavier. From Thad Matta to Sean Miller to Chris Mack, the Musketeers promote from within and then go on to win. It’s simply what they do. Steele’s resume leaves little doubt that it’ll continue yet again in Cincinnati.
10. NIKO MEDVED, Colorado State
After a tumultuous run and messy end, the marriage between Larry Eustachy and Colorado State came to an end this season, leaving the door open for the Rams to pursue ties to the staff that helped them to back-to-back NCAA tournaments in 2012 and 2013. Medved coached for Tim Miles as he built Colorado State into a contender, and then stuck around with Eustachy for a year as Colorado State earned an eight seed and tournament win. Then it was Furman, where he improved their win total every year before leaving for a one-year stop at Drake. Medved knows what it takes to win in Fort Collins, and he’s familiar with rebuilding jobs.
UCLA announced on Tuesday that freshman point guard Tyger Campbell will miss the 2018-19 season with a torn ACL suffered in practice on Sunday.
Campbell was the No. 91 player in the Class of 2018, according to 247 Sports, and is now the second member of UCLA’s top ten recruiting class to be out for the season. Shareef O’Neal was diagnosed with a heart ailment and will sit out the season as a result.
The loss of Campbell may actually hurt more than the loss of O’Neal, who was a top 35 prospect. Campbell is a steadying influence at the point that has been impressive early on in the season. He was going to be relied upon for quite a bit of playing time this season, and his loss means that the only point guard on UCLA’s roster is Jaylen Hands, who is more of a scorer than a true lead guard.
UCLA also lost veteran forward Alex Olesinki with a foot fracture.