De’Aaron Fox’s dad calls out LaVar Ball

The fully and wholly under appreciated thing about LaVar Ball and all the wild things he says, is the responses he generates.

LeBron James clapped back. Nike executive George Raveling labelled him “The worst thing to happen to basketball in the last hundred years.” Kareem Abdul Jabbar has had enough.

The guy certainly attracts opinions from important people.

However, one of the top LaVar Ball responses was dropped on the internet Tuesday in Bleacher Report’s profile on former Kentucky guard and likely top-five draft pick De’Aaron Fox.

First, some context.

Lonzo Ball’s UCLA and Fox’s Wildcats met twice this season. The Bruins took the first game by five in December, with Ball posting 14 points, seven assists and six rebounds in the win at Lexington. Fox contributed 20 points, nine assists and two boards. In the Sweet 16 rematch, in which Kentucky prevailed by 11, Fox dropped 39 points, four assists and three rebounds to Ball’s 10 points, eight assists and three boards.

“They came up short, but one game doesn’t define his season,” LaVar Ball told ESPN after the Sweet 16 matchup. “No one is going to take De’Aaron Fox over him because of one game. It’s about your body of work, and people know what he can do.”

Well, Fox’s dad, Aaron, doesn’t exactly share that sentiment.

“My son already ate his ass up twice,” the elder Fox said. “[LaVar] can say what he wants to say. I just tell him to go back and watch the film. That’s it. All that yap, yap, yapping, I don’t even got to respond to that. We played them twice. Twice his son got outplayed.

“I always tell [De’Aaron], let your game speak for it. You ain’t got to talk. You ain’t got to fuss.”

Aaron Fox may not have the status of the other prominent LaVar Ball detractors, but his trash talk game is elite.