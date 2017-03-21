More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

LeBron James tells LaVar Ball to “keep my family out of your mouth”

By Travis HinesMar 21, 2017, 9:12 PM EDT

After speaking his mind loudly for months, LaVar Ball has finally struck a nerve with one of basketball’s biggest names.

LeBron James.

The Cleveland Cavaliers star responded Tuesday to Ball’s claims that his children – UCLA star Lonzo and high schoolers LiAngelo and LaMelo – have brighter futures than James’ 12- and 9-year-old sons in basketball.

“Keep my kids’ name out of your mouth, keep my family out of your mouth,” James told ESPN. “This is dad to dad. It’s a problem now.”

LaVar Ball may have only been a part of the national basketball consciousness for a couple of months, but he’s made no shortage of outrageous remarks. He said he would have beaten Michael Jordan while in his prime as a player. That he wants a $1 billion apparel deal for his sons. He said that Lonzo is already better than two-time defending MVP Steph Curry.

His commentary of James’ children, though, elicited the strongest response to him yet.

“You got LeBron, it’s going to be hard for his kids because they are going to look at them like, ‘You got to be just like your dad,’” Ball said on the “In The Zone Podcast with Chris Broussard. “And after a while, that pressure starts sitting on you like, ‘Why do I got to be just like him? What can’t I just be me?’ And then they are going to be like, ‘Aw, you’re soft, you’re not that good.’ Because the expectation is very, very high.”

James’ eldest son, LeBron James, Jr., has already garnered quite a bit of attention for his play, with his grassroots mixtapes getting millions of views.

Lonzo Ball’s UCLA team is set to play Kentucky in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament this week after Ball turned in an All-American freshman season that figures to end with an early selection in June’s NBA draft.

“I actually like his son,” James said. “I like his game.”

Lonzo’s game is something James respects, which obviously isn’t the case regarding his father’s comments.

“He can talk all about his brand, talk about his sons, talk about basketball, talk about me,” James said. “But keep my family out of this.”

UCLA has been dealing with the distraction of LaVar Ball’s comments all season, so it’s likely the Bruins will be able to shrug them off once more this week, but given the media crush that their game against Kentucky was going to engender anyway, having the likes of LeBron James enter the fray only acts as a multiplier to the questions that will be asked. Which isn’t even to mention the rampant speculation regarding coach Steve Alford potentially returning to coach his alma mater, Indiana.

It’s going to be an absolute circus around UCLA this week.

Then they’ve got to go play Kentucky.

Texas’ Allen to test draft waters

Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images
By Travis HinesMar 21, 2017, 6:18 PM EDT

Texas freshman Jarrett Allen will test the professional waters this spring.

The former McDonald’s All-American will declare for the NBA draft, but will not hire an agent, according to multiple reports.

Allen, a 6-foot-11 forward, averaged 13.4 points and 8.4 rebounds per game in his first college season for the Longhorns while shooting 56.6 percent from the floor.

His choice will be an interesting one as he was often seen as a likely one-and-done candidate coming out of high school, but didn’t flourish right from the tip in Austin. He did, however, continue to get better down the stretch run of the season and put up five double-doubles over the last month with three 20-plus point games.

Should he return, though, the Longhorns should be much improved, especially where they needed it the most. Matt Coleman, a four-star recruit from Oak Hill Academy, committed to Texas to give the program the point guard it so desperately needed. Should the rest of the team, including fellow freshman Andrew Jones, return to Texas, Coleman’s presence should help make everyone – and the team – much better after struggling through big portions of last season.

The 2017 draft is generally considered strong, especially at the top, as well, though it is more guard-dominated than 2018 is thought to be.

Kelsey named coach at UMass

Photo by Lance King/Getty Images
By Travis HinesMar 21, 2017, 6:02 PM EDT

After five seasons at Winthrop, Pat Kelsey is headed to UMass.

The 41-year-old was announced as the Minutemen’s newest coach Tuesday.

“UMass is a national college basketball brand with a proud, powerful tradition,” Kelsey said in a statement released by the school. “As a player in the A-10 (at Xavier), I saw first hand what the potential is there. I look forward to the challenge of making UMass a major factor on the national level once again.”

UMass went 15-18 last season under Derek Kellogg, who took the Minutemen to the NCAA tournament as a six-seed in 2014, but saw the program languish around .500 the last three seasons.

Kelsey went 102-59 at Winthrop, going 26-7 this past season and taking the Eagles to their first NCAA tournament since 2010. Prior to his five-year stint with Winthrop, Kelsey was the associate head coach to Chris Mack at Xavier. He also previously worked at Wake Forest under Skip Prosser and Dino Gaudio. He played in three NCAA tournaments while a player at Xavier.

“Pat has been an important piece of some highly-successful programs throughout his career,” UMass athletic director Ryan Bamford said in a statement, “including the last five years leading the basketball program at Winthrop University.

“Coach Kelsey has a detailed plan for every phase of our program and a passionate work ethic providing fuel to reach our goals of building a championship-caliber program.”

2017 NBA Draft Early Entry List: Who is staying and who is going?

Christian Petersen/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 21, 2017, 1:36 PM EDT

RETURNING TO SCHOOL

Robert Williams, Texas A&M (story)

DECLARING, SIGNING WITH AN AGENT

Jawun Evans, Oklahoma State (story)
Markelle Fultz, Washington (story)
Tyler Lydon, Syracuse (story)
L.J. Peak, Georgetown

DECLARING WITHOUT AN AGENT

Marcus Keene, Central Michigan
Trevor Thompson, Ohio State
Thomas Wilder, Western Michigan
Omer Yurtseven, N.C. State
Kyle Kuzma, Utah
Khadeen Carrington, Seton Hall

YET TO DECIDE

Bam Adebayo, Kentucky
Rawle Alkins, Arizona
Grayson Allen, Duke
Jarrett Allen, Texas
Ike Anigbogu, UCLA
O.G. Anunoby, Indiana
Dwayne Bacon, Florida State
Lonzo Ball, UCLA
Keita Bates-Diop, Ohio State
Tyus Battle, Syracuse
Jordan Bell, Oregon
Joel Berry II, North Carolina
Marques Bolden, Duke
Tony Bradley, North Carolina
Mikal Bridges, Villanova
Miles Bridges, Michigan State
Isaiah Briscoe, Kentucky
Dillon Brooks, Oregon
Bruce Brown, Miami
Thomas Bryant, Indiana
Jeffery Carroll, Oklahoma State
John Collins, Wake Forest
Zach Collins, Gonzaga
Tyler Dorsey, Oregon
P.J. Dozier, South Carolina
Vince Edwards, Purdue
Drew Eubanks, Oregon State
Jacob Evans, Cincinnati
Tacko Fall, UCF
Matthew Fisher-Davis, Vanderbilt
De’Aaron Fox, Kentucky
Harry Giles III, Duke
Jessie Govan, Georgetown
Devonte’ Graham, Kansas
Isaac Haas, Purdue
Donta Hall, Alabama
Ethan Happ, Wisconsin
D.J. Hogg, Texas A&M
Jonathan Isaac, Florida State
Frank Jackson, Duke
Josh Jackson, Kansas
Justin Jackson, Maryland
Justin Jackson, North Carolina
Andrew Jones, Texas
Luke Kennard, Duke
V.J. King, Louisville
Kyle Kuzma, Utah
Dedric Lawson, Memphis
T.J. Leaf, UCLA
Williams Lee, UAB
Anas Mahmoud, Louisville
Lauri Markkanen, Arizona
De’Anthony Melton, USC
Chimezie Metu, USC
Eric Mika, BYU
Shake Milton, SMU
Donovan Mitchell, Louisville
Malik Monk, Kentucky
Johnathan Motley, Baylor
Svi Mykhailiuk, Kansas
Semi Ojeleye, SMU
Cameron Oliver, Nevada
Justin Patton, Creighton
L.J. Peak, Georgetown
Theo Pinson, North Carolina
Ivan Rabb, Cal
Devin Robinson, Florida
Jerome Robinson, Boston College
Kobi Simmons, Arizona
Dennis Smith, N.C. State
Edmond Sumner, Xavier
Caleb Swanigan, Purdue
Jayson Tatum, Duke
Allonzo Trier, Arizona
Melo Trimble, Maryland
Nigel Williams-Goss
D.J. Wilson, Michigan

VCU expected to hire former assistant Mike Rhoades

Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 21, 2017, 1:19 PM EDT

Mike Rhoades is expected to be named the next head coach at VCU, sources told NBC Sports.

Rhoades was the head coach at Rice the past three seasons, taking over a program that won just seven games before he arrived to a program that went 23-12 and 11-7 in Conference USA this past season. Prior to getting the head job at Rice, Rhoades was an assistant at VCU for five years under Shaka Smart. He previously spent a decade as the head coach at Randolph-Macon, a very good Division III program in southern Virginia.

Rhoades will replace Will Wade, who left VCU for LSU on Monday evening.

The news was first reported by CBS Sports.

Oklahoma State’s Jawun Evans to declare for the NBA Draft

Joe Robbins/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 21, 2017, 1:02 PM EDT

Brad Underwood isn’t the only talent that is leaving Oklahoma State this spring.

Jawun Evans, the all-american point guard for the Pokes, will be declaring for the NBA Draft with the expectation that he will be keeping his name in.

“I am going to enter the 2017 NBA Draft,” Evans said in a statement released to ESPN. “I want to Thank Everyone at OSU. This was a tough decision. OSU will forever be in my heart.”

Evans averaged 19.0 points and 6.5 assists this season, leading OSU to a 20-14 season and a spot in the NCAA tournament despite an 0-6 start to league play. He’s projected as a late-first to early-second round pick.