More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

NCAA Tournament DOH! moments: Vanderbilt’s Matthew Fisher-Davis is not alone

Leave a comment
By Rob DausterMar 16, 2017, 8:03 PM EDT

In honor of Vanderbilt’s Matthew Fisher-Davis committing what was undoubtedly one of the dumbest plays of the college basketball season, we’re going to take a look at some other stupidity that has cost a team a game — or, in some cases, a national title — in the NCAA tournament.

You’re not alone in this, Matthew.

If you know of any dumb NCAA Tournament plays that we missed, please let us know. We love this stuff.

Chris Webber calls a timeout: With the Fab Five down by two points and 19 seconds left in the 1993 national title game, Michigan’s Chris Webber grabbed a rebound, sprinted the length of the floor with the ball and called a timeout that the Wolverines didn’t have. The Tar Heels got free throws and the ball and, at the end of the day, a ring.

Fred Brown throws the ball to James Worthy: Everyone remembers the game-winning jumper that Michael Jordan hit in the 1982 national title game. What people don’t remember is that on the following possession, Georgetown’s Fred Brown threw a pass to UNC’s James Worthy because he momentarily forgot who was actually on his team.

John Calipari’s aversion to free throws: In the 2008 national title game, Coach Cal’s Memphis team had a chance to ice the game from the foul line, missed free throw after free throw and then, up by three with 8.8 seconds left, did not foul, allowing Mario Chalmers to make this memorable, game-tying jumper. Bill Self’s only national title was earned in overtime of this game:

Nasir Robinson saves Shelvin Mack: I still don’t understand how the final 2.2 seconds of this game played out. After Butler’s Andrew Smith scored a go-ahead basket, Pitt threw the ball all the way up the floor only to see Mack, for some reason, tackle Gilbert Brown with 1.4 seconds left on the clock. Brown would tie the game at the line, but after he missed the second free throw, his teammate, Nasir Robinson, fouled Butler’s Matt Howard with just 0.6 seconds left.

It’s mind-boggling:

North Carolina and Washington were drunk, I think: There is too much dumb in the end of this game for me to handle. To start, Washington’s Venoy Overton shoots a half-court shot with more than three seconds left on the clock. Then, John Henson of North Carolina knocks the ball out of bounds. Then Washington’s Isaiah Thomas shoots a two when the Huskies are down three, but Henson, for some reason, decides that the best course of action for him is to very nearly goal-tend the shot. Ay yi yi.

Syracuse loses on a blown over-and-back call: Do dumb calls from referees count here? Because this ref cost Syracuse a second round game with a blown over-and-back call on Scoop Jardine:

POSTERIZED: VCU center gets caught by Saint Mary’s sharpshooter

Christian Petersen/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Rob DausterMar 16, 2017, 10:23 PM EDT

Goggles.

Headband.

Poster:

VIDEO: FGCU still is #DunkCity

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Rob DausterMar 16, 2017, 10:19 PM EDT

FGCU, back when they were still just Florida-Gulf Coast, became #DunkCity during the 2013 NCAA tournament.

Well, they still are #DunkCity:

No. 7 Saint Mary’s survives No. 10 VCU

Leave a comment
By Terrence PayneMar 16, 2017, 10:15 PM EDT

No. 7 Saint Mary’s fended off a second-half comeback attempt by No. 10 VCU, advancing to the second round following an 85-77 win on Thursday night in Salt Lake City.

It was a matchup of contrasting styles. For the majority of the night, it was Saint Mary’s efficient offense, one that plays at a methodical pace, getting the better of VCU and its Havoc defense.

The Gaels led by as many as 17, but VCU was able to string a 15-2 run together by turning Saint Mary’s over. That cut the deficit to 56-54 with more than nine minutes remaining in regulation.

Saint Mary’s countered that by controlling the pace for the remainder of the evening. The Gaels committed five turnovers during VCU’s run. They had only a single miscue in the final nine minutes.

Saint Mary’s committed 15 turnovers on the night, but 10 of them came in spurts. The Gaels had a handful of turnovers in the opening minutes, however the Rams couldn’t take advantage of those errors. Once they settled in, the Gaels offense dominated the first half thanks to a combined 22 points from Aussies Jock Landale and Tanner Krebs. As a team, Saint Mary’s shot 64 percent from the field, taking a 46-31 lead into halftime.

VCU’s comeback attempt was curbed by a lack of 3-point threats, and the fact that Saint Mary’s spent a lot of Thursday night at the free throw line. The Gales connected on 29-of-39 from the charity stripe.

Landale ended the game with 18 points and 13 rebounds. Calvin Hermanson and Joe Rahon each had 16. JeQuan Lewis ended with a game-high 30 points.

Saint Mary’s advances to the second round to play the winner of No. 2 Arizona and No. 15 North Dakota.

 

Edwards, Swanigan carry No. 4 Purdue past No. 13 Vermont

Stacy Revere/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Rob DausterMar 16, 2017, 9:50 PM EDT

Vince Edwards went for 21 points and first-team all-american Caleb Swanigan added 16 points and 14 boards as No. 4 seed Purdue survived a fight from No. 13 seed Vermont, 80-70.

And a fight it was.

Vermont held the lead for much of the first half, thanks in large part to Anthony Lamb, their freshman big man that scored 13 of his 20 points in the first half. Point guard Trae Bell-Haynes added 15 points, seven boards and six assists for the Catamounts, who were within a possession for the majority of the second half before the Boilermakers pulled away down the stretch.

The reason that Purdue was able to pull away was their size inside. Swanigan and Edwards were just too much, and when the smaller Catamount roster had to double-down and help out in the paint, the Boilermakers were able to hit enough threes to make Vermont pay. Purdue finished the night 9-for-20 from beyond the arc.

With the win, Purdue advances to face the winner of tonight’s No. 5 Iowa State-No. 12 Nevada game.

Trevon Bluiett’s big second half lifts No. 11 Xavier over No. 6 Maryland

Leave a comment
By Terrence PayneMar 16, 2017, 9:30 PM EDT

Sean O’Mara had a career night, and Trevon Bluiett was unstoppable in the second half. Those were the two driveforces in No. 11 Xavier’s 76-65 win over No. 6 Maryland in a first round matchup from Orlando.

Maryland held a slim 36-35 lead at halftime. Bluiett, Xavier’s most important player, was quiet through the first 20 minutes. He was 1-of-8 from the field for three points. He opened up the second half by making his first six attempts from the field, four of which were from beyond the arc. He ended with a game-high 21 points, 18 coming after halftime. O’Hara had a career-high 18 points, 13 of which came in the first half.

Bluiett led a 14-2 run, turning a three-point deficit into a 61-50 lead. With Melon Trimble, one of the best closers in college basketball, at Maryland’s disposal, the Terrapins still had enough time to make a final run. However, the Musketeers had a counter every time they made a push, as they kept the lead no smaller than six for the final 10 minutes of regulation.

Xavier limped into New York City last week for the Big East Tournament. The X-men had lost seven straight games to close out the regular season and until a quarterfinal win over Butler, the only team it had beaten in more than a month was DePaul. In that win over the Bulldogs, Bluiett scored 17 of his 23 points in the second half.

This year for the Musketeers has been a rollercoaster. They entered a consensus top-20 team, but then moved closer and closer to the bubble following Edmond Sumner’s season-ending knee injury. Xavier has gone from a contender to an underdog in the span of five months. But isn’t that the role Chris Mack’s team has performed well in? He did make a pair of Sweet 16 appearances as an overlooked Atlantic 10 program.

Either way, when Bluiett is on, like he was in Madison Square Garden or like he was Thursday night in the first round, Xavier has a puncher’s chance to make the second weekend.