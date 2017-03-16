More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Gene Sweeney Jr./Getty Images

VIDEO: Northwestern earns first tournament win after Vanderbilt commits intentional foul up one

By Rob DausterMar 16, 2017, 6:50 PM EDT

No. 8 Northwestern won the first NCAA tournament game in the history of the program thanks to some clutch shooting and a bone-headed foul committed by No. 9 Vanderbilt.

The Wildcats and the Commodores traded baskets for the final two minutes of this game, with the lead changing hands seven times in that stretch. After Vandy’s Riley LaChance scored a tough runner with just under 20 seconds left in the game to give the ‘Dores a 66-65 lead, teammate Matthew Fisher-Davis lost his mind and committed an intentional foul in the back court:

Bryant McIntosh would hit both free throws and LaChance missed a go-ahead three with five seconds left, as the Wildcats would go on to win, 68-66.

This is just such a brutal was for a team to lose a game, and I cannot imagine being in Fisher-Davis’ shoes right now. This was the only tournament game being played at the time — the late tips didn’t start for another 10 minutes and the only other afternoon tip had ended 10 minutes before the foul — meaning that everyone saw this happen. He’s not going to live that down, and the cruel irony is that if it wasn’t for his 22-point performance, Vandy would never have been in a position for him to make this mistake.

Northwestern’s win is March at its absolute best.

But what Fisher-Davis is going to go through is the other side of it, a heartbreaking loss and a career-defining mistake that will never leave him.

McIntosh finished with 25 points for Northwestern, making big shot after big shot down the stretch. The Wildcats were up by 15 points midway through the second half, but Vanderbilt made a run.

Northwestern advances to take on No. 1 seed Gonzaga on Saturday in the second round.

WATCH: Chris Collins, Northwestern celebrate NCAA Tournament win

By Terrence PayneMar 16, 2017, 7:13 PM EDT

Northwestern won its first NCAA Tournament game in dramatic fashion on Thursday evening.

The No. 8 seed in the West Region nearly blew a sizable lead against No. 9 seed Vanderbilt. But a wild finish led to the Wildcats escaping with a 68-66 victory.

After rollercoaster two hours — on top of the seven decades Northwestern has waited for its One Shining Moment — it was time to celebrate.

Northwestern advances to face top-seeded Gonzaga in the second round on Saturday in Salt Lake City.

NCAA Tournament Thursday Recap: Virginia, Notre Dame survive upset bids, Gonzaga advances

Christian Petersen/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 16, 2017, 6:58 PM EDT

The moment that everyone is going to be talking about tomorrow comes courtesy of No. 9 Vanderbilt‘s Matthew Fisher-Davis who, after scoring 22 points and after a go-ahead bucket from Riley LaChance with 15 seconds left, intentionally fouled No. 8 Northwestern‘s Bryant McIntosh. McIntosh made both free throws to give the Wildcats the lead, and the ‘Dores wouldn’t score against. That is just a brutal way to lose, but I’m positive that Chris Collins is not going to feel guilty about winning the program’s first-ever NCAA tournament game.

The trendy upset pick in this year’s field, No. 12 UNC Wilmington, looked like they were going to make that upset come to fruition. Then No. 5 Virginia got hot, Marial Shayok took over and London Perrantes did London Perrantes things. For the second straight season, the Seahawks lost by single-digits to a top five seed.

No. 12 Princeton was even closer to an upset, missing a game-tying and game-winning three in the final minute against No. 5 Notre Dame. The Irish advance to take on No. 4 West Virginia, who survived a fight in the second game of the day in Buffalo. The Mountaineers jumped out to a 15 point lead early in the first half, but No. 13 Bucknell scrapped back to get within three points in the middle of the second half before WVU hung on to win by six.

We did get one 12-5 upset in the afternoon, however, as Middle Tennessee won a game in the NCAA tournament for the second straight year, knocking off No. 5 seed Minnesota in a game where the Gophers were actually the underdog despite being the higher seed. MTSU will give No. 4 seed Butler a fight for the right to get to the Sweet 16.

THURSDAY’S BEST

London Perrantes, Virginia: Perrantes scored 24 points and made two huge shots in the final five minutes as the ‘Hoos avoided a loss at the hands of UNC Wilmington.

Devin Robinson, Florida: Robinson had 24 points to help pick up for KeVaughn Allen, who struggled on Thursday afternoon, as the No. 4 seed Gators advanced past a scrappy East Tennessee State team.

Bryant McIntosh, Northwestern: McIntosh scored 25 points and made the game-winning free throws as Northwestern won their first-ever NCAA tournament game, knocking off No. 9 Vanderbilt.

WHO GOT UPSET?

No one, because technically, No. 12 Middle Tennessee was favored over No. 5 Minnesota.

THE REST OF THURSDAY’S ACTION

No. 12 Middle Tennessee State tops No. 5 Minnesota

Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images
By Travis HinesMar 16, 2017, 6:25 PM EDT

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The first upset of the NCAA tournament wasn’t, well, an upset.

Middle Tennessee State, a No. 12 seed and the betting favorite, defeated No. 5 seed Minnesota, 81-72, on Thursday at the Bradley Center.

Minnesota trimmed a 17-point second-half deficit to four at one point, but the Gophers just didn’t have enough to sustain their run against a Blue Raiders squad that controlled the game for long stretches and more often than not looked superior to their Big Ten foe.

Reggie Upshaw was key in turning the Gophers away as they made their second-half run, ultimately finishing with 19 points and nine rebounds. Giddy Potts contributed 15 points and five assists.

Minnesota, playing in its first NCAA tournament under coach Richard Pitino, got 17 points from Amir Coffey and 16 from Dupree McBrayer, but it wasn’t enough to overcome their 28.6 percent mark from 3-point range or a huge rebounding disparity.

Middle Tennessee State will face Butler, which dispatched Winthrop earlier in the day, on Saturday.

Affidavit: Josh Jackson threatened to ‘beat’ women’s player

Andy Lyons/Getty Images
Associated PressMar 16, 2017, 5:46 PM EDT

LAWRENCE, Kan. — One day before top-seeded Kansas opens NCAA Tournament play, court officials release an affidavit that says freshman star Josh Jackson threatened to “beat” a women’s basketball player during a confrontation in December.

Douglas County District Court officials released the affidavit to The Lawrence Journal-World detailing statements from McKenzie Calvert and two other Kansas women’s basketball players who witnessed the argument Dec. 9 outside The Yacht Club in Lawrence. The affidavit was filed by police to justify a court summons Jackson was served March 7; he is charged with misdemeanor criminal damage.

Coach Bill Self suspended Jackson for the quarterfinal game in the Big 12 Tournament that Kansas lost to TCU as punishment for an accumulation of embarrassing incidents. Self has been adamant that Jackson will play Friday when the top-seeded Jayhawks face UC Davis in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The incident began inside the bar when Calvert threw a drink at her ex-boyfriend, Lagerald Vick, another Kansas player. She said she was upset because Vick attended the party with his new girlfriend.

Calver told police Jackson followed her to her car and “was yelling for her to get out of the car and that he would beat her ass,” the affidavit says. Jackson is scheduled to appear in court April 12. His attorney did not return a call Thursday from The Associated Press.

The affidavit said the bumper, grille, fender, windshield, left tail lamp assembly and driver’s side front door were all damaged, with a total repair cost of about $3,150. Witnesses reported Jackson only damaging the door and tail light, with an estimated damage of $1,127, and District Attorney Charles Branson said Jackson was not charged with felony criminal damage because it couldn’t be proved that the player caused all the damage.

Josh Jackson has been charged with criminal damage to property. Jackson apologized in a statement shortly after he was arrested and “offered to pay for any damage that I directly caused.”

Women’s basketball player Caelynn Manning-Allen told police she tried to restrain Jackson by grabbing his arms and he kicked Calvert’s car before she was able to get him away from the vehicle. Another women’s player, Eboni Watts, said she witnessed Jackson kick Calvert’s driver’s door twice and kick the tail light.

According to the affidavit, Self joined Jackson at McCarthy Hall, where the men’s basketball team lives, as he was interviewed by police about 5:45 a.m. the day of the confrontation.

The Jayhawks have been dogged by a number of off-the-court problems this season. The most serious is an alleged sexual assault at McCarthy Hall. No suspects have been identified in connection with the incident the night of Dec. 17, though five players are listed as witnesses.

Forward Carlton Bragg also was charged with possession in a drug case and was briefly suspended before being granted diversion. Vick was also accused of hitting a female student two years ago, but the school investigated and recommended school probation.

And hours after the Jayhawks wrapped up the Big 12 regular-season title, junior guard Devonte Graham was arrested for failing to appear in court. Graham had been ticketed for driving with expired license plates, and said that the car belonged to an ex-teammate and he thought the ticket had been paid.

Information from: Lawrence (Kan.) Journal-World, http://www.ljworld.com

No. 4 Florida stifles No. 13 East Tennessee State in second half

Rob Carr/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Rob DausterMar 16, 2017, 5:42 PM EDT

Devin Robinson scored 24 points and Kasey Hill chipped in with 14 points, five boards, five assists and a pair of steals as No. 4 seed Florida used a big second half run to pull away from a scrappy East Tennessee State team, 80-65.

Robinson was terrific in the second half, but Hill was probably Florida’s best player. In addition to stuffing the stat sheet, he was also the guy tasked with face-guarding ETSU star T.J. Cromer during Florida’s game-changing run. The Buccaneers took a 35-33 lead in the first minute of the second half, but Florida responded by going on a 26-8 run over the next ten minutes, a stretch where ETSU looked incapable of running offense.

Hill was a major reason for that, as he took Cromer out of the game during that stretch.

To his credit, Cromer finished with 19 points on 7-for-13 shooting, but the ETSU just couldn’t survive the surge from the Gators.

Perhaps the most impressive part of this win is that Florida was able to get it done despite the fact that KeVaughn Allen, the program’s leading scorer, finished with just seven points on 1-for-11 shooting on the day. The one field goal that he did hit, however, came early in the 26-8 run, a three that pushed Florida’s lead to eight points for the first time in the second half.

With the win, Florida advances to take on No. 5 Virginia, who knocked off No. 12 UNC Wilmington earlier in the day.