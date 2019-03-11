Lagerald Vick won’t return to Kansas this season

Kansas will play the postseason without senior Lagerald Vick as head coach Bill Self announced on Monday that he will not rejoin the team this season.

Vick has been away from the team on a leave of absence since Feb. 7 to attend to a personal matter. Before leaving the Jayhawks, Vick had an up-and-down senior season as he averaged 14.1 points and 4.0 rebounds per game.

Over the weekend, Kansas did not celebrate Senior Day with Vick not in attendance — although Self remembered his only senior on the roster in a press conference last week.

“People should remember Lagerald in a very favorable way,” Self said. “No question. We won three (league titles) and won 10 games in the NCAA Tournament in (his first) three years. You know, there’s not too many players out there in the country who can say that. And he’s played a role in that and, certainly, he got better over time.”

Although Vick wasn’t expected to return to the Jayhawks, this is the official end of his college career. Kansas will miss his 45 percent three-point shooting, as they’ve struggled at times with perimeter shooting this season.