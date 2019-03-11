Lagerald Vick won’t return to Kansas this season

Kansas will play the postseason without senior Lagerald Vick as head coach Bill Self announced on Monday that he will not rejoin the team this season.
Vick has been away from the team on a leave of absence since Feb. 7 to attend to a personal matter. Before leaving the Jayhawks, Vick had an up-and-down senior season as he averaged 14.1 points and 4.0 rebounds per game.
Over the weekend, Kansas did not celebrate Senior Day with Vick not in attendance — although Self remembered his only senior on the roster in a press conference last week.
“People should remember Lagerald in a very favorable way,” Self said. “No question. We won three (league titles) and won 10 games in the NCAA Tournament in (his first) three years. You know, there’s not too many players out there in the country who can say that. And he’s played a role in that and, certainly, he got better over time.”
Although Vick wasn’t expected to return to the Jayhawks, this is the official end of his college career. Kansas will miss his 45 percent three-point shooting, as they’ve struggled at times with perimeter shooting this season.
Almost all injury news has been bad news for Michigan State this season. The Big Ten co-champs got some positive feedback Monday, though.
Nick Ward, who has been sidelined since breaking his hand Feb. 17, is expected to play for the Spartans when they begin their Big Ten tournament run Friday.
“I’m 99 percent sure he’s going to play, unless there’s a setback,” coach Tom Izzo said Monday, per MLive.com.
The Spartans have been stressed by injuries this season, most notably the season-ender suffered earlier this winter by Joshua Langford, and Ward’s return should help ease things for a banged-up frontcourt of Kenny Goins and Xavier Tillman.
“We need bodies,” Izzo said. “We’ve got Kenny going 37 minutes and Xavier going about the same thing. I’m not sure that’s healthy for you, especially if you’re trying to win three games.”
The 6-foot-8, 245-pound Ward is Michigan State’s second-leading scorer at 15.1 points per game while also grabbing 6.7 rebounds per game. Izzo said how many minutes Ward will be available for immediately is uncertain, hinging on his conditioning and his ability to use that injured hand.
“I think it’s going to be perfect,” Izzo said. “I know Xavier is looking forward to having his running mate back with him. What people don’t realize is those two guys play pretty well together. We questioned that early in the year.”
Ohio State big man Kaleb Wesson is returning to the lineup following a three-game suspension, Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann announced on Monday.
Out for an undisclosed violation of athletic department policy, Wesson is the leading scorer and rebounder for the Buckeyes this season. Putting up 14.6 points and 6.7 rebounds per game, Wesson gives Ohio State one of the best post-scoring options in the country when he’s in the lineup.
Losing all three games when Wesson was out, Ohio State has been in a freefall over the last few weeks. The Buckeyes are currently in an uneasy position on the bubble as they enter this week’s Big Ten tournament. Facing Indiana in the opening round on Thursday, that game could ultimately decide an at-large spot in the NCAA tournament since both teams are fighting for a bid.
Wesson and Ohio State won the regular-season matchup at Indiana on Feb. 10 as he tallied 10 points in a three-point victory.
Kansas State will likely have to compete in this week’s Big 12 tournament without star senior forward Dean Wade.
Injuring his foot on Saturday in a Wildcat win over Oklahoma, Wade played the rest of the game, but later felt “discomfort in his foot,” according to Kansas State head coach Bruce Weber.
“We probably doubt he will be in the Big 12 Tournament,” Weber said about Wade on Monday. “But you never know. We are hoping for the best. But, at the same time, we want, if possible, to have him healthy down the road.”
Accustomed to playing in the postseason without Wade after he sat out last year’s NCAA tournament, this is not the news Kansas State was hoping for. The No. 1 seed in the Big 12 tournament has already been without sophomore guard Cartier Diarra for the last few weeks as losing Wade is another huge loss.
Wade is averaging 12.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game on the season while shooting 49 percent from the field and 41 percent from three-point range.
(H/t: Kellis Robinett, Kansas City Star)
Gonzaga forward Killian Tillie is probable to return to the Bulldogs’ lineup as soon as Monday night.
Head coach Mark Few told Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports that Tillie would play against Pepperdine in the WCC tournament Monday night as long as there were no issues that came up before the game.
“If he feels good after shootaround [he’ll play]” Few said to Rothstein: “That is the plan.”
Tillie has been limited to only nine games this season as he’s been dealing with a partially torn ligament in his foot. One of the nation’s better frontcourt players last season, Tillie is only putting up 6.0 points and 4.2 rebounds per game on the season. As a sophomore last year, Tillie put up 12.9 points and 5.9 rebounds per game while shooting 58 percent from the floor and 47 percent from three-point range.
Transfer forward Brandon Clarke has emerged as a more-than-suitable replacement for Tillie as he’s emerged as an All-American this season. But Tillie’s addition to the Gonzaga rotation would be huge for depth as freshman Filip Petrusev hasn’t played consistent minutes over the last few months.
The Bulldogs are trying to lock up a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament as the WCC semifinals continue on Monday.
Announcers and commentators working for CBS/Turner during the 2019 NCAA tournament were revealed on Monday.
Many familiar names will be featured throughout March as Jim Nantz, Grant Hill, Bill Raftery and reporter Tracy Wolfson will call the Final Four and national title game for the fifth straight year. The studio coverage will be hosted once again by Ernie Johnson and Greg Gumbel as they’ll have Charles Barkley, Clark Kellogg and Kenny Smith with them.
More studio coverage will be hosted by Casey Stern with a collection of college coaches as well as Brendan Haywood, Seth Davis and Candace Parker.
As for the in-game groups, most of the tournament’s regional weekend announce teams remain unchanged as sideline reporters have shifted in a few cases. Jamie Erdahl is now working with Ian Eagle and Jim Spanarkel while Lisa Byington replaces Erdahl with Andrew Catalon and Steve Lappas. Allie LaForce will be with Brian Anderson and Chris Webber this year after previously being with Eagle and Spanarkel.
Here are all of the announcer pairings that will call NCAA tournament games over the next several weeks.
Play-by-Play / Analyst // Reporter
* Regional Weekend Announce Teams
Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson*
Brian Anderson / Chris Webber // Allie LaForce*
Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel // Jamie Erdahl*
Kevin Harlan / Reggie Miller / Dan Bonner // Dana Jacobson*
Brad Nessler / Steve Lavin / Jim Jackson // Evan Washburn
Spero Dedes / Len Elmore / Steve Smith // Ros Gold-Onwude
Andrew Catalon / Steve Lappas // Lisa Byington
Carter Blackburn / Debbie Antonelli // John Schriffen