Coach K on Zion Williamson: ‘There is no time pressure’

Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski told reporters on Saturday that “there’s no time pressure” on Zion Williamson.
“There’s getting better,” Coach K said. “He’s getting better.”
Williamson missed his third straight game on Saturday after spraining his right knee in a loss to North Carolina ten days ago. Duke is 2-1 in the games that he has missed.
Krzyzewski also added that Williamson has not yet done anything with contact in practice but that “he’s moving really well” and that the program is “not in any hurry.”
Duke plays Wake Forest on Tuesday of next week before they head to Chapel Hill for the rematch with the Tar Heels in the regular season finale. If Williamson does not suit up against the Demon Deacons, it will be time to start questioning if and when he is actually going to see the court again.
After Williams falls and leaves, No. 5 UNC outlasts Clemson
Coby White had 28 points behind six 3-pointers, and the Tar Heels (24-5) maintained a share of first place in the Atlantic Coast Conference, tied with No. 2 Virginia at 14-2 with a week left in the regular season. They also survived a tight finish where the Tigers cut a seven-point lead to two. But Shelton Mitchell lost the ball driving into two North Carolina defenders in the final seconds.
Williams wasn’t there to see it. He sustained an episode of vertigo with a minute left before halftime, falling in front of his team’s bench and getting led into the locker room. He did not return for the final 20 minutes.
The Tar Heels rallied in a roller-coaster second half — they led by nine, fell behind 54-48 before finally taking control — for their fifth straight win and 12th in their past 13 games.
Cameron Johnson had 19 points with six 3s of his own, and Luke Maye had 13 points and 10 rebounds.
No surprise that it was White, Maye and Johnson front and center in North Carolina’s comeback.
With the Tar Heels trailing, Maye hit a 3-pointer and followed with a three-point play to put them back in front. Moments later, White hit his sixth 3. White, a 6-foot-5 freshman, and Maye added short jumpers, and Johnson added his fifth 3-pointer for a 70-63 lead.
The Tigers closed to 80-79 on Shelton Mitchell’s foul shots with 10.3 seconds left.
After Kenny Williams hit a foul shot, Mitchell drove toward the basket was met by two defenders and could not get a shot off.
Marquise Reed led Clemson with 24 points, and Elijah Thomas had 14 points and 11 rebounds. The Tigers played without starter David Skara, who had an upper body injury in a win at Pitt this past Wednesday night.
North Carolina moved in front over the final eight minutes of the opening half with a 20-10 run helped by the 3-point shooting of White and Johnson.
White’s 3-pointer — his fifth of the half — with 1:06 left put the Tar Heels up 35-33. That was also when Williams went down, the team saying he turned his head quickly and experienced an episode of vertigo, something he’s had happen before during games.
Johnson, the ACC’s leader in 3-point shooting percentage, capped things with his second 3-pointer of the run to put North Carolina up 39-35 at the break.
North Carolina’s Williams, 68, has had vertigo before in games, leaving a win over Boston College three years ago. Steve Robinson, the former Florida State coach and now Tar Heel assistant, took over for Williams.
BIG PICTURE
North Carolina: The Tar Heels struggled at times with Clemson’s defense, which ranks third in the ACC in limiting points. But North Carolina’s outside shooting — it finished with 13 3s — helped pull this one out.
Clemson: The Tigers were seeking a late-season signature win to solidify their NCAA Tournament chances. But it was another heart-breaking close call for a club that’s lost five ACC games by eight points or less.
No. 11 Texas Tech wins 7th in row to stay atop Big 12
FORT WORTH, Texas — Jarett Culver and Davide Moretti each had 15 points and No. 11 Texas Tech won its seventh game in row, beating TCU 81-66 on Saturday to stay atop the Big 12 standings.
Tariq Owens had 12 points and 13 rebounds for the Red Raiders (24-5, 12-4), who took control with a 24-5 run in the first half and withstood TCU (18-11, 6-10) scoring the first 10 points after halftime. Deshawn Corprew also had 12 points, and Matt Mooney added 11.
The Red Raiders surpassed their school record of 11 Big 12 wins set last season when they were the league runner-up and went to the NCAA Elite Eight for the first time in school history.
Texas Tech began the day tied with No. 16 Kansas State for the Big 12 lead. The Wildcats were home Saturday night against Baylor. No. 15 Kansas (22-7, 11-5), the 14-time defending conference champ, won at Oklahoma State earlier in the day to stay within a game of the lead with two regular-season games left.
JD Miller had 18 points to lead TCU, while Alex Robinson had 17 and Kouat Noi 15.
Culver, the reigning Big 12 player of the week, assisted on three consecutive baskets before his steal that led to the final field goal in an 11-0 run for the Red Raiders midway through the first half. That started the longer 25-4 spurt that pushed them ahead by 23.
After assisting on a 3-pointer by Corprew, Culver passed across the court to Brandone Francis for a long jumper. Culver than had a steal and shared a couple of passes before Francis scored on a breakaway layup. Another steal by Culver led to another layup by Francis that made it 22-9.
TCU was within 43-35 when Robinson drove for a reverse layup, capping that 10-0 run to start the second half.
When the Frogs closed the gap to seven points, the slimmest after the break, Tech scored eight quick points — Corprew had a 3-poitner and a layup before Mooney hit a 3.
BIG PICTURE
Texas Tech: The Red Raiders had a double-digit halftime lead for the eighth time in their last nine games, and the 43-25 lead at TCU was plenty. Tech had plenty of support from red-clad fans who were often louder than the TCU fans.
TCU: The fourth loss in five games certainly doesn’t help TCU’s chances of going to the NCAA Tournament for the second year in a row after ending a two-decade drought last season. … The Horned Frogs will have a losing record in Big 12 play for the sixth time in seven years since joining the league. They were a program-best 9-9 last season.
Barrett, Reddish lead No. 3 Duke past Miami, 87-57
DURHAM, N.C. — Jack White took the pass from Tre Jones in the left corner, squared to the basket and launched a 3-pointer.
Unlike the previous 28 he shot, this one went in.
His slump is over, and now No. 3 Duke hopes its slide is, too.
The Blue Devils routed Miami 87-57 on Saturday behind 19 points and 10 rebounds from RJ Barrett and 19 points from fellow freshman Cameron Reddish.
With national player of the year candidate Zion Williamson sidelined for a third straight game with a mild right knee sprain, Duke (25-4, 13-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) never trailed and shot 57 percent to bounce back from its second loss in three games — which coincided with Williamson’s injury.
“Everyone plays their part in the team and does their thing, but our focus right now is to get Zion healthy and get everyone healthy and feeling good,” White said. “Just trying to have everyone playing their best basketball by that point. But you know, it’s not just about me — it’s a team effort.”
White’s struggles from 3-point range had taken on a life of their own. He hadn’t hit one since Jan. 12 at Florida State, was 0 for 10 in a loss to Syracuse two nights after that and missed all 12 he attempted in the month of February.
“I haven’t gone through a stretch like that before in my life,” said White, who went 3 for 3 from 3-point range. “Towards the latter end of it, it was more surprising than anything when I’d miss because I’d felt good and I was like, `Why?”
When he finally swished one with 12:34 left in the first half against the Hurricanes, Cameron Indoor Stadium erupted with arguably its loudest cheers of the season and the Crazies chanted “Jack is back.”
“I was really happy for him,” Barrett said, “but I had to get back on defense.”
It wasn’t just a feel-good moment for White and the Blue Devils. It started the run that completely overwhelmed the Hurricanes. Starting with that shot, Duke outscored Miami 36-11 over the final 12-plus minutes of the half.
Chris Lykes, who scored in double figures in 24 of Miami’s previous 27 games, finished with four points on 1-of-15 shooting while being hounded by Jones. The Hurricanes trailed by 25 when he hit his only bucket.
Anthony Lawrence and Ebuka Izundu scored 15 points each for the Hurricanes (12-16, 4-12). They have lost nine of 12 and haven’t won a road game in more than 12 months.
“For the first time all season, I thought our emotions were maybe a little bit out of control,” coach Jim Larranaga said. “We couldn’t calm ourselves down to make a free throw or a shot or make a good pass or good decision.”
BIG PICTURE
Miami: Asking the depleted Hurricanes to snap their yearlong road losing streak at Cameron seemed like a tall order — even against a Duke team missing its headliner. Miami fell to 0-9 on the road this season, 0-8 in the conference and were playing four days after blowing a 10-point lead in the final 2 minutes of a loss at Wake Forest. It’s effectively come to this for the Hurricanes — either win at Virginia Tech next week, or carry their road slide into 2019-20.
Duke: Barrett averages an ACC-best 23.3 points, has led the league in scoring virtually all season and has shouldered the scoring load in Williamson’s absence. Barrett entered averaging 24 points, eight rebounds and six assists while shooting 51 percent, and with his godfather — two-time NBA MVP Steve Nash — sitting behind the Duke bench, he finished three assists shy of his second triple-double in two weeks.
“With Zion being out, everybody kind of gets the ball more, everybody has to make more plays,” Barrett said.
ZION WATCH
Coach Mike Krzyzewski says there is “no time pressure” on Williamson, adding that the star freshman and second-leading scorer in the ACC “hasn’t done anything with contact” since he was injured in the opening minute of a loss to North Carolina on Feb. 21. “We’re not in any hurry or whatever,” Krzyzewski said.
Roy Williams collapses on the sidelines during UNC-Clemson game
Roy Williams collapsed into the bench late in the first half of No. 5 North Carolina’s game at Clemson on Saturday.
With less than a minute left in the first half, Williams dropped to his knees and fell forward into the bench as North Carolina came back to defend. He was eventually helped to his feet and led to the locker room as he waved to the crowd:
It’s tough to speculate about Williams’ condition, but it is worth noting that he has dealt with vertigo throughout his career and has, from time to time, has episodes like this on the sidelines during games. The game was stopped for about a minute.
There is no official update yet on his status.
No. 7 Tennessee gets revenge, blows out No. 4 Kentucky
I guess Tennessee wasn’t scared of P.J. Washington after all.
Jordan Bone finished with a career-high 27 points and three assists while shooting 11-for-15 from the floor and 5-for-5 from three as the No. 7 Volunteers exacted their revenge on No. 4 Kentucky, 71-52, in Knoxville on Saturday afternoon.
The win keeps the Vols in a tie for first place in the SEC as No. 13 LSU won at Alabama this afternoon. Kentucky trails both of those teams by a game.
Grant Williams finished with 24 points and seven boards for Tennessee, outplaying his counterpart Washington, who had 13 points but was on the bench in foul trouble late in the first half as the Vols got some separation from Kentucky.
The last time these two teams playing, in Rupp Arena, Kentucky beat Tennessee, 86-69, and after the game, Kentucky freshman Tyler Herro told reporters that he thought the Vols “were scared of P.J. Washington.”
They got over that fear on Saturday.
Here are three things that we can take away from this game:
1. TENNESSEE GOT BACK TO THEIR DEFENSIVE ROOTS
Tennessee won a share of the 2018 SEC regular season title on the strength of their defense. They finished last season ranked sixth nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency, according to KenPom, and while they brought back essentially the same team from a season ago, that defense did not travel. Entering Saturday, Tennessee was sitting 36th nationally in that same metric, and that just has not been good enough for a team that wants to be contending for a national title.
On Saturday, they got back to those roots.
Kentucky scored just 24 points in the first half. They shot 6-for-26 from the floor in the first 20 minutes — Tyler Herro was the only Wildcat that made more than one first half field goal — including a stretch late in the half where Kentucky made just one of their last 14 field goal attempts. Tennessee’s guards were up in Kentucky’s young and flustered backcourt. By the time the game came to an end, Kentucky was shooting 31.8 percent from the floor, 5-for-19 from three and had committed 17 turnovers, good for a season-low 0.8 points-per-possession.
That’s the kind of defense this team played last season, and if this is the kind of defense they are going to play moving forward, then those of us dropping them out of the national title conversation might end up looking dumb in four weeks.
2. JORDAN BONE SHOT ALL OVER THE ‘TENNESSEE’S GUARDS AREN’T GOOD ENOUGH’ NARRATIVE
It’s hard to overstate just how good Bone was on Saturday afternoon.
He finished with 27 points. He shot 11-for-15 from the floor and made all five of his threes. He didn’t commit a single turnover while going up against Ashton Hagans pesky on-ball defense. He handed out three assists. He picked up a couple of steals of his own.
And that performance could not have come at a more opportune time.
Because, if we’re being honest, Tennessee really didn’t play all that well offensively.
Admiral Schofield posterized Nick Richards, but he finished the day just 3-for-13 from the floor and 0-for-6 from three. Lamonte Turner wasn’t much better, and while he did have out six assists, he also shot 2-for-10 from the field and 0-for-4 from three. Kyle Alexander spent basically the entire game on the bench in foul trouble. Jordan Bowden made a couple of shots, but it was far from his best game.
Bone scored nine of Tennessee’s first 19 points. He buried a couple of massive jumpers during the 17-6 surge to end the first half. He facilitated an offense that did not shoot all that well but that only committed five turnovers against a defense that has forced turnovers on nearly 20 percent of their defensive possessions this season.
There’s an argument to be made that he is the best guard in the SEC.
When he plays like this he is, and it’s what makes Tennessee a real threat to win a title.
3. DON’T OVERREACT TO THIS KENTUCKY LOSS
This was a revenge game.
This was a lesson to Tyler Herro that he probably shouldn’t run his mouth about teams like Tennessee.
This was a group of freshmen guards going into the cauldron that is Thompson-Boling Arena at the same time that their frontline of Nick Richards, E.J. Montgomery and P.J. Washington combined for 10 fouls and four made field goals without Reid Travis.
They aren’t as good as they were when they beat Tennessee in Rupp and they aren’t as bad as they were today.
The loss is disappointing, as it likely takes the Wildcats out of the SEC title picture, but this is still a team that has the horses to make a run in March.