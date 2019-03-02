Lawson helps send No. 15 Kansas past Oklahoma State 72-67

STILLWATER, Okla. — Dedric Lawson scored 20 points and tied a season high with 15 rebounds Saturday to help No. 15 Kansas escape with a 72-67 victory over Oklahoma State.
Lawson also had three steals for his 18th double-double of the season. Quentin Grimes added 17 points for Kansas (22-7, 11-5 Big 12), which has won five of its last six games.
Cam McGriff had 19 points and eight rebounds for Oklahoma State (10-19, 3-13) before fouling out with 1:38 remaining. Curtis Jones contributed 19 points and five rebounds off the bench. The Cowboys, who led most of the way, have lost three in a row and eight of nine.
McGriff’s layup and subsequent free throw with 4:02 remaining gave Oklahoma State a 67-64 lead. But the Cowboys didn’t score again, missing their last five shots. With Kansas up 68-67 and 14 seconds left, Thomas Dziagwa missed a 3-pointer. After Lawson made two free throws, Lindy Waters had an open 3 from the right corner with seven seconds to go, but it bounced off the rim.
BIG PICTURE
Kansas: The Jayhawks had their worst first-half shooting percentage of the season, connecting on just 33 percent, including just 3 of 12 from 3-point range. They missed their last four of the half and the first two of the second before things got better. At that point, Kansas trailed 39-32, but then made four of the next five shots as part of an 11-0 run that turned the tide.
Oklahoma State: The Cowboys have been doing well of late with 3-pointers. They made 11 of 29 (38 percent), including 7 of 14 in the first half. That came after Oklahoma State hit a school-record 17 3-pointers in an 84-80 overtime loss to No. 11 Texas Tech on Wednesday. Unfortunately for the Cowboys, they couldn’t hit their last two 3-pointers or they might have been headed to overtime again.
No. 7 Tennessee gets revenge, blows out No. 4 Kentucky
I guess Tennessee wasn’t scared of P.J. Washington after all.
Jordan Bone finished with a career-high 27 points and three assists while shooting 11-for-15 from the floor and 5-for-5 from three as the No. 7 Volunteers exacted their revenge on No. 4 Kentucky, 71-52, in Knoxville on Saturday afternoon.
The win keeps the Vols in a tie for first place in the SEC as No. 13 LSU won at Alabama this afternoon. Kentucky trails both of those teams by a game.
Grant Williams finished with 24 points and seven boards for Tennessee, outplaying his counterpart Washington, who had 13 points but was on the bench in foul trouble late in the first half as the Vols got some separation from Kentucky.
The last time these two teams playing, in Rupp Arena, Kentucky beat Tennessee, 86-69, and after the game, Kentucky freshman Tyler Herro told reporters that he thought the Vols “were scared of P.J. Washington.”
They got over that fear on Saturday.
Here are three things that we can take away from this game:
1. TENNESSEE GOT BACK TO THEIR DEFENSIVE ROOTS
Tennessee won a share of the 2018 SEC regular season title on the strength of their defense. They finished last season ranked sixth nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency, according to KenPom, and while they brought back essentially the same team from a season ago, that defense did not travel. Entering Saturday, Tennessee was sitting 36th nationally in that same metric, and that just has not been good enough for a team that wants to be contending for a national title.
On Saturday, they got back to those roots.
Kentucky scored just 24 points in the first half. They shot 6-for-26 from the floor in the first 20 minutes — Tyler Herro was the only Wildcat that made more than one first half field goal — including a stretch late in the half where Kentucky made just one of their last 14 field goal attempts. Tennessee’s guards were up in Kentucky’s young and flustered backcourt. By the time the game came to an end, Kentucky was shooting 31.8 percent from the floor, 5-for-19 from three and had committed 17 turnovers, good for a season-low 0.8 points-per-possession.
That’s the kind of defense this team played last season, and if this is the kind of defense they are going to play moving forward, then those of us dropping them out of the national title conversation might end up looking dumb in four weeks.
2. JORDAN BONE SHOT ALL OVER THE ‘TENNESSEE’S GUARDS AREN’T GOOD ENOUGH’ NARRATIVE
It’s hard to overstate just how good Bone was on Saturday afternoon.
He finished with 27 points. He shot 11-for-15 from the floor and made all five of his threes. He didn’t commit a single turnover while going up against Ashton Hagans pesky on-ball defense. He handed out three assists. He picked up a couple of steals of his own.
And that performance could not have come at a more opportune time.
Because, if we’re being honest, Tennessee really didn’t play all that well offensively.
Admiral Schofield posterized Nick Richards, but he finished the day just 3-for-13 from the floor and 0-for-6 from three. Lamonte Turner wasn’t much better, and while he did have out six assists, he also shot 2-for-10 from the field and 0-for-4 from three. Kyle Alexander spent basically the entire game on the bench in foul trouble. Jordan Bowden made a couple of shots, but it was far from his best game.
Bone scored nine of Tennessee’s first 19 points. He buried a couple of massive jumpers during the 17-6 surge to end the first half. He facilitated an offense that did not shoot all that well but that only committed five turnovers against a defense that has forced turnovers on nearly 20 percent of their defensive possessions this season.
There’s an argument to be made that he is the best guard in the SEC.
When he plays like this he is, and it’s what makes Tennessee a real threat to win a title.
3. DON’T OVERREACT TO THIS KENTUCKY LOSS
This was a revenge game.
This was a lesson to Tyler Herro that he probably shouldn’t run his mouth about teams like Tennessee.
This was a group of freshmen guards going into the cauldron that is Thompson-Boling Arena at the same time that their frontline of Nick Richards, E.J. Montgomery and P.J. Washington combined for 10 fouls and four made field goals without Reid Travis.
They aren’t as good as they were when they beat Tennessee in Rupp and they aren’t as bad as they were today.
The loss is disappointing, as it likely takes the Wildcats out of the SEC title picture, but this is still a team that has the horses to make a run in March.
Brevin Pritzl’s hot hand leads No. 19 Wisconsin past Penn State
MADISON, Wis. — Brevin Pritzl scored 17 points on 5-for-5 shooting, helping No. 19 Wisconsin beat Penn State 61-57 on Saturday.
Pritzl, a reserve for Wisconsin (20-9, 12-6 Big Ten), also went 3 for 4 at the line. His only miss was a free-throw attempt with less than 2 seconds remaining.
Penn State (12-17, 5-13) was held without a field goal for the final eight minutes of the game and scored just five points from the line over that stretch.
But Penn State still had a chance after D’Mitrik Trice missed a long 3-point attempt, giving the ball back to the Nittany Lions with the Badgers clinging to a 59-57 lead with 14 seconds left.
After a timeout, Penn State’s Rasir Bolton tried to throw the ball to Lamar Stevens at the elbow. But Wisconsin’s Khalil Iverson tipped it away, and the referees ruled it went off Stevens’ hand. After a review, the ball stayed with Wisconsin.
Nate Reuvers then went 1 for 2 at the line, leaving the door open for the Nittany Lions again. But there was a collision between Bolton and Pritzl near the sideline with less than 2 seconds left. No foul was called, and the referees ruled the ball went off Bolton.
It wasn’t a particularly pretty game offensively for either team. The Nittany Lions shot 35 percent from the field, below their average of nearly 42 percent.
Meanwhile, take away Pritzl, and Wisconsin made just 34 percent of its field-goal attempts.
Ethan Happ scored 14 for the Badgers, while Stevens led Penn State with 22 points and 10 rebounds.
BIG PICTURE
Penn State: The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for the Nittany Lions.
Wisconsin: Coming off a double-overtime loss at Indiana on Tuesday, Wisconsin found a way to grind out a win.
No. 18 Florida State, behind Kabengele, tops NC State 78-73
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Reserve Mfiondu Kabengele scored 16 points and Trent Forrest added 11 of his 13 in the second half Saturday, sending No. 18 Florida State past North Carolina State 78-73.
Forrest was quiet early but finished 5 of 10 from the floor with six rebounds and three assists for the Seminoles (23-6, 11-5).
The Seminoles have won 11 ACC games for the second time in three seasons. Florida State has won 12 ACC games twice since joining the league in 1991-92. With two games remaining, it has a chance to match it or tie the mark.
D.J. Funderburk fouled out with 1:09 left, scoring 18 points and pulling down nine rebounds for NC State (20-9, 8-8). Torin Dorn, who leads the Wolfpack in scoring at 13.9 points, was 0 for 4 from the floor in the first half but had 10 points in the first nine minutes of the second half. Dorn finished with 12 points.
M.J. Walker scored 11 of his 15 points in the first half, putting him in double figures for the first time since Feb. 9. Kabengele shot 7 of 8 from the line while adding five rebounds and four blocks.
The Wolfpack shot 41 percent from the floor and 47 percent from beyond the arc. The Seminoles shot 48 percent. They had 16 turnovers but secured the game at the line.
BIG PICTURE
NC State: The Wolfpack scored 34 bench points but lost for a third straight time at Florida State.
Florida State: The Seminoles are 14-1 at home this season and 48-3 in their last 51 games in Tallahassee.
Justin Smith leads Indiana past No. 6 Michigan State 63-62
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Justin Smith scored a career-high 24 points, and Indiana beat No. 6 Michigan State 63-62 on Saturday.
Devonte Green added 13 points as Indiana (15-14, 6-12 Big Ten) earned its second straight win against a ranked opponent. The Hoosiers beat No. 19 Wisconsin 75-73 in double overtime on Tuesday night.
Indiana trailed 62-60 before Juwan Morgan made a layup with 1:46 left while being fouled by Xavier Tillman. Morgan then converted the three-point play to give the Hoosiers their first lead since the game’s opening bucket.
Cassius Winston led Michigan State with 20 points and 11 assists. But he committed a turnover and missed a jumper as the Spartans (23-6, 14-4) pushed for the go-ahead basket in the final stretch.
Michigan State led by as many 12 in the first half. Matt McQuaid made a jumper to give the Spartans a 62-56 lead with 4:13 left, but the Spartans were shut out the rest of the way.
Kenny Goins had 14 points for Michigan State, and Tillman finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds.
Romeo Langford scored nine points for Indiana on 4-for-14 shooting. Morgan finished with seven points, 11 rebounds, four assists and three steals.
BIG PICTURE
Michigan State: It was an uncharacteristic performance by the Spartans in a couple different categories. They were outrebounded 31-30 and committed 14 turnovers, compared to eight for Indiana. They also lost to the Hoosiers on Feb. 2 in East Lansing.
Indiana: With two wins over the Spartans and another win against No. 20 Iowa, the Hoosiers have proven they are a scary team despite their conference record.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Skylar Mays scored 16 of his 20 points in the second half and Javonte Smart had 19 to lead No. 13 LSU to a 74-69 victory over Alabama on Saturday.
The Tigers (24-5, 14-2 Southeastern Conference) trailed by six points midway through the second half before taking over to maintain a share of the league lead.
LSU took a 64-59 lead on a layup by Mays with 3:19 left. Alabama (17-12, 8-8) cut it to one but then Riley Norris’ pass was intercepted by Tremont Waters to set up a big finish at the other end. Waters, who missed the past two games with an undisclosed illness, bounced the ball off the backboard and a trailing Mays caught it for a dunk.
Alabama made one final push, and John Petty’s 3-pointer with nine seconds left cut it to 72-69. Mays hit four straight free throws over the final 16 seconds to ice the win, including two after that basket.
Mays had 14 points over the final 9:37 to help the Tigers pull out the win.
LSU came into the game tied with No. 4 Kentucky and No. 7 Tennessee atop the league standings, with those teams playing each other.
Naz Reid had his second straight double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds.
John Petty made five 3-pointers and led Alabama with 23 points. Donta Hall had 14 points and 10 rebounds, and Riley Norris finished with 13 points and nine boards. Herbert Jones, like Norris, delivered a strong performance off the bench with 11 points.
Alabama surged into the lead with 10 straight points a few minutes after coach Avery Johnson was called for a technical foul with 14:12 left. His assistants and son Avery Johnson Jr. had to corral him, but the Tide ultimately went ahead 47-41.
Waters entered five minutes into the game and hit a 3-pointer on his first attempt. He had five points and three assists in 24 minutes.
BIG PICTURE
LSU: Led by 11 in first half and held on for its third straight victory. Hit 50 percent (17 of 34) from the field and made 10 of 11 free throws in the second half.
Alabama: Had a streak of seven straight home wins over Top 25 teams end. Made just 24 of 64 shots (37.5 percent).