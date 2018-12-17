COLLEGE BASKETBALL TALKCBT Select Team
Getty Images

Kentucky fans should follow Calipari and welcome back Pitino … eventually

By Rob DausterDec 17, 2018, 1:11 PM EST
The beatdown that Kentucky laid on Utah was not the only newsworthy nugget to come out of Saturday’s win in Lexington.

At halftime of the game, the Wildcats honored the 1993 Kentucky team that reached the Final Four, but one member of that program was not there: head coach Rick Pitino.

“He was with family and he had things going on,” John Calipari said of Pitino’s absence. “I just said, ‘Look, you need to get up here. This will be respectful here.’ What that program did to change this back, we should recognize it. You may be mad he went to coach at Louisville. So, what? When he was here and when we needed this program on a different track he put it there.”

The levels of the relationship between Kentucky fans and their former head coach are not easily parsed through. The Cliff’s Notes version:

Pitino pulled Kentucky out of the depths that it was left in following the scandal that ran Eddie Sutton out of town. He began his coaching tenure banned from playing on live television for one season and from the NCAA tournament for two. By year three, Pitino had The Unforgettables in the Elite Eight. By year four — the 1993 team — he was in the Final Four. He would go on to win the 1996 national title and, after leaving the team in 1997 for the Boston Celtics, set Tubby Smith up to win the 1998 title.

But after flaming out in the NBA, Pitino returned to the college ranks … to coach archrival Louisville. He eventually would rebuild the Cardinals the way that he did Kentucky, leading the program to the 2013 National Title and a trio of Final Fours before he was fired following the third major scandal of his time as coach.

Think about this as a Kentucky fan. Your beloved coach not only ditches you for the NBA but, after that doesn’t work, returns to coach the team you hate more than anything in the world, building them back into a power over the course of 16 years that culminated in nearly a decade of going head to head with Calipari.

Pitino took the Louisville job in 2001. There are seniors in high school in the state of Kentucky that have known nothing other than Pitino as the coach of Louisville, the man that they are supposed to hate and to mock and to ridicule at every possible opportunity.

So I get it.

But I also think it’s important to note that Pitino did something tremendous for the program. He took Kentucky from the lowest of lows and, by his third season in charge, and them back in the mix as a national title contender.

That should never be overlooked.

And while it may be too soon to welcome Pitino back into Rupp Arena and celebrate what he accomplished, at some point it won’t be.

Because the truth is this: Calipari and Pitino do not like each other, and if Cal is able to put his differences aside and welcome Pitino back, Kentucky fans should, too.

The Unforgettables are called that for a reason, and Pitino, like it or not, was their leader.

Trent Forrest helps No. 11 Florida State beat SE Missouri 85-68

Andy Lyons/Getty Images
Associated PressDec 17, 2018, 9:53 PM EST
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Trent Forrest scored a career high 23 points and freshman Devin Vassell added 16 points as No. 11 Florida State overcame a sluggish first half and beat Southeast Missouri 85-68 on Monday night.

Forrest shot 8 for 12 from the floor, and had a team-high eight rebounds and four assists to help the Seminoles (9-1) win their fourth straight.

Florida State secured its 30th straight non-conference home win. Nebraska is the last non-conference team to defeat the Seminoles, 70-65 on Dec. 1, 2014.

Ledarrius Brewer scored 16 points and Skyler Hogan added 14 points for Southeast Missouri (5-7).

Christ Koumadje added seven rebounds as Florida State outrebounded the undersized Redhawks 46-28.

Southeast Missouri led 47-42 with 14:46 to go but Florida State went on a 12-0 run to take control for good.

The Seminoles shot 50 percent (31 for 62). They were just 1 for 12 on 3-pointers in the first half before finishing 6 for 24.

Florida State senior forward Phil Cofer played for the first time this season after missing nine games due to a preseason foot injury. Cofer didn’t have a point or rebound in five minutes.

BIG PICTURE

Southeast Missouri: The Redhawks had Florida State on the ropes as Brewer scored 10 points in the first half. They ran out of gas in the second half and couldn’t match up with the Seminoles’ height or athleticism.

Florida State: The Seminoles were playing for the first time in eight days and were able to withstand the scrappy Redhawks.

UP NEXT

Southeast Missouri will host Abilene Christian on Friday.

Florida State hosts North Florida on Wednesday.

Sharp-shooting Vanderbilt beats No. 18 Arizona State 81-65

Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Associated PressDec 17, 2018, 9:46 PM EST
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Saben Lee scored 14 points to lead five players in double figures and sharp-shooting Vanderbilt beat No. 18 Arizona State 81-65 on Monday night.

Vanderbilt snapped an eight-game skid against ranked opponents that dated to an overtime win over Florida in the 2017 Southeastern Conference Tournament. The Commodores (7-2) also beat Arizona State for the first time in five tries on the Sun Devils’ first visit to Memorial Gym.

The Commodores had a big night from beyond the arc, hitting 6 of 12 from deep in the first half and 12 of 28 for the game.

Aaron Nesmith added 13 points off the bench for Vanderbilt. Yanni Wetzell had 12, and Matt Ryan and Joe Toye had 11 each.

Arizona State, which moved up two spots in the AP Top 25 earlier Monday, has lost two of three.

Rob Edwards led Arizona State with 14 points. Luguentz Dort came in as the fourth-highest freshman scorer in the nation averaging 20.9 points, but he had just 10 points. Zylan Cheatham had 14 rebounds.

This was the first game after the Commodores’ 12-day break for finals and is the second part of a home-and-home deal with Arizona State. The Sun Devils won 76-64 in Tempe last season.

Arizona State opened by scoring the first nine points as Vanderbilt missed its first six shots. After that, the Commodores finished the first half outscoring the Sun Devils 34-19, including an 18-3 run over the final 6:49.

Vanderbilt pushed that to 37-28 when Ryan hit a 3 to open the second half. Dort scored five straight points to pull Arizona State within 37-34, but that was as close as the Sun Devils got until Edwards and Kimani Lawrence hit back-to-back 3s with 3:53 left to pull within 62-59.

Simisola Shittu answered with a layup, and Toye knocked down a 3 as Vanderbilt pushed the lead back to double digits.

BIG PICTURE

Arizona State: The Sun Devils finish 2-1 in nonconference play against the SEC. They beat Mississippi State in November in Las Vegas and edged Georgia last weekend before coming to Nashville. … The Sun Devils came in ninth nationally with a rebound margin of 11.6, yet they outrebounded Vandy only 42-39.

Vanderbilt: The Commodores are part of a rare trio with UNLV and Princeton as the only programs to make a 3-pointer in every game since the 3-point line debuted for the 1986-87 season. After Vanderbilt missed its first seven shots, Nesmith hit a 3 to make it 1,040 straight games with a 3-pointer.

UP NEXT

Arizona State: Hosts top-ranked Kansas on Saturday.

Vanderbilt: Visits Kansas State on Saturday.

Notre Dame’s Rex Pflueger lost for season with ACL tear

AP Photo/Darron Cummings
By Travis HinesDec 17, 2018, 7:51 PM EST
Notre Dame senior Rex Pflueger is done for the year.

The 6-foot-6 wing suffered a torn ACL on Saturday in the Fighting Irish’s win against Purdue and will miss the rest of the season, he announced Monday.

“I am saddened to find out that I did in fact tear my ACL in our last game against Purdue,” Pflueger wrote on social media. “This is just one of life’s crazy tests that I have prepared myself for with the loving help of my family and friends. I will continue to cheer and push my Notre Dame family to  not only compete but to dominate for the rest of the season.

“We have an incredible group of players who will pick up right where we left off last game.”

Pflueger has started every game for the 7-3 Irish. He was averaging 8.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.7 steals per game while shooting 39 percent from the field and 38.9 percent from 3-point range.

“I’m extremely disappointed that he won’t be able to continue this season,” Notre Dame coach Mike Brey said in a statement. “He has been an unbelievable winner and leader for us. He has continually helped me endorse our culture he at Notre DAme.

“I look forward to him continuing to lead and giving me great feedback the rest of the season.”

Notre Dame, which previously lost Robby Carmody for the season with a torn labrum, will have some time to acclimate to a post-Pflueger reality as the Irish will face Binghamton, Jacksonville and Coppin State before beginning ACC play Jan. 1 at Virginia Tech.

Given the injury happened in the first half of the season and Pflueger has played in just 10 games, he could potentially be a medical redshirt candidate should he choose to pursue a fifth season of eligibility.

Surprise: Perfect Furman hoping to end NCAA tourney drought

Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images
Associated PressDec 17, 2018, 6:08 PM EST
GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Furman forward Clay Mounce has a simple question in the team video before the Paladins take the court each home game: “Haven’t you heard of us?”

Not many college basketball fans have.

Though it’s a question fewer people are ask ing about Furman, which is in the Top 25 for the first time. The undefeated Paladins (12-0) have road wins over last year’s Final Four participant Loyola Chicago and defending national champ Villanova.

Nonetheless, most college basketball fans probably haven’t bought into the plucky Paladins yet and Furman forward Matt Rafferty said with a grin, “I don’t know if they will.”

But Furman, which won two games last week and still dropped a spot to No. 24, has an opportunity for another resume-building road win when the Paladins travel to LSU on Friday night, the Paladin final game before starting Southern Conference play.

“It’s a big one,” Furman coach Bob Richey said.

The Paladins are among nine undefeated teams left out of 353 Division I programs through Saturday. They made their first-ever appearance in the Top 25 earlier this month and see LSU as a next step toward ending a 38-year NCAA Tournament drought.

Richey expects his players will be ready for the moment as they were when they trailed Loyola Chicago by 13 points in the second half and won 60-58 on Mounce’s one-handed jam with 1.6 seconds to go. Or when they opened overtime at Villanova with a 7-0 run in the 76-68 win.

“In life, most of the time, when you get big opportunities, it still comes back to the simplest fundamentals,” Richey said. “There’s not going to be anything that we’ve got to go do different than what we’ve done in order to try and play our best.”

Here’s a quick introduction to Furman basketball:

THE COACH

Richey, 35, joined Furman as an assistant in 2011 and earned the head coaching job after the 2017 season after former coach Niko Medved left for Drake. Ever since, Richey’s led a revival at Furman, which hasn’t enjoyed this sort of basketball attention since the 1970s when it played in six NCAA Tournaments from 1971-80.

NOT A FLUKE

Furman tied its school record with 23 victories last season, Richey’s first as a fulltime coach. The Paladins are already more than halfway to that mark.

THE PLAYERS

— Jordan Lyons, a junior, is the team’s leading scorer who had 54 points in defeating North Greenville earlier this season. He’s joined in the backcourt by Andrew Brown, who along with Rafferty, are Furman’s only two seniors in d its main rotation.

— Rafferty is a 6-foot-8 forward — Furman has no players taller than 6-8 — who’s adept and relentless in post, whether it’s backing down opponents for a layup and grabbing a rebound to keep the Paladins possession alive. He’s had six games with double figure points and rebounds this season, including 15 points and 17 rebounds at Villanova.

— Mounce is a dynamic, 6-7 sophomore comfortable with playing inside and outside. His cut toward the basket from the three-point line sprung him for the game-winning dunk at Loyola Chicago. He had six of Furman’s 17 3-pointers this past Saturday in the blowout win over UNC Wilmington.

It all has added up to high expectations for Furman basketball.

The Paladins’ early run has electrified the well-respected private school that has had a few stellar athletic moments. In 1954, Frank Selvy became the school’s “Man of the Century” when he scored 100 points in a game against Newberry and remains the only Division I player to accomplish the feat.

Sam Wyche may be Furman’s most recognizable athletic alum. He was Furman’s quarterback in the late 1960s before he helped revolutionize the game with the no huddle offense. The Paladins football program also won a national Football Champion Subdivision title in 1988 and has been runner-up two other times.

Former U.S. men’s soccer captain Clint Dempsey played at Furman before his accomplished international career.

These days, however, the hype around Greenville, South Carolina is about hoops.

Brown, a senior guard, said professors and students who hadn’t paid much attention to the team now congratulate him regularly and ask for updates. Selvy and Wyche both attended Saturday’s win against UNC Wilmington.

“They seem like they get better every year,” said Selvy, also a former head coach at Furman.

Selvy would love to see the Paladins back in the NCAAs since their last appearance in 1980 as would students who filled 3,500-seat Timmons Arena with chants of “We Want Kansas” as time ran down in the UNC Wilmington win.

Rafferty believes Furman’s successful ride will continue.

“It’s really coming together for us,” Rafferty said. “That’s one of biggest things if we’re going to keep this thing going, we’ve got to stay confident and stay humble.”

CBT Podcast: Overreactions to Gonzaga’s loss, Kentucky’s win and mid-majors

Grant Halverson/Getty Images
By Rob DausterDec 17, 2018, 4:23 PM EST
Rob Dauster was joined by Reags from Barstool Sports for this week’s rendition of the Monday Overreactions podcast. The two rolled through every and all reaction from Gonzaga’s loss to North Carolina, Villanova’s loss at Kansas, Kentucky’s return to relevance and whether or not mid-majors are ever going to get into the NCAA tournament.

Here’s the rundown:

OPEN: Will Rick Pitino ever be welcomed back in Lexington?

16:30: Is Kentucky back?

22:15: How big of an issue is Gonzaga’s defense?

30:15: Can North Carolina win the ACC?

36:00: A plea to change the discourse surrounding mid-major at-large bids.

47:30: Kansas beat Villanova.

52:45: Who poops behind concession stands?

