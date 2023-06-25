Assistant Josh Eilert picked as interim coach at West Virginia, replacing Hall of Famer Bob Huggins

Associated PressJun 25, 2023, 11:39 AM EDT
Assistant Josh Eilert has been selected as the interim coach at West Virginia, punctuating a hectic week after Bob Huggins resigned following a drunken driving arrest.

Eilert, who has no previous head coaching experience, emerged as athletic director Wren Baker’s choice to shepherd the team through a challenging offseason stretch. Baker stayed in-house and chose not to hire a full-time coach given the limited options of conducting a nationwide search in June and the urgency of finding someone – anyone – with the start of practice only four months away.

“I spoke with knowledgeable basketball people around the country over the last week, including coaches, professional basketball executives and others of whom I trust to identify a strong group of candidates to speak with,” Baker said in a statement announcing the move Saturday night. “Ultimately what I came to recognize, was that conducting this search in late June was difficult for many of our candidates and also it put our talented student-athletes at a real disadvantage. With that said, we will conduct our national search at the conclusion of the 2023-24 season.”

Under NCAA rules, West Virginia’s players have a 30-day window to enter the transfer portal, and several apparently have chosen to do so, although they have the option to return. Eilert could be the glue that keeps together an upper class-heavy roster built largely through transfers.

“Josh Eilert is the right person to lead our men’s basketball program next season,” Baker said. “He has been an important part of our success, and he has displayed great integrity, work ethic and dedication. He has been involved in all facets of our program during his time on the basketball staff, and he has earned this opportunity to coach our team on an interim basis for the 2023-24 season.”

The 43-year-old Eilert first joined Huggins as a graduate assistant at Kansas State in 2006, then followed him to West Virginia in 2007. Eilert has had a variety of roles with the Mountaineers, including video coordinator and director of basketball operations, before being named an assistant coach in July 2022.

“I would like to thank Wren Baker, President Gee, Rob Alsop, Steve Uryasz and the rest of our administration for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to lead our storied Mountaineer basketball program,” Eilert said. “I would also like to thank Coach Huggins for retaining me on his staff at K-State in 2006 and for bringing me to West Virginia in 2007. I’ve learned so much from Coach Huggins, and it was an honor to work for a Hall of Fame coach for the last 17 years.”

Among others who were linked to the opening were UAB coach and former Huggins assistant Andy Kennedy, and former West Virginia and Michigan coach John Beilein.

Huggins had assembled arguably one of the better recruiting classes in the country from the portal for next season, including Syracuse center Jesse Edwards, Arizona guard Kerr Kriisa, Manhattan guards Jose Perez and Omar Silverio, and Montana State guard RaeQuan Battle.

Huggins’ 16-year run as West Virginia’s coach ended with his resignation on June 17. The day before, he was charged with driving under the influence in Pittsburgh. According to a criminal complaint, Huggins initially believed he was in Columbus, Ohio. A breath test determined Huggins’ blood alcohol content was more than twice the legal limit. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Aug. 3 in Pittsburgh.

Huggins also pleaded no contest in 2004 to driving under the influence when he was the coach at Cincinnati. He was fired a year later amid a power struggle with the school’s president as well as the aftermath of the DUI arrest.

His resignation at West Virginia came a month after the university suspended him for three games for using an anti-gay slur while also denigrating Catholics during a radio interview.

The 69-year-old Huggins was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame last September.

UConn’s Dan Hurley cashes in on national title with a new 6-year, $32.1M contract

Associated PressJun 23, 2023, 5:55 PM EDT
UConn head coach Dan Hurley cashed in on the Huskies national championship, agreeing to a new six-year, $32.1 million contract, the school announced.

The deal, which runs through 2029, will pay Hurley an average of $5.35 million per season and includes incentives that could push his compensation higher, the school said. The school originally said the deal was worth $31.5 million, but said later that it had miscalculated the value.

The contract replaces a package signed in 2018 when Hurley was hired that paid him about $3 million per season.

“I am thrilled to have Dan Hurley leading our men’s basketball program,” David Benedict, the school’s director of athletics, said. “The work he and his staff have done over the past five years in rebuilding our program, which culminated in the Huskies once again reaching the pinnacle of college basketball, has been nothing short of remarkable. I know all of UConn Nation is ecstatic that Dan will continue to lead this program for the foreseeable future.”

The 50-year-old Hurley is 104-55 at UConn, a program he took over in March 2018 following three losing seasons and the firing of former coach Kevin Ollie amid NCAA violations.

The Huskies went 31-8 this past season on the way to the program’s fifth national title, winning each game in the NCAA Tournament by double digits. Hurley’s 13-year coaching record, which includes stints at Wagner and Rhode Island, is 255-160.

“I want to thank the players and staff who helped make this climb possible,” Hurley said in a statement. “Coaching at the University of Connecticut is an honor and we intend to build on our success as one of the premier programs in college basketball.”

Hurley was in New York Thursday to watch the NBA draft, which is expected to include UConn prospects Jordan Hawkins, Adama Sanogo and Andre Jackson Jr.

The school said the salary increases in Hurley’s contract will be covered by donations to the Husky Athletic Fund and increased ticket sales revenue.

McNeese State coach Will Wade hit with penalties and 10-game suspension for LSU violations

Associated PressJun 23, 2023, 5:50 PM EDT
Former LSU and current McNeese State men’s basketball coach Will Wade received a two-year show-cause penalty and a 10-game suspension for multiple rules violations, ending a slow-moving case originally rooted in a federal corruption investigation into the sport.

The ruling came from a panel of the Independent Accountability Resolution Process (IARP). It determined Wade failed to report potential violations, as well as making payments to the ex-fiancée of a former player – who he had coached before arriving at LSU in 2017 – to prevent the disclosure of potential violations.

Additionally, the panel found Wade failed to cooperate with the investigation running from December 2018 to August 2021, specifically by delaying full production of requested records and knowingly providing false or misleading information.

While Wade’s case grew from the federal corruption probe, chief panel member Bruce Meyerson said the majority of allegations brought in this case were unrelated – and ultimately no violation was determined from an oft-cited FBI wiretap involving Wade.

LSU fired Wade in March 2022 and he was hired by McNeese State earlier this year.

Wade’s show-cause penalty through June 2025 means Wade cannot perform any off-campus recruiting activities during April and summer evaluation periods. There are also additional recruiting restrictions against Wade, who was determined to have committed three Level I violations – considered a severe breach of conduct – that include the rule governing overall head-coach responsibility for conduct within a program.

The case also included violations tied to the Tigers’ football program and the school had self-imposed penalties for both sports, though the panel added three years of probation to begin this fall after the expiration of a school probation term already in place. Meyerson, a retired appeals court judge, said in a Zoom call with reporters that the panel sought to avoid imposing penalties hitting LSU athletes uninvolved in cases from years earlier.

The federal corruption investigation became public in September 2017. The cases that grew from that eventually entangled numerous schools, then notably touched Wade after 2019 reports about leaked wiretap excerpts that captured him speaking with someone convicted of funneling illegal payments to the families of recruits.

In transcripts of the phone call, Wade discussed presenting a “strong” offer to an apparent third party who represented then-LSU player Javonte Smart.

Meyerson said the panel didn’t find sufficient evidence beyond the excerpt alone to conclude a violation. NCAA vice president of hearing operations Derrick Crawford said investigators were unable to obtain a full version of the wiretap.

“The NCAA made a number of efforts to obtain that piece of evidence from the federal government and they turned us down,” Crawford said.

In a statement posted to its athletics site, McNeese State said the penalty would replace a five-game suspension and one-year show-cause penalty it had imposed after Wade’s hiring.

“We accept and respect today’s decision by the IARP in regards to Coach Wade,” athletics director Heath Schroyer said. “We are all happy this is finally behind us and we have clarity moving forward. We have been proactive from the beginning in respecting the NCAA’s process and in regards to protecting the integrity of our institution. That will not change moving forward.

“The enthusiasm around this program is at an all-time high and we are all excited about the future of McNeese Basketball with (Wade) leading the way.”

LSU president William F. Tate IV and athletics director Scott Woodward issued a joint statement, saying they were “pleased that our current men’s basketball student-athletes will not be punished for the acts of others” and that the panel accepted self-imposed football penalties.

“We are grateful to the members of the panel for their time and fairness,” they said. “LSU is now moving forward along with our passionate fans supporting our current coaches and student-athletes in both men’s basketball and football.”

The panel’s ruling included a fine for both the men’s basketball and football programs in addition to probation, vacated records and self-imposed penalties.

The IARP was created to handle complex cases and emerged out of proposals from the 2018 commission led by former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice to reform the sport. It will be eliminated after completing its slate of referred cases, a move announced last summer as the NCAA attempts to modernize its infractions process and make it move more efficiently.

The IARP took on six cases, five of which – Arizona, LSU, Louisville, Kansas and North Carolina State – had ties to the federal probe. The other involved Memphis and the recruitment of one-and-done big man James Wiseman.

N.C. State was the first of those cases to push through the system and reach a ruling in December 2021, while the LSU ruling leaves only Kansas with a case still pending in the IARP.

Report: Amile Jefferson leaving Duke to become Boston Celtics assistant

Associated PressJun 21, 2023, 3:56 PM EDT
Duke assistant coach Amile Jefferson is leaving the Blue Devils to become an assistant with the NBA’s Boston Celtics, a person with knowledge of the situation said.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the Celtics haven’t publicly discussed their staff search. The move was first reported by 247sports.

The 30-year-old Jefferson worked under Jon Scheyer, who was in his first season facing the daunting task of replacing retired Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski. Jefferson had returned to Duke in July 2021 after a four-year professional career with stops in the NBA, then served as director of player development in Krzyzewski’s farewell season.

Jefferson’s five year career as a Blue Devils player included 124 wins and the 2015 NCAA title, the fifth and final of Coach K’s career. In his final college season, he played with current Celtics star Jayson Tatum during Tatum’s lone season at Duke (2017).

For the Celtics, it’s the latest move under president of basketball operations Brad Stevens to add new blood to the staff of coach Joe Mazzulla.

ESPN reported earlier this month that Milwaukee Bucks associate head coach Charles Lee and 76ers assistant Sam Cassell are both expected to join Mazzulla’s staff next season.

Mazzulla lost his former top assistant Damon Stoudamire when he left in March to become the head coach at Georgia Tech.

Mazzulla was thrust into the role of interim coach prior to the season following the suspension of Ime Udoka and was elevated to full-time coach shortly before the All-Star break.

He led Boston to the Eastern Conference finals, but the Celtics lost in seven games to the Miami Heat in a series Mazzulla was criticized for some of his strategic decisions.

NCAA panel imposes a 3-game suspension for Memphis’ Penny Hardaway for recruiting violations

Associated PressJun 21, 2023, 1:42 PM EDT
An NCAA infractions panel has imposed a three-game suspension on Memphis coach Penny Hardaway for recruiting violations tied to two in-home visits with a prospect two years ago.

The panel issued its ruling Wednesday, which follows a negotiated resolution in December that allowed the school to resolve the case and begin probation while one individual challenged the allegations.That turned out to be Hardaway, who was charged under the rules governing head-coach responsibility for conduct within their programs.

An assistant coach first visited the prospect in September 2021 at his home, followed by Hardaway roughly two weeks later. But NCAA rules prohibited in-home visits for juniors until April of that year, with those visits supposed to instead take place at the prospect’s current school.

Hardaway, a former Memphis and NBA star, had told the NCAA he was unaware of the rule.

“Ignorance of the rules is not an excuse,” the panel said. “The head coach’s inattentiveness to compliance – particularly at a time when his program was under scrutiny related to a different infractions case – resulted in careless violations.”

In a statement, Memphis said school officials “strongly believe Coach Hardaway never intentionally committed a violation.”

“We will learn from this incident and be even more diligent in our education and monitoring,” the school said. “Now that the entirety of this case is finalized, we will move forward in support of Coach Hardaway and our men’s basketball program, as we do all our programs.”

West Virginia basketball coach Bob Huggins resigns hours after drunken driving arrest

Associated PressJun 18, 2023, 11:17 AM EDT
Getty Images
1 Comment

West Virginia basketball coach Bob Huggins has resigned a day after his arrest on suspicion of drunken driving in the latest incident in a Hall of Fame career that imploded quickly.

The university announced the resignation Saturday night. It came a month after the university suspended him for three games for using an anti-gay slur while also denigrating Catholics during a radio interview.

The 69-year-old Huggins leaves as the third-winningest coach all-time in Division I with 935 career victories, behind only Mike Krzyzewski of Duke (1,202) and Jim Boeheim of Syracuse (998), both of whom are retired. Unlike the others, Huggins had no national titles, taking Cincinnati to the Final Four in 1992 and West Virginia in 2010.

Huggins had 16-year stints each with the Bearcats and Mountaineers. Both ended in the aftermath of arrests for drinking and driving.

Huggins was charged with driving under the influence on Friday night after his SUV had stopped in the middle of traffic in Pittsburgh with a shredded tire and the driver’s side door was open at about 8:30 p.m. According to a criminal complaint, a breath test determined Huggins’ blood alcohol content was more than twice the legal limit.

Huggins was charged with driving under the influence, released from custody and will appear at a later date for a preliminary hearing, according to a police report.

In a statement to the West Virginia community on Saturday night, Huggins said: “Today, I have submitted a letter to President Gordon Gee and Vice President and Director of Athletics Wren Baker informing them of my resignation and intention to retire as head men’s basketball coach at West Virginia University effective immediately.”

In a separate statement Saturday night, West Virginia’s athletic department said it accepted the resignation “in light of recent events.

“We support his decision so that he can focus on his health and family. On behalf of West Virginia University, we share our appreciation for his service to our University, our community and our state.”

No replacement was immediately named for Huggins. The athletic department statement said that “in the days ahead, we will focus on supporting the student-athletes in our men’s basketball program and solidifying leadership for our program.”

Huggins said his recent actions do not represent the university’s values or the leadership expected in his role as coach.

“While I have always tried to represent our University with honor, I have let all of you – and myself – down,” he said. “I am solely responsible for my conduct and sincerely apologize to the University community – particularly to the student-athletes, coaches and staff in our program. I must do better, and I plan to spend the next few months focused on my health and my family so that I can be the person they deserve.”

Huggins added that it was “the honor of my professional career” to lead the team at his alma mater. Born in Morgantown, he said it “will always be my home, and I will always be a Mountaineer. Thank you to everyone who has supported our program over the years. It has meant more to me and my family than you could ever know.”

Friday night, officers directed Huggins to move off the road so they could help with the tire, then activated their lights when they observed Huggins having trouble maneuvering the SUV to allow vehicles to pass. Upon questioning, officers suspected he was intoxicated and asked him to exit the vehicle. The report said he failed standard field sobriety tests, was taken into custody without incident and transported for further testing.

It was Huggins’ second such arrest. The other occurred in 2004, when he was the head coach at Cincinnati.

In June 2004, Huggins pleaded no contest to driving under the influence in a suburb of Cincinnati and was ordered to attend a three-day intervention program. The University of Cincinnati suspended him indefinitely with pay and told Huggins to rehabilitate himself.

Huggins was allowed to return to work two months later, saying that “I made a terrible mistake, and what bothers me most is I hurt other people. All I can do is work like crazy to be a better person, a better coach, be better at everything I do and make those people proud of me.”

By 2005, Huggins’ Cincinnati career was over; he was fired amid a power struggle with the school’s president as well as the aftermath of the 2004 arrest.

After spending one season at Kansas State, Huggins took his dream job at West Virginia, his alma mater, in 2007.

Last month, Huggins agreed to a three-game suspension, a $1 million salary reduction and sensitivity training for using the slur during an interview with Cincinnati radio station WLW. Huggins was asked about the transfer portal and whether he had a chance of landing a player at West Virginia from Xavier, a Jesuit school.

“Catholics don’t do that,” Huggins said. “I tell you what, any school that can throw rubber penises on the floor and then say they didn’t do it, by God they can get away with anything.

“It was the Crosstown Shootout. What it was, was all those (expletive), those Catholic (expletive), I think.”

In a joint statement later that week, Gee and Baker said the university “made it explicitly clear to Coach Huggins that any incidents of similar derogatory and offensive language will result in immediate termination.”

Huggins’ salary of $4.15 million had been reduced by $1 million after the slur. That reduction was to be used to directly support WVU’s LGBTQ+ Center, as well as a mental health center at the university and other groups that support marginalized communities. At the time, he was suspended for the first three games of the 2023-24 season. In addition, his contract was amended from a multiyear agreement to a year-by-year agreement that began on May 10.

Huggins entered the Basketball Hall of Fame last September. In 41 seasons, his teams have gone to 25 NCAA Tournaments, finished ranked in the top 10 of The Associated Press poll seven times and finished under .500 five times. The Mountaineers have 11 NCAA Tournament appearances under Huggins.

Huggins had assembled a solid group from the transfer portal for next season, including Syracuse center Jesse Edwards, Arizona guard Kerr Kriisa, Manhattan guards Jose Perez and Omar Silverio, and Montana State guard RaeQuan Battle.

“Man.. I knew the dude 3 months but felt like forever,” Kriisa said Saturday night on Twitter. “So thankful for really believing in me and taking me as part of your family forever. Love u coach.”

