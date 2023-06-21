NCAA panel imposes a 3-game suspension for Memphis’ Penny Hardaway for recruiting violations

Associated PressJun 21, 2023, 1:42 PM EDT
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
An NCAA infractions panel has imposed a three-game suspension on Memphis coach Penny Hardaway for recruiting violations tied to two in-home visits with a prospect two years ago.

The panel issued its ruling Wednesday, which follows a negotiated resolution in December that allowed the school to resolve the case and begin probation while one individual challenged the allegations.That turned out to be Hardaway, who was charged under the rules governing head-coach responsibility for conduct within their programs.

An assistant coach first visited the prospect in September 2021 at his home, followed by Hardaway roughly two weeks later. But NCAA rules prohibited in-home visits for juniors until April of that year, with those visits supposed to instead take place at the prospect’s current school.

Hardaway, a former Memphis and NBA star, had told the NCAA he was unaware of the rule.

“Ignorance of the rules is not an excuse,” the panel said. “The head coach’s inattentiveness to compliance – particularly at a time when his program was under scrutiny related to a different infractions case – resulted in careless violations.”

In a statement, Memphis said school officials “strongly believe Coach Hardaway never intentionally committed a violation.”

“We will learn from this incident and be even more diligent in our education and monitoring,” the school said. “Now that the entirety of this case is finalized, we will move forward in support of Coach Hardaway and our men’s basketball program, as we do all our programs.”

West Virginia basketball coach Bob Huggins resigns hours after drunken driving arrest

Associated PressJun 18, 2023, 11:17 AM EDT
Getty Images
West Virginia basketball coach Bob Huggins has resigned a day after his arrest on suspicion of drunken driving in the latest incident in a Hall of Fame career that imploded quickly.

The university announced the resignation Saturday night. It came a month after the university suspended him for three games for using an anti-gay slur while also denigrating Catholics during a radio interview.

The 69-year-old Huggins leaves as the third-winningest coach all-time in Division I with 935 career victories, behind only Mike Krzyzewski of Duke (1,202) and Jim Boeheim of Syracuse (998), both of whom are retired. Unlike the others, Huggins had no national titles, taking Cincinnati to the Final Four in 1992 and West Virginia in 2010.

Huggins had 16-year stints each with the Bearcats and Mountaineers. Both ended in the aftermath of arrests for drinking and driving.

Huggins was charged with driving under the influence on Friday night after his SUV had stopped in the middle of traffic in Pittsburgh with a shredded tire and the driver’s side door was open at about 8:30 p.m. According to a criminal complaint, a breath test determined Huggins’ blood alcohol content was more than twice the legal limit.

Huggins was charged with driving under the influence, released from custody and will appear at a later date for a preliminary hearing, according to a police report.

In a statement to the West Virginia community on Saturday night, Huggins said: “Today, I have submitted a letter to President Gordon Gee and Vice President and Director of Athletics Wren Baker informing them of my resignation and intention to retire as head men’s basketball coach at West Virginia University effective immediately.”

In a separate statement Saturday night, West Virginia’s athletic department said it accepted the resignation “in light of recent events.

“We support his decision so that he can focus on his health and family. On behalf of West Virginia University, we share our appreciation for his service to our University, our community and our state.”

No replacement was immediately named for Huggins. The athletic department statement said that “in the days ahead, we will focus on supporting the student-athletes in our men’s basketball program and solidifying leadership for our program.”

Huggins said his recent actions do not represent the university’s values or the leadership expected in his role as coach.

“While I have always tried to represent our University with honor, I have let all of you – and myself – down,” he said. “I am solely responsible for my conduct and sincerely apologize to the University community – particularly to the student-athletes, coaches and staff in our program. I must do better, and I plan to spend the next few months focused on my health and my family so that I can be the person they deserve.”

Huggins added that it was “the honor of my professional career” to lead the team at his alma mater. Born in Morgantown, he said it “will always be my home, and I will always be a Mountaineer. Thank you to everyone who has supported our program over the years. It has meant more to me and my family than you could ever know.”

Friday night, officers directed Huggins to move off the road so they could help with the tire, then activated their lights when they observed Huggins having trouble maneuvering the SUV to allow vehicles to pass. Upon questioning, officers suspected he was intoxicated and asked him to exit the vehicle. The report said he failed standard field sobriety tests, was taken into custody without incident and transported for further testing.

It was Huggins’ second such arrest. The other occurred in 2004, when he was the head coach at Cincinnati.

In June 2004, Huggins pleaded no contest to driving under the influence in a suburb of Cincinnati and was ordered to attend a three-day intervention program. The University of Cincinnati suspended him indefinitely with pay and told Huggins to rehabilitate himself.

Huggins was allowed to return to work two months later, saying that “I made a terrible mistake, and what bothers me most is I hurt other people. All I can do is work like crazy to be a better person, a better coach, be better at everything I do and make those people proud of me.”

By 2005, Huggins’ Cincinnati career was over; he was fired amid a power struggle with the school’s president as well as the aftermath of the 2004 arrest.

After spending one season at Kansas State, Huggins took his dream job at West Virginia, his alma mater, in 2007.

Last month, Huggins agreed to a three-game suspension, a $1 million salary reduction and sensitivity training for using the slur during an interview with Cincinnati radio station WLW. Huggins was asked about the transfer portal and whether he had a chance of landing a player at West Virginia from Xavier, a Jesuit school.

“Catholics don’t do that,” Huggins said. “I tell you what, any school that can throw rubber penises on the floor and then say they didn’t do it, by God they can get away with anything.

“It was the Crosstown Shootout. What it was, was all those (expletive), those Catholic (expletive), I think.”

In a joint statement later that week, Gee and Baker said the university “made it explicitly clear to Coach Huggins that any incidents of similar derogatory and offensive language will result in immediate termination.”

Huggins’ salary of $4.15 million had been reduced by $1 million after the slur. That reduction was to be used to directly support WVU’s LGBTQ+ Center, as well as a mental health center at the university and other groups that support marginalized communities. At the time, he was suspended for the first three games of the 2023-24 season. In addition, his contract was amended from a multiyear agreement to a year-by-year agreement that began on May 10.

Huggins entered the Basketball Hall of Fame last September. In 41 seasons, his teams have gone to 25 NCAA Tournaments, finished ranked in the top 10 of The Associated Press poll seven times and finished under .500 five times. The Mountaineers have 11 NCAA Tournament appearances under Huggins.

Huggins had assembled a solid group from the transfer portal for next season, including Syracuse center Jesse Edwards, Arizona guard Kerr Kriisa, Manhattan guards Jose Perez and Omar Silverio, and Montana State guard RaeQuan Battle.

“Man.. I knew the dude 3 months but felt like forever,” Kriisa said Saturday night on Twitter. “So thankful for really believing in me and taking me as part of your family forever. Love u coach.”

Report: San Diego State seeks info from Mountain West related to potential exit

Associated PressJun 17, 2023, 12:19 PM EDT
Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
San Diego State University sent a letter to the Mountain West seeking information related to a potential exit next year, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the situation.

According to multiple reports, SDSU wants an extension of the deadline to give formal notice it is leaving the Mountain West to avoid having to pay double the exit fee.

SDSU hopes to join either the Pac-12 or the Big 12 but has not received a formal invitation. The person said the school, which has been in the Mountain West since its inception in 1999, is doing due diligence to be prepared to make a decision if it is invited to change conferences.

Talk of SDSU potentially moving to the Pac-12 intensified after Southern California and UCLA announced last summer that they will move to the Big Ten in August 2024.

However, the Pac-12 isn’t expected to announce any expansion plans until it finalizes a TV contract, which isn’t expected until sometime in the summer.

The big issue appears to be the timing of when SDSU would give a year’s notice to leave. According to reports, if SDSU waits until after June 30 to give notice, its exit fee would increase from around $16.5 million to almost $34 million.

UConn star Paige Bueckers working her way back from knee injury

Associated PressJun 15, 2023, 10:14 AM EDT
G Fiume/Getty Images
3 Comments

STORRS, Conn. — Paige Bueckers tries to put the fear out of her mind.

But it’s there when the 2021 AP national player of the year makes a cut or comes down hard on her surgically repaired left leg.

Bueckers is back on the court with her teammates – though not fully participating in practice games yet – 10 months after suffering the second major knee injury of her college career.

And she occasionally wonders, could it happen again?

“I believe that everything happens for a reason,” Bueckers said Wednesday following a team workout. “Anybody can be scared of getting injured. You don’t have to have a prior injury to do that. I think the fear is always there, but I try not to let it consume me and just go out there and have fun.”

Well, have fun and get in shape to lead UConn on a run at a 12th national title and its first since 2016, she said.

Bueckers was all-everything as a freshman, averaging 20 points, 5.8 assists and 4.9 rebounds a game.

But in December of her sophomore season, during the closing seconds of a win over Notre Dame, she twisted her left leg while dribbling upcourt and went down, suffering a tibia plateau fracture and torn meniscus.

She missed 19 games in 2021-22, but came back from that injury late in the season and led UConn to its 14th straight Final Four.

Then, last August, during a preseason workout, she tore the anterior cruciate ligament in that same knee and missed the entire 2022-23 season. The team still went 31-6, but lost in the Sweet 16 to Ohio State.

Bueckers was not the only injured player for the Huskies. Freshman Ice Brady also missed the season with an injured knee and Azzi Fudd (knee) and Caroline Ducharme (concussions), both missed significant time.

In fact, the Huskies had to postpone a game in January when the team couldn’t find seven healthy players to suit up.

Bueckers said she can’t remember the last time she, Fudd, Ducharme, Nika Muhl, Aaliyah Edwards and Aubrey Griffin were all healthy at the same time.

They hope to be in November at the start of the next season. But Ducharme said they are taking things slowly.

“There’s a difference between working hard and overdoing it,” she said. “We’re all a little too familiar with having injuries and we’ve gone through too much to not be smart about it.”

For Bueckers, that means she likely won’t play in exhibition games this August when the Huskies travel to Croatia, Slovenia and Italy.

She said the goal is to be ready for the season opener and eventually be playing better than she did as a freshman.

Bueckers spent last year as “Coach P,” sitting on the bench watching and learning from Geno Auriemma and his staff. She said she picked up on the little details that can mean the difference between winning and losing.

She’s also more mature, she said, and has been working on getting stronger in the weight room.

“So I think I’ll be better,” she said. “But as I experienced my sophomore season when I was trying to come back, it wasn’t as fluid as I wanted it to be. There is ups and downs, highs and lows, and I know when I first came back, I wasn’t the player I wanted to be. And I’m not rushing it.”

In part because of those injuries, the Huskies are no longer considered the dominant team in women’s basketball.

But Fudd said they are content to share the spotlight with LSU, South Carolina, Iowa and other programs – for now.

“I have no problem not being talked about, not getting the respect that we deserve,” she said. “When the season comes, we’re going to come out and prove it and earn out respect the hard way. And whether they think highly of us now, they’ll think highly of us later.”

NCAA changes delay-of-game penalty in women’s basketball, adds rule on flopping

Associated PressJun 13, 2023, 12:33 AM EDT
ncaa nil
Getty Images
The NCAA is changing its penalty for delay-of-game violations in women’s basketball and adding a new rule on flopping.

Players will no longer get charged a technical foul for certain delay-of-game violations, including the one Iowa star guard Caitlin Clark got called for in the Hawkeyes’ NCAA championship game loss to LSU. The All-American received a technical foul, according to a pool report after the game, because she didn’t pass the ball to an official after a foul was called late in the third quarter. That was deemed to be a delay of game by the officials.

Since it was the second delay-of-game violation for Iowa, Clark was charged with a technical foul. Players receive a personal foul when they are assessed a technical foul in college basketball, and the foul was Clark’s fourth of the game.

Under the new rule, that play would have resulted in the team getting a technical foul instead of Clark.

As for flopping, players will be issued a warning on the first offense and a technical foul will be charged for each subsequent infraction. Under the new rule, the second and any subsequent flop calls will add to the team foul count but would not count toward a player’s five fouls leading to disqualification.

The committee hopes this change will reduce instances of players trying to fool officials by flopping either on the offensive or defensive end.

The NCAA rules panel also approved reducing the restricted-area arc from 4 feet in the lane to the area directly underneath the basket. Defenders cannot establish a legal guarding position directly underneath the basket.

Previously, secondary defenders had to be outside the restricted arc to draw an offensive foul on a player.

Other rule changes included allowing players to wear any number from 0 to 99. And schools will no longer have to submit a waiver for players to don religious headwear, provided it is safe for competition.

The women’s basketball rules committee members were also concerned about the increase of intentional fouls, technical fouls and disqualifying fouls last season, as well as bench decorum and incidents of misconduct. Those will be a point of emphasis for officials this year.