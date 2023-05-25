Kansas’ Kevin McCullar Jr. returning for last season of eligibility

Associated PressMay 25, 2023, 9:18 PM EDT
kansas mccullar
Jeffrey Becker/USA TODAY Sports
Kevin McCullar Jr. said that he will return to Kansas for his final year of eligibility, likely rounding out a roster that could make the Jayhawks the preseason No. 1 next season.

McCullar transferred from Texas Tech to Kansas for last season, when he started 33 of 34 games and averaged 10.7 points and 7.0 rebounds. He was also among the nation’s leaders in steals, and along with being selected to the Big 12’s all-defensive team, the 6-foot-6 forward was a semifinalist for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year award.

“To be able to play in front of the best fans in the country; to play for the best coach in the nation, I truly believe we have the pieces to hang another banner in the Phog,” McCullar said in announcing his return.

Along with McCullar, the Jayhawks return starters Dajuan Harris Jr. and K.J. Adams from a team that went 28–8, won the Big 12 regular-season title and was a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, where it lost to Arkansas in the second round.

Perhaps more importantly, the Jayhawks landed Michigan transfer Hunter Dickinson, widely considered the best player in the portal, to anchor a lineup that was missing a true big man. They also grabbed former five-star prospect Arterio Morris, who left Texas, and Towson’s Nick Timberlake, who emerged last season as one of the best 3-point shooters in the country.

The Jayhawks also have an elite recruiting class arriving that is headlined by five-star recruit Elmarko Jackson.

McCullar declared for the draft but, after getting feedback from scouts, decided to return. He was a redshirt senior last season, but he has another year of eligibility because part of his career was played during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is a big day for Kansas basketball,” Jayhawks coach Bill Self said. “Kevin is not only a terrific player but a terrific teammate. He fit in so well in year one and we’re excited about what he’ll do with our program from a leadership standpoint.”

Clemson leading scorer Hall withdraws from NBA draft, returns to Tigers

Associated PressMay 25, 2023, 9:15 PM EDT
clemson pj hall
Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports
CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson leading scorer PJ Hall is returning to college after withdrawing from the NBA draft on Thursday.

The 6-foot-10 forward took part in the NBA combine and posted his decision to put off the pros on social media.

Hall led the Tigers with 15.3 points per game this past season. He also led the Tigers with 37 blocks, along with 5.7 rebounds. Hall helped Clemson finish third in the Atlantic Coast Conference while posting a program-record 14 league wins.

Clemson coach Brad Brownell said Hall gained experience from going through the NBA’s combine that will help the team next season. “I’m counting on him and others to help lead a very talented group,” he said.

Hall was named to the all-ACC third team last season as the Tigers went 23-10.

George Washington adopts new name ‘Revolutionaries’ to replace ‘Colonials’

Associated PressMay 24, 2023, 7:12 PM EDT
Getty Images
WASHINGTON — George Washington University’s sports teams will now be known as the Revolutionaries, the school announced.

Revolutionaries replaces Colonials, which had been GW’s name since 1926. Officials made the decision last year to drop the old name after determining it no longer unified the community.

GW said 8,000 different names were suggested and 47,000 points of feedback made during the 12-month process. Revolutionaries won out over the other final choices of Ambassadors, Blue Fog and Sentinels.

“I am very grateful for the active engagement of our community throughout the development of the new moniker,” president Mark S. Wrighton said. “This process was truly driven by our students, faculty, staff and alumni, and the result is a moniker that broadly reflects our community – and our distinguished and distinguishable GW spirit.”

George the mascot will stay and a new logo developed soon for the Revolutionaries name that takes effect for the 2023-24 school year. The university is part of the Atlantic 10 Conference.

Ex-New Mexico State basketball player not facing charges in fatal shooting

Associated PressMay 23, 2023, 11:04 PM EDT
new mexico state peake
Mitchell Layton/Getty Images
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Former New Mexico State basketball player Mike Peake will not face charges in a fatal shooting on a rival college’s campus last year, according to authorities.

The Bernalillo District Attorney’s Office said in a statement Monday evening that “the decision to not charge Mike Peake was made by the prior administration based on all the facts and evidence presented to them. Nothing has changed, so we’re honoring that decision.”

Peake was placed on indefinite suspension shortly after the Nov. 19 shooting death of Brandon Travis, a 19-year-old University of New Mexico student.

Peake, 21, told authorities that he was lured to UNM’s Albuquerque campus by a female student hours before the Aggies were to play the rival Lobos.

Authorities said Travis and two other men then assaulted Peake with a baseball bat in a dormitory parking lot as part of a revenge plot stemming from a fight last October in Las Cruces.

Video surveillance footage showed an exchange of gunfire between Travis and Peake. Authorities said Travis was shot multiple times and died at the scene while Peake suffered a leg wound and survived.

Peake, a 6-foot-7 junior forward, entered the NCAA transfer portal in December but has yet to join another college team.

In February, New Mexico State indefinitely suspended its men’s basketball program in a move that university officials said was unrelated to the fatal shooting.

Indiana brings back Calbert Cheaney as assistant coach

Associated PressMay 23, 2023, 6:06 PM EDT
hoosiers basketball
Chris Coduto/Getty Images
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana Hoosiers coach Mike Woodson hired Big Ten career scoring leader Calbert Cheaney as his new director of player development.

Cheaney had spent the previous three seasons on the staff of the NBA’s Indiana Pacers.

It’s Cheaney’s second coaching round at his alma mater. He was the director of operations in 2011-12 and helped oversee the internal and external development of Indiana’s players in 2012-13, both seasons on Tom Crean’s staff.

Cheaney will not be involved with recruiting in his new role.

“I could not think of anyone better suited to be part of this program than Calbert Cheaney,” Woodson said in a statement announcing the hire. “His experiences are as good as it gets. Our players can ask him, how do you become successful when you get to college? What can I do to help my team win championships? What do I need to do to be an All-American or National Player of the Year? How did you become a first-round draft pick who played 13 years in the NBA?”

Prior to his time with the Pacers, Cheaney was an assistant coach with two teams in the NBA’s G League and spent three seasons as an assistant coach at Saint Louis University.

Cheaney started his coaching career with the NBA’s Golden State Warriors in 2010-11 after spending one season in the Warriors front office.

“I have nothing but love and passion for this program and I can’t wait to return and start working with our players and staff,” Cheaney said. “Helping them get the most out of themselves is something that I enjoy and brings me great satisfaction when they see their work pay off on the court.”

Cheaney attended high school in Evansville, Indiana, and was a three-time All-American between 1989-93. He swept the six major national player of the year awards in 1992-93 and finished his career with a school record 2,613 points. He also holds Indiana’s school record for baskets, 1,018.

Indiana went 105-27 with four NCAA Tournament appearances and a trip to the 1992 Final Four during his career.

In 1993, the then Washington Bullets drafted Cheaney with the No. 6 overall pick and he averaged 9.5 points in 825 career games with Boston, Denver, Utah, Golden State and Washington.

“We’re incredibly appreciative of Calbert’s innumerable contributions to our team during his time here, and after spending the last two seasons working with him, I can see why he’ll be such a great asset to the Hoosiers’ basketball program,” Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said.

Duke’s Krzyzewski, Dawkins make collegiate hall along with Carolina’s Hansbrough

Associated PressMay 16, 2023, 8:25 PM EDT
mike krzyzewski
Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Retired Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski and one of his best players in Johnny Dawkins are among the newest members at the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame.

The other three inductees announced on social media Tuesday were former North Carolina star Tyler Hansbrough, longtime Division II coach Herb Magee and late high school scout Tom Konchalski.

The group will be enshrined Aug. 30 in Chicago. Krzyzewski and Magee are also members of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Krzyzewski retired after the 2021-22 season with a record 1,202 victories and five national championships. He coached 47 seasons, the first five at Army.

Dawkins was one of Coach K’s first star players, averaging 19 points over four seasons before getting drafted in the first round by the San Antonio Spurs in 1986. He was the school’s career scoring leader for 20 years before JJ Reddick surpassed him in 2006.

Dawkins was a sophomore when the Blue Devils began a stretch of 35 NCAA Tournament appearances in 36 seasons. They reached the title game his senior year, losing to Louisville 72-69.

Hansbrough played with the Tar Heels from 2006 through 2009 and helped North Carolina to the 2009 national title. He averaged 20.2 points and 8.6 rebounds over his four seasons.

Magee had a record of 1,144-450 in 54 seasons at a school known as Philadelphia Textile for most of his tenure, which started in 1968.

Konchalski, who died in 2021, spent his career watching high school players and put out a newsletter, “High School Basketball Illustrated,” that was widely read by college coaches.