Duke’s Krzyzewski, Dawkins make collegiate hall along with Carolina’s Hansbrough

Associated PressMay 16, 2023, 8:25 PM EDT
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Retired Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski and one of his best players in Johnny Dawkins are among the newest members at the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame.

The other three inductees announced on social media Tuesday were former North Carolina star Tyler Hansbrough, longtime Division II coach Herb Magee and late high school scout Tom Konchalski.

The group will be enshrined Aug. 30 in Chicago. Krzyzewski and Magee are also members of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Krzyzewski retired after the 2021-22 season with a record 1,202 victories and five national championships. He coached 47 seasons, the first five at Army.

Dawkins was one of Coach K’s first star players, averaging 19 points over four seasons before getting drafted in the first round by the San Antonio Spurs in 1986. He was the school’s career scoring leader for 20 years before JJ Reddick surpassed him in 2006.

Dawkins was a sophomore when the Blue Devils began a stretch of 35 NCAA Tournament appearances in 36 seasons. They reached the title game his senior year, losing to Louisville 72-69.

Hansbrough played with the Tar Heels from 2006 through 2009 and helped North Carolina to the 2009 national title. He averaged 20.2 points and 8.6 rebounds over his four seasons.

Magee had a record of 1,144-450 in 54 seasons at a school known as Philadelphia Textile for most of his tenure, which started in 1968.

Konchalski, who died in 2021, spent his career watching high school players and put out a newsletter, “High School Basketball Illustrated,” that was widely read by college coaches.

Associated PressMay 10, 2023, 4:32 PM EDT
Bob Huggins agreed to a three-game suspension, a $1 million salary reduction, and sensitivity training for using a homophobic slur during a radio interview, the university announced.

The agreement allows Huggins to keep his job as the school’s basketball coach, but the blunder will leave a lasting mark on his Hall of Fame career.

West Virginia University President Gordon Gee and athletic director Wren Baker said in a joint statement that the university has “made it explicitly clear to Coach Huggins that any incidents of similar derogatory and offensive language will result in immediate termination.”

Under the agreement, Huggins and all current and future athletics coaching staff will be required to undergo training that will be developed by the university’s LGBTQ+ Center to address all aspects of inequality, including homophobia, transphobia and sexism. Huggins also will be required to meet with LGBTQ+ leaders from across the state.

“We will never truly know the damage that has been done by the words said in those 90 seconds,” Gee and Baker said. “Words matter and they can leave scars that can never be seen. But words can also heal. And by taking this moment to learn more about another’s perspective, speak respectfully and lead with understanding, perhaps the words ‘do better’ will lead to meaningful change for all.”

Under the agreement, Huggins’ salary of $4.15 million will be reduced by $1 million. That reduction will be used to directly support WVU’s LGBTQ+ Center, as well as a mental health center at the university and other groups that support marginalized communities.

Huggins will be suspended for the first three games of the 2023-24 season. In addition, his contract will be amended from a multi-year agreement to a year-by-year agreement that will begin on May 10 of this year and end on April 30, 2024.

“Over the past 48 hours, I have reflected on the awful words that I shared on a radio program earlier this week,” Huggins said in a separate statement Wednesday. “I deeply regret my actions, the hurt they unfairly caused others and the negative attention my words have brought to West Virginia University.

“West Virginia and West Virginia University are my home. I love this University and know first-hand that the education and experiences students receive here make a difference. I am truly sorry for the damage I have done. And I am grateful for the chance to move forward in a way that positively represents this University and our state.”

Huggins used the slur to refer to Xavier fans on Monday while also denigrating Catholics during an appearance on Cincinnati radio station WLW. The West Virginia athletic department called the comments “offensive” and said it was reviewing the matter.

During the radio show, Huggins was asked about the transfer portal and whether he had a chance of landing a player at West Virginia from Xavier, a Jesuit school.

“Catholics don’t do that,” Huggins said. “I tell you what, any school that can throw rubber penises on the floor and then say they didn’t do it, by God they can get away with anything.

“It was the Crosstown Shootout. What it was, was all those (expletive), those Catholic (expletive), I think.”

In a speech on Wednesday, Xavier President Colleen Hanycz called Huggins’ comments “repulsive and offensive.”

“The deplorable mischaracterizations and homophobic slurs directed towards our LGBTQ+ and our Catholic communities were repulsive and offensive,” Hanycz said before a press event detailing plans for a new medical school. “To those in our Xavier family who were directly targeted and harmed by these hateful words, be assured that you are invaluable members of our Xavier family and you belong here,” Hanycz said. “Your presence makes us better.”

Under the agreement, Huggins also will make a “substantial” donation to Xavier to support its Center for Faith and Justice and Center for Diversity and Inclusion.

Remarks about Catholics have been an issue with Gee in the past. Gee was hired at West Virginia in 2013, a year after he announced his retirement as Ohio State’s president when he came under fire for jokingly referring to “those damn Catholics” at Notre Dame and poking fun at the academic quality of other schools.

Huggins entered the Basketball Hall of Fame last September. In 41 seasons, his teams have gone to 25 NCAA tournaments, finished ranked in the top 10 of The Associated Press poll seven times and had finished under .500 five times. The Mountaineers have 11 NCAA Tournament appearances under Huggins.

Huggins spent 16 seasons at Cincinnati before being fired in 2005 in a power struggle with the school’s president as well as the aftermath of a 2004 drunken driving arrest. After spending one season at Kansas State, Huggins took his dream job at West Virginia, his alma mater, in 2007.

Associated PressMay 10, 2023, 4:31 PM EDT
LOS ANGELES — Southern California’s roster is getting more star-studded by the moment.

The Trojans had already landed Bronny James, son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James. Now, D.J. Rodman announced on social media that he’s transferring to USC, which confirmed his addition.

The son of NBA rebounding great Dennis Rodman played the last four seasons at Washington State. The 6-foot-6 forward averaged 9.6 points and 5.8 rebounds while starting 30 of 31 games for the Cougars last season.

Rodman graduated from WSU with a degree in communications. He will take advantage of an NCAA rule allowing an extra year of eligibility because of the COVID-19 pandemic to play for the Trojans close to his hometown of Newport Beach.

Coach Andy Enfield also said the Trojans have received a signed national letter of intent from James. The guard announced on his social media that he had committed to the Trojans, and his father discussed it after the Lakers’ playoff victory.

The Trojans have already signed guard Isaiah Collier and forward Arrinten Page. They’ll join returning starters Boogie Ellis, Kobe Johnson and Joshua Morgan. Ellis averaged a team-high 17.7 points last season, while Johnson and Morgan were named to the Pac-12’s All-Defensive team.

USC was 22-11 last season and reached the NCAA Tournament for the third straight year. The Trojans lost to Michigan State 72-62 in the first round.

James averaged 13.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.8 steals as a senior at Sierra Canyon School in nearby Chatsworth. He was named a McDonald’s All-American and played for Team USA in the Nike Hoop Summit.

Collier of Marietta, Georgia, was the top scorer for the West team with 25 points in the McDonald’s All-American game and was named co-MVP.

Page was a teammate of Collier at Wheeler High in Marietta.

Associated PressMay 10, 2023, 4:30 PM EDT
MINNEAPOLIS — Former Howard guard Eljiah Hawkins transferred to Minnesota with two seasons of eligibility left.

The Gophers announced the addition of the 5-foot-11 Hawkins. The native of Washington, D.C., was the leading scorer on a Bison team in 2022-23 that gave the program its first NCAA Tournament appearance in 31 years. Hawkins averaged 12.9 points, 6.0 assists and 1.7 steals while shooting 46.6% from 3-point range.

Hawkins is the third incoming transfer to join the Gophers this spring, following guard Mike Mitchell (Pepperdine) and center Jack Wilson (Washington State).

Minnesota finished 9-22 in 2022-23 and had three starters – Jamison Battle (Ohio State), Ta’Lon Cooper (South Carolina) and Jaden Henley (DePaul) – depart as transfers. Freshman Braeden Carrington was the only guard in the rotation last season who’s coming back.

Associated PressMay 9, 2023, 9:55 AM EDT
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins apologized after using a homophobic slur to refer to Xavier fans while also denigrating Catholics during a radio interview.

West Virginia’s athletic department called Huggins’ comments “offensive” and said it was reviewing the matter.

During a call to Cincinnati radio station WLW, Huggins, a former longtime coach at Cincinnati, was asked about the transfer portal and whether he had a chance of landing a player from Xavier, a Jesuit school and the Bearcats’ crosstown rival.

“Catholics don’t do that,” Huggins said. “I tell you what, any school that can throw rubber penises on the floor and then say they didn’t do it, by God they can get away with anything.”

“It was the Crosstown Shootout. What it was, was all those (expletive), those Catholic (expletive), I think.”

Huggins issued a statement saying he “used a completely insensitive and abhorrent phrase that there is simply no excuse for – and I won’t try to make one here. I deeply apologize to the individuals I have offended, as well as to the Xavier University community, the University of Cincinnati and West Virginia University.

“As I have shared with my players over my 40 years of coaching, there are consequences for our words and actions, and I will fully accept any coming my way. I am ashamed and embarrassed and heartbroken for those I have hurt. I must do better, and I will.”

In a separate statement, West Virginia’s athletic department said Huggins’ remarks “were insensitive, offensive and do not represent our University values. Coach Huggins has since apologized. West Virginia University does not condone the use of such language and takes such actions very seriously. The situation is under review and will be addressed by the University and its athletics department.”

Huggins spent 16 seasons at Cincinnati before being fired in 2005 in a power struggle with the school’s president as well as the aftermath of a 2004 drunken driving arrest. After spending one season at Kansas State, Huggins took his dream job at West Virginia, his alma mater, in 2007.

Huggins was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame last year.

Associated PressMay 9, 2023, 9:50 AM EDT
CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson added four transfers including high-scoring, ex-Syracuse player Joseph Girard III to its roster for next season.

The school announced that Girard, former North Carolina State forward Jack Clark, ex-Air Force guard Jake Heidbreder and former UNC Greensboro forward Bas Leyte all signed with the Tigers for next season.

Girard, a 6-foot-1 guard who played four seasons for the Orange, was sixth in overall scoring in the Atlantic Coast Conference at 16.4 points a game. His joining gives Clemson the two top returning scorers in league play in Girard and returning forward PJ Hall.

Clark, at 6-foot-8, made 17 starts for the Wolfpack last season, averaging nine points and 6.9 rebounds. Clark also played three seasons with La Salle.

Heidbreder is a 6-5 guard who was picked for the all-Mountain West third team last season after averaging 15.1 points a game.

Leyte is a 6-10 forward who started 49 games the past two seasons in his four years with the Spartans. He averaged 7.6 points and 4.3 rebounds last year.

The Tigers were 23-11 last year and finished third in the ACC, winning a school-record 14 league games.