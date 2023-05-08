Iowa, Iowa St announce investigations into athlete gambling

Associated PressMay 8, 2023, 8:49 PM EDT
The University of Iowa announced Monday that 26 athletes across five sports are suspected of wagering on sports in violation of NCAA rules, and more than 100 people have been linked to an investigation.

In addition, Iowa State acknowledged that some 15 of its athletes across three sports also are suspected of violating gambling rules.

The announcements came less than a week after Alabama fired its baseball coach, Brad Bohannon, following a report of suspicious bets made at an Ohio casino involving his team.

NCAA rules prohibit athletes, coaches and staff from betting on amateur, collegiate and professional sports in which the NCAA conducts a championship. For example, athletes cannot bet on NFL games even if state laws would legally allow them to do so if they weren’t competing under NCAA rules.

It was not known whether any of the athletes are suspected of making wagers on contests in which they participated. It is illegal in Iowa for a person under 21 to wager on sports.

The Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission confirmed to the Action Network, a media outlet focusing on sports wagering, that it had opened an investigation into Iowa Hawkeyes baseball players’ suspected involvement in wagering.

“The commission takes the integrity of gaming in the state seriously and is continuing to monitor the situation and will provide any additional information when able,” Brian Ohorilko, the director of gaming for the commission, told the outlet. Ohorilko did not respond to phone and email messages from The Associated Press.

Iowa State issued a one-paragraph statement on the alleged gambling violations. It said the 15 Cyclones athletes suspected of involvement are from the football, wrestling and track teams.

Athletes caught gambling are subject to losing eligibility.

The University of Iowa said it is fully cooperating with the investigation, has alerted the NCAA of potential violations and hired outside counsel to assist.

Iowa said it has received information about 111 individuals – including 26 athletes from baseball, football, men’s basketball, men’s track and field and wrestling – as well as one full-time employee of the athletic department.

The school said the “vast majority” are students who are on staff, former athletes or those with no connection to the athletic department.

Iowa said university leadership was notified May 2 of potential criminal conduct related to sports wagering that also suggested possible NCAA violations. Law enforcement last Wednesday provided the university with a list of individuals alleged to have participated in sports wagering.

In response, the university notified several athletes they would not be participating in upcoming competitions and alerted the NCAA to potential violations.

The state Board of Regents said in a statement that the wagering was conducted online at Iowa and Iowa State.

“We are closely monitoring the situation and have confidence that University administrators at each institution will take all necessary steps to ensure ongoing compliance,” the regents said.

Five years ago, the Supreme Court cleared the way for states to legalize betting on sports. Sports betting is currently legal in 33 states, with billions wagered every year, and the ripple effects for college sports are many.

The Alabama case differs from Iowa and Iowa State in that suspicious wagering activity was detected in Alabama’s baseball game at LSU on April 28. Bohannon’s firing came three days after Ohio’s top gambling regulator barred licensed sportsbooks in the state from accepting bets on Alabama baseball games, and at least three other states followed suit.

Alabama scratched its starting pitcher shortly before the game, which LSU won 8-6. No details have been released about the nature of the suspicious bets.

ESPN reported surveillance video from the sportsbook located at the Cincinnati Reds’ Great American Ballpark indicated the person who placed the bets was communicating with Bohannon at the time.

Bidens to host UConn, LSU at White House

Associated PressMay 8, 2023, 12:14 PM EDT
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, plan to welcome the men’s and women’s NCAA basketball champions to the White House later this month.

The University of Connecticut Huskies men’s team beat San Diego State 76-59 in April to secure its fifth national title. The Louisiana State University Tigers women’s team won its first championship by beating the University of Iowa 102-85.

The invite to LSU became a source of controversy this year after the first lady said in a speech that the defeated Iowa women’s team should also come to the White House “because they played such a good game.” In recent decades, the White House has usually hosted only champions.

LSU star Angel Reese tweeted a link to a story about Jill Biden’s remarks. “ A JOKE,” she wrote, along with three rolling-on-floor-laughing emojis. On a podcast shortly after, Reese said her team should instead celebrate their title with former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama.

Reese later said during an interview that she would go to the White House because she wants to do “what’s best for the team.”

The team visits are scheduled for May 26.

LeBron James’ son Bronny commits to play basketball at USC

Associated PressMay 7, 2023, 11:35 AM EDT
LOS ANGELES — LeBron James’ oldest son, Bronny, says he will play basketball at the University of Southern California in the fall.

Bronny James abruptly announced his much-anticipated decision on social media about two hours before his father’s Los Angeles Lakers hosted the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 of their second-round playoff series.

The 18-year-old James was a McDonald’s All-American just like his father, but the 6-foot-3 guard was among the few uncommitted elite high school basketball prospects heading toward the summer. The namesake son of the top scorer in NBA history played at Sierra Canyon School, which is known for educating scions of the sports and entertainment industries in Chatsworth, an outer suburban neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Bronny James announced his decision by writing the Trojans’ school slogan, “Fight On,” below a photo of himself wearing his high school uniform in the Trojans’ locker room at the Galen Center.

James and his Sierra Canyon team played at the arena last January, beating a team from Georgia’s Wheeler High School led by elite recruit Isaiah Collier – who is now James’ teammate at USC.

“Congratulations to my son on his next journey, on picking a great university,” James said after the Lakers routed Golden State 127-97 in Game 3. “I’m proud of him.”

Although he isn’t completely sure about all of his great-grandparents, the elder James believes Bronny is the first person from his family to go to college.

“This is an incredible thing,” LeBron added. “Obviously, his dad didn’t go to school. His mom didn’t go to college. It’s super-cool. … USC is getting a great kid. He’s there to play basketball, (but) they’re going to be super surprised at how great a kid he is, even though they’ve been recruiting him for a while.”

LeBron James has been an active, supportive parent for his sons’ basketball dreams, even amid the demands of a pro career now in its 20th season. The elder James also has frequently mentioned his desire to play in the NBA alongside Bronny, though the logistics of achieving such a dream would be daunting.

If Bronny left USC after one season in 2024 and then landed an NBA job, his father would turn 40 during his son’s rookie season.

“I was serious,” James said. “And I’m still serious about it. Obviously, I’ve got to continue to keep my body and my mind fresh, I think my mind most importantly. … But at the end of the day, I’ve done what I had to do in this league, and my son is going to take his journey.

“Just because it’s my aspiration (to play together) doesn’t mean it’s his, and I’m absolutely OK with that,” James added. “My job is just to support my son in whatever he wants to do. … One thing about being a parent is it’s not always about what you want. It’s about listening to your kids and what they want, and that’s when you get a real relationship.”

LeBron James has said he would have played at Ohio State, relatively close to his native Akron, if he hadn’t gone straight to the NBA in 2003.

After Bronny James also chose to stay close to home for college, he will join an already loaded Trojans roster coming off the school’s third straight NCAA Tournament appearance under coach Andy Enfield. Bronny James and Enfield both attended the Lakers’ victory in Game 3 and got big cheers when they appeared on the scoreboard accompanied by USC’s fight song.

Several key contributors to last season’s USC team are returning, headlined by star guard Boogie Ellis, who led the Trojans with 17.7 points per game. USC also will have Collier, a point guard and one of the top overall recruits in the current high school class.

“Welcome to the family,” Ellis tweeted to Bronny.

Many recruiting observers wondered whether USC’s strong roster at guard would dissuade Bronny James from choosing the Trojans, perhaps steering him toward Oregon, Ohio State or an alternative to higher education. Instead, the son of the four-time NBA champion and four-time league MVP didn’t back down from the challenge of contributing to USC’s current surge to national prominence.

Bronny James is one of the nation’s top prospects at point guard, with playmaking skills, a steady jump shot and perimeter defense that could be immediately valuable to the Trojans. His recruiting was done with no public fanfare, however: He gave no significant hints about his decision before he announced his destination, several months after many of his fellow high school seniors chose their schools.

The younger James’ full name is LeBron James Jr., but he’s much better known by his family nickname. His younger brother, 15-year-old Bryce, is also an elite collegiate prospect at Sierra Canyon.

Last month, James spent the day between the Lakers’ 81st and 82nd games of the regular season flying back and forth to Portland. James made the one-day trip with his mother, his wife, Bryce and Zhuri to watch Bronny play in the Nike Hoop Summit for Team USA.

“I wasn’t going to miss it,” James said at the time. “I understand how important fatherhood is, just coming from a no-father household. … We always try to support each other in all our endeavors. I’m only as good as my family.”

Aneesah Morrow moving from DePaul to national champ LSU

Associated PressMay 5, 2023, 10:48 PM EDT
BATON ROUGE, La. – Second-team All-America forward Aneesah Morrow is joining national champion LSU, the school announced Friday.

Morrow averaged 25.7 points and 12.2 rebounds for DePaul last season. She has had double-doubles in 53 of her 66 career games.

“Aneesah is coming to LSU as one of the premier scorers and rebounders in the country over the past two seasons,” LSU coach Kim Mulkey said. “She has the ability to stretch the floor offensively with her range and brings an aggressive style of play that Tiger fans are going to love. We are excited to welcome Aneesah to Baton Rouge!”

The Tigers have now added two of the top players in the transfer portal with former Louisville star Hailey Van Lith announcing her decision to join LSU last week.

“As a true competitor, I always dreamed of playing for a top-tier program,” Morrow said. “LSU’s rich history, support and passion for all sports teams caught my attention. The atmosphere on my official visit was electric, and the fan base is incredibly passionate about their team. I was drawn to this kind of environment because I’ve always dreamed about playing for a university that had that. Furthermore, the opportunity to play in the SEC against some of the nation’s best teams.”

The Tigers are bringing back numerous players from their championship team, including Angel Reese and Flau’jae Johnson.

“Signing with LSU was a tough decision considering my top three choices. However, the university has a great basketball program with an enthusiastic fan base and provides ample opportunities for personal growth both on and off the court,” Morrow said.

South Carolina adds JUCO player of year in Sakima Walker

Associated PressMay 5, 2023, 10:45 PM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. –  South Carolina women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley is adding junior college player of the year Sakima Walker to her roster.

Walker announced on social media on Friday that she was joining the Gamecocks. They lost seven seniors, including three-time All-American Aliyah Boston from this season’s Final Four team.

The school said the 6-foot-5 Walker has up to two years of eligibility with the Gamecocks.

Walker spent her first two years in college at Rutgers before transferring to Northwest Florida State College, where she helped the team win the junior college national title this season.

Staley was excited about adding Walker. “Kima brings with her championship experience by leading her team to the national JUCO title in March,” the coach said. “She scores, rebounds and defends the rim.”

Walker, who is from Columbus, Ohio, was named the NJCAA Division I women’s player of the year. She averaged 16.7 points and 8.2 rebounds in 32 games last season.

Walker is the second transfer added by Staley, joining former Oregon guard Te-Hina Paopao.

Along with Boston, leading scorer Zia Cooke, defensive stopper Brea Beal and starters Victaria Saxton and Kierra Fletcher have left the program for the WNBA or completed their eligibility.

Northwestern rewards Chris Collins with 3-year contract extension

Associated PressMay 2, 2023, 10:50 AM EDT
EVANSTON, Ill. — Northwestern rewarded coach Chris Collins for a bounce-back season and the school’s second NCAA tournament appearance with a three-year contract extension through 2028, the school announced.

Collins is the only coach in the program’s 118-year history to lead Northwestern to the NCAA Tournament. The Wildcats made it for the first time in 2017 before enduring five straight losing seasons.

Northwestern turned it around in a big way in 2022-23, going 22-12 and tying for second in the Big Ten at 12-8. The Wildcats beat Boise State in the tournament before losing to UCLA. Collins split Big Ten Coach of the Year honors with Purdue’s Matt Painter.

Collins said in a statement he is “thankful” to Northwestern President Michael H. Schill and athletic director Derrick Gragg for “showing the confidence in me to continue to lead Northwestern Basketball.”

“It’s a responsibility that I love and embrace,” he added. “To have the opportunity to be a part of accomplishing so many firsts in the history of the basketball program during my tenure has been special, and I can’t wait to get to work to pursue more amazing moments in the future.”

Collins is 156-162 in 10 years. His future was in doubt prior to the season, but with star guard Boo Buie leading the way, the Wildcats turned things around.

They had their best finish in the Big Ten since the 1958-59 team tied for second and knocked off a team ranked No. 1 in the AP poll for the first time when they beat Purdue at home on Feb. 12. They were 4-2 against ranked opponents, including a pair of wins over Indiana.

“The success Coach Collins achieved last season and the momentum he has built around our men’s basketball program is a remarkable accomplishment,” Gragg said.

Collins, whose dad Doug played and coached in the NBA, seemed like the perfect fit when he was hired to replace the fired Bill Carmody in 2013.

Growing up about 10 miles from Welsh Ryan Arena in suburban Northbrook, he was chosen Mr. Basketball in Illinois. He went on to star at Duke and spent 13 years as an assistant under Mike Krzyzewski before taking over at Northwestern.

Everything seemed to fall into place his first few seasons. And then, it all fell apart.

Northwestern won 20 games in back-to-back seasons and made the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 2017, beating Vanderbilt before losing to Gonzaga. But instead of emerging as a consistent winner, the Wildcats careened off course.

Northwestern went 60-90 overall and 26-71 in conference play over the next five years. The heat on Collins was so high following the 2021-22 season that Gragg released a statement saying the coach would get at least one more season to turn around his struggling program.