South Carolina adds JUCO player of year in Sakima Walker

Associated PressMay 5, 2023, 10:45 PM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. –  South Carolina women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley is adding junior college player of the year Sakima Walker to her roster.

Walker announced on social media on Friday that she was joining the Gamecocks. They lost seven seniors, including three-time All-American Aliyah Boston from this season’s Final Four team.

The school said the 6-foot-5 Walker has up to two years of eligibility with the Gamecocks.

Walker spent her first two years in college at Rutgers before transferring to Northwest Florida State College, where she helped the team win the junior college national title this season.

Staley was excited about adding Walker. “Kima brings with her championship experience by leading her team to the national JUCO title in March,” the coach said. “She scores, rebounds and defends the rim.”

Walker, who is from Columbus, Ohio, was named the NJCAA Division I women’s player of the year. She averaged 16.7 points and 8.2 rebounds in 32 games last season.

Walker is the second transfer added by Staley, joining former Oregon guard Te-Hina Paopao.

Along with Boston, leading scorer Zia Cooke, defensive stopper Brea Beal and starters Victaria Saxton and Kierra Fletcher have left the program for the WNBA or completed their eligibility.

Aneesah Morrow moving from DePaul to national champ LSU

Associated PressMay 5, 2023, 10:48 PM EDT
BATON ROUGE, La. – Second-team All-America forward Aneesah Morrow is joining national champion LSU, the school announced Friday.

Morrow averaged 25.7 points and 12.2 rebounds for DePaul last season. She has had double-doubles in 53 of her 66 career games.

“Aneesah is coming to LSU as one of the premier scorers and rebounders in the country over the past two seasons,” LSU coach Kim Mulkey said. “She has the ability to stretch the floor offensively with her range and brings an aggressive style of play that Tiger fans are going to love. We are excited to welcome Aneesah to Baton Rouge!”

The Tigers have now added two of the top players in the transfer portal with former Louisville star Hailey Van Lith announcing her decision to join LSU last week.

“As a true competitor, I always dreamed of playing for a top-tier program,” Morrow said. “LSU’s rich history, support and passion for all sports teams caught my attention. The atmosphere on my official visit was electric, and the fan base is incredibly passionate about their team. I was drawn to this kind of environment because I’ve always dreamed about playing for a university that had that. Furthermore, the opportunity to play in the SEC against some of the nation’s best teams.”

The Tigers are bringing back numerous players from their championship team, including Angel Reese and Flau’jae Johnson.

“Signing with LSU was a tough decision considering my top three choices. However, the university has a great basketball program with an enthusiastic fan base and provides ample opportunities for personal growth both on and off the court,” Morrow said.

Northwestern rewards Chris Collins with 3-year contract extension

Associated PressMay 2, 2023, 10:50 AM EDT
EVANSTON, Ill. — Northwestern rewarded coach Chris Collins for a bounce-back season and the school’s second NCAA tournament appearance with a three-year contract extension through 2028, the school announced.

Collins is the only coach in the program’s 118-year history to lead Northwestern to the NCAA Tournament. The Wildcats made it for the first time in 2017 before enduring five straight losing seasons.

Northwestern turned it around in a big way in 2022-23, going 22-12 and tying for second in the Big Ten at 12-8. The Wildcats beat Boise State in the tournament before losing to UCLA. Collins split Big Ten Coach of the Year honors with Purdue’s Matt Painter.

Collins said in a statement he is “thankful” to Northwestern President Michael H. Schill and athletic director Derrick Gragg for “showing the confidence in me to continue to lead Northwestern Basketball.”

“It’s a responsibility that I love and embrace,” he added. “To have the opportunity to be a part of accomplishing so many firsts in the history of the basketball program during my tenure has been special, and I can’t wait to get to work to pursue more amazing moments in the future.”

Collins is 156-162 in 10 years. His future was in doubt prior to the season, but with star guard Boo Buie leading the way, the Wildcats turned things around.

They had their best finish in the Big Ten since the 1958-59 team tied for second and knocked off a team ranked No. 1 in the AP poll for the first time when they beat Purdue at home on Feb. 12. They were 4-2 against ranked opponents, including a pair of wins over Indiana.

“The success Coach Collins achieved last season and the momentum he has built around our men’s basketball program is a remarkable accomplishment,” Gragg said.

Collins, whose dad Doug played and coached in the NBA, seemed like the perfect fit when he was hired to replace the fired Bill Carmody in 2013.

Growing up about 10 miles from Welsh Ryan Arena in suburban Northbrook, he was chosen Mr. Basketball in Illinois. He went on to star at Duke and spent 13 years as an assistant under Mike Krzyzewski before taking over at Northwestern.

Everything seemed to fall into place his first few seasons. And then, it all fell apart.

Northwestern won 20 games in back-to-back seasons and made the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 2017, beating Vanderbilt before losing to Gonzaga. But instead of emerging as a consistent winner, the Wildcats careened off course.

Northwestern went 60-90 overall and 26-71 in conference play over the next five years. The heat on Collins was so high following the 2021-22 season that Gragg released a statement saying the coach would get at least one more season to turn around his struggling program.

Jackson, Hurley celebrate UConn's title at Citi Field

Associated PressMay 1, 2023, 5:27 PM EDT
NEW YORK — Four weeks after winning UConn’s fifth NCAA men’s basketball championship, coach Dan Hurley and Andre Jackson Jr. got to celebrate the experience at Citi Field.

Jackson, one of the starters on the Huskies and a native of upstate Amsterdam, threw out the ceremonial first pitch while his head coach, Hurley, and members of the UConn staff watched prior to the first game of the New York Mets’ doubleheader against the Atlanta Braves.

Before Jackson threw his pitch to Mets third baseman Eduardo Escobar, a montage of highlights – set to Aerosmith’s “Dream On” – from UConn’s 76-59 championship game win over San Diego State on April 3 aired on the scoreboard.

“It’s pretty cool, especially for a kid like Andrew who’s from New York,” said Hurley, a native of Jersey City. “And to see on the Jumbotron, the video, and kind of relive some of that – you don’t get a chance to enjoy it a whole lot because he’s been running around with the (NBA) draft process (and) finishing exams and we’re running around with recruiting. So it’s nice to be able to have some days like this.”

Hurley, who is a Kansas City Royals fan and said Hall of Famer George Brett is his favorite athlete of all time, said there’s a possibility a pair of Huskies, Donovan Clingan and Alex Karaban, could throw out the first pitch prior to a Boston Red Sox game at Fenway Park, located about 90 minutes from the UConn campus in Storrs, Connecticut.

Jackson, who declared for the NBA draft while maintaining his college eligibility, said he was “a little nervous” before tossing a slightly high pitch from the mound to Escobar, who was crouched at the edge of the dirt in front of home plate.

The 21-year-old, who grew up a Yankees fan, casually tossed the ball in his right hand as he stood inside the Clover home plate club following his pitch.

“I was thinking about throwing it to a kid,” Jackson said. “But maybe I will keep it.”

Oregon State AD Scott Barnes hospitalized in stable condition

Associated PressApr 23, 2023, 11:44 PM EDT
Oregon State athletic director Scott Barnes was in stable condition and showing signs of improvement after experiencing what the school called a medical event while attending an awards ceremony at Fresno State the night before.

Barnes, 60, was being treated at Saint Agnes Medical Center in Fresno, California. Oregon State said Barnes has been able to communicate with family members.

“All of us within the Oregon State University community are very grateful for the medical care that Scott continues to receive and we all are encouraged by the progress in his condition that is being seen,” Oregon State President Jayathi Y. Murthy said in a statement.

Barnes is a former Fresno State basketball player and was at the school to receive an award Saturday night. He has been athletic director at Oregon State since 2016 after previous stints as AD at Pittsburgh and Utah State.

“Scott Barnes is a dear friend, trusted colleague and incredibly loved man across the Oregon State and Pac-12 families and the entire college sports community,” the Pac-12 said in a statement Sunday. “Our thoughts are with Scott and his family at this time.”

New Mexico State gives AD extension despite hoops problems

Associated PressApr 22, 2023, 11:21 PM EDT
New Mexico State athletic director Mario Moccia signed a five-year contract extension earlier this month, on the same day his boss and a staunch defender, chancellor Dan Arvizu, stepped down nearly three months earlier than scheduled.

Moccia oversees a basketball program with former players who are suing the school’s board of regents and two former coaches. The players claim administrators did nothing after they tried to tell them they had been sexually assaulted by teammates.

Both the AD and Arvizu signed the contract on April 7, the date Arvizu announced he would leave immediately instead of at the end of his contract on June 30.

The Las Cruces Sun-News acquired the contract, which calls for Moccia to get nearly a $72,000 raise from his current deal and make $351,800 in the first year of the new contract. His pay will escalate to $425,000 in the last year, which ends June 30, 2028.

School spokesman Justin Bannister told KTSM-TV that the timing of the deal was a coincidence.

“It had been in the works for quite some time,” Bannister said. “The timing just so happened to be on Arvizu’s last day.”

In a February news conference held after Arvizu canceled the Aggies’ basketball season and fired coach Greg Heiar in the wake of hazing allegations – the details of which came out in the lawsuit filed earlier this week – the chancellor staunchly defended Moccia’s performance in his eight years as AD at New Mexico State.

And Moccia defended his record as athletic director, saying “I made a list of every coach I’ve hired … and, you know, we have an excellent batting average. Nobody bats a thousand.”

One of the allegations in the lawsuit was that one of the player’s father tried to reach Moccia to discuss the alleged assaults, but the AD did not return the calls. That led to the player taking his story to campus police, who opened an investigation.

The basketball program is also the subject of multiple investigations stemming from the fatal shooting of a University of New Mexico student by former player Mike Peake. Video of the shooting suggests Peake was acting in self-defense. He has not been charged. Police had to stop the team bus on Interstate 25 to question witnesses after the team left Albuquerque the morning after the shooting.

In a meeting late last year, the NMSU board of regents declined to renew Arvizu’s contract, which was set to expire at the end of June. On April 7, he announced he was leaving early to allow the school to focus on a search for his replacement.

Arvizu had previously drawn concerns in the NMSU community after police body camera video came out from a dispute at his home. The chancellor was accused by his wife, Sheryl, of having an affair with a NMSU staff member. He denied the affair.