Jackson, Hurley celebrate UConn’s title at Citi Field

NEW YORK — Four weeks after winning UConn’s fifth NCAA men’s basketball championship, coach Dan Hurley and Andre Jackson Jr. got to celebrate the experience at Citi Field.

Jackson, one of the starters on the Huskies and a native of upstate Amsterdam, threw out the ceremonial first pitch while his head coach, Hurley, and members of the UConn staff watched prior to the first game of the New York Mets’ doubleheader against the Atlanta Braves.

Before Jackson threw his pitch to Mets third baseman Eduardo Escobar, a montage of highlights – set to Aerosmith’s “Dream On” – from UConn’s 76-59 championship game win over San Diego State on April 3 aired on the scoreboard.

“It’s pretty cool, especially for a kid like Andrew who’s from New York,” said Hurley, a native of Jersey City. “And to see on the Jumbotron, the video, and kind of relive some of that – you don’t get a chance to enjoy it a whole lot because he’s been running around with the (NBA) draft process (and) finishing exams and we’re running around with recruiting. So it’s nice to be able to have some days like this.”

Hurley, who is a Kansas City Royals fan and said Hall of Famer George Brett is his favorite athlete of all time, said there’s a possibility a pair of Huskies, Donovan Clingan and Alex Karaban, could throw out the first pitch prior to a Boston Red Sox game at Fenway Park, located about 90 minutes from the UConn campus in Storrs, Connecticut.

Jackson, who declared for the NBA draft while maintaining his college eligibility, said he was “a little nervous” before tossing a slightly high pitch from the mound to Escobar, who was crouched at the edge of the dirt in front of home plate.

The 21-year-old, who grew up a Yankees fan, casually tossed the ball in his right hand as he stood inside the Clover home plate club following his pitch.

“I was thinking about throwing it to a kid,” Jackson said. “But maybe I will keep it.”

EVANSTON, Ill. — Northwestern rewarded coach Chris Collins for a bounce-back season and the school’s second NCAA tournament appearance with a three-year contract extension through 2028, the school announced.

Collins is the only coach in the program’s 118-year history to lead Northwestern to the NCAA Tournament. The Wildcats made it for the first time in 2017 before enduring five straight losing seasons.

Northwestern turned it around in a big way in 2022-23, going 22-12 and tying for second in the Big Ten at 12-8. The Wildcats beat Boise State in the tournament before losing to UCLA. Collins split Big Ten Coach of the Year honors with Purdue’s Matt Painter.

Collins said in a statement he is “thankful” to Northwestern President Michael H. Schill and athletic director Derrick Gragg for “showing the confidence in me to continue to lead Northwestern Basketball.”

“It’s a responsibility that I love and embrace,” he added. “To have the opportunity to be a part of accomplishing so many firsts in the history of the basketball program during my tenure has been special, and I can’t wait to get to work to pursue more amazing moments in the future.”

Collins is 156-162 in 10 years. His future was in doubt prior to the season, but with star guard Boo Buie leading the way, the Wildcats turned things around.

They had their best finish in the Big Ten since the 1958-59 team tied for second and knocked off a team ranked No. 1 in the AP poll for the first time when they beat Purdue at home on Feb. 12. They were 4-2 against ranked opponents, including a pair of wins over Indiana.

“The success Coach Collins achieved last season and the momentum he has built around our men’s basketball program is a remarkable accomplishment,” Gragg said.

Collins, whose dad Doug played and coached in the NBA, seemed like the perfect fit when he was hired to replace the fired Bill Carmody in 2013.

Growing up about 10 miles from Welsh Ryan Arena in suburban Northbrook, he was chosen Mr. Basketball in Illinois. He went on to star at Duke and spent 13 years as an assistant under Mike Krzyzewski before taking over at Northwestern.

Everything seemed to fall into place his first few seasons. And then, it all fell apart.

Northwestern won 20 games in back-to-back seasons and made the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 2017, beating Vanderbilt before losing to Gonzaga. But instead of emerging as a consistent winner, the Wildcats careened off course.

Northwestern went 60-90 overall and 26-71 in conference play over the next five years. The heat on Collins was so high following the 2021-22 season that Gragg released a statement saying the coach would get at least one more season to turn around his struggling program.

Oregon State athletic director Scott Barnes was in stable condition and showing signs of improvement after experiencing what the school called a medical event while attending an awards ceremony at Fresno State the night before.

Barnes, 60, was being treated at Saint Agnes Medical Center in Fresno, California. Oregon State said Barnes has been able to communicate with family members.

“All of us within the Oregon State University community are very grateful for the medical care that Scott continues to receive and we all are encouraged by the progress in his condition that is being seen,” Oregon State President Jayathi Y. Murthy said in a statement.

Barnes is a former Fresno State basketball player and was at the school to receive an award Saturday night. He has been athletic director at Oregon State since 2016 after previous stints as AD at Pittsburgh and Utah State.

“Scott Barnes is a dear friend, trusted colleague and incredibly loved man across the Oregon State and Pac-12 families and the entire college sports community,” the Pac-12 said in a statement Sunday. “Our thoughts are with Scott and his family at this time.”

New Mexico State athletic director Mario Moccia signed a five-year contract extension earlier this month, on the same day his boss and a staunch defender, chancellor Dan Arvizu, stepped down nearly three months earlier than scheduled.

Moccia oversees a basketball program with former players who are suing the school’s board of regents and two former coaches. The players claim administrators did nothing after they tried to tell them they had been sexually assaulted by teammates.

Both the AD and Arvizu signed the contract on April 7, the date Arvizu announced he would leave immediately instead of at the end of his contract on June 30.

The Las Cruces Sun-News acquired the contract, which calls for Moccia to get nearly a $72,000 raise from his current deal and make $351,800 in the first year of the new contract. His pay will escalate to $425,000 in the last year, which ends June 30, 2028.

School spokesman Justin Bannister told KTSM-TV that the timing of the deal was a coincidence.

“It had been in the works for quite some time,” Bannister said. “The timing just so happened to be on Arvizu’s last day.”

In a February news conference held after Arvizu canceled the Aggies’ basketball season and fired coach Greg Heiar in the wake of hazing allegations – the details of which came out in the lawsuit filed earlier this week – the chancellor staunchly defended Moccia’s performance in his eight years as AD at New Mexico State.

And Moccia defended his record as athletic director, saying “I made a list of every coach I’ve hired … and, you know, we have an excellent batting average. Nobody bats a thousand.”

One of the allegations in the lawsuit was that one of the player’s father tried to reach Moccia to discuss the alleged assaults, but the AD did not return the calls. That led to the player taking his story to campus police, who opened an investigation.

The basketball program is also the subject of multiple investigations stemming from the fatal shooting of a University of New Mexico student by former player Mike Peake. Video of the shooting suggests Peake was acting in self-defense. He has not been charged. Police had to stop the team bus on Interstate 25 to question witnesses after the team left Albuquerque the morning after the shooting.

In a meeting late last year, the NMSU board of regents declined to renew Arvizu’s contract, which was set to expire at the end of June. On April 7, he announced he was leaving early to allow the school to focus on a search for his replacement.

Arvizu had previously drawn concerns in the NMSU community after police body camera video came out from a dispute at his home. The chancellor was accused by his wife, Sheryl, of having an affair with a NMSU staff member. He denied the affair.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga’s offseason roster rebuild continued Friday with the addition of former Creighton point guard Ryan Nembhard and Wyoming forward Graham Ike.

Gonzaga announced the addition of Ike, while Nembhard announced on Instagram his intention to play for the Bulldogs. Nembhard also confirmed his decision to ESPN.

They are the second and third major additions this offseason for Gonzaga after previously adding Big Sky Conference player of the year Steele Venters from Eastern Washington.

Nembhard averaged 12.1 points, 4.8 assists and 4.0 rebounds last season for Creighton, helping the Bluejays reach the Elite Eight before losing to eventual national finalist San Diego State. Nembhard started every game of his first two seasons at Creighton, but has a strong connection to Gonzaga as his brother Andrew was a star for the Bulldogs before being selected with the first pick of the second round of the 2022 NBA draft by Indiana.

Ike averaged 19.5 points and 9.6 rebounds for Wyoming during the 2021-22 season as the Cowboys reached the NCAA Tournament. Ike sat out all of last season due to a lower right leg injury, but had been voted the Mountain West Conference preseason player of the year.

Ike will have three seasons of eligibility remaining.

“Graham is exactly the big guy we’ve been looking for and in need of for next season,” Gonzaga coach Mark Few said in a statement. “After having him up for a visit and meeting he and his mom, he’s just going to be the perfect fit for our program.”

SAN DIEGO — Due to security concerns cited by his attorney, high school basketball star and Memphis signee Mikey Williams appeared via video conference for his arraignment on six felony charges of assault with a firearm. His attorney entered pleas of not guilty on Williams’ behalf.

Williams faces five charges of assault with a weapon and one count of firing into an occupied vehicle. He could get up to 28 years in prison if convicted on all counts.

Williams spoke only a few times, answering, “Yes, sir,” when asked by Superior Court Judge Louis R. Hanoian if he understood his rights and when he was told he couldn’t possess guns or ammunition as a condition of remaining free on a $50,000 bond.

The March 27 shooting happened at the $1.2 million home Williams purchased in unincorporated Jamul in eastern San Diego County. An argument just before midnight ended with gunshots being fired at a car that was leaving the house with five passengers inside it, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release. Bullets hit the car, but nobody inside was injured, authorities said.

The shooting was reported to authorities the next day. Officers executed a search warrant at the home and arrested Williams on April 13.

Memphis coach Penny Hardaway said Wednesday in his first media availability since Williams’ arrest that he wouldn’t speak about the case “out of respect for the ongoing process of what’s happening.”

“I mean, I’m gonna continue to recruit. As of right now, Mikey is still with us. That’s how I have to keep it until otherwise,” Hardaway added. “That’s why I say, I can’t really speak on the case. Nothing has happened thus far.”

At the prosecution’s request, the court issued protective orders Thursday for the five individuals, including three minors, who were in the car that Williams is accused of firing into on March 27. Williams must stay at least 100 yards from the individuals and not contact or threaten them.

Williams’ attorney, Troy P. Owens, said after the brief hearing that he requested for Williams to appear via video conference because of threats “that are public and online.” He declined to give further details.

“We did not want him showing up in person,” Owens said.

Williams will be represented by Owens at a readiness hearing on June 15 but he was ordered to be personally present for the preliminary hearing scheduled for June 29.

Williams is one of the name, image and likeness era’s earliest stars, securing a multiyear deal with shoe and athletic apparel maker Puma for an undisclosed amount in 2021. He has millions of followers across his social media platforms. On3.com once estimated his NIL valuation at $3.6 million, but Williams’ name no longer appears in the rankings.

Williams played his senior year at San Ysidro High School in San Diego and signed with Memphis in November.