Gonzaga adds Ryan Nembhard and Graham Ike for next season

Associated PressApr 21, 2023, 6:50 PM EDT
gonzaga transfers
Jamie Rhodes/USA TODAY Sports
0 Comments

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga’s offseason roster rebuild continued Friday with the addition of former Creighton point guard Ryan Nembhard and Wyoming forward Graham Ike.

Gonzaga announced the addition of Ike, while Nembhard announced on Instagram his intention to play for the Bulldogs. Nembhard also confirmed his decision to ESPN.

They are the second and third major additions this offseason for Gonzaga after previously adding Big Sky Conference player of the year Steele Venters from Eastern Washington.

Nembhard averaged 12.1 points, 4.8 assists and 4.0 rebounds last season for Creighton, helping the Bluejays reach the Elite Eight before losing to eventual national finalist San Diego State. Nembhard started every game of his first two seasons at Creighton, but has a strong connection to Gonzaga as his brother Andrew was a star for the Bulldogs before being selected with the first pick of the second round of the 2022 NBA draft by Indiana.

Ike averaged 19.5 points and 9.6 rebounds for Wyoming during the 2021-22 season as the Cowboys reached the NCAA Tournament. Ike sat out all of last season due to a lower right leg injury, but had been voted the Mountain West Conference preseason player of the year.

Ike will have three seasons of eligibility remaining.

“Graham is exactly the big guy we’ve been looking for and in need of for next season,” Gonzaga coach Mark Few said in a statement. “After having him up for a visit and meeting he and his mom, he’s just going to be the perfect fit for our program.”

Memphis signee Mikey Williams pleads not guilty to gun charges

Associated PressApr 20, 2023, 7:32 PM EDT
mikey williams case
Denis Poroy/Getty Images
2 Comments

SAN DIEGO — Due to security concerns cited by his attorney, high school basketball star and Memphis signee Mikey Williams appeared via video conference for his arraignment on six felony charges of assault with a firearm. His attorney entered pleas of not guilty on Williams’ behalf.

Williams faces five charges of assault with a weapon and one count of firing into an occupied vehicle. He could get up to 28 years in prison if convicted on all counts.

Williams spoke only a few times, answering, “Yes, sir,” when asked by Superior Court Judge Louis R. Hanoian if he understood his rights and when he was told he couldn’t possess guns or ammunition as a condition of remaining free on a $50,000 bond.

The March 27 shooting happened at the $1.2 million home Williams purchased in unincorporated Jamul in eastern San Diego County. An argument just before midnight ended with gunshots being fired at a car that was leaving the house with five passengers inside it, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release. Bullets hit the car, but nobody inside was injured, authorities said.

The shooting was reported to authorities the next day. Officers executed a search warrant at the home and arrested Williams on April 13.

Memphis coach Penny Hardaway said Wednesday in his first media availability since Williams’ arrest that he wouldn’t speak about the case “out of respect for the ongoing process of what’s happening.”

“I mean, I’m gonna continue to recruit. As of right now, Mikey is still with us. That’s how I have to keep it until otherwise,” Hardaway added. “That’s why I say, I can’t really speak on the case. Nothing has happened thus far.”

At the prosecution’s request, the court issued protective orders Thursday for the five individuals, including three minors, who were in the car that Williams is accused of firing into on March 27. Williams must stay at least 100 yards from the individuals and not contact or threaten them.

Williams’ attorney, Troy P. Owens, said after the brief hearing that he requested for Williams to appear via video conference because of threats “that are public and online.” He declined to give further details.

“We did not want him showing up in person,” Owens said.

Williams will be represented by Owens at a readiness hearing on June 15 but he was ordered to be personally present for the preliminary hearing scheduled for June 29.

Williams is one of the name, image and likeness era’s earliest stars, securing a multiyear deal with shoe and athletic apparel maker Puma for an undisclosed amount in 2021. He has millions of followers across his social media platforms. On3.com once estimated his NIL valuation at $3.6 million, but Williams’ name no longer appears in the rankings.

Williams played his senior year at San Ysidro High School in San Diego and signed with Memphis in November.

New Mexico State players file lawsuit alleging sexual assault

Associated PressApr 19, 2023, 11:16 PM EDT
new mexico state sexual assault
Quinn Harris/Getty Images
1 Comment

Two former New Mexico State basketball players filed a lawsuit alleging they were sexually assaulted by teammates and that the coaching staff and other administrators did nothing when they reported the assaults.

The lawsuit was filed by Deuce Benjamin and another player who said three teammates forced them to pull their pants down below their ankles, then assaulted them. The Associated Press normally does not name alleged victims of sexual assault, but Benjamin had earlier referenced the alleged assaults while announcing his departure from the team on social media.

Chancellor Dan Arvizu canceled the season in February after Benjamin took his allegations to school police. Arvizu framed the allegations as stemming from a hazing episode. The civil lawsuit, filed in district court in Las Cruces, New Mexico, took issue with that description, saying “when the behavior goes too far, and crosses the line into nonconsensual touching, it is not mere hazing; it is battery and sexual assault.”

The lawsuit listed as defendants the NMSU board of regents, two former members of the coaching staff and three former players. It seeks “amounts to reasonably compensate” the plaintiffs for their damages, and for punitive damages against the defendants. One count in the lawsuit alleges sexual assault, battery and false imprisonment.

School spokesman Justin Bannister said New Mexico State is working with a law firm to investigate the allegations.

“While NMSU does not comment on pending litigation, we want to assure everyone that this issue is being taken seriously,” Bannister said.

The lawsuit says when the player whose name the AP is not using first approached an assistant coach about the incidents, the coach reacted by laughing and saying “What do you want me to do about it?” It says the player discussed the incidents three times with another coach, who “said that he was looking into it and would issue some suspensions,” but no action was taken.

The lawsuit says one of a number of assaults against Benjamin came in front of a group of women in a hotel room where the players were staying before a road game. It says one of the players “exposed Deuce’s backside and forcefully grabbed (him), inflicting great pain and humiliation. All this occurred in front of the women, which only added to Deuce’s degradation.”

Benjamin ultimately told his father, a former New Mexico State star and current high school coach in Las Cruces, about the assaults. His father, William Benjamin, tried to reach coaches and the school’s athletic director, Mario Moccia, but neither returned his calls, the lawsuit said. That led to the player taking his story to campus police, who opened an investigation.

The lawsuit said the school’s new coach, Jason Hooten, told Benjamin, who was New Mexico’s Gatorade high school player of the year before signing with the Aggies, that he should try to find a new place to play.

In a section titled “The Downward Spiral of the NMSU Basketball Program,” the lawsuit details events that led to the fatal shooting on Nov. 19, 2022, of a student at University of New Mexico by NMSU player Mike Peake. Peake, who has not been charged in the shooting, is shown on video acting in self defense after the student, Brandon Travis, pulled a gun on him. The morning after the shooting, most of the NMSU players were loaded onto a team bus, which police had to chase down so they could question the coaching staff and witnesses.

Benjamin’s departure leaves only one player left on the roster from the 2022-23 team.

It comes less than two weeks after Arvizu said he would be leaving immediately, instead of waiting for his previously scheduled June 30 departure date.

UCLA’s Adem Bona declares for NBA draft, won’t hire agent

Associated PressApr 19, 2023, 4:00 PM EDT
Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
0 Comments

LOS ANGELES — Adem Bona became  the fifth UCLA player to declare for the NBA draft, although the Pac-12 freshman of the year could still return to Westwood.

The forward-center from Nigeria announced his plans on his Instagram account. Bona averaged 7.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.7 blocks while starting 32 of 33 games last season.

“Ever since I picked up a basketball, it has always been my dream to show that I could play at the highest level,” Bona wrote. “With that being said, I have decided to declare for the 2023 NBA Draft.”

However, coach Mick Cronin said in a statement that Bona will retain his eligibility, which means he won’t be hiring an agent.

“We will support Adem through this process with the NBA,” Cronin said in a statement. “He’s still in school and he will retain his eligibility. He is rehabbing daily from his shoulder injury. We will support him and Jaylen Clark as they navigate through this process.”

Bona joins freshman Amari Bailey, seniors Tyger Campbell and Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Clark in declaring for the draft. Clark, a junior, could retain his remaining eligibility if he doesn’t hire an agent ahead of the June 22 draft.

The 6-foot-10 Bona finished second in the Pac-12 in overall field-goal percentage (67%) and was fourth in blocks per game (1.7). He was named to the All-Pac-12 freshman team and the league’s All-Defensive team.

New Mexico State star recruit joins mass exodus from program

Associated PressApr 19, 2023, 3:12 PM EDT
Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
0 Comments

New Mexico State’s most highly touted recruit this decade has entered the transfer portal as part of a mass exodus from a program that was shut down in midseason in the wake of hazing allegations and a fatal shooting involving a team member.

Deuce Benjamin, who went to nearby Las Cruces High and was New Mexico’s Gatorade high school player of the year in 2021, said it had always been his childhood dream to play for the Aggies.

“Due to the actions of others (which I will not go into here), that dream turned into a nightmare,” he tweeted. “Adding insult to injury, Coach Hooten recently informed me that it would be in my best interest to continue my education and basketball career elsewhere.”

The new coach, Jason Hooten, will take over a program decimated by transfers. All but one player from the 2022-23 roster has either run out of eligibility, turned pro or entered the portal.

Last month, Mike Peake, the player seen in a video shooting a student from University of New Mexico, also entered the portal. Peake has not been charged with a crime for the shooting in Albuquerque that killed University of New Mexico student Brandon Travis on Nov. 19, 2022.

The program was shut down three months later, after a player went to campus police and said teammates had ganged up on him and assaulted him on more than one occasion.

Benjamin announced his departure less than two weeks after the school’s chancellor, Dan Arvizu, said he would be leaving before his previously scheduled June 30 departure date.

In a meeting last year, the school’s board of regents decided not to renew Arvizu’s contract. The chancellor came under scrutiny both for the troubles inside the basketball program and after police body cam video came out from a dispute last year at his home. Arvizu’s wife, Sheryl, accused him of having an affair with an NMSU staff member. Arvizu denied the affair.

Zach Edey declares for NBA draft with option to return to Purdue

Associated PressApr 19, 2023, 3:04 PM EDT
Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch/USA TODAY NETWORK
1 Comment

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — National player of the year Zach Edey of Purdue has declared for the NBA, but will keep open the option of returning to school next season.

The 7-foot-4 center, who led Purdue to a Big Ten regular-season title last season by averaging 22.3 points, 12.9 rebounds, 2.1 blocks and 1.5 assists per game, has one season of college eligibility remaining. The Boilermakers also became the second No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament to lose to a No. 16 seed last month.

“My basketball career has been unorthodox to say the least, but I wouldn’t change a thing about it,” Edey wrote on Twitter. “From ranked 437 in my recruiting class to national player of the year, I can’t put into words what Purdue University, my teammates, my coaches and our fans mean to me. Though we fell short of our ultimate goal this season, I loved every minute of it.”

He added: “I will evaluate my future after going through the process and look forward to what’s next.”

Edey became the first player from Purdue to win the national player of the year award since Glenn Robinson in 1994. Robinson was the No. 1 overall pick that season.

Edey is the first player in NCAA history to finish a season with at least 750 points, 400 rebounds, 70 blocks and 50 assists in a season – since blocks became an official stat. He finished in the top 25 nationally in all four categories, was a unanimous first team All-American, the Big Ten player of the year and swept the national player of the year awards.

But where Edey fits in the draft is unclear in an evolving league that values 3-point shots and perimeter play over post players. That was one reason Edey’s former teammate, Jaden Ivey, went No. 5 overall in last year’s draft.

Most of the current projections, though, don’t have Edey being selected in the first round. Still, his upside remains high because the Canadian has played just five seasons of high-level basketball after giving up hockey and baseball.

Purdue has had at least one player selected in each of the past seven drafts, and Edey is the best hope to keep that streak intact.

In 99 career games, Edey has 1,533 points, 847 rebounds, 148 blocks and 106 assists. In 2022-23, Edey became the second player in Big Ten history to lead the league in scoring, rebounding and field goal percentage.