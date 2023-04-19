New Mexico St players file lawsuit alleging sexual assault

Associated Press Apr 19, 2023
new mexico state sexual assault
Quinn Harris/Getty Images
Two former New Mexico State basketball players filed a lawsuit Wednesday, alleging they were sexually assaulted by teammates and that the coaching staff and other administrators did nothing when they reported the assaults.

The lawsuit was filed by Deuce Benjamin and another player who said three teammates forced them to pull their pants down below their ankles, then assaulted them. The Associated Press normally does not name alleged victims of sexual assault, but Benjamin had earlier referenced the alleged assaults while announcing his departure from the team on social media.

Chancellor Dan Arvizu canceled the season in February after Benjamin took his allegations to school police. Arvizu framed the allegations as stemming from a hazing episode. The civil lawsuit, filed in district court in Las Cruces, New Mexico, took issue with that description, saying “when the behavior goes too far, and crosses the line into nonconsensual touching, it is not mere hazing; it is battery and sexual assault.”

The lawsuit listed as defendants the NMSU board of regents, two former members of the coaching staff and three former players. It seeks “amounts to reasonably compensate” the plaintiffs for their damages, and for punitive damages against the defendants. One count in the lawsuit alleges sexual assault, battery and false imprisonment.

School spokesman Justin Bannister said New Mexico State is working with a law firm to investigate the allegations.

“While NMSU does not comment on pending litigation, we want to assure everyone that this issue is being taken seriously,” Bannister said.

The lawsuit says when the player whose name the AP is not using first approached an assistant coach about the incidents, the coach reacted by laughing and saying “What do you want me to do about it?” It says the player discussed the incidents three times with another coach, who “said that he was looking into it and would issue some suspensions,” but no action was taken.

The lawsuit says one of a number of assaults against Benjamin came in front of a group of women in a hotel room where the players were staying before a road game. It says one of the players “exposed Deuce’s backside and forcefully grabbed (him), inflicting great pain and humiliation. All this occurred in front of the women, which only added to Deuce’s degradation.”

Benjamin ultimately told his father, a former New Mexico State star and current high school coach in Las Cruces, about the assaults. His father, William Benjamin, tried to reach coaches and the school’s athletic director, Mario Moccia, but neither returned his calls, the lawsuit said. That led to the player taking his story to campus police, who opened an investigation.

The lawsuit said the school’s new coach, Jason Hooten, told Benjamin, who was New Mexico’s Gatorade high school player of the year before signing with the Aggies, that he should try to find a new place to play.

In a section titled “The Downward Spiral of the NMSU Basketball Program,” the lawsuit details events that led to the fatal shooting on Nov. 19, 2022, of a student at University of New Mexico by NMSU player Mike Peake. Peake, who has not been charged in the shooting, is shown on video acting in self defense after the student, Brandon Travis, pulled a gun on him. The morning after the shooting, most of the NMSU players were loaded onto a team bus, which police had to chase down so they could question the coaching staff and witnesses.

Benjamin’s departure leaves only one player left on the roster from the 2022-23 team.

It comes less than two weeks after Arvizu said he would be leaving immediately, instead of waiting for his previously scheduled June 30 departure date.

UCLA’s Adem Bona declares for NBA draft, won’t hire agent

Associated Press Apr 19, 2023
Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
LOS ANGELES — Adem Bona became the fifth UCLA player to declare for the NBA draft, although the Pac-12 freshman of the year could still return to Westwood.

The forward-center from Nigeria announced his plans on his Instagram account. Bona averaged 7.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.7 blocks while starting 32 of 33 games last season.

“Ever since I picked up a basketball, it has always been my dream to show that I could play at the highest level,” Bona wrote. “With that being said, I have decided to declare for the 2023 NBA Draft.”

However, coach Mick Cronin said in a statement that Bona will retain his eligibility, which means he won’t be hiring an agent.

“We will support Adem through this process with the NBA,” Cronin said in a statement. “He’s still in school and he will retain his eligibility. He is rehabbing daily from his shoulder injury. We will support him and Jaylen Clark as they navigate through this process.”

Bona joins freshman Amari Bailey, seniors Tyger Campbell and Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Clark in declaring for the draft. Clark, a junior, could retain his remaining eligibility if he doesn’t hire an agent ahead of the June 22 draft.

The 6-foot-10 Bona finished second in the Pac-12 in overall field-goal percentage (67%) and was fourth in blocks per game (1.7). He was named to the All-Pac-12 freshman team and the league’s All-Defensive team.

New Mexico State star recruit joins mass exodus from program

Associated Press Apr 19, 2023
Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
New Mexico State’s most highly touted recruit this decade has entered the transfer portal as part of a mass exodus from a program that was shut down in midseason in the wake of hazing allegations and a fatal shooting involving a team member.

Deuce Benjamin, who went to nearby Las Cruces High and was New Mexico’s Gatorade high school player of the year in 2021, said it had always been his childhood dream to play for the Aggies.

“Due to the actions of others (which I will not go into here), that dream turned into a nightmare,” he tweeted. “Adding insult to injury, Coach Hooten recently informed me that it would be in my best interest to continue my education and basketball career elsewhere.”

The new coach, Jason Hooten, will take over a program decimated by transfers. All but one player from the 2022-23 roster has either run out of eligibility, turned pro or entered the portal.

Last month, Mike Peake, the player seen in a video shooting a student from University of New Mexico, also entered the portal. Peake has not been charged with a crime for the shooting in Albuquerque that killed University of New Mexico student Brandon Travis on Nov. 19, 2022.

The program was shut down three months later, after a player went to campus police and said teammates had ganged up on him and assaulted him on more than one occasion.

Benjamin announced his departure less than two weeks after the school’s chancellor, Dan Arvizu, said he would be leaving before his previously scheduled June 30 departure date.

In a meeting last year, the school’s board of regents decided not to renew Arvizu’s contract. The chancellor came under scrutiny both for the troubles inside the basketball program and after police body cam video came out from a dispute last year at his home. Arvizu’s wife, Sheryl, accused him of having an affair with an NMSU staff member. Arvizu denied the affair.

Zach Edey declares for NBA draft with option to return to Purdue

Associated Press Apr 19, 2023
Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch/USA TODAY NETWORK
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — National player of the year Zach Edey of Purdue has declared for the NBA, but will keep open the option of returning to school next season.

The 7-foot-4 center, who led Purdue to a Big Ten regular-season title last season by averaging 22.3 points, 12.9 rebounds, 2.1 blocks and 1.5 assists per game, has one season of college eligibility remaining. The Boilermakers also became the second No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament to lose to a No. 16 seed last month.

“My basketball career has been unorthodox to say the least, but I wouldn’t change a thing about it,” Edey wrote on Twitter. “From ranked 437 in my recruiting class to national player of the year, I can’t put into words what Purdue University, my teammates, my coaches and our fans mean to me. Though we fell short of our ultimate goal this season, I loved every minute of it.”

He added: “I will evaluate my future after going through the process and look forward to what’s next.”

Edey became the first player from Purdue to win the national player of the year award since Glenn Robinson in 1994. Robinson was the No. 1 overall pick that season.

Edey is the first player in NCAA history to finish a season with at least 750 points, 400 rebounds, 70 blocks and 50 assists in a season – since blocks became an official stat. He finished in the top 25 nationally in all four categories, was a unanimous first team All-American, the Big Ten player of the year and swept the national player of the year awards.

But where Edey fits in the draft is unclear in an evolving league that values 3-point shots and perimeter play over post players. That was one reason Edey’s former teammate, Jaden Ivey, went No. 5 overall in last year’s draft.

Most of the current projections, though, don’t have Edey being selected in the first round. Still, his upside remains high because the Canadian has played just five seasons of high-level basketball after giving up hockey and baseball.

Purdue has had at least one player selected in each of the past seven drafts, and Edey is the best hope to keep that streak intact.

In 99 career games, Edey has 1,533 points, 847 rebounds, 148 blocks and 106 assists. In 2022-23, Edey became the second player in Big Ten history to lead the league in scoring, rebounding and field goal percentage.

Alabama hires Austin Claunch as assistant coach

Associated Press Apr 18, 2023
Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama coach Nate Oats hired Nicholls State head coach Austin Claunch to fill one of his three vacancies on the bench.

Oats announced the hiring of Claunch, who led Nicholls State to 90 wins over the last five seasons and back-to-back Southland Conference regular season titles. He was the league’s 2021 coach of the year.

Oats lost three assistants to head coaching jobs after leading the Crimson Tide to the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. Bryan Hodgson left for Arkansas State, Charlie Henry took over at Georgia Southern and Antoine Pettway went to Kennesaw State.

“Austin is one of the hardest working guys in the business,” Oats said. “His work as a head coach at Nicholls was unbelievable with one of the lowest budgets in the country. He has won two out of the last three regular season championships in the Southland Conference and that is a credit to his hard work and his energy.

Claunch was the youngest Division I men’s basketball coach from 2018-21. He went 90-61 at Nicholls State.

Creighton finds Nembhard’s replacement in Aggies’ Ashford

Associated Press Apr 17, 2023
Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
OMAHA, Neb. – Utah State’s Steven Ashworth has decided to transfer to Creighton less than two weeks after point guard Ryan Nembhard’s surprising decision to leave the Bluejays.

Ashworth, an All-Mountain West Conference first-team pick after averaging 16.3 points per game for the Aggies, fills a critical need for a team that reached the NCAA Elite Eight and could bring back as many as four starters.

Nembhard started all 64 of his games in two years at Creighton and caught coach Greg McDermott off guard when he announced he would enter the transfer portal 10 days after the Bluejays’ season ended.

Ashworth, who made his announcement on the Field of 68 Media Network, visited Creighton last week. He also considered BYU, Washington, VCU and Oklahoma State.

“There are players on that team that are going to be able to help me perform at my highest level,” Ashworth said Monday. “There are pieces in that program that are NBA-caliber guys. I’m a firm believer that whoever you surround yourself with is potentially who you’re going to become. I want to be an NBA guy. To have the opportunity to join them and be part of what they’ve already built is a huge honor for me.”

Ashworth averaged 4.5 assists and shot 43.4% on 3-pointers to rank sixth nationally.

“His ability to stretch the floor with the 3-point shot and make great decisions with the pass is exactly what we were looking in the point guard position,” McDermott said. “In addition, he possesses the necessary leadership skills that fit perfectly with our returning players.”