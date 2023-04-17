Creighton finds Nembhard’s replacement in Aggies’ Ashford

Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
OMAHA, Neb. – Utah State’s Steven Ashworth has decided to transfer to Creighton less than two weeks after point guard Ryan Nembhard’s surprising decision to leave the Bluejays.

Ashworth, an All-Mountain West Conference first-team pick after averaging 16.3 points per game for the Aggies, fills a critical need for a team that reached the NCAA Elite Eight and could bring back as many as four starters.

Nembhard started all 64 of his games in two years at Creighton and caught coach Greg McDermott off guard when he announced he would enter the transfer portal 10 days after the Bluejays’ season ended.

Ashworth, who made his announcement on the Field of 68 Media Network, visited Creighton last week. He also considered BYU, Washington, VCU and Oklahoma State.

“There are players on that team that are going to be able to help me perform at my highest level,” Ashworth said Monday. “There are pieces in that program that are NBA-caliber guys. I’m a firm believer that whoever you surround yourself with is potentially who you’re going to become. I want to be an NBA guy. To have the opportunity to join them and be part of what they’ve already built is a huge honor for me.”

Ashworth averaged 4.5 assists and shot 43.4% on 3-pointers to rank sixth nationally.

“His ability to stretch the floor with the 3-point shot and make great decisions with the pass is exactly what we were looking in the point guard position,” McDermott said. “In addition, he possesses the necessary leadership skills that fit perfectly with our returning players.”

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
STORRS, Conn. — UConn guard Nahiem Alleyne became the third player to leave the program this month after helping the Huskies win the NCAA Tournament.

The 6-foot-4 senior announced on social media that he is transferring to St. John’s, posting a rendering of himself in a Red Storm uniform along with images of the Statue of Liberty, a New York cab, a sign for the school and coach Rick Pitino.

The post on Instagram received a “like” from UConn coach Dan Hurley.

The 3-point shooter and defensive specialist spent just one season at UConn, playing an average of just under 18 minutes a game and averaging 5.2 points. He averaged 7.2 points in UConn’s six NCAA Tournament games.

He spent his first three seasons at Virginia Tech and has one more year of eligibility remaining.

Alleyne joins guard Jordan Hawkins and center Adama Sanogo in leaving UConn this spring before exhausting their college eligibility. Both Sanogo and Hawkins have announced plays to enter the NBA draft.

Alleyne becomes the fourth transfer to join Pitino’s rebuilding effort at St. John’s, along with guards Daniss Jenkins and Cruz Davis, who followed their coach from Iona and VMI wing Sean Conway.

C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images
STORRS, Conn. – UConn center Adama Sanogo announced he will leave the national champions and make himself eligible for the NBA draft.

The 6-foot-9 junior from Mali, who was named Most Outstanding Player at this year’s Final Four, made his decision public in an Instagram post, thanking his family and coaches for their support.

“I am so excited for the next stop on my journey and proud to announce that I will declare for the 2023 NBA Draft and will stay focused on the process and giving myself every chance possible to hear my name called,” he wrote. “I will always cherish my time at UConn and will always be my home away from home.”

Sanogo averaged 17.8 points and eight rebounds in helping UConn to a 31-8 record and a fifth national title. He improved on those stats during the Huskies’ NCAA Tournament run, averaging 19.7 points and 10 rebounds over those six games.

But Sanogo is considered undersized for a post and will have to convince NBA teams that his skill set will translate to the league.

He is the second Husky to declare for the draft. Sophomore guard Jordan Hawkins made a similar announcement last Friday.

Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
LOS ANGELES – Amari Bailey joined the exodus of UCLA players to the NBA draft.

He announced his plans on his Instagram account.

The freshman guard from Chicago started 28 of 30 games in his lone season in Westwood. He averaged 11.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists and was named to the Pac-12 All-Freshman team. He also made the All-Pac-12 Tournament team.

“Since I was 3 years old, basketball has been my first and only love,” Bailey wrote. “I have decided to bet on myself and turn my dreams into reality and enter the 2023 NBA Draft.”

Bailey scored 19 points and hit a go-ahead 3-pointer in the final 20 seconds of UCLA’s 79-76 loss to Gonzaga in the Sweet 16 last month.

“Amari improved immensely this season as a basketball player,” coach Mick Cronin said in a statement. “One area in which Amari most improved was becoming an elite defensive player. His on-the-ball pressure became a huge weapon for our team.”

Bailey joins teammates Tyger Campbell, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Jaylen Clark in declaring for the draft. Campbell and Jaquez are seniors.

Clark, a junior, did not indicate whether he would hire an agent ahead of the June 22 draft or retain his remaining eligibility.

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said “a bunch of guys” in college basketball are putting their names in the NBA draft.

“I think that’s the popular thing to do,” Izzo said.

A few Spartans may join the trend, declaring themselves eligible to at least be evaluated for the draft with an opportunity to withdrawal from it in June, he said.

“Jaden (Akins) could,” Izzo said. “ (A.J.) Hoggard and Tyson (Walker) could. Guys could put their names in and see where they’re at. That’s the next thing to deal with, and it seems to be more common now. We’ll find out in the next couple of weeks.”

If all three of the Spartans’ standout guards return, Izzo will have a talented and experienced team that will get a boost from one of the top recruiting classes that includes a pair of McDonald’s All-America selections.

“We got something to celebrate,” Izzo said.

Recently, Walker and forward Malik Hall announced plans to come back for a fifth season. Izzo said Hall had foot surgery after being hobbled for much of last season.

Walker, Hoggard and Akins helped Izzo become the first coach to earn 25 straight bids to the NCAA Tournament this year. Izzo advanced to his 15th Sweet 16, winning a record 16th March Madness game with a lower-seeded team before being eliminated by Kansas State in overtime.

The Hall of Fame coach won the 2000 national championship and reached the Final Four for the eighth time in 2019.

Izzo seems set up to have a chance to add to both totals next season.

Five of his top six scorers are back – potentially at least – and a few reserves return along with highly-touted freshmen Xavier Booker and Jeremy Fears.

“Pretty solid group coming back with a great group of recruits coming in,” Izzo said. “There is a lot of optimism.”

Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune/USA TODAY NETWORK
AMES, Iowa — Iowa State coach T.J. Otzelberger received a two-year contract extension that keeps him with the Cyclones through the 2028-29 season.

Athletic director Jamie Pollard announced the extension, noting Otzelberger has led the team to the NCAA Tournament each of his first two seasons and signed the highest-rated recruiting class in program history.

“The complete transformation of our program in such a short time is a testament to Coach Otzelberger’s leadership and vision for Cyclone Basketball, and he is most deserving of this extension and a compensation increase,” Pollard said.

When Otzelberger was hired away from UNLV, he agreed to a lower salary to help the athletic department manage buyout costs of the previous staff.

Otzelberger’s annual salary will increase from $2 million to $2.5 million on July 1, $3 million in 2024 and $3.5 million in 2025. He will received $100,000 increases each of the following years.

Iowa State was 19-14 overall and finished fifth in the Big 12 Conference with a 9-9 record. The Cyclones had a nation-leading six wins over top-10 teams and were one of two teams to win eight against Top 25 opponents.

Otzelberger took over a team that won two games in 2020-21 and led it to 22 wins and an NCAA regional semifinal in his first year for the biggest turnaround ever by a Power Five program.

His latest recruiting class was ranked No. 8 by ESPN, ninth by 247Sports and 10th by Rivals and features McDonald’s All-American Omaha Biliew.