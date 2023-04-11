Texas’ Arterio Morris to transfer; still facing assault charge

Apr 11, 2023
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas reserve guard Arterio Morris, who was allowed to play this season while awaiting trial on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge, has entered the transfer portal, the school confirmed.

Morris was one of the top recruits in the country, but struggled for playing time in an experienced lineup for Texas, which advanced to the Elite Eight for the first time since 2008. He averaged 4.7 points and 11.7 minutes and was expected to be a key component for the Longhorns under recently promoted coach Rodney Terry.

Texas fired former coach Chris Beard after his December arrest on a felony domestic violence charge, which was dismissed in February. Beard is now at Mississippi.

Morris was charged with a Class A misdemeanor after a June 2022 altercation with an ex-girlfriend in the Dallas area. Morris’ attorney, Justin Moore, has said Morris is innocent.

“Arterio is thankful for the opportunity he was provided to not only play basketball, but be a student at the University of Texas,” Moore said. “He is looking forward to continue his education and his progress as a student athlete in the hopes of continuing his playing career after college.”

Beard said before the season started that Morris would be allowed to play. Morris kept playing after Terry took over as interim coach.

Morris is the second Longhorn to transfer since Terry was announced as the full-time head coach. Freshman guard Rowan Brumbaugh, who red-shirted last season, announced on social media he’s headed to Georgetown.

Cavinder twins say they’re leaving Miami after 1 season

Apr 11, 2023
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — For Haley and Hanna Cavinder, the Elite Eight apparently was enough and their time at Miami is over.

The Cavinder twins – two of the most prominent athletes in the name, image and likeness era of college athletics – announced Tuesday that they will not return to the Hurricanes next season, ending their Miami tenure after one year with the program.

The Cavinders – who are 22 and were listed as seniors on the Miami roster – both played four seasons in college, but they could have played next season, too, because of the NCAA ruling that restored a year of eligibility to all athletes who went through a pandemic-affected season.

They transferred from Fresno State to Miami in April 2022 with hopes of playing in the NCAA Tournament and probably exceeded even their own expectations by helping the Hurricanes fall just short of reaching the Final Four.

“We would like to thank our teammates and coaches for bringing us in as family and being part of a historic season,” the twins said in a statement. “With that being said, Hanna and I have decided to not take our fifth year and start a new chapter in our lives. The U will always be home and we are forever proud to be Hurricanes.”

Haley Cavinder ended this season with 2,065 career points, which was 19th-most among all active Division I players. She averaged 12.2 points per game this season, a team best for Miami – and her 65 makes from 3-point range was another team high, by a wide margin.

Hanna Cavinder averaged 3.8 points this season for Miami. The Hurricanes lost a regional final to eventual national champion LSU, ending the year with a 22-13 record.

The decision was a bit of a surprise, at least from the standpoint of one of the twins. Haley Cavinder said before the NCAA Tournament that she planned to return to the Hurricanes next season for what would have been her final year of collegiate eligibility. Hanna Cavinder said at that time she was leaning toward no longer playing after this season.

And that begged the question: Would one Cavinder twin play without the other? Barring a change of heart, their announcement Tuesday provided the answer.

“I love basketball,” Hanna Cavinder told The Associated Press last month when she discussed leaning toward not playing. “I ride or die basketball. I’ve given basketball so much of my life. And sometimes I’m like, ‘I just want to breathe.’ I really just want to breathe. I want to live. I don’t want to be on a plan. I don’t want to be on a schedule. But at the end of the day, I’m so competitive in life that I don’t know if I’m going to regret it or not.”

The twins have 4.5 million followers on TikTok, part of their enormous footprint in the social media space. When the NIL era started on July 1, 2021, and NCAA rules began allowing athletes to profit from their name, image and likeness, the Cavinders were among the first stars: Boost Mobile signed them immediately, touting the deal with a giant advertisement in New York’s Times Square, and many other deals followed.

“What started as us playing basketball 16 years ago turned into something bigger than we could ever imagine,” the twins said Tuesday.

Their decision to come to Miami was scrutinized, and a probe by the NCAA led to coach Katie Meier missing the first three games of this season through a university-imposed suspension that was handed down in anticipation of sanctions surrounding how the twins and their family met with a Hurricanes booster before signing.

The NCAA probe never accused the Cavinders of wrongdoing. Miami eventually was placed on one year of probation after the school and the NCAA agreed that coaches arranged impermissible contact between the booster and the Cavinders.

Tasha Butts hired as Georgetown’s women’s basketball coach

Apr 11, 2023
WASHINGTON — Longtime college assistant Tasha Butts was hired as the head coach of Georgetown’s women’s basketball team.

Butts replaces James Howard, whose contract was not renewed last month after four consecutive losing seasons at the school.

Butts joins Ed Cooley as new basketball coaches at Georgetown; Cooley took over the men’s team last month after Patrick Ewing was dismissed.

Butts has been at Georgia Tech since April 2019, serving as an associate head coach and an assistant coach. Before that, Butts spent eight seasons at LSU. She also coached worked at UCLA and Duquesne.

Butts played college basketball at Tennessee from 2000-04 and played professionally in the WNBA and overseas. Howard went 66-108, a .379 winning percentage, during six years at Georgetown. The team this season went 14-17 and lost by 30 points to UConn in the Big East Conference Tournament quarterfinals on March 4.

Duke’s Kyle Filipowski to return for 2nd season with Blue Devils

Apr 11, 2023
DURHAM, N.C. — Duke 7-footer Kyle Filipowski is returning to the Blue Devils for his sophomore season instead of testing the NBA draft waters.

Filipowski announced his decision in a social media post, saying: “I’m not done yet, see you next year.”

Filipowski was named The Associated Press newcomer of the year in the Atlantic Coast Conference, and he was named the most valuable player of the ACC Tournament after the Blue Devils’ claimed the title. He averaged 15.1 points and 8.9 rebounds and possesses the ability to step outside.

Duke is losing a pair of one-and-done prospects, big man Dereck Lively II and wing Dariq Whitehead, to the NBA draft while junior guard Jeremy Roach has declared for the draft while maintaining his college eligibility. Filipowski’s return gives the Blue Devils a strong core along with Tyrese Proctor and Mark Mitchell, who announced plans to return.

Louisville transfer Jae’Lyn Withers headed to North Carolina

Apr 11, 2023
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Louisville forward Jae’Lyn Withers says he’s transferring to North Carolina.

Withers announced his decision in a social media post. He spent his first three seasons with the Cardinals and would have two more seasons of eligibility.

The 6-foot-9 forward averaged 8.9 points and 5.3 rebounds last season. He shot 41.7% from 3-point range and had 12 games with multiple made 3s to show some inside-out ability needed by a UNC team that struggled to make outside shots.

UNC returns Armando Bacot, the program’s career leading rebounder and an Associated Press third-team All-American, and guard R.J. Davis at the core of an expected roster revamp, which included guard Caleb Love transferring to Michigan.

That comes after the Tar Heels became the first team to go from No. 1 in the AP preseason poll to missing the NCAA Tournament since it expanded to 64 teams in 1985.

Michigan State guard Tyson Walker returning for 5th season

Apr 10, 2023
EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State standout Tyson Walker is returning for his fifth season.

Walker announced his decision Monday with an Instagram post, giving a boost to coach Tom Izzo’s chances of contending for a title.

The 6-foot-1 guard averaged a team-high 14.8 points and ranked second with nearly three assists per game.

Walker attended Northeastern for two years before transferring and playing for the Spartans the past two seasons. He is eligible for a fifth season because the NCAA granted college athletes an extra year if they were enrolled two years ago when the COVID-19 pandemic began.