Auburn lands high-scoring transfer Denver Jones from FIU

AUBURN, Ala. — High-scoring transfer guard Denver Jones has landed at Auburn.

Auburn announced the signing of the former Florida International shooting guard. Jones averaged 20 points and 3.8 rebounds as a sophomore last season.

The 6-foot-4, 190-pounder was rated the No. 26 overall transfer in the country by 247Sports. He shot 35.7% from 3-point range, 86.4% from the free throw line and 43.4% from the field. as a sophomore.

Jones is originally from New Market, Alabama. He started 27 games last season after transferring from Garden City Community College in Kansas. Jones averaged 19.1 points in a season at Garden City.