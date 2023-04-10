Auburn lands high-scoring transfer Denver Jones from FIU

AUBURN, Ala. — High-scoring transfer guard Denver Jones has landed at Auburn.
Auburn announced the signing of the former Florida International shooting guard. Jones averaged 20 points and 3.8 rebounds as a sophomore last season.
The 6-foot-4, 190-pounder was rated the No. 26 overall transfer in the country by 247Sports. He shot 35.7% from 3-point range, 86.4% from the free throw line and 43.4% from the field. as a sophomore.
Jones is originally from New Market, Alabama. He started 27 games last season after transferring from Garden City Community College in Kansas. Jones averaged 19.1 points in a season at Garden City.
EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State standout Tyson Walker is returning for his fifth season.
Walker announced his decision Monday with an Instagram post, giving a boost to coach Tom Izzo’s chances of contending for a title.
The 6-foot-1 guard averaged a team-high 14.8 points and ranked second with nearly three assists per game.
Walker attended Northeastern for two years before transferring and playing for the Spartans the past two seasons. He is eligible for a fifth season because the NCAA granted college athletes an extra year if they were enrolled two years ago when the COVID-19 pandemic began.
DURHAM, N.C. — Duke guard Jeremy Roach is entering his name into the NBA draft but maintaining his college eligibility.
The 6-foot-2 junior announced his decision in a social-media post, saying he was looking forward to getting feedback on his game during pre-draft workouts.
Roach was the team’s No. 2 scorer at 13.6 points per game for a team that won the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament. Roach was coming off a strong postseason performance in a Final Four run in 2022 and battled through a lingering toe injury that briefly sidelined him as a team captain last season.
Duke big man Dereck Lively II and wing Dariq Whitehead have declared for the NBA draft after one season in Durham, though fellow freshmen Tyrese Proctor and Mark Mitchell have announced their plans to return.
Kyle Filipowski, The Associated Press’ newcomer of the year in the Atlantic Coast Conference, hasn’t announced his plans for next season.
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Caleb Love plans to transfer to Michigan from North Carolina, giving coach Juwan Howard some much-needed talent for his roster next season. The 6-foot-4 guard announced his decision on social media Friday.
The Wolverines also added former Seton Hall guard Tray Jackson, who shared his plans on social media.
Love averaged a team-high 16.7 points last season and 14.6 in three seasons as a starter for the Tar Heels.
He had some big games, including a 28-point performance in a win over Duke in the Final Four last year in the first NCAA Tournament meeting between the rivals and the final game for Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski. Love made just 36% of his shots over three years and did not connect on 40% of his attempts from the field in any season.
Jackson, who is from Detroit, started his college career in 2019 at Missouri. He transferred to Seton Hall, where he averaged six-plus points in each of the last two seasons.
The Wolverines will welcome Love and Jackson to a team lost a lot this offseason. Center Hunter Dickinson entered the transfer portal, wing Jett Howard is entering the NBA draft after playing for one season under his father and guard Kobe Bufkin is going pro after two seasons.
BOCA RATON, Fla. – Florida Atlantic basketball coach Dusty May, after leading the Owls to the Final Four this season, has received a 10-year contract extension from the school.
The university did not say if May has signed the extension, nor did it immediately respond to a request for financial terms.
Florida Atlantic went 35-4 this season and made the national semifinals, by far the best season in program history. Its season ended with a loss to national runner-up San Diego State.
“What Dusty has accomplished in his first five years at Florida Atlantic is, in my opinion, one of the most remarkable coaching feats in the history of college basketball,” FAU athletic director Brian White said.
FAU has had a winning record in all five of May’s seasons at the school. He is 101-60 with the Owls.
May said during the NCAA tournament that he intended to return to FAU.