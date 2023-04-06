UCLA’s Jaime Jaquez Jr. declares for NBA draft

LOS ANGELES – UCLA’s Jaime Jaquez Jr. has declared for the NBA draft, with the senior deciding to forgo an extra year of eligibility available because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jaquez announced his decision Thursday on his social media accounts.

“I have fulfilled my dream of playing basketball for and graduating from UCLA,” he posted. “To all of UCLA’s fans, thank you so much for allowing me to be a part of your life for four years. Please know, I gave you everything that I had. My four years at UCLA have been incredible, and I’ll always be proud to be a Bruin. But I’m also excited about my future, my NBA dreams and my continued basketball growth.”

Jaquez averaged 17.8 points and 8.2 rebounds in 37 games while helping the Bruins to a 31-6 record this season. They lost to Gonzaga in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament after winning the school’s first Pac-12 regular-season title since 2013.

The guard-forward from nearby Camarillo was a consensus second-team All-America selection in his fourth year in Westwood. He finished eighth on UCLA’s all-time scoring list with 1,802 points and 11th in career rebounds at 842. He ranks eighth in career steals with 178 and ninth on all-time games played at 134.

“We built our program around his competitive spirit and toughness, starting four years ago,” coach Mick Cronin said in a statement. “His dedication, his loyalty and his tenacity are unmatched, and I can’t wait to see him play in the NBA.”

Last week, junior guard Jaylen Clark announced he would enter the draft. However, he did not indicate whether he would hire an agent ahead of the June 22 draft or retain his remaining eligibility. He has until May 31 to withdraw and be able to return to Westwood.

Champion LSU women accepting Biden invitation to White House

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU’s national champion women’s basketball team will accept an invitation from President Joe Biden to visit the White House.

University spokesman Michael Bonnette confirmed LSU’s intentions on the matter on Thursday, a day after Tigers star forward Angel Reese suggested during a podcast interview that her team should celebrate their title with former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama rather than President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden.

Reese made the suggestion after saying she was not inclined to accept an apology from Jill Biden for suggesting that both LSU and runner-up Iowa be invited to the White House. President Biden did not follow through on that idea, inviting only LSU and men’s national champion Connecticut.

Vanessa Valdivia, a spokesperson for Jill Biden, has said the first lady had meant no disrespect to LSU and that her comments were intended to applaud the historic game and all women athletes. With its 102-85 triumph over the Hawkeyes, LSU’s point total was the most ever scored in a championship game by a single team. The 187 combined total also shattered the previous mark. The game also drew a television audience of 9.9 million, a record for an NCAA women’s title game.

There is currently no set date for a White House visit, Bonnette said. He could not confirm whether all players and coaches would be able to attend.

At an appearance in Denver on Monday, Jill Biden had praised Iowa’s sportsmanship and congratulated both teams. She also said that as part of the longstanding tradition of having champions visit the White House, Iowa should come as well “because they played such a good game.”

Reese on Monday called Jill Biden’s suggestion “a joke.”

Some social media commenters noted the racial dynamics involved, saying that only winners should be rewarded with a White House visit and that hosting both teams would detract from the achievement by LSU’s team, which is predominantly Black. The Iowa team is largely white. Others noted the important role of Black women in Democratic Party politics.

President Biden was Obama’s running mate and vice president for eight years. Obama, meanwhile, actively campaigned for Biden in the 2020 election.

Following LSU’s victory, coach Kim Mulkey said she would go to the White House if invited. Reese said Wednesday she was uncertain if she would go.

Reese faced criticism on social media for mockingly waving her hand in front of her face while staring down Iowa star Caitlin Clark near the end of the game. Clark, The Associated Press Player of the Year, made a similar gesture to no one in particular during Iowa’s victory over Louisville in the Elite Eight.

Reese said she didn’t think LSU, had it lost to Iowa, would have gotten the same praise from Jill Biden as the Hawkeyes did.

“If we were to lose, we would not be getting invited to the White House,” she added. “I remember she made a comment about both teams should be invited because of sportsmanship. And I’m like, ‘Are you saying that because of what I did?’ Stuff like that, it bothers me because you are a woman at the end of the day. White, Black, it doesn’t matter, you’re a woman, you’re supposed to be standing behind us before anything.”

During LSU’s championship parade through campus on Wednesday night, a smiling Reese continued to wave her hand in front of her face, in between waves to cheering fans, as she sat in the back of an orange convertible Corvette.

Reese’s expressiveness on and off the court has sparked increasing interest in her. According to Canada Sports Betting, Reese gained 500,000 Instagram followers in the two days after LSU’s national title triumph, pushing her total of followers above 1 million.

Reese also has been touted by high-profile athletes with global followings. Seven-time Formula 1 champion driver Lewis Hamilton posted a photo of Reese on his Instagram page. And when the Memphis Grizzlies visited New Orleans this week, star guard Ja Morant made the short trip to LSU’s Baton Rouge campus for a meeting with Reese that was posted on social media.

Jamison Battle announces transfer from Minnesota to Ohio St.

MINNEAPOLIS – Minnesota’s second-leading scorer Jamison Battle has decided to transfer to Ohio State for his final college season, the fifth-year forward announced Thursday on his Instagram account.

The 6-foot-7 Battle was a preseason All-Big Ten pick who missed the first four games of the season with a foot injury and played through back trouble down the stretch. He averaged 12.4 points per game with career-low shooting rates of 37.1 percent from the floor and 31.1 percent from 3-point range. He made a 3-pointer at the buzzer to beat Rutgers on March 2.

Gophers coach Ben Johnson said after Battle participated in the team’s senior day ceremony that he was leaning toward turning pro, but he entered the portal to keep his options open.

Battle had a superb debut season with the Gophers in 2021-22, when he averaged 17.5 points and 6.3 rebounds per game with 36.6% shooting from 3-point range. The Minnesota native transferred home after playing his first two seasons at George Washington.

The Gophers finished 9-22 overall in 2022-23 and in last place in the Big Ten. The Buckeyes were second-to-last before winning three games at the Big Ten Tournament to reach the semifinals. They finished 16-19.

Kansas’ Bill Self feels good after scare, plans to keep coaching

Bill Self said he’s doing well after a health scare kept him from coaching Kansas in the Big 12 and NCAA tournaments last month, and he reiterated that he has no plans to step away from the Jayhawks any time soon.

Self spoke to reporters for the first time since March 8, when he went to an emergency room after a final shootaround for the conference tournament. He was complaining of chest tightness and concerns about his balance, and the 60-year-old had two stents placed to help treat blocked arteries at the University of Kansas Health System.

“To be honest,” Self said, “I haven’t done a lot since the Big 12 Tournament. But I’m exercising almost daily. I don’t know if you guys believe this: They told me that I need to improve my diet and exercise more.”

“But I feel fine,” the Hall of Fame coach continued. “My energy level is probably back to where it was prior to the episode but not where it’s getting ready to go, I believe. I think sometimes we don’t realize we don’t feel well until we actually feel well and know the difference. And I’m in the process of feeling well again, so I’m excited about that.”

Longtime assistant Norm Roberts guided the Jayhawks to the Big 12 title game, where they lost to Texas. They still received a No. 1 seed for the NCAA Tournament, thanks to their regular-season Big 12 championship and strong schedule, and easily beat Howard in the first round before losing a 72-71 nail-biter to eighth-seeded Arkansas in the second round.

Self helped to run practices during both of the NCAA tourney games but decided against coaching on game day.

“I was never scared that I wasn’t going to be OK. But it was a different feeling,” he said. “I’m sure many have had it, but it was kind of like an out-of-body type experience that you really don’t know what’s going on. You have no control over what is going on. So it was something that I’d never experienced before, but it was never to the point where I felt like I was in danger.”

Self did acknowledge that the health scare made him reevaluate his future in coaching.

“I think the last several weeks I’ve been able to reflect on a lot of things,” he said. “The one thing I can tell you without question: I missed my job. I love my job and I want to do my job for a long time. That’s what is positive.”

“Now,” Self said, “for me to be effective doing that, I think I have to wake up a little bit and maybe do some things from a lifestyle standpoint, a personal habit standpoint, that I’ve been very, very, very inconsistent with my entire adult life. And I said that jokingly earlier, can you imagine a doctor telling you to lose weight, eat right and exercise? I’ve been told that a long time, but I’m taking that serious for the first time I probably have in my life.”

The Jayhawks, who are holding their end-of-season banquet Thursday, are poised to look much different next season.

Star freshman Gradey Dick has declared for the NBA draft, All-American forward Jalen Wilson has likewise announced his intentions to go pro, and Kevin McCullar Jr. is expected to join them. The Jayhawks also have had forwards MJ Rice and Zach Clemence, big man Cam Martin and guards Joseph Yesufu and Bobby Pettiford Jr. enter the transfer portal.

The Jayhawks have four high-level freshmen arriving next season, but Self acknowledged the need to work the portal.

“We’ve got work to do before we’re a top-10 team, but I’m really hopeful within weeks everybody would say they should be ranked higher than a top-10 team,” Self said. “I feel like we’re in on some good kids.”

LSU’s Angel Reese on White House flap: ‘We’ll go to the Obamas’

First lady Jill Biden’s walk-back of her suggestion that runner-up Iowa should join NCAA women’s basketball champion LSU for a visit to the White House didn’t sit well with Tigers star Angel Reese.

Prompted by a discussion of Biden’s comments during her Wednesday appearance on “The Paper Route Podcast,” Reese said the Tigers should celebrate their title with former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama rather than President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden.

Jill Biden, at an appearance in Denver on Monday, had praised Iowa’s sportsmanship and congratulated both teams. She also said that as part of the longstanding tradition of having champions visit the White House, Iowa should come as well “because they played such a good game.”

The Tigers defeated Iowa 102-85 for the title in Dallas on Sunday.

Reese on Monday called Jill Biden’s suggestion “a joke.”

Joe Biden invited LSU and men’s champion Connecticut to the White House on Tuesday with no mention of Iowa. Vanessa Valdivia, a spokesperson for Jill Biden, said the first lady had meant no disrespect to LSU and that her comments were intended to applaud the historic game and all women athletes.

“I’m not gonna lie to you, I don’t accept the apology because of, you said what you said. I said what I said. And like, you can’t go back on certain things that you say,” Reese told podcast hosts Brandon Marshall and Ashley Nicole Moss.

“I mean, you felt like they should’ve came because of sportsmanship, right?” Reese added. “They can have that spotlight. We’ll go to the Obamas. We’ll see Michelle. We’ll see Barack.”

Some social media commenters noted the racial dynamics involved, saying that only winners should be rewarded with a White House visit and that hosting both teams would detract from the achievement by LSU’s team, which is predominantly Black. The Iowa team is largely white. Others noted the important role of Black women in Democratic Party politics.

Following LSU’s victory, coach Kim Mulkey said she would go to the White House if invited. Reese said Wednesday she was uncertain if she would go.

Reese faced criticism on social media for waving her hand in front of Iowa star Caitlin Clark’s face while staring down Clark during the game. Clark, The Associated Press Player of the Year, made a similar gesture to no one in particular during Iowa’s victory over Louisville in the Elite Eight.

Reese said she didn’t think LSU, had it lost to Iowa, would have gotten the same praise from Jill Biden as the Hawkeyes did.

“If we were to lose, we would not be getting invited to the White House,” she added. “I remember she made a comment about both teams should be invited because of sportsmanship. And I’m like, ‘Are you saying that because of what I did?’ Stuff like that, it bothers me because you are a woman at the end of the day. White, Black, it doesn’t matter, you’re a woman, you’re supposed to be standing behind us before anything.”

Kent State extends Rob Senderoff contract through 2028-29

KENT, Ohio — Fresh off an NCAA Tournament appearance, Kent State extended coach Rob Senderoff’s contract by three years, keeping him through the 2028-29 season.

The 49-year-old coach has guided the Golden Flashes since 2011 and is 247-147 – the winningest coach in school history.

Kent State went 28-7 this season, including 15-0 at home, and won the Mid-American Conference championship. Indiana beat the Golden Flashes in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

“Coach Senderoff has done a tremendous job with our men’s basketball program and it is exciting to be able to recognize and reward he and his staff,” athletic director Randale Richmond said. “Coach Sendy’s teams have excelled on the court, in the classroom and in the Kent community.”

Before joining Kent State, Senderoff was an assistant at Indiana, Towson, Yale and Fordham.