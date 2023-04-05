Purdue’s Zach Edey wins Wooden Award as top hoops player

Associated PressApr 5, 2023, 11:40 AM EDT
Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
1 Comment

LOS ANGELES — Purdue center Zach Edey won the John R. Wooden Award as the nation’s top men’s college basketball player.

Edey is the first Canadian-born winner and the second player from Purdue to be honored, joining Glenn Robinson in 1994.

The 7-foot-4 Edey is the first player since winner David Robinson of Navy in 1987 to have at least 750 points, 450 rebounds and 50 blocks in a single season.

Voting by a national panel took place from March 13-20 during early rounds of the NCAA Tournament. Purdue, a No. 1 seed, lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Caitlin Clark of Iowa won the women’s Wooden Award. She led the Hawkeyes to the national championship game where they lost to LSU.

Edey and Clark, who were each named AP’s national players of the year, will receive their awards at the Los Angeles Athletic Club.

Wisconsin’s Tyler Wahl returning for fifth season

Associated PressApr 4, 2023, 5:51 PM EDT
Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports
0 Comments

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin’s Tyler Wahl says he plans to return to the Badgers next season for his fifth year of eligibility.

The 6-foot-9 forward announced his decision on social media. Wahl is capitalizing on the extra year of eligibility the NCAA granted players due to the pandemic.

“I have always wanted to leave the Wisconsin jersey better than I found it and our team has accomplished a lot over the last few years … but we’re not finished,” Wahl said in his announcement.

He added: “I can’t wait to create new memories with this group of guys and this program.”

Wahl averaged 11.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists this season after collecting 11.4 points and 5.9 rebounds per game in 2021-22. He has made 32 starts each of the last two seasons and also started the majority of Wisconsin’s games in 2020-21.

His decision comes after guard Jordan Davis announced via social media last week that he’s entering the transfer portal. Davis started 18 games for Wisconsin this season and averaged 5.1 points and 3.5 rebounds.

Wisconsin went 20-15 and reached the NIT semifinals this season.

President Joe Biden to host UConn, LSU; doesn’t mention Iowa

Associated PressApr 4, 2023, 1:01 PM EDT
1 Comment

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden said that he looks forward to hosting the NCAA men’s and women’s championship basketball teams, the University of Connecticut and Louisiana State University, at the White House, appearing to shut the door on a suggestion a day earlier by his wife, Jill, that the defeated Iowa women’s team be invited, too.

President Biden tweeted that LSU and Connecticut “showed us the best of what this country can be.”

“We can all learn a lot from watching these champions compete,” the president said, “and I look forward to welcoming them at each of their White House visits.” He did not announce dates, and the comment suggests that Iowa will not be invited.

Following LSU’s victory, coach Kim Mulkey said she would go to the White House if the team, the Tigers, was invited. There was no immediate comment from Connecticut, but the team has made the trip to the White House after winning the NCAA title game in prior years.

The first lady, who is a big sports fan, had watched LSU’s 102-85 victory over Iowa from the stands in the Dallas arena alongside tennis great Billie Jean King and several college athletes.

During an appearance in Denver with Colorado lawmakers, Jill Biden followed up by praising Iowa’s sportsmanship and congratulated both teams on their performance. She noted the long-standing White House tradition of celebrating championship sports teams – and added a twist.

“I know we’ll have the champions come to the White House, we always do. So, we hope LSU will come,” she said. “But, you know, I’m going to tell Joe I think Iowa should come, too, because they played such a good game.”

The suggestion didn’t go over well. LSU star Angel Reese, who was honored as Most Outstanding Player, tweeted a link to a story on Jill Biden’s remarks. “A JOKE,” Reese wrote, along with three rolling-on-floor-laughing emojis.

Others commenting on social media said only winners should be rewarded with a White House visit and that also inviting Iowa would detract from LSU’s achievement. The LSU team is predominantly Black and Iowa is largely white.

Vanessa Valdivia, a spokesperson for Jill Biden, said the first lady was excited by watching the women’s game and meant no disrespect to LSU by suggesting a White House invite for Iowa.

“Her comments in Colorado were intended to applaud the historic game and all women athletes,” Valdivia tweeted. “She looks forward to celebrating the LSU Tigers on their championship win at the White House.”

During her remarks in Colorado, the first lady also talked about how U.S. women have excelled in athletics since Title IX in 1972 gave women equal rights in sports at schools that receive federal funding.

“It was so exciting, wasn’t it?” she asked. “It was such a great game. I’m old enough that I remember when we got Title IX. We fought so hard, right? We fought so hard. And look at where women’s sports have come today.”

The pushback over the first lady’s NCAA comments recalled an episode last year when she apologized for saying Latinos are “as unique” as the breakfast tacos served in San Antonio. She had made the comment during a speech to nation’s largest Hispanic civil rights and advocacy organization.

The National Association of Hispanic Journalists and others registered their offense on social media, with the journalists’ organization tweeting that, “We are not tacos.”

UConn wins March Madness with 76-59 smothering of SDSU

Associated PressApr 4, 2023, 12:11 AM EDT
0 Comments

HOUSTON — After six games and 240 minutes of pure dominance that ran through March, then part of April, it finally became clear there was only one thing that could stop the UConn Huskies.

The final buzzer.

The team from Storrs, Connecticut, topped off one of the most impressive March Madness runs in history, clamping down early, then breaking things open late to bring home its fifth national title with a 76-59 victory over San Diego State.

“We knew we were the best team in the tournament going in, and we just had to play to our level,” said Dan Hurley, who joined Jim Calhoun and Kevin Ollie as the third coach to lead UConn to a title.

UConn’s lanky star forward, Adama Sanogo, won Most Outstanding Player honors, finishing with 17 points and 10 rebounds in the final. Tristen Newton also had a double-double with 19 points and 10 boards.

The Huskies (31-8) became the fifth team since the bracket expanded in 1985 to win all six NCAA Tournament games by double-digits on the way to a championship. They won those six games by an average of an even 20 points, only a fraction less than what North Carolina did in sweeping to the title in 2009.

UConn built a 16-point lead late in the first half, only to see the Aztecs (32-7) trim it to five with 5:19 left. But Jordan Hawkins (16 points), – whose cousin, Angel Reese, won MOP honors the night before to help LSU take the women’s title – answered with a 3 to trigger a 9-0 run.

“It’s absolutely amazing that we both get this opportunity,” Hawkins said. “The family reunion is going to be crazy.”

Keshad Johnson scored 14 points for San Diego State, which came up one win shy in this, its first trip to the Final Four. Darrion Trammell and Lamont Butler, he of buzzer-beater fame in the semifinal against Florida Atlantic, had 13 apiece.

San Diego State coach Brian Dutcher was an assistant with Michigan back in the Fab Five days, when the Wolverines lost in the final two years in a row. One of the Fab Five, current Wolverines coach Juwan Howard, was there to console his former coach.

“We had to be at our best. We weren’t at our best,” Dutcher said. “A lot had to do with UConn.”

UConn, the favorite and best-seeded team at No. 4 for this Final Four full of underdogs, set the stage for this win over an 11:07 stretch in the first half during which the Aztecs didn’t make a basket. Unable to shoot over or go around this tall, long UConn team, they missed 14 straight shots from the floor.

They went from leading by four to trailing by 11, and when they weren’t getting shots blocked (Alex Karaban had three and Sanogo had one) or altered on the inside, they were coming up short – a telltale sign of a team that was out of hops after that 72-71 buzzer-beater win two nights earlier.

UConn fan Bill Murray, whose son is an assistant for the Huskies, was one of the few celebrities on hand to watch them make it five for five in title games. This one marked the last that Jim Nantz would call after 37 years behind the mic.

“The one thing I learned through all of this is, everybody has a dream and everybody has a story to tell. Just try to find that story. Be kind,” Nantz said as part of his final sign-off from the Final Four.

He’s had a lot of UConn stories to tell over the years, though this certainly wasn’t the most dramatic.

Even with that brief bout of uncertainty midway through the second half, UConn never truly let the fifth-seeded Aztecs, who overcame a 14-point deficit in the semifinal, start thinking about any more last-second dramatics.

This was a team built strictly for 2023 – replenished by Hurley, who went to the transfer portal to find more outside shooting after back-to-back first-round exits in the tournament. Despite the rebuild, UConn was in the “others receiving votes” category in Week 1 of the AP poll.

“We weren’t ranked going into the year, so we had the chip on our shoulder,” Hurley said. “We knew the level that we could play at, even through those dark times.”

Despite the new-age roster building, there was something decidedly old-school about the way the Huskies took care of business in the early going.

They didn’t even think much about 3-point shooting at the start – didn’t make one until more than 13 minutes into the game – instead skip passing into Sanogo on the post and wearing down SDSU while building the early lead two points at a time.

The Aztecs were too good a team to cave, and an over-pursuing defense is what triggered the late run to within five. But a team built on defense finished the game only shooting 32% from the floor.

“We cut it to five. I think there were people in the stands that thought, ‘Hey, they’re capable of doing it again,’ and we were,” Dutcher said. “But we ran into too good of a team.”

UConn’s latest coronation makes Hurley the third coach to bring a trophy home to Storrs. He joins Calhoun (1999, 2004, 2001) and Ollie (2014).

And Sanogo – make that Adama – adds himself to others on a first-name basis up on that campus – UConn legends like Kemba (Walker), Rip (Hamilton) and Emeka (Okafor). Sanogo averaged 19.7 points and 9.8 rebounds over UConn’s six-game cruise through the tournament.

Once the confetti stopped falling, Sanogo recalled a preseason visit the team received from Okafor.

“After he watched our practice, he was like, ‘I see that I can count on you guys, you guys are a special team,’” Sanogo said.

After UConn put on a March Madness clinic, everyone else can see that now, too.

Jill Biden wants champions LSU — and Iowa — at White House

Associated PressApr 3, 2023, 11:53 PM EDT
Getty Images
0 Comments

WASHINGTON — First lady Jill Biden said that she wants the defeated Iowa women’s basketball team to be invited to the White House in addition to the national title winner Louisiana State University. She watched LSU’s 102-85 victory over Iowa from the stands.

Biden, speaking at the Colorado state capital in Denver, praised Iowa’s sportsmanship and congratulated both teams on their performance.

“I know we’ll have the champions come to the White House, we always do. So, we hope LSU will come,” she said. “But, you know, I’m going to tell Joe I think Iowa should come, too, because they played such a good game.”

The White House didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment about whether President Joe Biden would also extend a White House invite to Iowa – and whether it would be a joint visit with LSU or a separate engagement.

Following LSU’s victory, Tigers coach Kim Mulkey said she would go to the White House if the team was invited.

LSU star Angel Reese tweeted a link to a story on Jill Biden’s remarks on Monday. “ A JOKE,” she wrote, along with three rolling-on-floor-laughing emojis.

Reese – the Final Four’s Most Outstanding Player – has gotten a lot of attention on social media during the past 24 hours, ever since she waved her hand in front of her face while staring down Iowa star Caitlin Clark in the final moments of LSU’s win, then pointed toward her finger as if to say a ring was coming.

Clark set the record for points scored in an NCAA Tournament with 191 in six games. If she saw Reese’s gestures, Clark didn’t seem concerned about them.

Social media lit up in the aftermath, with some believing it was trash talk that’s just part of the game while others condemned her for lacking grace in victory. Reese was unapologetic.

“All year, I was critiqued about who I was,” Reese said. “I don’t fit in a box that y’all want me to be in. I’m too hood. I’m too ghetto. But when other people do it, y’all say nothing. So this was for the girls that look like me, that’s going to speak up on what they believe in. It’s unapologetically you.”

Reese is Black while Clark is white.

Clark, the scoring sensation who was the first with consecutive 40-point games in an NCAA Tournament, made a similar face-waving gesture to no one in particular during Iowa’s Elite Eight victory over Louisville.

Iowa did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the invitation.

In her remarks, Biden also marveled at how far women’s sports in the U.S. have come since Title IX in 1972 gave women equal rights in sports at schools that receive federal funding.

“It was so exciting, wasn’t it,” the first lady said. “It was such a great game. I’m old enough that I remember when we got Title IX. We fought so hard, right? We fought so hard. And look at where women’s sports have come today.”

LSU’s Reese unapologetic over gestures to Iowa star Clark

Associated PressApr 3, 2023, 12:58 PM EDT
1 Comment

DALLAS – LSU’s Angel Reese waved her hand in front of her face while staring down Caitlin Clark, then pointed toward her finger as if to say a ring was coming while walking toward the Iowa star.

The gestures late in the Tigers’ 102-85 victory in the NCAA championship game Sunday lit up social media, with comments supporting the “Bayou Barbie” for trash talk that’s just part of the game and condemning her for lacking grace in victory.

The bubbly junior from Baltimore, who transferred from Maryland to join flamboyant LSU coach Kim Mulkey, was unapologetic in the postgame news conference.

“All year, I was critiqued about who I was,” Reese said. “I don’t fit in a box that y’all want me to be in. I’m too hood. I’m too ghetto. But when other people do it, y’all say nothing. So this was for the girls that look like me, that’s going to speak up on what they believe in. It’s unapologetically you.”

Clark, the scoring sensation who was the first with consecutive 40-point games in an NCAA Tournament, made the face-waving gesture to no one in particular during an Elite Eight victory over Louisville.

The Associated Press Player of the Year wasn’t shy about showing her emotions when the Hawkeyes knocked off undefeated defending national champion South Carolina in the semifinals.

If she saw Reese’s gestures, Clark didn’t seem concerned about them.

“I was just trying to get to the handshake line and shake hands and be grateful that my team was in that position,” said Clark, who scored 30 points. “That’s all you can do is hold your head high, be proud of what you did. All the credit in the world to LSU. They were tremendous.”

In a 79-72 semifinal victory over Virginia Tech, Reese made what appeared to be a “you’re too small” gesture several times after scoring around the basket.

The fashionable 6-foot-3 post with modeling aspirations is becoming a social media magnet. Reese wooed Lil Wayne after chastising the rapper from New Orleans for reaching out to Elite Eight opponent Miami before doing the same with the Tigers.

“I’m going to be me, but I can’t do it without the girls here, and I can’t do it without the rest of my teammates and coaches,” said Reese, who had 15 points and 10 rebounds while three teammates scored at least 20 points.

She was named the Most Outstanding Player at the Final Four after setting an NCAA single-season record with her 34th double-double against the Hawkeyes.

“Twitter can say what Twitter can say,” Reese said. “I love reading those comments. I have all the screenshots of what everybody has said about me all season. What are you going to say now?”