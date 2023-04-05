LSU’s Angel Reese on White House flap: ‘We’ll go to the Obamas’

Associated PressApr 5, 2023, 10:17 PM EDT
0 Comments

First lady Jill Biden’s walk-back of her suggestion that runner-up Iowa should join NCAA women’s basketball champion LSU for a visit to the White House didn’t sit well with Tigers star Angel Reese.

Prompted by a discussion of Biden’s comments during her Wednesday appearance on “The Paper Route Podcast,” Reese said the Tigers should celebrate their title with former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama rather than President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden.

Jill Biden, at an appearance in Denver on Monday, had praised Iowa’s sportsmanship and congratulated both teams. She also said that as part of the longstanding tradition of having champions visit the White House, Iowa should come as well “because they played such a good game.”

The Tigers defeated Iowa 102-85 for the title in Dallas on Sunday.

Reese on Monday called Jill Biden’s suggestion “a joke.”

Joe Biden invited LSU and men’s champion Connecticut to the White House on Tuesday with no mention of Iowa. Vanessa Valdivia, a spokesperson for Jill Biden, said the first lady had meant no disrespect to LSU and that her comments were intended to applaud the historic game and all women athletes.

“I’m not gonna lie to you, I don’t accept the apology because of, you said what you said. I said what I said. And like, you can’t go back on certain things that you say,” Reese told podcast hosts Brandon Marshall and Ashley Nicole Moss.

“I mean, you felt like they should’ve came because of sportsmanship, right?” Reese added. “They can have that spotlight. We’ll go to the Obamas. We’ll see Michelle. We’ll see Barack.”

Some social media commenters noted the racial dynamics involved, saying that only winners should be rewarded with a White House visit and that hosting both teams would detract from the achievement by LSU’s team, which is predominantly Black. The Iowa team is largely white. Others noted the important role of Black women in Democratic Party politics.

Following LSU’s victory, coach Kim Mulkey said she would go to the White House if invited. Reese said Wednesday she was uncertain if she would go.

Reese faced criticism on social media for waving her hand in front of Iowa star Caitlin Clark’s face while staring down Clark during the game. Clark, The Associated Press Player of the Year, made a similar gesture to no one in particular during Iowa’s victory over Louisville in the Elite Eight.

Reese said she didn’t think LSU, had it lost to Iowa, would have gotten the same praise from Jill Biden as the Hawkeyes did.

“If we were to lose, we would not be getting invited to the White House,” she added. “I remember she made a comment about both teams should be invited because of sportsmanship. And I’m like, ‘Are you saying that because of what I did?’ Stuff like that, it bothers me because you are a woman at the end of the day. White, Black, it doesn’t matter, you’re a woman, you’re supposed to be standing behind us before anything.”

LSU’s national championship women’s team honored with parade

Associated PressApr 6, 2023, 9:40 AM EDT
0 Comments

BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU star forward Angel Reese sat in the back of an orange convertible Corvette, waving to thousands of fans lining the roadside – and also waving her hand in front of her face from time to time, repeating a gesture that caused a stir at the end of the national championship game.

The Tigers paraded across campus and into the Pete Maravich Assembly Center for ceremonies to honor their first NCAA women’s national championship, captured Sunday with a 102-85 victory over Iowa in Dallas.

“I’m trying not to cry,” said coach Kim Mulkey, a Louisiana native who left behind the three-time national champion powerhouse she’d built at Baylor two years ago to take over at LSU.

“This is my home,” she said, noting that her mother was in the arena.

Reese was not among the players who spoke at the event. But she has been outspoken on several topics this week.

She was unapologetic when questioned about waving her hand in front of her face while staring down Caitlin Clark during the game. Clark, The Associated Press Player of the Year, made a similar gesture to no one in particular during Iowa’s victory over Louisville in the Elite Eight.

Reese also has said she would not accept an apology from First Lady Jill Biden for suggesting that both LSU and runner-up Iowa be invited to the White House. President Joe Biden did not follow through on that idea, inviting only LSU and men’s national champion Connecticut.

LSU star guard Alexis Morris, an outgoing senior who aspires to play in the WNBA, was among the players who addressed the crowd inside the arena.

“LSU, thank you. I appreciate your love, your unwavering support and for believing in us,” she said. “I just want you all to know I love you with all my heart.”

Mulkey, who won a national title as a player for Louisiana Tech, said it was her goal to win a national title with the flagship university of her home state. But she said she never put a timetable on that.

Holding up a page of notes from a preseason meeting with her players, Mulkey said, “Nowhere on here does it say, ‘Win a national championship.’”

She said the goals she’d written down were to win 90% of nonconference games, finish in the top four of the SEC, win one game in the SEC Tournament and remain ranked in the AP Top 25 throughout the season.

She also told the team, “If you will play defense and if you will rebound the ball, you may surprise yourself.”

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards was among the speakers following the parade.

“Louisiana always had faith in you, but more importantly, you had faith in yourself and were smart enough not to listen to all the experts who said you didn’t have a chance,” Edwards told LSU’s players.

As for Mulkey, Edwards said, “We all knew she could do it, but what she has done to elevate this program and all of women’s sports is truly remarkable.”

Baton Rouge Mayor Sharon Weston Broome presented Mulkey with a key to the city.

Kansas’ Bill Self feels good after scare, plans to keep coaching

Associated PressApr 5, 2023, 11:59 PM EDT
bill self
Evert Nelson/USA TODAY NETWORK
0 Comments

Bill Self said he’s doing well after a health scare kept him from coaching Kansas in the Big 12 and NCAA tournaments last month, and he reiterated that he has no plans to step away from the Jayhawks any time soon.

Self spoke to reporters for the first time since March 8, when he went to an emergency room after a final shootaround for the conference tournament. He was complaining of chest tightness and concerns about his balance, and the 60-year-old had two stents placed to help treat blocked arteries at the University of Kansas Health System.

“To be honest,” Self said, “I haven’t done a lot since the Big 12 Tournament. But I’m exercising almost daily. I don’t know if you guys believe this: They told me that I need to improve my diet and exercise more.”

“But I feel fine,” the Hall of Fame coach continued. “My energy level is probably back to where it was prior to the episode but not where it’s getting ready to go, I believe. I think sometimes we don’t realize we don’t feel well until we actually feel well and know the difference. And I’m in the process of feeling well again, so I’m excited about that.”

Longtime assistant Norm Roberts guided the Jayhawks to the Big 12 title game, where they lost to Texas. They still received a No. 1 seed for the NCAA Tournament, thanks to their regular-season Big 12 championship and strong schedule, and easily beat Howard in the first round before losing a 72-71 nail-biter to eighth-seeded Arkansas in the second round.

Self helped to run practices during both of the NCAA tourney games but decided against coaching on game day.

“I was never scared that I wasn’t going to be OK. But it was a different feeling,” he said. “I’m sure many have had it, but it was kind of like an out-of-body type experience that you really don’t know what’s going on. You have no control over what is going on. So it was something that I’d never experienced before, but it was never to the point where I felt like I was in danger.”

Self did acknowledge that the health scare made him reevaluate his future in coaching.

“I think the last several weeks I’ve been able to reflect on a lot of things,” he said. “The one thing I can tell you without question: I missed my job. I love my job and I want to do my job for a long time. That’s what is positive.”

“Now,” Self said, “for me to be effective doing that, I think I have to wake up a little bit and maybe do some things from a lifestyle standpoint, a personal habit standpoint, that I’ve been very, very, very inconsistent with my entire adult life. And I said that jokingly earlier, can you imagine a doctor telling you to lose weight, eat right and exercise? I’ve been told that a long time, but I’m taking that serious for the first time I probably have in my life.”

The Jayhawks, who are holding their end-of-season banquet Thursday, are poised to look much different next season.

Star freshman Gradey Dick has declared for the NBA draft, All-American forward Jalen Wilson has likewise announced his intentions to go pro, and Kevin McCullar Jr. is expected to join them. The Jayhawks also have had forwards MJ Rice and Zach Clemence, big man Cam Martin and guards Joseph Yesufu and Bobby Pettiford Jr. enter the transfer portal.

The Jayhawks have four high-level freshmen arriving next season, but Self acknowledged the need to work the portal.

“We’ve got work to do before we’re a top-10 team, but I’m really hopeful within weeks everybody would say they should be ranked higher than a top-10 team,” Self said. “I feel like we’re in on some good kids.”

Kent State extends Rob Senderoff contract through 2028-29

Associated PressApr 5, 2023, 2:40 PM EDT
David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
1 Comment

KENT, Ohio — Fresh off an NCAA Tournament appearance, Kent State extended coach Rob Senderoff’s contract by three years, keeping him through the 2028-29 season.

The 49-year-old coach has guided the Golden Flashes since 2011 and is 247-147 – the winningest coach in school history.

Kent State went 28-7 this season, including 15-0 at home, and won the Mid-American Conference championship. Indiana beat the Golden Flashes in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

“Coach Senderoff has done a tremendous job with our men’s basketball program and it is exciting to be able to recognize and reward he and his staff,” athletic director Randale Richmond said. “Coach Sendy’s teams have excelled on the court, in the classroom and in the Kent community.”

Before joining Kent State, Senderoff was an assistant at Indiana, Towson, Yale and Fordham.

Purdue’s Zach Edey wins Wooden Award as top hoops player

Associated PressApr 5, 2023, 11:40 AM EDT
Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
1 Comment

LOS ANGELES — Purdue center Zach Edey won the John R. Wooden Award as the nation’s top men’s college basketball player.

Edey is the first Canadian-born winner and the second player from Purdue to be honored, joining Glenn Robinson in 1994.

The 7-foot-4 Edey is the first player since winner David Robinson of Navy in 1987 to have at least 750 points, 450 rebounds and 50 blocks in a single season.

Voting by a national panel took place from March 13-20 during early rounds of the NCAA Tournament. Purdue, a No. 1 seed, lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Caitlin Clark of Iowa won the women’s Wooden Award. She led the Hawkeyes to the national championship game where they lost to LSU.

Edey and Clark, who were each named AP’s national players of the year, will receive their awards Friday at the Los Angeles Athletic Club.

Wisconsin’s Tyler Wahl returning for fifth season

Associated PressApr 4, 2023, 5:51 PM EDT
Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports
0 Comments

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin’s Tyler Wahl says he plans to return to the Badgers next season for his fifth year of eligibility.

The 6-foot-9 forward announced his decision on social media. Wahl is capitalizing on the extra year of eligibility the NCAA granted players due to the pandemic.

“I have always wanted to leave the Wisconsin jersey better than I found it and our team has accomplished a lot over the last few years … but we’re not finished,” Wahl said in his announcement.

He added: “I can’t wait to create new memories with this group of guys and this program.”

Wahl averaged 11.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists this season after collecting 11.4 points and 5.9 rebounds per game in 2021-22. He has made 32 starts each of the last two seasons and also started the majority of Wisconsin’s games in 2020-21.

His decision comes after guard Jordan Davis announced via social media last week that he’s entering the transfer portal. Davis started 18 games for Wisconsin this season and averaged 5.1 points and 3.5 rebounds.

Wisconsin went 20-15 and reached the NIT semifinals this season.