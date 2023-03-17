Michigan women end UNLV’s 22-game win streak in first round

Mar 17, 2023
BATON ROUGE, La. – Emily Kiser had 18 points and 10 rebounds, Maddie Nolan added 18 points, and sixth-seeded Michigan beat 11th-seeded UNLV 71-59 on Friday in the first round of the women’s NCAA Tournament, snapping the Rebels’ 22-game winning streak.

Leigha Brown scored 17 points for Michigan (23-9), which had lost three of its previous four games. The Wolverines used their advantages in size and physicality to build and keep a double-digit lead for much of their opening game in the Greenville 2 region.

Guard Laila Phelia, wearing a brace on her left knee and playing in her just her third game since missing seven with a leg injury, exerted her influence on the game defensively, grabbing a career-high 11 rebounds to go with her eight points – less than half of her scoring average of 16.9.

The Wolverines will face either third-seeded LSU or 14th-seeded Hawaii in the second round.

UNLV (31-3) came up one short of the longest winning streak in program history. Its Mountain West Tournament title victory had tied a mark reached previously in the 1978-79 and 1989-90 seasons.

The Rebels came in unbeaten (27-0) when scoring 69 or more points – a total they could not reach against a Michigan team that outrebounded them 41-31.

Essence Booker scored 16 points for UNLV, while Justice Ethridge and Desi-Rae Young each scored 11.

Michigan took the lead for good when Phelia’s offensive rebound set up Brown’s second-chance layup to make it 9-7 in the first quarter.

The Wolverines led by as many as 13 points in the second quarter before Kenadee Winfrey and Ethridge each hit 3s during an 8-0 run that helped UNLV get as close as five points.

Michigan led 28-20 at halftime. The Wolverines took a 17-point lead when Kiser scored eight points on a free throw, two layups and a 3 during a 12-0 run that made it 48-31 late in the third period. UNLV only got as close as nine points after that.

BIG PICTURE

UNLV: Shot 28% (7 of 25) from 3-point range, well below its season-long average of 33.8% coming in. … Shot 38% (23 of 60) overall, also well below its 46.3% average for the season.

Michigan: Converted 12 offensive rebounds into 13 second-chance points. … Finished with a 20-14 advantage in points off turnovers.

Without Brink, Stanford reaches 2nd round of March Madness

Mar 17, 2023
STANFORD, Calif. — Haley Jones scored 17 points for a top-seeded Stanford team missing star Cameron Brink because of a stomach bug, and the Cardinal advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament by beating 16th-seeded Sacred Heart 92-49 on Friday night.

Freshman Talana Lepolo dished out seven assists in her NCAA debut as Stanford advances to the second round Sunday against the winner of Friday’s second game between No. 8 seed Ole Miss and ninth-seeded Gonzaga.

Stanford, earning a No. 1 seed for a third straight year, notched the program’s 100th NCAA Tournament victory – third most all-time behind Tennessee and UConn. The Cardinal (29-5) have reached the Sweet 16 in 14 consecutive tournaments and haven’t lost in the first two rounds since falling to Florida State at home in 2007.

Freshman Ny’Ceara Pryor scored 12 points to lead cold-shooting Sacred Heart (19-14), which overcame a 2-9 start to the season, won its first NCAA Tournament game and kept surprising all the way to March and extended its visit to the Bay Area.

Without Brink, Hall of Fame Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer leaned on her post depth. Seniors Francesca Belibi and Ashten Prechtel played more minutes and 6-foot-7 freshman Lauren Betts was counted on regularly in the paint. Belibi started in place of Brink and in Brink-like fashion swatted a 3-point try by Kelsey Wood in the closing minutes of the first half. Belibi wound up with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Well-rested Stanford played one week after squandering a 16-point lead in a semifinal loss to UCLA at the Pac-12 Tournament in Las Vegas following a conference regular-season crown.

The Cardinal grabbed the bracket’s final No. 1 seed – and VanDerveer knew many people weren’t sure Stanford deserved a top seed. Her team used that as fuel and motivation on the way to a 14th straight home win.

Stanford made its final seven field goals of the first quarter, with Jones corralling a defensive rebound then going coast to coast for a layup and getting fouled before scoring on a reverse layup the next time down.

The Cardinal shot 10 of 14 in the opening quarter for a 23-18 lead then went on a 10-0 run in the second to take control as the Pioneers missed five straight shots.

Scrappy Sacred Heart wanted nothing more than to leave a mark during this postseason journey, pulling off the program’s first NCAA win by beating Southern 57-47 in a First Four game here Wednesday night.

But it has now been 25 years since Stanford lost as a No. 1 seed to 16th-seeded Harvard right here on campus – and VanDerveer was determined not to have a repeat.

JUMP’S FEAT

Hannah Jump’s 3 to beat the halftime buzzer gave her 97 3-pointers this season, breaking the single-season mark previously held by Karlie Samuelson and Jeanette Pohlen.

Jump finished with 12 points on four 3s.

BRINK OUT

Stanford made the announcement about 50 minutes before tipoff that Brink, the Cardinal’s leading scorer, rebounder and shot blocker, was out because of a non-COVID illness.

The junior forward’s status is day-to-day.

“Not how I expected March Madness to start but cheering my girls on today. Just a stomach bug & I’ll be back asap,” Brink posted on her Instagram account.

The school’s career blocks leader, the 6-foot-4 Brink is averaging 14.9 points, 9.5 rebounds, 3.4 blocks and 1.9 assists. Her 111 blocks rank second in the nation.

BIG PICTURE

Sacred Heart: Emotional at the end Friday, coach Jessica Mannetti had hundreds of congratulatory text messages to go through after Wednesday’s win, and she planned to respond as her timing allowed. … The Pioneers talked about how that 1998 Harvard team pulled off the unthinkable beating Stanford on its home floor. In fact, Manetti mentioned how league opponent Stonehill is coached by former Harvard assistant Trisha Brown who was part of that upset. Stanford: Sophomore Kiki Iriafen added nine points and five rebounds while Indya Nivar scored 11 points. … Stanford has hosted 77 NCAA Tournament games, second-most behind Knoxville, Tennessee – and Maples has hosted more than any other venue. … Stanford has won 21 consecutive NCAA games on its home floor and is 41-4 all-time at Maples during March Madness.

Fairleigh Dickinson stuns No. 1 seed Purdue in March Madness

Mar 17, 2023
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Fairleigh Dickinson became the second No. 16 seed in history to win an NCAA Tournament game, stunning top-seeded Purdue 63-58 behind 19 points from Sean Moore and a relentless, hustling defense on Friday night.

The shortest team in the tourney, the Knights (21-15) showed no fear in swarming 7-foot-4 All-America center Zach Edey from the start. FDU’s players were quicker and more composed than the Big Ten champion Boilermakers (29-6).

Five years ago, UMBC showed the way for the little guys by overwhelming Virginia in the first 16-over-1 victory after numerous close calls over the years. Still, No. 16s had a 1-150 record before FDU’s shocker.

Fairleigh Dickinson didn’t even win the Northeast Conference Tournament, falling by one point in the title game to Merrimack, which couldn’t participate in the NCAA Tournament because of an NCAA rule that bars it from the postseason because it’s still completing its four-year transition from Division II.

FDU held Purdue scoreless for more than 5 1/2 minutes down the stretch and moved ahead by five on a 3-pointer by Moore with 1:03 left. The Knights held on from there, becoming the second straight double-digit seed to send the Boilermakers home. Purdue was a 3 seed when it lost to 15 seed Saint Peter’s in the Sweet 16 last year.

Mississippi State sends Creighton home from March Madness

Mar 17, 2023
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Jerkaila Jordan scored 20 and led No. 11 seed Mississippi State to an 81-66 win against No. 6 Creighton in the women’s NCAA Tournament on Friday night.

Jessika Carter, the 6-5 Bulldog center, took advantage of the Bluejays’ undersized front court, with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Anastasia Hayes chipped in 12 points and seven assists. Ahlana Smith and Asianae Johnson each added 10 points.

Lauren Jensen scored 22 points to lead Creighton (22-9), which made a run to the regional final last season. Emma Ronsiek scored 21 points, hitting 3 of 6 shots from beyond the arc.

The Bulldogs picked up their second NCAA Tournament victory in coach Sam Purcell’s inaugural season. Mississippi State defeated Illinois in a First Four matchup on Wednesday.

Mississippi State (23-10) will face No. 3 Notre Dame (26-5) in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday. The Fighting Irish are hosting first and second-round NCAA games this weekend.

TURNING POINT

Debreasha Powe hit back-to-back 3-pointers to give Mississippi State a 6-0 lead in the first minute, and the Bulldogs never trailed.

Creighton battled throughout the first half before Mississippi State grabbed a commanding 20-point lead midway through the third quarter. At that point, the game felt out of reach for the Bluejays. BIG PICTURE

Mississippi State: advances with a chance to get to the Sweet 16 for the first time since the Bulldogs were a No. 1 seed in the 2018-19 NCAA Tournament.

Creighton: falls in the first round the year after the team’s incredible run last year.

Reese leads LSU past Hawaii in March Madness opening round

Mar 17, 2023
BATON ROUGE, La. – Angel Reese had 34 points and 15 rebounds – her 29th double-double this season – and third seeded LSU defeated No. 14 seed Hawaii 73-50 on Friday night in the first round of the women’s NCAA Tournament.

Flau’Jae Johnson scored 10 for LSU (29-2), which raced to a double-digit lead in the first quarter and maintained a comfortable lead most of the way.

The Tigers advanced to a second-round match-up on Sunday with sixth seeded Michigan (23-9), a 71-59 winner over 11 seed UNLV earlier Friday.

Reese, an All-America forward, was a force in the paint, as usual, and also was effective defending on the perimeter. She was 13 of 20 shooting, hit 8 of 12 free throws and also had three blocks and three steals.

LSU outscored Hawaii 44-16 in the paint and outrebounded the Rainbow Wahine 40-33.

Kallin Spiller and Daejah Phillips each scored 13 for Hawaii (18-15) which was held 10 points below its average scoring total for the season. Lily Wahinekapu scored 11 for the Rainbow Wahine.

BIG PICTURE

Hawaii: Were held to 31% (16 of 52) shooting overall and made just seven of 32 attempts from 3-point range.

LSU: Reese grabbed six of her rebounds on the offensive end, helping LSU score 17 second-chance points. … The Tigers won comfortably despite missing 13 of 14 3-point shots. … LSU has now gone 55-8 since three-time national champion coach Kim Mulkey left Baylor to coach the Tigers before the 2021-22 season.

March Madness: Top-seed Virginia Tech routs Chattanooga

Mar 17, 2023
BLACKSBURG, Va. – Georgia Amoore scored 22 points, Elizabeth Kitley added 12, and top-seeded Virginia Tech rolled to a 58-33 victory over No. 16 seed Chattanooga on Friday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament’s Seattle Region.

Kitley added 14 rebounds while Amoore hit five 3-pointers for the Hokies (28-4), who won their 12th consecutive game.

Yazz Wazeerud-Din and Raven Thompson led Chattanooga (20-13) with 10 points each. The Moccasins were held to their lowest point total of the season.

Virginia Tech, which is making its third consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance, never trailed. The Hokies led by one late in the first quarter, but used a 17-0 run bridging the first and second quarters to pull away. Amoore scored eight points in that run.

Chattanooga, which was making its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2017, struggled against an aggressive Virginia Tech defense. The Moccasins made just six field goals in the first half and shot 28.6% (14 of 49) for the game.

Kayana Traylor had 12 points, and Taylor Soule finished with 10 for the Hokies, who shot 47.9% (23 of 48).

TIP-INS

Chattanooga: The Moccasins had a great season under first-year coach Shawn Poppie, winning 20 games and taking the Southern Conference tournament championship. Before taking over, he was an assistant for Kenny Brooks at Virginia Tech. The Mocs return most of their roster heading into next season and will be a contender to win the league title again.

Virginia Tech: Virginia Tech’s offense gets the accolades, but its defense has been its strength in its 12-game winning streak. The Hokies have held eight consecutive opponents to under 41% shooting from the floor and 11 of 12.

UP NEXT:

Virginia Tech: The Hokies will take on the Southern Cal-South Dakota State winner on Sunday.