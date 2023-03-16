Kansas’ Bill Self, recovering from heart procedure, to miss game

Associated PressMar 16, 2023, 1:00 PM EDT
AP Photo/Brad Tollefson
DES MOINES, Iowa — Kansas coach Bill Self will miss the defending national champion Jayhawks’ NCAA Tournament first-round game against Howard, the school announced two hours before tipoff.

Assistant coach Norm Roberts will serve as acting head coach while Self continues to recover from a heart procedure performed last week.

Self traveled to Des Moines with the Jayhawks and led the team’s practice. He did not attend the team’s media availability. Roberts said Self had returned to the hotel to rest.

Self’s status for a possible second-round game was unknown.

Self went to the emergency room the night of March 8, shortly after watching the Jayhawks hold a final shootaround ahead of their Big 12 Tournament quarterfinal. He was complaining of chest tightness and concerns with his balance.

Dr. Mark Wiley, the chief of cardiovascular medicine at the University of Kansas Health System, said the 60-year-old Self underwent a standard heart catheterization and had two stents placed to help treat the blocked arteries.

Roberts coached the Jayhawks in the Big 12 Tournament. He also served as acting coach earlier in the season, while Self was serving a school-imposed four-game suspension.

Boston, Clark headline women’s AP All-America team

Associated PressMar 15, 2023, 9:09 PM EDT
Jeff Blake/USA TODAY Sports
Aliyah Boston is now a member of the elite three-timers club.

The South Carolina star was honored for the third straight year as an All-American by The Associated Press on Wednesday. She’s just the 10th player to earn that honor three times.

Boston was joined on the first team by Iowa’s Caitlin Clark, Villanova’s Maddy Siegrist, LSU’s Angel Reese and Indiana’s Mackenzie Holmes. Boston and Clark were unanimous choices by the 28-member national media panel that votes in the AP Top 25 each week.

It’s the second consecutive season that a player joined the club. Kentucky’s Rhyne Howard did it last season.

South Carolina’s A’ja Wilson, Baylor’s Brittney Griner, Tennessee’s Chamique Holdsclaw, Duke’s Alana Beard, Oklahoma’s Courtney Paris, Oregon’s Sabrina Ionescu and UConn’s Breanna Stewart and Maya Moore are the only other players to earn first-team honors at least three times. Paris and Moore did it four times.

Boston earned second-team All-America honors her freshman year.

“Aliyah has been the best college player in, to me, as many years as she’s been honored as an All-American, but definitely the past two seasons,” South Carolina coach Dawn Staley said. “I hope that we can really give her her flowers while she’s still a collegiate athlete because I don’t think there will be another Aliyah Boston to ever grace college women’s basketball.”

Boston helped South Carolina go undefeated in the regular season and enter the NCAA Tournament as the top overall seed. She averaged 13.3 points, 9.7 rebounds and 2.0 blocks a game. She is a big reason the Gamecocks went wire-to-wire as No. 1 in the AP poll for the second straight season.

Clark could join the three-timers club next season. The junior once again put up eye-popping numbers averaging 27.0 points, second-best in the nation. She also had 8.3 assists and 7.5 rebounds per game to help Iowa win the Big Ten Tournament title for a second consecutive year.

“It’s one thing to be a first-team All-American, but another to receive it in back-to-back seasons,” Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said. “Our program, university, and state is so proud of all the things she has accomplished thus far. There’s nobody more deserving than a generational player like Clark.”

Clark trailed only Siegrist in scoring. The Villanova star averaged 28.9 points this season and set the career Big East scoring record. She has 984 points this season and is looking to become the fifth player ever to score over 1,000 in a season. She has scored 20-plus points in 34 consecutive games which is one short of Kelsey Plum’s record set in 2016-17.

“Maddy is an All-American in every sense of the word and she is truly deserving of this honor,” said Villanova coach Denise Dillon. “On the court, the numbers she has put up this year are staggering. To lead the country in scoring and score 1,000 points in one season is amazing. We are so proud of Maddy becoming the first Associated Press All-American in program history.”

Reese had a stellar season for the Tigers, averaging 23.4 points and 15.5 rebounds while shooting 54% from the field. The sophomore forward broke Sylvia Fowles’ school record of 20 consecutive double-doubles.

“Angel Reese joined our program and has had a tremendous impact on our team,” LSU coach Kim Mulkey said. “She has a special skillset that sets her apart as one of the best players in the nation. She is definitely one of the top players in the country. We are excited to see what her future holds and the impact she will have on our team at LSU.”

Holmes helped Indiana to one of the best seasons in school history. The Hoosiers, who finished second in the AP poll, won the Big Ten regular season title. Holmes averaged 22.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and shot 68.8% from the field.

“It’s an incredible accomplishment for a gal from Maine,” Indiana coach Teri Moren said. “No one is more excited and happier for her than our staff and her teammates. It’s well deserved. She’s worked on her game since the day she arrived in Bloomington.”

Boston, Clark, Stanford’s Haley Jones, Iowa State’s Ashley Joens, Virginia Tech’s Elizabeth Kitley and DePaul’s Aneesah Morrow made up the preseason All-America team.

SECOND TEAM

The AP second team was headlined by Kitley, who was the ACC player of the year for the second straight season. She was joined by Cameron Brink of Stanford, Diamond Miller of Maryland, Olivia Miles of Notre Dame and Alissa Pili of Utah.

THIRD TEAM

The AP third team was Joens, UConn’s Aaliyah Edwards, Morrow, Jones and South Carolina’s Zia Cooke.

HONORABLE MENTION

Indiana’s Grace Berger and Florida State freshman Ta’Niya Latson and Louisville’s Hailey Van Lith were the leading vote-getters among players who didn’t make the three All-America teams. Players earned honorable-mention status if they appeared on one of the ballots.

Alabama’s Brandon Miller has security guard due to threats

Associated PressMar 15, 2023, 4:38 PM EDT
Getty Images
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Alabama star Brandon Miller was accompanied by an armed security guard to the NCAA Tournament on Wednesday because of threats directed his way, Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats said.

“If you guys saw some of what I’ve seen sent his way, I think you would understand why that’s the case,” Oats said of the extra protection that the school lined up for Miller. “I don’t want to get into all that. The entire situation, as you know, is just a heartbreaking situation on all accounts.”

Miller name surfaced last month in court testimony involving the capital murder case of former Alabama player Darius Miles and another man, who are charged in the fatal shooting of 23-year-old Jamea Harris on Jan. 15.

A police officer testified that Miles texted Miller asking him to bring Miles’ gun in the early morning hours of the shooting. Fellow freshman starter Jaden Bradley was also at the scene. Neither Miller nor Bradley has been accused of any crime, and the university has described Miller as a cooperating witness, not a suspect.

The Crimson Tide (29-5) is a No. 1 seed in the tournament for the first time in school history. They play their opening game in the South Regional on Thursday, facing No. 16 seed Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in Birmingham – less than an hour’s drive from the Alabama campus in Tuscaloosa.

The guard, who wore a gun, badge and Alabama polo shirt, accompanied Miller to the interview area and later watched him take part in a light practice.

The freshman, who was the Southeastern Conference player and newcomer of the year, declined to go into specifics about the extra security, implying it was nothing unusual.

“I always travel with security to all the games,” Miller said. “That’s all I’m gonna say on that.”

But Oats conceded it was hardly business as usual.

“Some of the messages from people that can sit behind fake email addresses, but who knows whether they’re real or not,” Oats said. “But if you’d seen what I’ve seen, you would understand what’s going on right now.”

Oats added that he looks at all his players like his own children: “I put myself in his parents’ shoes, and our administration has seen the stuff that’ve I’ve seen. It’s appropriate. But it’s nothing a college kid should have to go through.”

After his name came light in the case, Miller received a harsh reception during a victory at South Carolina, where the crowd chanted “lock him up” and “guilty.”

Miller has repeatedly declined to discuss details of the case, saying last week only that he’s relied on the camaraderie of his teammates to cope with issues off the court.

“I just lean on my teammates,” he said. “They’re like family for me away from home.”

Green Bay hires Wyoming assistant Sundance Wicks as head coach

Associated PressMar 15, 2023, 11:18 AM EDT
Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay has hired Wyoming assistant Sundance Wicks to take over its program.

Athletic director Josh Moon announced the hiring. Green Bay had been seeking a permanent replacement for Will Ryan, who was fired Jan. 24 after going 15-61 in 2½ seasons.

Wicks has been an assistant coach at Wyoming the last three seasons after posting a 30-32 record as the head coach at Division II program Missouri Western State from 2018-20.

Missouri Western State’s 2019-20 team went 18-14, producing the program’s first winning season since 2009-10.

Wicks also has been an assistant coach at Colorado (2006-07), Northern Illinois (2007-11), San Francisco (2015-16) and Northern State (2016-18). He was the skill instructor and director of the Arizona Power Basketball Academy from 2011-15.

Wicks will try to rejuvenate a Horizon League program that has gone 16-71 over the last three seasons. Green Bay hasn’t reached the NCAA Tournament since 2016, which marked the last of three straight seasons in which the Phoenix won at least 23 games.

Green Bay went 3-29 this season. Freddie Owens posted a 1-10 record as interim head coach after the exit of Ryan, the son of former Wisconsin coach Bo Ryan.

“There is a history of winning and a tradition of excellence that is dormant right now, not dead, and we will RISE that tradition from its ashes,” Wicks said in a university statement.

Pitt edges Mississippi State in back-and-forth First Four game

Associated PressMar 15, 2023, 10:51 AM EDT
Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
DAYTON, Ohio – Jamarius Burton made a go-ahead jumper with 10 seconds left and Pitt edged Mississippi State 60-59 in a back-and-forth First Four game Tuesday night that featured 21 lead changes – the most in the NCAA Tournament in five years.

Mississippi State had a great chance to win at the end, but Shakeel Moore missed a wide-open 3-pointer from the corner with two seconds remaining off an inbounds play. D.J. Jeffries’ tip-in attempt was off target just before the buzzer.

Nelly Cummings led Pitt with 15 points. Greg Elliott scored 13 and Blake Hinson added 12 as the Panthers (23-11) won an NCAA Tournament game for the first time since 2014.

They slotted into the Midwest Region bracket as the 11th seed and advanced to face No. 6 seed Iowa State on Friday in Greensboro, North Carolina.

“We showed toughness, resiliency,” Pitt coach Jeff Capel said. “We were who we’ve been all year, and it wasn’t pretty – but it was beautiful.”

A layup by Tolu Smith gave Mississippi State a 59-58 advantage with 32 seconds left, but Pitt – after a three-minute scoring drought – grabbed the lead back on Burton’s short jumper.

Guillermo Diaz Graham blocked Smith’s driving layup attempt out of bounds with 2.7 seconds left, setting up the final sequence.

“I did a block – I don’t even know how – with my left hand,” the exhausted 6-foot-11 freshman said. “I usually don’t use my left hand. And I blocked it, and I knew it was a big play, so I just let the energy go out.”

Dashawn Davis had 15 points for the Bulldogs (21-13), and Moore scored 13.

Burton, who spent nearly seven minutes on the bench after picking up his fourth foul, said he knew his last shot was going in.

“When I had the ball in my hands the last 30 seconds or so, I just told myself I was built for it,” said Burton, who finished with six points. “And I just got to a spot and let it go, and I had complete confidence in myself. That was pretty much everything that went down.”

FROM DEEP

The 3-pointers were being launched right away as the teams combined for 13 in the first half.

Mississippi State, not a good outside shooting team, hit four in the first five minutes but cooled off after that. The Panthers went 8 for 13 from beyond the arc in the opening period.

The teams hit just one each from long range in the second half.

“Every team is going to make adjustments at halftime, so I think we had to make the same type of adjustments and realize what type of game we were in and take what the defense was giving us,” Cummings said.

A GOOD LOOK

Mississippi State coach Chris Jans said he couldn’t quarrel with the choices his players made in the last few seconds.

“It was a heck of a look,” Jans said of Moore’s missed 3. “Fortunately we got it off quick enough where we had at least one tap at it. I don’t think the second one was probably in time, but at that point it’s all you can ask for, a chance – the ball is in the air – to win an NCAA Tournament game and still have enough time to get a putback.”

BIG PICTURE

Mississippi State: Came out firing from long range, but in the second half returned to the inside game that got the Bulldogs this far. They scored 30 points in the paint.

“When you outright rebound someone 49-28, you usually expect to win,” Jans said. “But you’ve got to give Pitt a lot of credit, they obviously played well enough to win. We struggled in the first half to guard them. We just couldn’t contain the 3, and it was still a one-point game.”

Pitt: Were better from outside and finally managed to open a lead against Mississippi State’s solid perimeter defense.

“The attention to detail we had to have to maintain that throughout the game was something that we talked about as soon as we found out who we were playing,” Cummings said.