Cal fires coach Mark Fox after school’s worst-ever season

Associated PressMar 10, 2023, 12:42 AM EST
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
BERKELEY, Calif. – California men’s basketball coach Mark Fox was fired Thursday following the worst season in school history.

The Golden Bears finished 3-29 in Fox’s fourth season as coach following a 69-52 loss Wednesday in the first round of the Pac-12 tournament against Washington State. Cal set a school record for most losses and worst winning percentage in a season.

Cal went 38-87 in Fox’s tenure, ending his final season on a 16-game losing streak. Fox’s .304 winning percentage ranking second worst in school history to predecessor Wyking Jones’ 16-47 mark (.254) in the two seasons before Fox arrived.

“I want to thank Mark for his unwavering commitment to our men’s basketball program,” Cal Director of Athletics Jim Knowlton said in a news release. “He led the team through some challenging times, and always did so with the class and professionalism we have come to expect from him. … I wish him the best of luck in the future.

“This was a difficult decision and one that I do not take lightly. After deliberately and holistically evaluating all aspects of our program, I felt a change was needed at this time,” Knowlton said.

The Bears said they will immediately begin a search for a coach. That person will be tasked with reviving a program that hasn’t been to the NCAA Tournament since 2016 and hasn’t won a game in the tournament since 2013 under Mike Montgomery.

Fox couldn’t even get close, posting a losing record in all four seasons.

Adding to the issues for Fox was the complete lack of interest in the program. Cal’s home attendance averaged just 2,155 this season for the lowest mark among any team in the Power 5 or Big East. That’s down from an average of 9,307 per game in Cuonzo Martin’s last season in 2016-17 and from 5,627 the year before Fox arrived.

The Bears were coming off back-to-back eight-win seasons when Fox was hired in 2019 to replace Jones. Cal showed some progress in Fox’s first season by going 14-18 but quickly regressed as the program struggled following the impact of the pandemic.

The Bears went 9-20 in 2020-21, 12-20 the following season and bottomed out this season when they were tied with Green Bay for the worst winning percentage in all Division I and set a record for most losses in a season in conference history.

Cal had the worst winning percentage among any school in the six major conferences during Fox’s tenure. The Bears also were the lowest-scoring team (62.4 points per game) in all Division I under Fox and had the worst scoring margin of any major conference team under Fox.

Fox had gone to the tournament five times in his two previous head coaching stops, taking Nevada there in 2005-07 and then Georgia in 2011 and 2015. Fox had a winning record in 11 of 14 seasons before arriving at Cal, with a 286-176 overall mark.

Kansas’ Self to miss Big 12 tourney after medical procedure

Associated PressMar 10, 2023, 12:51 AM EST
Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas coach Bill Self will miss the Big 12 Tournament after going to the emergency room Wednesday night for what doctors called “a standard procedure,” and it’s uncertain whether he will be back for the NCAA Tournament.

Dr. Steve Stites, the chief medical officer at the University of Kansas Health System, said Self did not have a heart attack, which some outlets had reported, but that he remained a patient Thursday. Stites also did not describe the nature or extent of the procedure, though Self is expected to make a full recovery.

“We didn’t really let the guys know until this morning because nothing was concrete what was going on,” said Kansas assistant Norm Roberts, who led the No. 3 Jayhawks to a 78-61 win over West Virginia in the quarterfinal round.

“Coach is doing good,” Roberts added. “I talked to him on the phone (after the game). He’s doing well. He already wants to watch film and all of that. He’s doing well. He’s doing better.”

Kansas officials announced that Self was ill about five hours before tipoff Thursday and that Roberts would be the acting coach. It’s a role he filled earlier in the season when Self served a school-imposed four-game suspension.

The Jayhawks are the defending Big 12 Tournament champions and are trying to secure a No. 1 seed for the NCAA Tournament, where they will attempt to defend the national championship they won last April.

“Just come together through it all. Coach Self obviously would want that,” Kansas guard Gradey Dick said. “A lot of what he preaches with us is next man up, and in this case it was coach. And it’s kind of a little similar to the start of the season. Obviously a little more serious now with Coach Self but we’re hearing it’s all good.”

The 60-year-old Hall of Fame coach led Kansas to the regular-season championship in the toughest conference in the nation this season, despite losing several key players from the team that beat North Carolina for the national title last April.

He was present Wednesday for a shootaround at T-Mobile Center and appeared healthy. He met with reporters for about 20 minutes outside the locker room and said his team was ready for another March run.

“We’ve talked about we’re going to Kansas City to try to put ourselves in position to win this thing, but knowing we better take one game at a time,” Self said Wednesday. “I’ve put the emphasis on, ‘Let’s go play our best.’ What the (Big 12) tournament does, it can validate what your regular season’s been. And this is an opportunity to validate it.”

Self is 581-130 during his two decades with Kansas, and is 788-235 in his 30 seasons as a head coach, including stops at Oral Roberts, Tulsa and Illinois. He’s led the Jayhawks to a pair of national championships, beating Memphis for the title in 2008, and the regular-season Big 12 title was his 17th in 20 seasons in Lawrence.

With the retirement of Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim on Wednesday, Self climbed up the list of the winningest active coaches in men’s college basketball behind Bob Huggins, John Calipari and Rick Pitino.

“Coach Self has always treated me very well. Really respect him and respect their program,” said Iowa State coach TJ Otzelberger, whose team will face the Jayhawks in Friday night’s Big 12 Tournament semifinals. “Certainly want to wish him the best. I texted him earlier today and let him know we’re keeping him in our thoughts.”

Hawkins, No. 11 UConn hold off Providence 73-66 in Big East

Associated PressMar 10, 2023, 12:49 AM EST
Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
NEW YORK – Playing in front of a packed house, heavy on Huskies fans, fourth-seeded UConn looked like the favorite to win the Big East Tournament – at least for a while.

Jordan Hawkins scored 19 points and No. 11 UConn held off a furious, second-half rally to beat Providence 73-66 on Thursday in the Big East quarterfinals.

The Huskies (25-7) advanced to face top-seeded Marquette in Friday night’s semifinals at Madison Square Garden.

UConn led by as many as 26 with 12:30 left against the Friars.

“For like 28, 30 minutes, we were the best version of ourselves,” coach Dan Hurley said.

The Friars (21-11) turned up the pressure and had the lead down to five several times in the final few minutes.

“I’m really proud of how we responded,” Providence coach Ed Cooley said. “A lot of teams that would have been a 35-, 40-point loss.”

Alex Karaban made a 3 from the wing for UConn with a minute left to push the lead to 71-63. Noah Locke (14 points) responded with a 3 for Providence to cut the deficit back to five, but the Friars didn’t score again as UConn pushed its winning streak to six games.

“Tell me a team in America playing better than the team we just played?” Cooley said.

The Huskies will be making their third straight Big East Tournament semifinal appearance since rejoining the conference in 2020-21. They have won this tournament seven times, second only to Georgetown’s eight, but they have not played in the championship game since 2011.

Bryce Hopkins scored 16 points to lead fifth-seeded Providence, which has lost three straight and four of five.

The first Big East Tournament meeting since 1998 between two of the conference’s original members was indicative of their recent trajectories for the 33 minutes.

The Huskies got contributions from up and down the lineup and found good looks all over the floor.

Andre Jackson Jr. had an active all-around game with nine points, 11 rebounds and six assists and Tristen Newton scored 16 points with four 3s.

Providence was a step behind on defense and settling for 3s that weren’t going in (6 for 23).

Jackson’s transition dunk sparked an 8-1 closing run in the first half for UConn and 3s by Karaban and Newton started the second half as the Huskies lead reached 21 before many even had time to settle back into their seats.

Jackson turned a Providence giveaway into another fast-break dunk that made it 47-23 with 16:23 left. Cooley called a timeout to try to slow down the Huskies and regroup his team.

Providence managed to whittle the lead to five with 3:33 left, its press rattling the Huskies. UConn turned it over 18 times.

“They feasted off our mistakes,” Hawkins said.

Locke’s corner 3 for the Friars was followed by a steal in the backcourt and layup by Corey Floyd that made it 63-58 and forced Hurley into a timeout as Providence fans came to life.

Cooley came out of the timeout waving his arms to urge on the crowd and try to get his team all the way back.

But it was UConn that responded. Hawkins made a long 3 that reawakened the UConn fans.

“You just got to stay composed in that situation, stay with your team, stay in that tight huddle and just believe,” Hawkins said.

BIG PICTURE

Providence: The Friars head to the postseason hopeful that the late-season skid won’t cost them an NCAA Tournament bid.

“We’ll sit back on Selection Sunday and see where the Friars are going,” Cooley said. “Don’t be surprised if you see us in the Final Four.”

Defense has been a problem. Four of Providence’s last five opponents – including UConn twice – have shot better than 50% from the field.

UConn: The Huskies have won nine of 10 and, despite their seed, look like they could be the favorites to win this tournament.

SENDING A MESSAGE

Newton usually starts, but he came off the bench Thursday.

Hurley didn’t get into specifics, saying only he wanted to send a “small message” to Newton and fellow senior guard Nahiem Alleyne, who is usually the first guard off the bench but was last man in the rotation against Providence.

“Whether you’re playing for the Big East Tournament or a regular-season game, you’ve got to have principles and try to teach some larger lessons,” Hurley said.

Newton had seven assists and made two free throws in the final minute to seal it for the Huskies.

UP NEXT

Providence: A second straight NCAA Tournament appearance – probably.

UConn: The Huskies split with Marquette during the regular season, with each team winning at home.

Filipowski scores 22, hot-shooting No. 21 Duke blasts Pitt

Associated PressMar 10, 2023, 12:47 AM EST
Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
GREENSBORO, N.C, – Duke’s recent formula for success has focused around playing solid defense and rebounding.

If the Blue Devils can score the way they did on Thursday, they could be headed for another deep run in the NCAA Tournament.

Kyle Filipowski overcame an early ankle injury to score 22 points, Tyrese Proctor added 11 points and 10 assists, and No. 21 Duke cruised to a 96-69 win over Pittsburgh in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament quarterfinals. Duke posted season highs in points scored and shooting percentage (62%), and made 13 3-pointers behind an ACC Tournament-record 27 assists.

Dereck Lively II had 13 points and Mark Mitchell added 12 for the fourth-seeded Blue Devils, who bolted to a 48-32 halftime lead en route to their seventh straight win. It’s the longest active streak of any ACC team.

Filipowski said the win sends a message.

“We’re coming,” Filipowski said. “We’re coming for whoever’s in our way. People don’t respect us still. We have that chip on our shoulder. No matter who we’re facing, we still have something to prove to them.”

Pitt coach Jeff Capel said Duke has the potential to turn some heads in March.

“I do think they can make a run,” Capel said. “They have size, they have athleticism. They have really gotten better defensively and if they shoot the ball the way they did today, especially from three, that makes them even more difficult to guard.”

Nike Sibande had 17 points and Guillermo Diaz Graham had 14 for Pitt (22-11).

The Blue Devils (24-8) scored on their first four possessions, bolting to a 12-0 lead with Filipowski knocking down 3s from the right corner and left wing.

“The start we got off to was incredibly important to us,” Duke coach Jon Scheyer said.

Filipowski drew gasps from Duke fans in the crowd when he appeared to twist his left ankle after banging into Pitt’s Blake Hinson less than three minutes in. He had to be helped to the bench, but returned about six minutes later after getting taped and scored 14 points before the break.

Filipowski only played 15 minutes, leaving with 11 1/2 minutes remaining with Duke safely ahead by 32 points.

He said he was OK after the game as he spoke to reporters with his leg elevated on a chair and wrapped in ice.

“We will get him seen when we get to the hotel, but he looked pretty good to me when he got back out there,” Scheyer said.

Duke shot just 6 of 32 from 3-point range over its past two games, but matched that output in the first half with Filipowski making half of those. Overall, the Blue Devils were 13 of 18 from long range.

Even Lively joined in the fun, when the 7-foot-1 center known for his shot-blocking drained a 3 from the left corner to stretch the lead to 29 less than four minutes into the second half.

BIG PICTURE

Pitt: The Panthers entered the ACC tournament in pretty good shape to make the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2016 – and the first time under Capel. The Panthers will have to put this one behind them quickly and regroup after a disappointing showing. “We have to flip the switch and we still have more basketball to play and we still have our chance to write our story,” Pitt guard Jamarius Burton said.

Duke: This was a dominant effort from everyone on the Blue Devils roster, and should raise some eyebrows from around the country as they begin to march toward the NCAA Tournament. With a strong showing in the ACC Tournament, it’s possible Duke may get an opportunity to play close to home at the Greensboro Coliseum.

UP NEXT

Pitt: Await their NCAA Tournament fate.

Duke: Moves on to face top-seeded and 14th-ranked Miami in Friday’s semifinals. The two teams split the season series with Duke winning 68-66 on Jan. 21 at Cameron Indoor Stadium and losing 81-59 at Miami on Feb. 6.

No. 22 TCU routs No. 12 K-State 80-67 in Big 12 tourney

Associated PressMar 10, 2023, 12:45 AM EST
Amy Kontras-USA TODAY Sports
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Everything seemed to be going against TCU entering the Big 12 Tournament. The Horned Frogs were coming off a lopsided loss to Oklahoma, they’d drawn a quarterfinal matchup against Kansas State for what felt like a road game, and some off-the-court issues threatened to become a distraction.

Mike Miles and Chuck O’Bannon made sure none of that mattered.

The duo hit four 3-pointers apiece and each had 22 points, silencing the heavily pro-Wildcats crowd and leading the No. 22 Horned Frogs to an 80-67 victory on Thursday night to reach the tournament semifinals.

TCU will face seventh-ranked Texas, which routed Oklahoma State in its quarterfinal, on Friday night.

“We all came together, knew what we needed to do,” Miles said. “When you make shots, everything is better. Chuck started to make shots. I started to make shots. And it gave us energy on the defensive end.”

TCU played without center Eddie Lampkin Jr., who posted screenshots on social media a day earlier of text messages that appeared to accuse coach Jamie Dixon of player mistreatment and “racial comments.” Dixon and the school have declined to comment on the posts other than to say Lampkin had stepped away from the team.

JaKobe Coles added eight points and Emanuel Miller seven for the sixth-seeded Horned Frogs (21-11), who had been beaten by the Wildcats in four of the past five tournaments but will now play for a spot in the title game.

“We didn’t really take any bad shots all game long. I would struggle to find one or two,” Dixon said. “We did a lot of shooting yesterday, we did a lot of shooting these last two days. The guys worked so hard, they focused, they were ready. My coaches came in after warmups and said, ‘They’re ready. They’re ready to play a good team.’”

Keyontae Johnson had 14 points and seven boards to lead the No. 3 seed Wildcats (23-9), though he fouled out with more than six minutes left in the game. Desi Sills also had 14 points and Markquis Nowell finished with 11.

“This is on me,” Kansas State coach Jerome Tang said. “I didn’t do a very good job of preparing these guys for how physical and with what force people play with in the Big 12 Tournament. And that will not happen again.”

The Wildcats got off to the the hot start, buoyed by a partisan crowd that had traveled down Interstate 70 to make its voice heard inside T-Mobile Center. But the Wildcats began to struggle with turnovers – 11 in the first half alone – and that allowed the Horned Frogs time enough to find their footing.

It was Miles who not only calmed them down but gave them a big offensive boost. The all-conference guard hit two early 3s and had 12 first-half points, helping TCU take a 37-32 lead into the locker room.

Johnson, the Wildcats’ leading scorer, took an inadvertent elbow to his right eye and went to the locker room in the closing seconds of the first half. The Florida transfer appeared to have sutures on his brow when he returned with the rest of the team for the start of the second, though they didn’t seem to bother him.

Good thing, too. Johnson’s 3-pointers were all that kept Kansas State in the game for a while.

Miles and O’Bannon simply wouldn’t miss, though. During one scorching stretch of five trips down the floor, Miles bookended a 3-pointer by O’Bannon with two 3s of his own, and after a miss by Micah Peavy, O’Bannon hit another 3 to give the Horned Frogs a 66-51 lead with just under 10 minutes left in the game.

The Horned Frogs were never threatened the rest of the way.

“Every guy gave us good minutes and that’s hard to do against a really good team,” Dixon said, “so I’m proud of them and how they played. We did what we wanted to do. We played really unselfish and good basketball.”

THE TAKEAWAY

TCU had huge advantages in turnovers and second-chance points, and along with 11-of-25 shooting from the arc, the Wildcats simply couldn’t keep up. It was reminiscent of the Horned Frogs’ 82-68 win over Kansas State in January.

Kansas State can rarely overcome an off night from Nowell, its do-it-all guard. But he was just 1 of 9 on 3-pointers, missing several wild shots from well beyond the arc, and had an uncharacteristic five turnovers.

UP NEXT

The Horned Frogs play the second-seeded Longhorns on Friday night for a spot in the title game.

The Wildcats head home to await their NCAA Tournament seed on Sunday.

Iowa State knocks out No. 10 Baylor 78-72 in Big 12 quarters

Associated PressMar 10, 2023, 12:43 AM EST
Amy Kontras-USA TODAY Sports
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Iowa State coach T.J. Otzelberger’s main talking points heading into a quarterfinal against No. 10 Baylor in the Big 12 Tournament centered on the basics: rebounding and points in the paint.

The Cyclones must have taken the message to heart.

Sure, Gabe Kalscheur knocked down six 3-pointers and scoring 24 points. But everyone else wearing red had a hand in the huge advantage on the boards, including a 21-5 edge on the offensive glass, and that allowed the fifth-seeded Cyclones to beat the fourth-seeded Bears 78-72 on Thursday and advance to the semifinal round.

“The things we really focused on,” Otzelberger said with a hoarse voice, “our guys did a great job.”

Jaren Holmes added 17 points, Tamin Lipsey had 12 and Tre King 10 for the Cyclones (19-12), who followed up a win over the Bears on Saturday by beating them for the fifth time in six conference tournament games.

Iowa State will play third-ranked Kansas on Friday night for a spot in the title game. The Jayhawks, playing without ailing coach Bill Self, beat West Virginia 78-61 in their quarterfinal matchup.

As for Bears, well, the game plan for Iowa State to beat them was simple.

“Our coaches did a great job of telling us to take away their 3s,” Kalscheur said. “Jalen Bridges was knocking down 3s – a lot of them were open – but we kind of limited their other guards from going off.”

Bridges, who was held to five points on 1-for-9 shooting against Iowa State last weekend, went 10 of 11 from the field, topped his career high with a 3 early in the second half and finished with 28 points for Baylor (22-10).

It wasn’t enough against the Cyclones, who are trying to repeat their 2019 title as the No. 5 seed.

They outhustled the Bears to just about every loose ball. They crashed the offensive glass, often getting three or four shots in each trip down floor. And they had Kalscheur and Co. lighting it up from beyond the arc.

“It’s about rebounding. It’s about toughness. It’s about want-to,” Bridges said, “and right now, we don’t have that.”

The first of the four quarterfinal games, each featuring a pair of teams that could be in the NCAA Tournament next week, was mostly played before vast sections of empty seats at T-Mobile Center. Many of them finally filled in the closing minutes with Kansas fans that were eagerly waiting their game against the Mountaineers.

Those late arrivals missed a typical, physical Big 12 showdown: The Bears’ Adam Flagler was trapped near midcourt and hit the deck early, sending him limping off the floor, and fellow guard Dale Bonner was similarly trapped and raked across his face in the final seconds, leaving him writhing around in pain.

Flagler returned to hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer that gave Baylor a 41-38 lead at the break.

Bridges was the one giving Iowa State the most fits, though. He drilled a couple of his 3-pointers early in the second half, and was 9 of 9 from the field and 6 of 6 from the arc before missing his first shot with 11:45 to go. But when he finally missed, the Cyclones were there to capitalize on his missed jumper.

Holmes dropped a 3 of his own from the top of the key at the other end, giving the Cyclones a 54-53 lead and forcing Bears coach Scott Drew to call a timeout, and Iowa State kept drawing away down the stretch.

“We tried to get Jalen going on that matchup, and that worked. Twelve assists and 11 turnovers, that worked,” Drew said. “It came down to rebounding. Period. That’s it. Simple thing. Football, it’s turnovers. Basketball, you got to rebound. Normally we always win second-chance points. Even if we break even, we win the game. It’s that simple.”

THE TAKEAWAY

Iowa State: Finished with a 44-17 advantage on the glass, and that translated to a 36-14 edge on points in the paint. That gave the Cyclones, who are known for their 3-point shooting, a balanced attack that Baylor couldn’t match.

Baylor: Didn’t get enough offensive efficiency to help Bridges out. Star freshman Keyonte George scored 11 points on 3-of-10 shooting before fouling out, Flagler had 14 points on 3-of-11 shooting and LJ Cryer was 3 for 10 for 10 points.

UP NEXT

Iowa State: Plays the No. 1 seed Jayhawks in Friday night’s semifinal round.

Baylor: Awaits its NCAA Tournament seed on Sunday.