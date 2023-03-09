Patrick Ewing fired by Georgetown; went 13-50 last 2 seasons

Associated PressMar 9, 2023, 8:22 PM EST
Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
1 Comment

WASHINGTON – Before coaching his first game at Georgetown – indeed, his first game as a head coach at any level of basketball – Patrick Ewing acknowledged that his tenure would be judged on one basis: his record.

“People could call me ‘the greatest Hoya ever,’ but as you know, if I don’t win, there will be another coach here, sooner or later,” Ewing said in 2017. “Every coach knows, as soon as … you dot the I’s and cross the T’s, the writing’s on the wall. At some point in your career, you’re going to be let go. That’s just life in coaching.”

Ewing’s time as coach of the Hoyas came to an end on Thursday, when he was fired after going 75-109 over six seasons at the school he led to an NCAA championship as a player in the early 1980s.

In a statement included with the news release about the change, school president Jack DeGioia called Ewing “the heart of Georgetown basketball” and described him as “tireless in his dedication to his team and the young men he coached.”

Ewing, meanwhile, thanked DeGioia “for giving me the opportunity to achieve my ambition to be a head basketball coach” and added: “I wish the program nothing but success. I will always be a Hoya.”

His last game was an 80-48 loss to Villanova on Wednesday night in the first round of the Big East Tournament at Madison Square Garden, the arena where Ewing was a star for the NBA’s New York Knicks for so many years.

Georgetown went 7-25 this season, including 2-18 in regular-season conference play, a schedule capped by a 40-point loss to Creighton. Ewing presided over a 29-game Big East losing streak that began in March 2021 and ended this January, the most consecutive defeats in league history.

The past two seasons were particularly poor: The Hoyas won a combined 13 games while losing 50, a winning percentage of .206.

Ewing’s tenure included only one winning season, zero victories in March Madness and just one appearance in the NCAA Tournament. It’s a far cry from the sort of success Georgetown enjoyed when the 7-foot Ewing patrolled the paint as an intimidating, shot-blocking force at center decades ago.

During his four years in uniform under coach John Thompson Jr., Georgetown went 121-23, won the 1984 NCAA title and appeared in the championship game two other times. Ewing went on to become the No. 1 overall pick following the NBA’s first draft lottery and starred as a pro, mainly for the Knicks.

“As successful as I was as a player,” Ewing said when he was hired to succeed Thompson’s son, John III, as the coach of the Hoyas after 15 years as an assistant in the NBA, “that’s how successful I want to be as a coach.”

Did not work out that way. Not even close.

He began, promisingly enough, by going 8-0. What followed was a harbinger of what was to come: Georgetown faded to 15-15 that season, a first-round loss in the Big East tournament and no postseason invitation.

During Ewing’s time in charge, a wave of transfers carried talent away from Georgetown, while strong defense – a hallmark of his teams when he was on the court – was rare.

The unquestioned highlight of his return to the Hilltop was the 2021 conference tournament at his old stomping grounds of MSG. The Hoyas surprisingly reeled off four victories in a four-day span to earn that title and the automatic NCAA berth that came with it; they were bounced by Colorado by 23 points in their opening game of the Big Dance.

A year later, with Georgetown on the way to sinking to 6-25 – breaking a mark that had stood for a half-century and setting a school record for most men’s hoops losses in a season, which was replicated this season – athletic director Lee Reed offered a public show of support for Ewing.

During last offseason, all three of Ewing’s assistant coaches were replaced and several new players were brought in, but that did not help matters. And speculation about Ewing’s future that already was whirring only grew louder as this season fell apart.

In January, Reed responded to a request for an interview by issuing a statement to The Associated Press that called Ewing’s stint a “challenging and frustrating time.” Reed also said then that Ewing “understands that it is imperative to get the program back on track.”

Hours later, with DeGioia in attendance, the Hoyas lost to Villanova, their record-setting 25th Big East setback in a row.

“My future is my future,” Ewing said after that defeat. “I’ll be the head coach at Georgetown until the president or the board decides for me to move on. … You know, a friend of mine sent me a quote today: ‘It’s not how many times you get knocked down; it’s how many times you get up.’ We got knocked down, so all we’re going to do is keep on getting up.”

Another loss to the Wildcats would become Ewing’s last game at his alma mater. Less than 24 hours later, Reed announced: “We will immediately launch a national search for our next coach.”

Texas Tech coach Adams resigns after insensitive comments

Associated PressMar 9, 2023, 12:01 AM EST
John E. Moore III/Getty Images
0 Comments

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Texas Tech coach Mark Adams, who had been suspended recently for racially insensitive comments made toward one of his players, resigned shortly after the Red Raiders were eliminated from the Big 12 Tournament on Wednesday.

Second-year assistant Corey Williams had led the Red Raiders in their 78-62 loss to West Virginia.

The incident involving Adams occurred in a meeting with a player, who wasn’t identified, Texas Tech said Sunday in announcing his suspension. The school said Adams “was encouraging the student-athlete to be more receptive to coaching and referenced Bible verses about workers, teachers, parents, and slaves serving their masters.”

Red Raiders athletic director Kirby Hocutt learned of the incident last Friday and issued a written reprimand, and Adams coached them in a regular season-ending loss to Oklahoma State. But after Hocutt investigated the situation further, he decided to suspend Adams just three days before the start of the Big 12 Tournament.

Adams waited until his team was eliminated before announcing that he was stepping down.

“My lifelong goal was to help and be a positive influence on my players, and to be a part of the Texas Tech men’s basketball team,” Adams said in a statement. “However, both the university and I believe this incident has become a distraction for the Texas Tech men’s basketball team and the university, which I care about so deeply.”

This isn’t the first time that high-profile coaches have been in trouble for insensitive comments.

Three years ago, Pat Chambers resigned at Penn State after one of his former players revealed the coach said he wanted to “loosen the noose that’s around your neck” when talking to the player about helping him reduce stress; he wsa hired at Florida Gulf Coast this season. And during the 2020-21 season, Creighton coach Greg McDermott apologized for telling his team after a loss to “stay on the plantation” as a way to reminding them to stick together; he was suspended for one game.

The 66-year-old Adams graduated from Texas Tech in 1979 and had been on the staff there since 2016, beginning as director of basketball operations under Tubby Smith and then spending time on Chris Beard’s staff. He was elevated to head coach when Beard departed for Texas, and signed a $15.5 million, five-year contract extension last spring.

The extension came after Adams led the Red Raiders to the finals of the Big 12 Tournament, where they lost to eventual national champion Kansas, and to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament in his first seaosn in charge.

Things soured quickly this season, though. Texas Tech lost its first eight conference games, and any hope of making a run to the Big 12 Tournament title and a return to the NCAA tourney ended with a dismal effort against the Mountaineers.

“If I’m being honest, it’s a lot of weight on these kids right now. They’ve been through a lot in the last week or so,” Williams said afterward. “And in some ways, I just feel like it caught up with them, and they wanted to win.

“They gave their best. And once the ball stopped falling in a little bit, it got a little bit more tougher,” he added. “The hill became a lot steeper, and unfortunate we weren’t able to make up the difference.”

Alabama’s Miller calls fatal shooting ‘really heartbreaking’

Associated PressMar 8, 2023, 11:59 PM EST
Brandon Sumrall/Getty Images
0 Comments

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama basketball star Brandon Miller spoke Wednesday about being at the scene of a fatal shooting that killed a 23-year-old mother, saying he will “never lose sight of the fact that a family has lost one of their loved ones.”

Miller, in a week where he collected awards – and was snubbed for a big one – spoke to reporters for the first time since his name was linked to the Jan. 15 scene in Tuscaloosa where Jamea Harris was killed.

“This whole situation is just really heartbreaking, but respectfully that’s all I’m going to be able to say on that,” The Associated Press Southeastern Conference player and newcomer of the year said.

Ex-Alabama player Darius Miles is charged with capital murder in the shooting. Prosecutors say he provided the gun used in the shooting to another man, Michael Davis, who shot Harris. Davis is also charged with murder.

Miller’s name was brought up in court by authorities as having delivered the gun on the night of the shooting at Miles’ request. Freshman point guard Jaden Bradley was also at the scene, authorities said. Neither have been charged with a crime.

Alabama has said its star forward is a cooperating witness, not a suspect. Neither Miller nor Bradley have been held out of a game.

Miller’s attorney has said the gun was in the back of Miller’s vehicle, and that the Tide star didn’t see or handle it.

With Miller and Alabama preparing for the SEC Tournament and NCAA Tournament, it’s hard for either to separate the accolades and success from Harris’ death.

A likely No. 1 NCAA Tournament seed, Alabama won the regular season SEC title and opens its bid to win the league tournament as well on Friday in Nashville, Tennessee. Miller is a projected Top-5 pick in the NBA draft.

On Wednesday, he was named one of five finalists for the Julius Erving Award given to the top small forward in Division I. However, he wasn’t one of the 15 finalists for the Wooden Award given to the nation’s top player.

Miller didn’t shed much light on what recent weeks have been like for him ahead of his return to his hometown, Nashville.

Asked about playing amid the chants such as “Guilty” and “Lock him up” from opposing fans, Miller said “we hear the chants.”

“I feel like we just really lean on each other. Just go to places like that and try to pull out tough wins,” he said.

Miller was also asked whether he received advice to withdraw from school and begin preparing for the NBA draft.

“I mean, I hear a lot of people in my ears … I just lean on these guys next to me and build me up to the person I am now,” he said. Miller said he wants “to be remembered as a champion” at Alabama.

Miller is the first SEC player to win both player and freshman of the year honors as bestowed by the league since Kentucky’s Anthony Davis in 2012. He’s averaging an SEC-best 19.6 points a game.

Teammate Jahvon Quinerly said the team has stuck together through the adversity “and we just made sure that (Miller) was good.”

Alabama coach Nate Oats said Miller has “taken this whole situation very seriously from Day One.” He did order Miller to stop his pre-game ritual where a teammate patted him down during introductions.

“It’s a tough situation for all of us, and it’s just sad, to be honest with you,” Oats said. “But I never thought Brandon was flippant with any of it, ever. So as far as off the court goes, not necessarily huge changes, but I didn’t think there needed to be any big changes.

“He’s a great kid that, we’re all going through a tough situation together and we’re trying to lean on each other through this deal.”

North Carolina beats BC 85-61, keeps NCAA hopes alive

Associated PressMar 8, 2023, 11:56 PM EST
Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
0 Comments

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Caleb Love scored 22 points, RJ Davis hit four 3-pointers and finished with 18 points and North Carolina kept alive its NCAA Tournament hopes with a 85-61 win over Boston College Wednesday night in the second round of the ACC Tournament.

Armando Bacot had 10 points, six rebounds and three assists in 18 minutes for No. 7 seed North Carolina (20-12). The 6-foot-11 senior left the game with about five minutes left in the first half due to an apparent ankle injury. He started the second half before returning to the bench for good with 14:27 to play and the Tar Heels leading 58-31.

Bacot, Love and Davis scored eight points apiece in a 29-12 first-half run that gave the Tar Heels a 33-16 lead with 7:45 left before intermission and Boston College trailed by double figures the rest of the way.

Makai Ashton-Langford scored 16 points, Jaeden Zackery added 15 and Quinten Post 13 for 10th-seeded Boston College (16-17).

UNC hit 10 3-pointers, shot 55% (34 of 62) from the field and committed just seven turnovers.

North Carolina, which lost 72-69 to Kanas in the 2022 national championship game and was ranked No. 1 in the preseason poll, is likely in need of an ACC championship – or at least an appearance in the title game – to earn a tourney bid. The Tar Heels have won four of their last five games.

UP NEXT

Boston College is likely done for the season

North Carolina plays No. 2 seed Virginia in the quarterfinals Thursday. UNC split the season series with the Cavaliers with each team winning on its home court.

Texas A&amp;M-Corpus Christi wins Southern tournament again

Associated PressMar 8, 2023, 11:55 PM EST
Scott Clause-USA TODAY Sports
0 Comments

Jalen Jackson scored 13 of his season-high 17 points in the second half, Owen Dease came off the bench to add a career-high 16 and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi defeated Northwestern State 75-71 to win its second straight Southern Conference Tournament championship on Wednesday.

The Islanders (23-10) defeated the second-seeded Demons for the third time this season to become the first No. 1 to take the tournament title since New Orleans in 2017.

Trevian Tennyson scored 10 of his 14 points in the second half and Isaac Mushila had 10 points and nine rebounds for Corpus Christi.

Conference player of the year DeMarcus Sharp scored 32 points on 15-of-31 shooting to lead Northwestern State (22-11). Ja’Monta Black added 15 points and Jalen Hampton had 13 points and 12 rebounds.

The Islanders rallied from an early 16-point deficit after losing senior point guard Terrion Murdix, the conference’s defensive player of the year who averages double figures, to a leg injury in the opening minutes.

The Islanders took the lead for good with eight minutes left on a Mushila 3-pointer and led by eight before a final push by the Demons, who got within a point on a layup Sharp after a pair of Islanders turnovers.

Tennyson hit a floater with 20.7 left even though the shot clock had reset after an Islanders miss. Black missed an off-balance 3-pointer and a Jackson free throw with 5.5 left wrapped up the win.

Sharp already had 14 points midway through the first half and the Demons led by 16. Dease scored 10 minutes in the final nine minutes of the first half to help the Islanders to a 31-all tie at the break.

Sharp only scored four points over the middle 20 minutes before leading Northwestern State’s near-miss rally.

Colgate rolls to third straight Patriot Tournament title

Associated PressMar 8, 2023, 11:53 PM EST
Erica Denhoff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
0 Comments

HAMILTON, N.Y. – Keegan Records scored 21 points, Tucker Richardson had a triple-double and top-seeded Colgate won its third consecutive Patriot League Tournament championship with a 79-61 victory over six-seeded Lafayette on Wednesday.

The three-peat is the first in the league since Holy Cross accomplished the feat (2000-03). The Raiders were in their sixth straight title game.

The Raiders (26-8) beat the Leopards (11-23) for the third time this season, winning their ninth straight game. The first two wins came on 12- and four-point margins. But the third time around Colgate had a 17-point lead by halftime that reached as many as 24 in the second half.

“I just feel like once we get a lead, we’re just so hard for teams to come back on us because we’ve been in so many big games over the years,” Richardson said in a postgame TV interview.

Records finished 9-of-10 shooting and blocked five shots. League player of the year Richardson, who had double-doubles in the first two tournament games, finished with 14 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists – the first Colgate triple-double since 1997.

Colgate’s five starters average double figures and they did so again. Oliver Lynch-Daniels scored 14 points, Braeden Smith 11 and Ryan Moffatt 10. The Raiders, second in the nation behind Gonzaga in field-goal percentage, shot 58.5%.

Josh Rivera led the Leopards with 13 points and Devin Hines had 10. Lafayette, picked last in the preseason poll, shot 34% and was just 5 of 32 from the arc

Colgate took the lead at 7-6 and led thereafter. Records was perfect on eight shots and blocked three shots in the first half in scoring 17 points and Colgate took a 41-24 lead at the break after shooting 61%.

Colgate coach Matt Langel tied former Holy Cross coach Ralph Willard for the most Patriot League Tournament championships with four.

Assistant Mike McGarvey served as acting head coach for Lafayette. Mike Jordan was put on paid leave two weeks ago while the university conducts an investigation resulting from a complaint the school received about Jordan’s work as head coach.