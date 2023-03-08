Alabama’s Miller calls fatal shooting ‘really heartbreaking’

Associated PressMar 8, 2023, 11:59 PM EST
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama basketball star Brandon Miller spoke Wednesday about being at the scene of a fatal shooting that killed a 23-year-old mother, saying he will “never lose sight of the fact that a family has lost one of their loved ones.”

Miller, in a week where he collected awards – and was snubbed for a big one – spoke to reporters for the first time since his name was linked to the Jan. 15 scene in Tuscaloosa where Jamea Harris was killed.

“This whole situation is just really heartbreaking, but respectfully that’s all I’m going to be able to say on that,” The Associated Press Southeastern Conference player and newcomer of the year said.

Ex-Alabama player Darius Miles is charged with capital murder in the shooting. Prosecutors say he provided the gun used in the shooting to another man, Michael Davis, who shot Harris. Davis is also charged with murder.

Miller’s name was brought up in court by authorities as having delivered the gun on the night of the shooting at Miles’ request. Freshman point guard Jaden Bradley was also at the scene, authorities said. Neither have been charged with a crime.

Alabama has said its star forward is a cooperating witness, not a suspect. Neither Miller nor Bradley have been held out of a game.

Miller’s attorney has said the gun was in the back of Miller’s vehicle, and that the Tide star didn’t see or handle it.

With Miller and Alabama preparing for the SEC Tournament and NCAA Tournament, it’s hard for either to separate the accolades and success from Harris’ death.

A likely No. 1 NCAA Tournament seed, Alabama won the regular season SEC title and opens its bid to win the league tournament as well on Friday in Nashville, Tennessee. Miller is a projected Top-5 pick in the NBA draft.

On Wednesday, he was named one of five finalists for the Julius Erving Award given to the top small forward in Division I. However, he wasn’t one of the 15 finalists for the Wooden Award given to the nation’s top player.

Miller didn’t shed much light on what recent weeks have been like for him ahead of his return to his hometown, Nashville.

Asked about playing amid the chants such as “Guilty” and “Lock him up” from opposing fans, Miller said “we hear the chants.”

“I feel like we just really lean on each other. Just go to places like that and try to pull out tough wins,” he said.

Miller was also asked whether he received advice to withdraw from school and begin preparing for the NBA draft.

“I mean, I hear a lot of people in my ears … I just lean on these guys next to me and build me up to the person I am now,” he said. Miller said he wants “to be remembered as a champion” at Alabama.

Miller is the first SEC player to win both player and freshman of the year honors as bestowed by the league since Kentucky’s Anthony Davis in 2012. He’s averaging an SEC-best 19.6 points a game.

Teammate Jahvon Quinerly said the team has stuck together through the adversity “and we just made sure that (Miller) was good.”

Alabama coach Nate Oats said Miller has “taken this whole situation very seriously from Day One.” He did order Miller to stop his pre-game ritual where a teammate patted him down during introductions.

“It’s a tough situation for all of us, and it’s just sad, to be honest with you,” Oats said. “But I never thought Brandon was flippant with any of it, ever. So as far as off the court goes, not necessarily huge changes, but I didn’t think there needed to be any big changes.

“He’s a great kid that, we’re all going through a tough situation together and we’re trying to lean on each other through this deal.”

Texas Tech coach Adams resigns after insensitive comments

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Texas Tech coach Mark Adams, who had been suspended recently for racially insensitive comments made toward one of his players, resigned shortly after the Red Raiders were eliminated from the Big 12 Tournament on Wednesday.

Second-year assistant Corey Williams had led the Red Raiders in their 78-62 loss to West Virginia.

The incident involving Adams occurred in a meeting with a player, who wasn’t identified, Texas Tech said Sunday in announcing his suspension. The school said Adams “was encouraging the student-athlete to be more receptive to coaching and referenced Bible verses about workers, teachers, parents, and slaves serving their masters.”

Red Raiders athletic director Kirby Hocutt learned of the incident last Friday and issued a written reprimand, and Adams coached them in a regular season-ending loss to Oklahoma State. But after Hocutt investigated the situation further, he decided to suspend Adams just three days before the start of the Big 12 Tournament.

Adams waited until his team was eliminated before announcing that he was stepping down.

“My lifelong goal was to help and be a positive influence on my players, and to be a part of the Texas Tech men’s basketball team,” Adams said in a statement. “However, both the university and I believe this incident has become a distraction for the Texas Tech men’s basketball team and the university, which I care about so deeply.”

This isn’t the first time that high-profile coaches have been in trouble for insensitive comments.

Three years ago, Pat Chambers resigned at Penn State after one of his former players revealed the coach said he wanted to “loosen the noose that’s around your neck” when talking to the player about helping him reduce stress; he wsa hired at Florida Gulf Coast this season. And during the 2020-21 season, Creighton coach Greg McDermott apologized for telling his team after a loss to “stay on the plantation” as a way to reminding them to stick together; he was suspended for one game.

The 66-year-old Adams graduated from Texas Tech in 1979 and had been on the staff there since 2016, beginning as director of basketball operations under Tubby Smith and then spending time on Chris Beard’s staff. He was elevated to head coach when Beard departed for Texas, and signed a $15.5 million, five-year contract extension last spring.

The extension came after Adams led the Red Raiders to the finals of the Big 12 Tournament, where they lost to eventual national champion Kansas, and to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament in his first seaosn in charge.

Things soured quickly this season, though. Texas Tech lost its first eight conference games, and any hope of making a run to the Big 12 Tournament title and a return to the NCAA tourney ended with a dismal effort against the Mountaineers.

“If I’m being honest, it’s a lot of weight on these kids right now. They’ve been through a lot in the last week or so,” Williams said afterward. “And in some ways, I just feel like it caught up with them, and they wanted to win.

“They gave their best. And once the ball stopped falling in a little bit, it got a little bit more tougher,” he added. “The hill became a lot steeper, and unfortunate we weren’t able to make up the difference.”

North Carolina beats BC 85-61, keeps NCAA hopes alive

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Caleb Love scored 22 points, RJ Davis hit four 3-pointers and finished with 18 points and North Carolina kept alive its NCAA Tournament hopes with a 85-61 win over Boston College Wednesday night in the second round of the ACC Tournament.

Armando Bacot had 10 points, six rebounds and three assists in 18 minutes for No. 7 seed North Carolina (20-12). The 6-foot-11 senior left the game with about five minutes left in the first half due to an apparent ankle injury. He started the second half before returning to the bench for good with 14:27 to play and the Tar Heels leading 58-31.

Bacot, Love and Davis scored eight points apiece in a 29-12 first-half run that gave the Tar Heels a 33-16 lead with 7:45 left before intermission and Boston College trailed by double figures the rest of the way.

Makai Ashton-Langford scored 16 points, Jaeden Zackery added 15 and Quinten Post 13 for 10th-seeded Boston College (16-17).

UNC hit 10 3-pointers, shot 55% (34 of 62) from the field and committed just seven turnovers.

North Carolina, which lost 72-69 to Kanas in the 2022 national championship game and was ranked No. 1 in the preseason poll, is likely in need of an ACC championship – or at least an appearance in the title game – to earn a tourney bid. The Tar Heels have won four of their last five games.

UP NEXT

Boston College is likely done for the season

North Carolina plays No. 2 seed Virginia in the quarterfinals Thursday. UNC split the season series with the Cavaliers with each team winning on its home court.

Texas A&amp;M-Corpus Christi wins Southern tournament again

Jalen Jackson scored 13 of his season-high 17 points in the second half, Owen Dease came off the bench to add a career-high 16 and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi defeated Northwestern State 75-71 to win its second straight Southern Conference Tournament championship on Wednesday.

The Islanders (23-10) defeated the second-seeded Demons for the third time this season to become the first No. 1 to take the tournament title since New Orleans in 2017.

Trevian Tennyson scored 10 of his 14 points in the second half and Isaac Mushila had 10 points and nine rebounds for Corpus Christi.

Conference player of the year DeMarcus Sharp scored 32 points on 15-of-31 shooting to lead Northwestern State (22-11). Ja’Monta Black added 15 points and Jalen Hampton had 13 points and 12 rebounds.

The Islanders rallied from an early 16-point deficit after losing senior point guard Terrion Murdix, the conference’s defensive player of the year who averages double figures, to a leg injury in the opening minutes.

The Islanders took the lead for good with eight minutes left on a Mushila 3-pointer and led by eight before a final push by the Demons, who got within a point on a layup Sharp after a pair of Islanders turnovers.

Tennyson hit a floater with 20.7 left even though the shot clock had reset after an Islanders miss. Black missed an off-balance 3-pointer and a Jackson free throw with 5.5 left wrapped up the win.

Sharp already had 14 points midway through the first half and the Demons led by 16. Dease scored 10 minutes in the final nine minutes of the first half to help the Islanders to a 31-all tie at the break.

Sharp only scored four points over the middle 20 minutes before leading Northwestern State’s near-miss rally.

Colgate rolls to third straight Patriot Tournament title

HAMILTON, N.Y. – Keegan Records scored 21 points, Tucker Richardson had a triple-double and top-seeded Colgate won its third consecutive Patriot League Tournament championship with a 79-61 victory over six-seeded Lafayette on Wednesday.

The three-peat is the first in the league since Holy Cross accomplished the feat (2000-03). The Raiders were in their sixth straight title game.

The Raiders (26-8) beat the Leopards (11-23) for the third time this season, winning their ninth straight game. The first two wins came on 12- and four-point margins. But the third time around Colgate had a 17-point lead by halftime that reached as many as 24 in the second half.

“I just feel like once we get a lead, we’re just so hard for teams to come back on us because we’ve been in so many big games over the years,” Richardson said in a postgame TV interview.

Records finished 9-of-10 shooting and blocked five shots. League player of the year Richardson, who had double-doubles in the first two tournament games, finished with 14 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists – the first Colgate triple-double since 1997.

Colgate’s five starters average double figures and they did so again. Oliver Lynch-Daniels scored 14 points, Braeden Smith 11 and Ryan Moffatt 10. The Raiders, second in the nation behind Gonzaga in field-goal percentage, shot 58.5%.

Josh Rivera led the Leopards with 13 points and Devin Hines had 10. Lafayette, picked last in the preseason poll, shot 34% and was just 5 of 32 from the arc

Colgate took the lead at 7-6 and led thereafter. Records was perfect on eight shots and blocked three shots in the first half in scoring 17 points and Colgate took a 41-24 lead at the break after shooting 61%.

Colgate coach Matt Langel tied former Holy Cross coach Ralph Willard for the most Patriot League Tournament championships with four.

Assistant Mike McGarvey served as acting head coach for Lafayette. Mike Jordan was put on paid leave two weeks ago while the university conducts an investigation resulting from a complaint the school received about Jordan’s work as head coach.

Jim Boeheim’s long career at Syracuse ends, Autry takes over

Jim Boeheim enrolled at Syracuse in 1962. Played there until 1966. Started coaching there in 1969. Took over the program as head coach in 1976.

Put simply, he was Syracuse basketball.

Until now.

The Basketball Hall of Famer’s 47-year tenure as coach at Syracuse came to an awkward end on Wednesday, with the university saying Orange associate head coach and former Syracuse player Adrian Autry has been promoted to the job. The Orange moved quickly, making the announcement less than three hours after Syracuse lost to Wake Forest in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament. And if Boeheim knew the announcement was coming, he didn’t let on at what was his final postgame news conference.

“It’s up to the university,” Boeheim said. “They have to make their decision, and it’s up to them.”

The university didn’t wait long before making the decision public, saying in part: “Today, as his 47th season coaching his alma mater comes to an end, so too does his storied career at Syracuse University. Associate Head Coach Adrian Autry ’94, one of Boeheim’s former players and longtime assistant, has been named the program’s next head coach.”

Autry has been on Boeheim’s staff since 2011, and held the title of associate head coach since March 2017.

“There have been very few stronger influential forces in my life than Syracuse University and Jim Boeheim,” Autry said. “They have both played such important roles and without either of them, I am certain I would not have this incredible opportunity before me.”

The 78-year-old Boeheim’s record in his 47 seasons, officially, was 1,015-441. That reflects 101 wins taken away by the NCAA for violations between the 2004-07 and 2010-12 seasons.

Whether the count was 1,015 or 1,116, only now-retired Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski had more wins than Boeheim at the Division I level. Boeheim led the Orange to the 2003 national title – Carmelo Anthony’s lone season in Syracuse – and saw 46 of his players get taken in NBA drafts. Among them: Anthony, Derrick Coleman, Rony Seikaly, Dion Waiters, Billy Owens, Sherman Douglas and Pearl Washington. Boeheim also was a USA Basketball assistant under Krzyzewski on the teams that won Olympic gold medals in 2008, 2012 and 2016.

“I’ve been very lucky to be able to coach my college team, to play and then be an assistant coach and then a head coach, never having to leave Syracuse,” Boeheim said in that postgame news conference, one in which he hinted at retirement, then hinted at returning. “It’s a great university.”

He has, in many ways, been the face of that university. Boeheim and his wife Juli, through their family foundation, have raised millions for children’s causes across Central New York. He helped champion what became known as the “Coaches vs. Cancer” phenomenon with the American Cancer Society.

The 2-3 zone defense he used almost exclusively caused opponents fits for decades. His dedication was unwavering; the best examples were how he returned to work earlier than doctors wanted after he was treated for prostate cancer in December 2001 – the team was struggling and needed him, Boeheim said at the time – and how he went to work at 12:01 a.m. on the day his nine-game suspension for NCAA violations was lifted during the 2015-16 season.

“He’s given his heart and soul to that school,” said Washington coach Mike Hopkins, a former Boeheim assistant. “Still surprised they don’t have a statue made of him in the middle of campus. When you think of Syracuse University, you think of Jim Boeheim and you think of the Carrier Dome, and now both of those will be gone, which is very sad.”

The dome still stands, just with a different name. The program will continue, just with a different coach. For the first time since 1976, someone other than Boeheim is now the head coach of the Orange.

“Jim has invested and dedicated the majority of his life to building this program, cultivating generations of student-athletes and representing his alma mater with pride and distinction,” Chancellor Kent Syverud said in a statement distributed by the school.

Boeheim has been synonymous with Syracuse for more than six decades. He was born in the central New York town of Lyons, not far from Syracuse. He enrolled at the school in 1962 as a walk-on, eventually becoming a captain of the then-Orangemen along with Dave Bing.

In 1969, he was hired at Syracuse as a graduate assistant. And on April 3, 1976, he took the program over after Roy Danforth left for Tulane. Boeheim has led the program since; even the court at the dome where Syracuse plays its home games has bore his name since 2002.

“There will never be another Jim Boeheim,” Buddy Boeheim, one of Boeheim’s sons who played for him at Syracuse, tweeted Wednesday. “The greatest coach, father, and mentor I could ever ask for. A man that gave a city, program, and university everything he had his whole life with countless accomplishments. Excited for a lot of golf in our future, love you pops.”

The Orange were 17-15 this season and will miss the NCAA Tournament for a second consecutive season. That led to criticism, which led to questions about Boeheim’s future, and what the school would ultimately decide.

“It’s an honor to play for Coach Boeheim,” Syracuse’s Benny Williams said after the loss to Wake Forest.

A low point came in November 2011. Bernie Fine, then Syracuse’s associate head coach, was fired after being accused of sexual abuse by two former Syracuse ballboys. Boeheim initially called the ballboys liars out to get money, then apologized for being insensitive to victims of abuse and took responsibility. Fine was never charged.

Syracuse reached the NCAA Tournament 35 times under Boeheim, went to the Final Four in five of those appearances, won 10 Big East regular-season titles and five more titles in that conference’s tournament.

“I’ve been just so lucky to be able to coach at Syracuse, a place I love, I place I love to live,” Boeheim said. “People keep wondering about that, but maybe that’s a flaw I have. But I’ve lived in Syracuse my whole life, and I’ll live there hopefully a long time into the future. I think it’s a great place.”

Reaction was mixed when word of the coaching change reached the Syracuse campus.

Chris Davis, a freshman, wondered if a coach change will hurt the Orange.

“It’s disappointing to be honest,” Davis said. “It hurts the students who are here. To see him gone is heartbreaking.”

Senior Gracie Carrigan was surprised by the move, saying, “It’s shocking. He had such a great career. You almost thought he’d be here forever, so it’s shocking that it’s actually happening.”

Added freshman Benjamin Perle said: “Obviously, massive shoes to fill. I have faith in coach Autry and the coaching staff.”

Syracuse clearly has faith in Autry as well.

He played in 121 games in his four seasons for Boeheim, then spent more than a decade on the bench with his former coach.

“I have spent much of my time in the game of basketball learning from Jim and am so grateful to him for preparing me to carry on the winning tradition that is Orange Basketball,” Autry said.