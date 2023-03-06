Washington State tops No. 19 UCLA 65-61 for Pac-12 title

LAS VEGAS – Washington State capped off one of the most improbable runs in Pac-12 Tournament history by winning the school’s first title.

Charlisse Leger-Walker scored 23 points and Bella Murekatete added 21 as the seventh-seeded Cougars earned a trip to the NCAA Tournament by beating No. 19 UCLA 65-61 in the championship game Sunday.

“I would have never thought we could do it,” fifth-year coach Kamie Ethridge said. “I don’t even think when I took the job I thought this was possible in this kind of a league.”

Washington State won four games in five days, beating No. 10 seed California, No. 2 seed Utah, No. 3 seed Colorado and finally UCLA.

Leger-Walker carried them to the championship.

“Never would have thought we would be doing that,” she said of cutting down the net after winning the title. “That moment just felt so surreal.”

It had been a rough season for the New Zealand native, who went home twice during the season. Once to see her grandmother, Mere Smith, when she became ill, and a second time for Smith’s funeral.

On Sunday, Leger-Walker honored her grandmother.

“This whole tournament, I think, my Nana’s been looking over me,” she said. “This one was definitely for her and for my family back home.”

It was the first-ever Pac-12 championship for Washington State in a women’s sport. It will be the Cougars’ third straight appearance in the NCAA Tournament.

Up by three with 9 seconds left, Washington State’s Astera Tuhina got a piece of a 3-point attempt by UCLA’s Charisma Osborne. With the arrow pointing their way, the Cougars took possession after a held ball on the rebound, and Tara Wallack hit one of two free throws with 5.1 seconds left to give Washington State a four-point lead.

Tuhina had six assists and Wallack added eight rebounds for the Cougars (23-10).

While it’s been players like Leger-Walker and Murekatete grabbing the headlines, Tuhina’s teammates praised her maturity and poise as a freshman.

“We’ve been saying since the first time she stepped on the campus, Astera is not a freshman,” Murekatete said. “She has the experience, she has the IQ – everything about AT – she has a great feeling for the game. I’m just so blessed and thankful to have her on the team.

“Her poise, how she reads the defense, how she’s so good at offense really helped us with every single thing we needed in the last moment,” Murekatete added.

Osborne led the Bruins (25-9) with 19 points. Kiki Rice scored 13 points and Emily Bessoir added 11 for UCLA.

“I think we definitely could have executed better setting new screens, play with pace, play with tempo,” Rice said. “I think it’s more on us being able to execute our offense and get the looks that we want to get.”

Washington State shot 22 of 41 (53.7%) from the floor, including 7 of 11 (63.6%) from 3-point range. The Cougars were the most efficient team in the tournament, shooting 46.2% (92 of 199).

UCLA came in as the highest-scoring team in the tournament, averaging 74.3 points on 38.5% shooting after three games, but struggled to find any rhythm from the opening tip, suffocated by the tournament’s No. 1 scoring defense. The Bruins finished 22 of 60 (36.7%) from the floor and 26.3% (5 of 19) from 3-point range.

Though they held a four-point lead after one quarter, the Bruins were cold from the outset. They hit just 35% (7 of 20) in the first quarter, including 1 of 6 (16.7%) from 3-point range, and followed that with a 30.8% clip (4 of 13) in the second period.

MORE CHARLISSE

Leger-Walker set the tournament record with 76 points. She reached double figures in each game, scoring 23, 15, 15 and 23 points. Her 11 3-pointers tied for the sixth most made in a single tournament.

ALL TOURNAMENT TEAM

Joining Leger-Walker on the All-Tournament team were Murekatete, Rice and Osborne, along with Emily Bessoir (UCLA) and Cameron Brink (Stanford).

BIG PICTURE

Washington State: The Cougars were the first No. 7 seed to advance to the Pac-12 championship game. The previous lowest seed to make the championship round was the No. 6 seed, in 2009 (USC) and 2022 (Utah).

UCLA: After being held to just two points in the first half, on 1-of-6 shooting, Rice bolstered the Bruins’ 8-0 start to the third quarter with five points. In the second half, the freshman guard hit 4 of 10 from the field.

UP NEXT

The teams await their NCAA Tournament seeding, with UCLA sure to receive an at-large bid.

Kennesaw State wins ASUN title, earns first NCAA tourney berth

KENNESAW, Ga. – Terrell Burden scored 19 points and made a free throw with less than a second left to rally Kennesaw State to a 67-66 victory over Liberty on Sunday, earning the Owls their first Atlantic Sun Conference championship and their first trip to the NCAA Tournament.

It is a remarkable turnaround for Kennesaw State under fourth-year coach Amir Abdur-Rahim. The Owls finished with a 1-28 record in 2019-20 – Burden’s freshman season and the first under Abdur-Rahim. They went 5-19 in Abdur-Rahim’s second season and 13-18 last year. Now the Owls will bring a school-record 26-8 mark to their first Big Dance.

Kennesaw State can credit its victory to the defensive job it did on Liberty’s Darius McGhee, the ASUN player of the year and the conference’s all-time leading scorer. McGhee made just 6 of 21 shots from the floor and he was 0 for 11 from beyond the arc. McGhee came in averaging 22.7 points per game but finished with 14. Kyle Rode scored a career-high 23 points for the Flames (26-8). The senior made 9 of 14 shots with four 3-pointers.

Chris Youngblood hit all seven of his free throws and scored 16 for Kennesaw State. Demond Robinson pitched in with 10 points and 11 rebounds for his fourth double-double of the season. Brandon Stroud added 12 points and six boards.

Rode hit two 3-pointers and scored 11 to guide Liberty to a 29-27 lead at halftime.

Kennesaw State battled back to take a 48-43 lead on a 3-pointer by Simeon Cottle with 10:54 left in the game. The Owls stayed in front until Rode hit a 3-pointer to cap an 8-0 run that put the Flames on top 53-51 at the 7:43 mark. Youngblood answered with a 3-pointer, Burden followed with a layup and Kennesaw State reclaimed the lead.

Colin Porter buried a 3-pointer to pull Liberty even at 66 with 23 seconds left. Porter was fouled on a drive to the basket with O.7 seconds remaining. He made the first one for the lead and intentionally missed the second to run out the clock.

The contest marked the first time a game at the KSU Convocation Center was broadcast on national television. The Owls notched their victory before an arena-record crowd of 3,805.

Liberty entered 3-0 in its previous trips to the ASUN title game.

Clark gets triple-double as Iowa blows out OSU for B10 title

MINNEAPOLIS – Caitlin Clark chased down her 10th rebound for Iowa with 5:18 left in the game and flashed a knowing grin, her 10th career triple-double secured.

The Hawkeyes were all smiles all afternoon. Their second straight Big Ten Tournament title was locked up early.

Clark had 30 points, 17 assists and 10 rebounds for the seventh-ranked Hawkeyes, who built a 37-point halftime lead and beat Ohio State 105-72 on Sunday.

“That’s joy,” coach Lisa Bluder said. “To be able to play like that is so much fun, and I admire her for that. She’s so competitive, but she loves the game so much.”

Monika Czinano scored 26 points on 11-for-12 shooting – a Big Ten Tournament record percentage – as Iowa (26-6) entered the chat about a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament with this championship run.

Clark had 23 points in the first half, just one fewer than the 14th-ranked Buckeyes (25-7). She stepped back for NBA-range 3-pointers from the wing, drove hard to the hoop to draw fouls and dished out a steady stream of laser-like passes that were as devastating to Ohio State’s defense as they were beautiful for the Iowa-dominated crowd to watch.

“One area where I think she’s really grown is she’s reading the floor at an extremely high level,” Buckeyes coach Kevin McGuff said.

The announced attendance of 9,505 set the Big Ten Tournament record for a single session, beating the 2004 championship game in Indianapolis between Purdue and Penn State (9,417).

Clark’s final assist, one short of her career high, fed Gabbie Marshall for a 3-pointer with 4:43 left that gave the Hawkeyes their 100th point. Just before she was subbed out, Clark cupped her hand to her ear to the rile up her fans once more. A little later, she was on stage taking video of the scene as black and gold confetti showered the players during the trophy ceremony.

The two-time Big Ten Player of the Year recorded the third triple-double in Big Ten Tournament history, joining Janel McCarville (2004, Minnesota) and Amanda Zahui B. (2015, Minnesota). Clark’s was the first in the championship game.

Most of those passes were high-low feeds to Czinano, who muscled and maneuvered her way around Big Ten Freshman of the Year Cotie McMahon. McMahon had slowed Indiana star Mackenzie Holmes in the Buckeyes’ semifinal comeback from a 24-point deficit.

“Her passing skills are so phenomenal, especially coming into the post. She truly makes my life so easy,” Czinano said.

Sometimes all it takes is a glance.

“We’ve just got telepathy like that,” Clark said.

Taylor Mikesell had 24 points and McMahon added 23 points for the Buckeyes, who shot 4 for 18 in the first quarter and never recovered. Without those shots falling, they weren’t able to set up the full-court press that fueled their rally past the Hoosiers the day before.

With Indiana and Maryland having turned in resumes worthy of No. 1 seeds for the NCAA Tournament, Iowa now has a legitimate aim for the same. The Buckeyes likely solidified at least a No. 3 seed.

DRIVE HOME SAFELY

Iowa beat Indiana in the championship game last season. The Big Ten this year brought the tournament to Minneapolis for the first time, and Iowa will be happy to have it held there in 2024, too.

The Hawkeyes made Target Center their home away from home, with black and gold the dominant colors in the arena every day.

“I don’t know if we’d do it without them,” Clark said. “It’s literally home-court advantage.”

The all-time leading scorer for the Hawkeyes men’s program, Luka Garza, even showed up in a courtside seat on Sunday. He’s currently playing for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

SHARP SHOOTING

Marshall made all three of her 3-pointers and went 13 for 21 over the three games. Kate Martin added 13 points on 5-for-6 shooting. The Hawkeyes finished 36 for 58 to match the Big Ten Tournament record for shooting percentage (62.1) after starting the game a staggering 17 for 21.

“One of the stories of this tournament, as good as Clark and Czinano were, were the other people who made shots,” McGuff said.

Williams scores 33, Gardner-Webb women win Big South title

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Jhessyka Williams scored 33 points, 20 in the second half, and top-seeded Gardner-Webb defeated No. 2 seed High Point 74-61 in the Big South Tournament championship game on Sunday night.

Gardner-Webb (29-4), the first team to go 18-0 in the Big South, extended its winning streak to 21 games. The Runnin’ Bulldogs will make their second NCAA Tournament appearance and their first since 2011.

Williams, the regular-season Big South most outstanding player, made 12 of 19 shots overall, 2 of 4 3-pointers, and 7 of 10 free throws. She had 11 rebounds and surpassed 2,000 career points when she hit a long two-pointer in the first quarter.

Layken Cox had 16 points and 15 rebounds for Gardner-Webb and Ki’Ari Cain added 14 points.

The Panthers scored the last six points of the third quarter, taking a 49-48 lead when Jenson Edwards beat the buzzer with a mid-range jumper. But the Panthers missed their first eight shots of the fourth quarter and by the time Williams wrapped up a personal 10-0 run with 5:10 remaining, the Runnin’ Bulldogs led 60-49. The Panthers went six minutes without scoring before Skylar Curran hit two free throws and seven minutes without a field goal before Edwards made a layup.

Jenson Edwards scored 18 points, Nakyah Terrell 14, and Curran 11 for High Point (17-14).

Both teams relied heavily on their starters. Not only were there a total of two bench points in the game, but only three players scored in the second half for Gardner-Webb until Lauren Bevis made two free throws in the final minute.

Texas Tech suspends Mark Adams over racially insensitive comment

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech suspended coach Mark Adams over “an inappropriate, unacceptable, and racially insensitive comment” he made to a player.

Athletic director Kirby Hocutt said he was made aware of the incident and issued a written reprimand before deciding to suspend Adams to investigate further.

The incident occurred in a meeting between Adams and a player, who wasn’t identified, the school said in a news release.

“Adams was encouraging the student-athlete to be more receptive to coaching and referenced Bible verses about workers, teachers, parents, and slaves serving their masters,” the statement said. “Adams immediately addressed this with the team and apologized.”

The school didn’t immediately say who would fill in for Adams as coach for the Big 12 Tournament. Texas Tech (16-15, 5-13 Big 12) is the ninth seed and plays West Virginia on Wednesday night in Kansas City, Missouri.

The 66-year-old Adams is in in his second season. He replaced Chris Beard, who left to coach Texas, his alma mater. But Beard was fired this season by the Longhorns after he was charged in a felony domestic violence case; prosecutors later dropped the charge.

The Red Raiders made the Sweet 16 in Adams’ first season but started 0-8 in the Big 12 this season. The team’s hopes for a fifth consecutive trip to the NCAA Tournament are slim.

Three years ago, Pat Chambers resigned at Penn State after one of his former players revealed the coach said he wanted to “loosen the noose that’s around your neck” when talking to the player about helping him reduce stress. Chambers was hired to coach Florida Gulf Coast this season.

During the 2020-21 season, Creighton coach Greg McDermott apologized for telling his team after a loss to “stay on the plantation” as a way to reminding them to stick together. The school didn’t reveal any disciplinary action against McDermott.

Vanderbilt center Liam Robbins out for the season with leg injury

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt announced on social media that scoring leader Liam Robbins will miss the rest of the season with a leg injury sustained early in a 68-66 victory at No. 23 Kentucky.

The school wished the 7-footer a speedy recovery on its Twitter account and added, “On the court, Liam has represented himself and Vanderbilt in a first-class manner.”

The fifth-year senior left the game after just four minutes after going up for a rebound and landing awkwardly.

Commodores coach Jerry Stackhouse said on 102.5 The Game’s Chase & Michelle Show that Robbins underwent surgery to repair a fracture in his lower leg.

Robbins led the surging Commodores (17-13, 10-7 Southeastern Conference) with 15.0 points and 6.8 rebounds per game along with a conference-best 82 blocks in 26 games. His 3.2 blocks per contest rank third nationally.

“Liam has been unbelievable for us this year,” the coach said on the show. “He’s gotten better and better since he’s been here. He’s battled with some injuries before that, but when he’s playing at a high level, it elevated our team to a high level, gave our whole team a lot of confidence.”

The former Drake and Minnesota player averaged 22.0 points, 10.1 rebounds and 4.6 blocks per game last month and helped Vanderbilt go 6-1, its best February since 2008.