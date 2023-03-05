Texas Tech suspends Mark Adams over racially insensitive comment

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech suspended coach Mark Adams over “an inappropriate, unacceptable, and racially insensitive comment” he made to a player.

Athletic director Kirby Hocutt said he was made aware of the incident and issued a written reprimand before deciding to suspend Adams to investigate further.

The incident occurred in a meeting between Adams and a player, who wasn’t identified, the school said in a news release.

“Adams was encouraging the student-athlete to be more receptive to coaching and referenced Bible verses about workers, teachers, parents, and slaves serving their masters,” the statement said. “Adams immediately addressed this with the team and apologized.”

The school didn’t immediately say who would fill in for Adams as coach for the Big 12 Tournament. Texas Tech (16-15, 5-13 Big 12) is the ninth seed and plays West Virginia on Wednesday night in Kansas City, Missouri.

The 66-year-old Adams is in in his second season. He replaced Chris Beard, who left to coach Texas, his alma mater. But Beard was fired this season by the Longhorns after he was charged in a felony domestic violence case; prosecutors later dropped the charge.

The Red Raiders made the Sweet 16 in Adams’ first season but started 0-8 in the Big 12 this season. The team’s hopes for a fifth consecutive trip to the NCAA Tournament are slim.

Three years ago, Pat Chambers resigned at Penn State after one of his former players revealed the coach said he wanted to “loosen the noose that’s around your neck” when talking to the player about helping him reduce stress. Chambers was hired to coach Florida Gulf Coast this season.

During the 2020-21 season, Creighton coach Greg McDermott apologized for telling his team after a loss to “stay on the plantation” as a way to reminding them to stick together. The school didn’t reveal any disciplinary action against McDermott.

Vanderbilt center Liam Robbins out for the season with leg injury

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt announced on social media that scoring leader Liam Robbins will miss the rest of the season with a leg injury sustained early in a 68-66 victory at No. 23 Kentucky.

The school wished the 7-footer a speedy recovery on its Twitter account and added, “On the court, Liam has represented himself and Vanderbilt in a first-class manner.”

The fifth-year senior left the game after just four minutes after going up for a rebound and landing awkwardly.

Commodores coach Jerry Stackhouse said on 102.5 The Game’s Chase & Michelle Show that Robbins underwent surgery to repair a fracture in his lower leg.

Robbins led the surging Commodores (17-13, 10-7 Southeastern Conference) with 15.0 points and 6.8 rebounds per game along with a conference-best 82 blocks in 26 games. His 3.2 blocks per contest rank third nationally.

“Liam has been unbelievable for us this year,” the coach said on the show. “He’s gotten better and better since he’s been here. He’s battled with some injuries before that, but when he’s playing at a high level, it elevated our team to a high level, gave our whole team a lot of confidence.”

The former Drake and Minnesota player averaged 22.0 points, 10.1 rebounds and 4.6 blocks per game last month and helped Vanderbilt go 6-1, its best February since 2008.

Nathan Davis out as Bucknell head coach

LEWISBURG, Pa. — Nathan Davis is out as the head coach at Bucknell, ending an eight-year tenure that included a pair of close losses to much higher-seeded opponents in the NCAA tournament.

Bucknell athletic director Jermaine Truax announced the move.

The Bison went 12-20 this season, finishing with a 64-59 loss to American in the first round of the Patriot League tournament.

Davis went 129-115 as Bucknell’s head coach. The Bison lost to fourth-seeded West Virginia 86-80 in the 2017 NCAA tournament and fell to third-seeded Michigan State 82-78 in the 2018 tourney.

The 48-year-old Davis previously was an assistant for five seasons at Bucknell. He also was the head coach at his alma mater, Randolph-Macon, and an assistant at Navy and Colgate.

“I am grateful for the positive mentorship that Nathan provided to our student-athletes, however, the last four seasons have not met the high standards of on-court success we expect from our men’s basketball team,” Truax said.

Minnesota’s Whalen resigns after third straight losing season

MINNEAPOLIS – Lindsay Whalen, considered the greatest player in Minnesota women’s basketball history, resigned as coach on Thursday after a third straight losing season.

The Gophers’ 11-19 season ended with a first-round loss to Penn State in the Big Ten Tournament on Wednesday. They tied for 12th in the Big Ten with a 4-12 record, their fewest wins in 12 years.

Whalen, a Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer, was hired five years ago with no previous coaching experience. Whalen, who earned a base salary of $547,000 this year, last March was given a contract extension through the 2024-25 season. Athletic director Mark Coyle said Whalen would stay on as a special assistant to the athletics director through April 12, 2025.

Whalen, in a statement, thanked Coyle for the opportunity.

“We did things the right way and created a lot of memories,” she said, “but now is the right time for me to step aside and return to being a proud alum. I look forward to supporting and cheering on the next head coach.”

Whalen was scheduled to appear at a news conference with Coyle but was a no-show. Coyle said she was busy meeting with her staff. Whalen, in a tweet Thursday night, said her absence was due to her being overcome with emotion in the elevator on her way to the news conference. “I am a human being,” she wrote.

Coyle, when pressed on whether the parting was a mutual decision, said he and Whalen had a long meeting three or four weeks ago to discuss the situation.

“Together, we just felt like now is the right time for her to step down,” Coyle said. “She’s still going to be part of our program. She is so much loved in these hallways and these buildings. Obviously, she’s an icon. She’s on the Mount Rushmore in the state of Minnesota.”

Whalen grew up an hour west of Minneapolis, in Hutchinson, and played for the Gophers from 2000-04. She left as the program’s all-time points leader, second in assists and thirds in steals. Her No. 13 jersey was retired.

She won Olympic gold medals in 2012 and 2016 and played for the Minnesota Lynx in the WNBA.

Whalen returned to the university in 2018 after coach Marlene Stollings left for Texas Tech, and Whalen’s first team went 21-11 and 9-9 in the Big Ten.

The following four seasons did not come close to matching the first. The Gophers never played in an NCAA Tournament or finished higher than sixth in the Big Ten. Whalen was 71-76 overall and 32-58 in conference games.

The Gophers regressed this season after losing top players Sara Scalia and Destiny Pitts to the transfer portal. Whalen brought in the 10th-ranked group of freshmen in the country, according to ESPN, and three of them were starters.

Mara Braun’s scoring average of 15.6 points per game ranked second among Big Ten freshmen. Fellow freshman Mallory Heyer and sophomore Alanna Micheaux also were double-digit scorers.

“I don’t think we’re starting over,” Coyle said. “I think we have a really great core group of people here who have made progress throughout this past year and it’s our job to find a coach who can continue to build upon the success.”

Minnesota has struggled to sustain success in both men’s and women’s basketball, a fact Coyle acknowledges. The men’s team is 7-20 overall and last in the Big Ten at 1-16 under second-year coach Ben Johnson.

Coyle said the programs have ample administrative support but have been well under .500 in Big Ten play over the last quarter-century.

“We have everything in place,” he said. “There is no reason why it cannot be done here. That’s the question we have to figure out.”

Washington State upsets No. 3 Utah 66-58 in Pac-12 quarters

LAS VEGAS – Bella Murekatete scored 19 points and Washington State upset No. 3 Utah 66-58 in a Pac-12 quarterfinal game.

The Cougars (21-10) led by three with 39.3 seconds left and had the ball, and rather than foul, the Utes allowed Charlisse Leger-Walker to virtually dribble out the shot clock, make one pass, get the ball back, and drain a 3-pointer with eight seconds left to extend the lead to 64-58.

Leger-Walker finished with 15 points, while Ula Motuga chipped in 13 for the Cougars.

Utah (25-4) was led by Gianna Kneepkens, who scored 18 points. Alissa Pili added 11 points for the Utes.

After trailing by four at halftime, the Cougars outscored Utah 27-11 in the third quarter after erasing a two-point deficit by closing the period on a 14-0 run and took a 53-41 lead into the final period.

Washington State hit 11 of 19 (57.9%) from the floor in the third, including 5 of 7 (71.4%) from 3-point range, while the normally high-scoring Utes struggled behind 36.4% shooting (4 of 11).

After opening the fourth quarter with a 3-pointer from Kneepkens, the Utes missed eight straight shots while the Cougars built a 14-point lead, 58-44, with 7:41 left in the game.

The Cougars limited Utah’s second-chance opportunities, with 77.1% defensive rebounding percentage. Washington State also outscored Utah with second-chance points, 11-4

BIG PICTURE

Washington State: The Cougars exacted revenge from last year’s tournament when the teams also met in the quarterfinals. Utah beat Washington State, 70-59.

Utah: The Utes were the highest-scoring team in the Pac-12 this season, averaging 84.4 points per game. They never found their groove on offense, from the opening tip, as they shot a rather bleak 27% over the first five minutes.

UP NEXT

Washington State: Will face Colorado or Oregon State in Friday’s semifinal round.

Utah: Awaits an NCAA bid. —

Antoine Davis finishes shy of passing Maravich scoring mark

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Antoine Davis outscored them all – except for “Pistol” Pete.

Detroit Mercy’s star guard finished four points shy of surpassing Pete Maravich as the NCAA career scoring leader on Thursday night, scoring 22 in a gritty 71-66 loss to Youngstown State in the Horizon League tournament.

Davis came in needing 26 points to break Maravich’s hallowed mark that stood for over 50 years. But after picking his fourth foul with 3:36 left, the 6-foot-1 guard didn’t drive to the basket and then missed four 3-pointers – one of them a wide-open look – in the final two minutes of the intense game.

After the final buzzer, tempers briefly flared and Davis, who was pestered by Youngstown State defenders all night, had to be restrained from going after one of the Penguins players. There was some debris thrown at him from the student section as he was whisked off the floor.

Unless Detroit Mercy gets an unlikely postseason bid, Davis finishes with 3,664 points in five seasons. Maravich amassed 3,667 points in just three years while playing for his dad, Press, and he did it before there was a 3-point line or shot clock.

That doesn’t diminish what Davis accomplished as one of the most prolific scorers in college history.

Davis had just seven points at halftime as the top-seeded Penguins harassed him all over the floor and made it tough for him to get a good look at the basket.

He began to find his range in the second half, but couldn’t put together one of his patented sprees.

Wearing a protective mask to protect a broken nose sustained earlier this season at Cincinnati, Davis started slowly in front of a sellout crowd inside Beeghly Center on Youngstown State’s campus.

The rail-thin graduate senior missed his first four shots before dropping an off-balance jumper from the top of the key with 14:01 left in the half. He followed with a 3-pointer and also made a baseline fadeaway.

Youngstown State’s defense is making it tough on Davis, trapping him at times and face-guarding him on a few possessions.

Davis finished 7 of 26 from the field, including 4 of 16 on 3-pointers.

Davis scored 38 on Tuesday night in a win over Purdue Fort Wayne to advance the Titans (14-18) and close in on the mark that Maravich set as an All-American for LSU from 1967-70.

Just weeks after LeBron James went past Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA’s career scoring leader, Davis just missed his chance to top Maravich, the Hall of Famer his father had him study while learning to play as a kid.

Davis already holds several NCAA records, including consecutive games in double figures (143) and 3-pointers (584). He led Division I with 159 3s this season, and finished four from breaking Stephen Curry’s record of 162 in a season (2007-08).

Unlike Davis, who was granted a fifth year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Maravich didn’t play as a freshman – it wasn’t allowed at the time – and there was also no 3-point line or shot clock, placing a premium on every possession.

It’s mind-boggling to consider that Maravich, who died in 1988 at age 40 after suffering a heart attack while playing in a pickup game, averaged 44.2 points without taking or making a single 3-pointer.

But it also should be noted that Maravich attempted 3,166 shots while Davis came in with 2,961.

Along with their scoring proclivity, Davis and Maravich share something else: both played college ball while being coached by their fathers.

Mike Davis has credited losing his job at UAB and moving his family to Houston, where his son, then in middle school worked out with former NBA coach John Lucas, with changing the trajectory of his playing career.

To supplement the hours working with Lucas, Davis had his son watch instructional videos of Maravich, who had a gift for making dribbling, passing and shooting look easy.

“A lot of times people can do things but they can’t teach it,” Mike Davis told Yahoo Sports. “Pete could actually teach it. The way he explained how he did things, it was so simple. You didn’t have to be a basketball coach to understand.”