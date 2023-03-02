Washington State women rally past Cal in Pac-12 Tournament

Associated PressMar 2, 2023, 12:35 AM EST
LAS VEGAS – Charlisse Leger-Walker scored 23 points, Bella Murekatete had a double-double and Washington State rallied to defeat California 61-49 in the opening round of the Pac-12 Tournament on Wednesday night.

After trailing for most of the first three quarters, a layup by Jessica Clarke gave the Cougars a five-point lead with 6:10 to go in regulation. The lead reached 53-45 1 1/2 minutes later when Astera Tuhina connected on a 3-pointer, just WSU’s second of the game in 15 attempts. Tuhina added a jumper on WSU’s next possession and the lead was 55-45 with 3:32 remaining.

Cal got within 55-49 on a fastbreak layup by Leilani McIntosh with 2:20 to go, but the Golden Bears did not score again.

Leger-Walker made 8 of 15 shots and 6 of 8 free throws to go with six rebounds and two assists. Murekatete had 13 points and 12 rebounds. Tuhina added nine points and four assists for Washington State (20-10).

Jayda Curry scored 16 points for the Golden Bears (13-17) and no other starter scored more than five. Ugonne Onyiah and Mia Mastrov scored 10 points each off the bench.

After Cal led 27-21 at halftime, a 3-pointer from Leger-Walker got the No. 7 seed Cougars within 38-36 with 3:03 remaining in the third quarter. The Cougars hadn’t been that close since they trailed 11-10 in the first minute of the second quarter. The score was tied twice later in the third quarter and WSU took a 44-42 lead into the fourth period after Leger-Walker made two free throws with 15 seconds left in the period.

Washington State has won 20 games for the first time in the NCAA-era for women’s basketball. The 1978-79 team won 21 games.

Washington State advances to play No. 2-seed and regular-season co-champion Utah in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

Kansas women stun No. 23 Iowa State 98-93

Associated PressMar 2, 2023, 12:32 AM EST
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Offsetting a milestone night from No. 23 Iowa State’s Ashley Joens, Zakiyah Franklin scored a career-high 31 points and Wyvette Mayberry added 22 as Kansas ended a 16-game losing streak to the Cyclones with a 98-93 victory on Wednesday night.

Joens scored 33 points to jump two spots to 16th place on the Division I all-time scoring list with 2,935. Joens moved past LSU’s Joyce Walker (2,906) and Penn State’s Kelly Mazzante (2,919). Next on the list is Appalachian State’s Valorie Whiteside with 2,944.

Franklin shot 12 of 20, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range, and made all four of her free throws for the Jayhawks (18-10, 8-9 Big 12 Conference). Mayberry made four 3-pointers adding six assists. Taiyanna Jackson finished with 15 points and eight rebounds.

Freshman Denae Fritz scored a career-high 26 points – 12 more than her previous high – and made 9 of 10 shots with four 3-pointers for the Cyclones (18-9, 10-7). Lexi Donarski added 14 points and Emily Ryan had 10 assists. Joens made three 3-pointers and 14 of 15 free throws, adding 14 rebounds for her 12th double-double of the season.

Mayberry scored 12 points, sinking all four of her shots with three 3s, and Kansas led 26-19 after one quarter. The Jayhawks upped their lead to 39-26 before Iowa State rallied to get within 48-43 at halftime.

Kansas pushed its lead to double digits in the first 1:29; 55-45. Joens hit two free throws with 3:39 left in the period to move past Mazzante. The Cyclones trailed 66-51 at the time. Fritz and Joens teamed up to score every point and Iowa State finished with a 9-2 run to get within 72-62.

Kansas led 85-68 with 5:39 left to play, but Morgan Kane’s layup capped a 19-5 spurt as Iowa State pulled within 90-87 with 1:07 remaining. Chandler Prater and Joens traded baskets before Joens picked up her fifth foul, leading to Mayberry making 1 of 2 foul shots. Ryan’s layup cut the Cyclones’ deficit in half, but Franklin and Prater both hit two foul shots in the final 18 seconds to preserve the win.

Iowa State has made a 3 in an NCAA-record 889 straight games.

UP NEXT

Iowa State: The Cyclones close out the regular season at home against Texas Tech.

Kansas: The Jayhawks travel to play TCU in a regular-season finale.

Notre Dame wins coach Mike Brey’s home finale, upsets Pitt

Associated PressMar 1, 2023, 11:44 PM EST
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – Marcus Hammond and Cormac Ryan each scored 20 points as Notre Dame won longtime coach Mike Brey’s final home game with an 88-81 victory over No. 25 Pittsburgh on Wednesday night.

Nate Laszewski and Trey Wertz each added 14 points as the Fighting Irish (11-19, 3-16 Atlantic Coast Conference) snapped a seven-game losing streak.

Brey, who is stepping down at season’s end and received warm ovations from the crowd before and after the game, improved to 315-76 at Purcell Pavilion over 23 years as Notre Dame coach.

“What an unbelievable night,” Brey said over the public address. “We defended pretty much the whole game. I thought we were good defensively. … It was neat for our seniors to finish like that.”

Jamarius Burton, Nelly Cummings and Nike Sibande all scored 19 points, and Blake Hinson added 15 points and 13 rebounds, for the Panthers (21-9, 14-5), who entered with wins in eight of their last nine games. Pitt was playing its first game since moving into the AP Top 25 for the first time in seven years.

“First and foremost, congrats to Notre Dame,” Panther coach Jeff Capel said. “They were terrific. I knew they would come out and be really inspired and emotional (with five grad players in their starting lineup), and obviously being the last game here for Coach Brey.”

Pitt, the conference leader going in, had a chance to clinch at least a tie for its first ACC title across its 10 years in the league, but struggled with its shooting.

The Panthers finished 7 of 22 on 3-pointers and 20 of 36 at the line, while the Irish closed 10 of 27 and 26 of 31. “There’s a lot of things we didn’t do well,” Capel said, “but I love the fight that we had.”

Notre Dame led by a high of 61-41 at 11:49 remaining, after scoring the final 11 points of the first half for a 42-28 advantage at the break. Late-rallying Pitt got no closer than 84-79 at 38 seconds remaining.

BIG PICTURE Pittsburgh: While the Panthers appear safely into the NCAA Tournament field, their 2-2 mark over their last four games while facing entirely sub-.500 ACC teams won’t help their seeding. They can still trend back up with a win at Miami or an extended league tourney run.

Notre Dame: While the win was sweet for the Irish, barring a miracle title in next week’s ACC Tournament and thus the league’s automatic NCAA Tourney bid, they’ll be turning their full attention toward hiring Brey’s successor.

BREY-KING AWAY Brey had declared Tuesday that he would be heading over to the Linebacker, an iconic bar just off the Notre Dame campus, immediately after Wednesday’s game and that all others were welcome as well. “I gotta get over to the Linebacker,” Brey said to start his postgame radio interview over the PA while doubling down on his Tuesday intentions. Brey said he had never been in the bar in all his 23 years at Notre Dame and thought this would be a fitting time. The PA interview lasted just three minutes and he did not conduct a postgame press conference.

CAPEL CIRCLES BACK Capel was asked if this was an emotional night for him as well. The first two years of his playing career at Duke, beginning in 1993, were also the final two years of Brey’s time as an assistant with the Blue Devils. Brey has described Capel as “like a son.” “Certainly I love Coach Brey, Capel said. “He’s been a big part of my life since I was about 17 years old.” Added Capel, “We were excited about the opportunity to play them in Coach Brey’s final home game here (given) how much he’s put into this program.”

UP NEXT Pittsburgh: At least a share of the ACC regular-season title goes to the winner when the Panthers visit No. 16 Miami (23-6, 14-5) in Saturday night’s league finale. No. 13 Virginia (22-6, 14-5) remains in the mix as well and hosts last-place Louisville (4-26, 2-17) Saturday.

Notre Dame: The Irish conclude their regular season Saturday at Clemson (21-9, 13-6), where the Tigers may need a win to assure a top-four finish in the ACC and a double bye in next week’s league tourney.

No. 22 UNLV women beat Nevada, end MWC regular season 18-0

Associated PressMar 1, 2023, 3:16 PM EST
Desi-Rae Young scored 20 points, Alyssa Durazo-Frescas added 18 and No. 22 UNLV rallied in the fourth quarter to beat Nevada 71-66 on Tuesday night to finish the regular season undefeated in the Mountain West Conference.

UNLV is the second program to run the 18-game Mountain West schedule undefeated (Colorado State, 2016). It is also just the fourth time a Mountain West team finished the regular season undefeated in conference play. UNLV has not been undefeated in conference play since going 8-0 against the Big West in 1985.

UNLV trailed 54-44 with 3:07 left in the third quarter but opened the fourth with a 13-1 run and led 62-57 with 4:32 remaining. Young scored six points and Durazo-Frescas had five during the stretch. The Rebels outscored the Wolf Pack 22-10 in the fourth.

Young was 6 of 10 from the floor and 8 of 8 from the free-throw line. Durazo-Frescas was 5-of-10 shooting from the field with four 3-pointers. Kiara Jackson added 11 points and Alyssa Brown had 10 for UNLV (28-2, 18-0).

Victoria Davis scored 19 points to lead Nevada (9-20, 6-12). Alyssa Jimenez added 13 points and Megan Ormiston 10.

UNLV’s 19-game winning streak is its longest since 1989-90 when it won 22 straight.

No. 24 Texas A&M escapes early hole, beats Ole Miss 69-61

Associated PressMar 1, 2023, 11:29 AM EST
OXFORD, Miss. – Tyrece Radford scored 13 points as No. 24 Texas A&M erased an early 12-point deficit to beat Mississippi 69-61 on Tuesday night.

Wade Taylor IV added 12 points and seven assists and Julius Marble scored 10 for the Aggies, who went 13 of 16 from the free-throw line in the second half to stave off the Rebels’ attempt at a late rally.

Texas A&M (22-8, 14-3 Southeastern Conference) trailed 20-8 after seven minutes but took a 29-26 lead on Taylor’s 3-pointer with 4:06 left in the first half. The Aggies never trailed again, leading 34-28 at halftime and expanding their advantage to as many as 10 points in the second half.

“We didn’t handle the intensity or the pace early, obviously,” Texas A&M coach Buzz Williams said. “But we went from 13 down to the lead by halftime. We were able to change the rhythm to being more conducive for us and who we are.”

Matthew Murrell made 8 of 11 from 3-point range and scored 26 points to lead Ole Miss (11-19, 3-13).

“We’ve shown we can play with anybody and the SEC Tournament is still out there,” Ole Miss interim coach Win Case said. “We knew they’d make a run because they’re a real good team but I’m really proud of our team tonight.”

The Aggies shot just 37.9% from the field and 22.7% from 3-point range. However, they had only five turnovers.

BIG PICTURE

Texas A&M: The Aggies are 16-3 since Christmas and have locked up a second-place finish in the SEC standings and the No. 2 seed in the conference tournament. Tuesday’s win wasn’t pretty, but the Aggies survived on the road against an inspired opponent. Now they must prepare to face No. 2 Alabama.

“We’ve got a lot of work to do before Saturday,” Williams said. “I know they’ve got the best players. I know they’re No. 1 in the league in offense and defense. I haven’t had time to look at them yet, but I know that much about them.”

Ole Miss: The Rebels continue to play hard for Case, who replaced the fired Kermit Davis on Feb. 24. But no one other than Murrell scored in double figures or made more than one 3-pointer for Ole Miss.

UP NEXT

Texas A&M: Hosts Alabama on Saturday.

Ole Miss: At Missouri on Saturday.

Duke beats N.C. State for fifth consecutive win, 71-67

Associated PressMar 1, 2023, 10:34 AM EST
DURHAM, N.C. – Jeremy Roach scored 20 points and helped Duke hold off North Carolina State in a 71-67 victory on Tuesday night to win its fifth straight game and complete a 16-0 home schedule.

Tyrese Proctor added 12 points, going 8 of 9 at the line, including four in the final 18 seconds to put the game away for Duke (22-8, 13-6). Kyle Filipowski scored 11 points and had 14 rebounds for the freshman’s 13th double-double. Mark Mitchell scored 12 points and Dereck Lively II grabbed 12 rebounds.

Jarkel Joiner led the Wolfpack (22-9, 12-8) with 26 points, hitting six 3-pointers, and went over 2,000 points for his career. Casey Morsell and D.J. Burns scored 13 points each. Terquavion Smith, who along with Joiner averages over 17 points a game and scored 24 points in the Wolfpack’s 84-60 win over the Blue Devils on Jan. 4, finished with eight.

Roach scored 12 points over the final 13 1/2 minutes with his consecutive baskets giving Duke a 12-point edge with two minutes to go.

N.C. State made a final push and got within three with 32 seconds left after Joiner hit consecutive 3-pointers. Proctor made four free throws around a missed 3 by Joiner. Smith’s 3 at the end made it a four-point margin.

Duke made just 2 of 19 3-point attempts but shot 21 of 36 inside the arc and made 23 of 29 free throws to only 7 of 8 for the Wolfpack.

The Blue Devils led 33-29 at halftime, taking the lead for good after a 9-0 run that Lively capped with a bucket with six minutes remaining before the break.

Duke finishes the regular season at North Carolina on Saturday. N.C. State has completed its regular season and is off until the ACC Tournament, which begins next Tuesday.