No. 3 Kansas tops Texas Tech to clinch Big 12 title share

LAWRENCE, Kan. – In their final game at Allen Fieldhouse, Jalen Wilson and fellow Kansas senior Kevin McCullar Jr. not only kept the hardscrabble Jayhawks in front of Texas Tech most of the night but made the play that sealed the win.

Along with another Big 12 title.

Wilson had 21 points to lead all scorers, McCullar added 14 points with a critical basket in the final minute, and the third-ranked Jayhawks held off the Red Raiders 67-63 on Tuesday to clinch at least a share of their NCAA-leading 64th regular-season conference championship.

“It felt so good to win,” Wilson said. “I just wanted to cherish the moment.”

Dajuan Harris had 16 points for the Jayhawks (25-5, 13-4), who would capture the outright title if No. 9 Texas loses to No. 22 TCU on Wednesday night. Otherwise, the Jayhawks would need to beat the Longhorns on Saturday.

Kansas was left clinging to a 61-60 lead after the Red Raiders’ De’Vion Harmon could only make the second of two free throws with 56.4 seconds left. But after the Jayhawks raced up the floor, and Wilson failed to get an open look, a loose ball ended up in the hands of McCullar, who merely had to lay it in for a three-point lead.

“It was a loose ball. I seen Harmon reach for it and I was like, ‘I need to get this ball and get this bucket,’” said McCullar, who transferred from Texas Tech. “Nobody was around so I just stuck it in. That play was huge.”

“If anybody was going to make that play, it was Kevin,” Wilson added. “That’s just the type of guy he is.”

Texas Tech still had time left and called a timeout to set up a play. But Pop Isaacs threw a driving layup off the side of the backboard, and Harris scored in transition for the Jayhawks to put the game out of reach.

“We had to decide for the 3 or try to score and get something quick and went with that,” Red Raiders coach Mark Adams said of the game’s crucial possession. “Didn’t get the call.”

The Jayhawks improved to 22-1 against Texas Tech (16-14, 5-12) in the Phog with their seventh consecutive win overall, and they have not lost on senior night since the 1983-84 season.

“They made some big plays down the stretch, especially the last couple of minutes. That’s what Kansas does,” Adams said. “With their homecourt advantage, they know how to win late in games.”

Harmon had 15 points to lead Texas Tech, which was just 3 of 16 from the 3-point line. Kevin Obanor added 14 points, Fardaws Aimaq had 13 points and 18 rebounds, and Isaacs finished with 11 points.

Wearing retro red uniforms for their senior sendoff, the Jayhawks got off to a frigid start against the defensive-minded Red Raiders. McCullar eventually dropped a couple of 3s minutes apart to give Kansas some breathing room, and Wilson began driving for contested layups, helping the Jayhawks forge a 30-21 lead by the break.

Texas Tech was 1 of 11 from beyond the arc and committed seven turnovers over the first 20 scattershot minutes.

The Red Raiders’ cold streak ended there. They scored five quick points to start the second half, nearly wiping out their deficit in their first few trips down floor, and Obanor began to get easy buckets in the paint.

While the Jayhawks kept answering every time Texas Tech got within a possession, they could never put the game away. And when it appeared as if they might as Gradey Dick scored his first points on two free throws to make it 60-55 with about three minutes to go, the Red Raiders answered with back-to-back baskets at the other end.

It wasn’t until McCullar’s bucket and Harris’ breakway layup in the final minute that Kansas could finally celebrate.

THE TAKEAWAY

Texas Tech was making a late run toward an NCAA Tournament bid with four straight wins, including consecutive victories over Kansas State and Texas. But back-to-back close losses to TCU and Kansas could make a run to the Big 12 Tournament title the only way to make it back to the dance.

Kansas has more Quad 1 wins than any other team in the country, and advanced metrics also love the Jayhawks, who once again reign supreme in the nation’s toughest conference. That’s probably enough to earn a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, but winning Saturday along with a Big 12 tourney title could get them the top seed overall.

UP NEXT

The regular season concludes Saturday when Texas Tech plays Oklahoma State and Kansas visits Texas.

No. 12 Tennessee beats Arkansas 75-57, Zeigler hurt

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Olivier Nkamhoua scored 16 points to lead No. 12 Tennessee to a 75-57 victory over Arkansas on Tuesday night.

Despite the win, the Volunteers (22-8, 11-6 Southeastern Conference) may have sustained a significant loss. Three minutes into the game, sophomore point guard Zakai Zeigler, who brings energy on offense and defense, went down with an injury to his left knee.

“We all hurt for Zakai,” Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said. “For him to stay down (on the floor), he’s hurt. (The players) knew it was serious.”

The extent of the injury wasn’t immediately known, but he did not return.

“(Tennessee) played much bigger with the injury to Zeigler,” Arkansas coach Eric Musselman said.

Santiago Vescovi, who took over the role of point guard for Zeigler, added 14 points and Josiah-Jordan James scored 11.

“(Arkansas defenders) were working (Vescovi) all night,” Barnes said. “They were trying to take away his left hand.”

Anthony Black and Davonte Davis each scored 13 for the Razorbacks (19-11, 8-9). Nick Smith Jr. scored 14 and Ricky Council 11.

“(Tennessee) was much more physical than us,” Musselman said. “It’s bothering our guys, the physicality.”

Tennessee connected on just four 3-pointers, but outscored the Razorbacks 42-18 in the paint.

“We didn’t finish at the rim,” said Musselman. “We didn’t attack the rim.”

Barnes said he is a believer in his squad’s defense and rebounding.

“(Arkansas) puts a lot of pressure on the rim,” Barnes said. “We needed to stay aggressive.”

Arkansas, which came into the game with an SEC-leading 48% shooting average from the field, managed just 37% against the Vols.

Nkamhoua stepped up early in the game and had 10 points to lead Tennessee to a 34-25 halftime advantage. The Vols led 22-14 in rebouding, including eight offensive boards. Tennessee had a 12-0 edge in second-chance points.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Tennessee made it through the entire regular season without dropping out of the poll. … After their loss to Texas A&M, the Vols slipped one spot to No. 12. … Coach Rick Barnes has had the Vols in the Top 25 for 90 weeks.

BIG PICTURE

Arkansas: The Razorbacks have had their frustrations on the road. Coming off a three-point loss to Alabama, they came into Knoxville 2-7 on the road. Besides the Crimson Tide, they had close setbacks with Baylor and Texas A&M. … Arkansas held Alabama to 3 of 22 3-point shooting and still came away a loser. … Hogs’ freshman Nick Smith played his sixth game since missing 13 because of a right knee injury. He scored 24 points against the Crimson Tide and was selected SEC Freshman of the Week.

Tennessee: The Vols finished their home campaign 14-2, losing to Kentucky and Missouri. … Freshman Julian Phillips missed four games with a hip flexor injury, but returned Tuesday night. … Tyreke Key missed his second game with an ankle injury, but is expected to be ready for Auburn Saturday. … Tennessee is one of four teams battling for fourth place in the SEC standings and a double-bye in the league tourney. … Zeigler, who was injured early in the game (left knee), was selected as a semifinalist for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Award. … Seniors Josiah-Jordan James, Olivier Nkamhoua, Uros Plavsic, Santiago Vescovi and graduate transfer Tyreke Key were honored in the last home game this season. … There’s no indication which, if any, would take advantage of the NCAA’s COVID-19 year allowance.

UP NEXT

Arkansas: The Razorbacks close out their regular season Saturday at home against Kentucky.

Tennessee: Saturday, the Vols will put an end to their regular season at Auburn.

Rice sparks Boise State past No. 18 San Diego State, 66-60

BOISE, Idaho – Max Rice scored 26 points and reeled off 12 straight points in a 14-0 run to close out the game and Boise State beat No. 18 San Diego State 66-60 on Tuesday night.

The Broncos (23-7, 13-4 Mountain West Conference) avenged a 20-point loss to San Diego State on Feb. 3 and remained perfect at home in conference play. It was the Broncos’ first win over a ranked team this season.

San Diego State (23-6, 14-3), which had already claimed a share of the conference crown with its buzzer-beating win over New Mexico on Saturday, failed to hold onto a late nine-point lead.

With the Aztecs staked to a comfortable 60-52 lead with 4:48 remaining, Rice took over.

Playing in what could be his final home game on senior night, Rice hit a free throw before sinking a trio of 3-pointers to give Boise State a 62-60 lead, its first since the 17:01 mark of the second half.

Then on the Aztecs’ next possession, Rice stole a pass at mid-court and drove in for a layup, sending the Boise State crowd into a frenzy.

Marcus Shaver Jr., who missed the first meeting between the two teams with a right ankle injury, hit two free throws to push the lead to six in the final minute.

San Diego State couldn’t hit a shot over its final two possessions and the Broncos ran out the clock, resulting in the Boise State fans storming the court.

Tyson Degenhart scored 14 for Boise State, while Naje Smith added 10.

Matt Bradley paced San Diego State with 16 points, and Micah Parrish chipped in 11.

San Diego State can still win the regular-season conference title outright with a victory against Mountain West cellar dwellers Wyoming on Saturday.

UP NEXT

San Diego State: Hosts Wyoming on Saturday.

Boise State: Plays at Utah State on Saturday.

No. 6 Marquette beats Butler to clinch Big East outright

INDIANAPOLIS – Now that No. 6 Marquette has secured the regular-season Big East championship, more accolades could follow.

It would be hard to pick against Tyler Kolek for Big East player of the year or Shaka Smart for conference coach of the year.

Kolek had 21 points and 10 assists, and Marquette clinched its first outright conference title in 20 years by beating Butler 72-56 on Tuesday night.

Heading into the game, Kolek, a 6-foot-3 sophomore guard from Cumberland, R.I., was second in the NCAA in assists (7.8 per game). Over the past nine games, he has averaged 18.2 points. He shot 9 of 13 from the field and 2 for 3 on 3-pointers against the Bulldogs.

“To me, he’s the MVP of the Big East. He makes that team go,” Butler coach Thad Matta said. “He’s such an intelligent basketball player. He’s got a great pulse on that team. It looks like they really feed off him, and he embraces that leadership.”

The victory was the fifth in a row and 10th in 11 games for the surprising Golden Eagles (24-6, 16-3), picked ninth by the league’s coaches in the preseason poll.

This week, Marquette ascended to its highest ranking in the AP Top 25 since it was No. 1 in 1978.

Marquette, which had already earned at least a share of its first Big East title since 2013, had not won an outright regular-season crown since doing so in Conference USA in 2003.

Olivier-Maxence Prosper added 14 points and Oso Ighodaro had 12 for the Golden Eagles, who will be the top seed in the Big East Tournament at Madison Square Garden – an event Marquette has never won.

The Golden Eagles will open in the quarterfinals March 9 against the winner of a first-round game between Butler and St. John’s.

“The calendar is about to turn to March,” Smart said. “We’re very excited about winning the Big East regular season. But we’re not done.”

The 45-year-old Smart, in his second season at Marquette after six each at VCU and Texas, won his first regular-season league championship in 14 years as a Division I head coach.

He said he is not one to “politic” for individual awards, but offered this assessment of Kolek:

“I would say that he has been as impactful for winning as anyone in our league. And there’s a lot of really good players in our league.”

In the second half, the Golden Eagles shot 65% (15 of 23) from the floor and led by as many as 24 points.

Jayden Taylor scored 13 and Jalen Thomas had 10 for Butler (14-16, 6-13), which finished 4-6 in Big East home games.

Butler shot 0 of 10 while going scoreless for nearly nine minutes in falling behind 16-6. After the Bulldogs closed to 18-13, Marquette went on a 14-3 spurt to seize a 32-16 lead.

Butler was never closer than 11 points thereafter.

Marquette shot 72% (13 for 18) on 2-pointers in claiming a 36-22 halftime advantage. Kolek had 11 points at the break.

BIG PICTURE

Marquette: The Golden Eagles made the biggest jump in the history of the Big East preseason poll. In 1989-90, Connecticut was picked eighth and tied Syracuse for first place.

“We never really talked about winning the Big East championship,” Smart said. “It was never a point of emphasis. We did talk about being picked ninth. We thought we were better than that.”

Marquette’s 16 league wins are the most in school history. For the first time, the Golden Eagles defeated every league opponent at least once.

Butler: In the first season of Thad Matta’s second coaching stint at Butler, the Bulldogs would have to win Saturday at No. 19 Xavier and then twice in the Big East Tournament to avoid a third successive losing season.

Butler was 14-19 (7-13 Big East) last season and 10-15 (8-12) in 2020-21. The school has not won an NCAA tournament game since 2013.

WELCOME BACK

Butler center Manny Bates was back in the lineup after missing two games with a shoulder injury. Another Butler regular, wing Ali Ali, was sidelined by concussion protocol for the second time this season.

UP NEXT

Marquette: Closes the regular season Saturday at home against St. John’s.

Butler: Plays at No. 19 Xavier on Saturday.

No. 1 South Carolina women run AP Top 25 streak to 36 weeks

After a week of upsets that saw 15 ranked teams lose, South Carolina remained the lone unbeaten school.

The Gamecocks ran their streak to 36 consecutive weeks atop The Associated Press Top 25 women’s basketball poll to match Louisiana Tech for the second-longest run in the history of the poll that dates to 1976.

South Carolina (29-0) finished the regular season unbeaten and was back to being a unanimous choice at No. 1 in national media poll released Monday. The Gamecocks only trail UConn (51 weeks) for the longest consecutive streak atop the Top 25.

“There’s definitely no relief” after their flawless regular season, South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston said. “Now, were into the season where winning is the only option.”

While the Gamecocks won both of their games last week and enter the SEC Tournament as the No. 1 seed, the rankings got a big reshuffling. The 15 ranked teams losing at least one game was by far the most Top 25 schools to lose in the same week this season; 11 had lost in the same week a few times earlier this season.

It’s the first time 15 different teams lost a game since 2012, according toe Stats Perform. That also happened in one week in 2003 and 2004.

Indiana, which lost at the buzzer to then-No. 6 Iowa on Caitlin Clark’s 3-pointer on Sunday, remained No. 2. Utah jumped up five places to No. 3 after beating then-No. 3 Stanford to clinch a share of the Pac-12 title. It’s Utah’s best ranking ever. The Cardinal dropped to sixth.

LSU and Maryland rounded out the top five.

Iowa was seventh with Virginia Tech eighth. UConn fell five spots to ninth after losing to St. John’s. Notre Dame was 10th. The Irish lost guard Olivia Miles to a knee injury in Sunday’s win over Louisville.

Villanova jumped four places to 11th. It’s the Wildcats best ranking since the team finished the 2003 season in the same spot. Texas made the biggest improvement, climbing seven spots to 12th.

Most of the Power Five conferences enter tournament play this week. The Big 12 Tournament is next week ahead of Selection Sunday and the beginning of March Madness.

BACK IN THE RANKINGS

South Florida re-entered the Top 25 at No. 25 after winning 15 of its last 16 games. The Bulls have one conference game left, at Cincinnati on Wednesday. South Florida was ranked for two weeks earlier this season. Florida State dropped out of the rankings.

FALLING ARIZONA

The Wildcats dropped seven places to No. 21 after losing at Oregon and Oregon State over the weekend. Arizona is 12-3 at home but 7-5 on the road.

Houston, Alabama top AP Top 25; Marquette climbing, Pitt in

The top five spots in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll remained the same. The rest of the AP Top 25 was a big jumble.

Houston was No. 1 for the second straight week in the poll released Monday, receiving 49 first-place votes from a 62-person media panel. No. 2 Alabama had five first-place votes and No. 3 Kansas received eight.

UCLA and Purdue rounded out the top five. The Boilermakers held at No. 5 despite losing to No. 15 Indiana.

In the rest of the poll, only No. 20 Providence kept the same position from last week as teams get ready for conference tournaments next week and the start of March Madness.

Alabama held its spot after winning two games despite a challenging week off the court. Brandon Miller had a pair of huge games since police alleged that he brought a gun to former teammate Darius Miles, who is charged with capital murder in a fatal shooting.

Against Arkansas on Saturday, Miller’s regular pregame introduction with a Crimson Tide reserve player giving him a pat down didn’t sit well with coach Nate Oats – or anyone else.

“I can assure you it definitely will not happen again the remainder of this year,” Oats said.

Miller had 24 points in the 86-83 win over the Razorbacks after scoring 41 in a two-point win over South Carolina.

SOARING EAGLES

Marquette has made a quick rise under coach Shaka Smart.

The Golden Eagles wrapped up a share of their first Big East regular-season title in a decade with a 90-84 win over DePaul on Saturday and climbed four spots in this week’s poll to No. 6. It is Marquette’s highest ranking hitting No. 1 in 1977-78.

HOUSTON ON TOP

Houston moved into the top spot last week and held onto it after a pair of routs last week. The Cougars’ 76-57 win at East Carolina on Saturday clinched the American Athletic Association regular-season championship, the fourth time in five seasons they’ve at least shared the conference title.

“Our kids know how to win – I say that a lot,” Houston coach Kelvin Sampson said. “But we’ve figured out how to play our system, be unselfish.”

RISING/FALLING

Marquette matched No. 14 UConn and No. 18 San Diego State with the week’s biggest jump among teams in the poll, each climbing four spots.

No. 13 Virginia took the biggest tumble, losing seven spots following losses to Boston College and North Carolina last week.

IN AND OUT

No. 21 Maryland is back in the AP Top 25 after wins over Minnesota and then-No. 21 Northwestern.

No. 23 Kentucky returned to the poll after a seven-week absence. The Wildcats had a rapid fall from being No. 4 in the preseason poll, but reeled off wins over No. 12 Tennessee, Florida and Auburn.

No. 25 Pittsburgh is ranked for the first time since 2016 after beating Georgia Tech and Syracuse last week.

Northwestern’s return to the poll for the first time in two years didn’t last long. The Wildcats dropped out this week after losses to Maryland and Illinois.

Iowa State fell out from No. 23 after three straight losses and consecutive losses knocked out Creighton from No. 19.