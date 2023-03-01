Duke beats N.C. State for fifth consecutive win, 71-67

Mar 1, 2023
DURHAM, N.C. – Jeremy Roach scored 20 points and helped Duke hold off North Carolina State in a 71-67 victory on Tuesday night to win its fifth straight game and complete a 16-0 home schedule.

Tyrese Proctor added 12 points, going 8 of 9 at the line, including four in the final 18 seconds to put the game away for Duke (22-8, 13-6). Kyle Filipowski scored 11 points and had 14 rebounds for the freshman’s 13th double-double. Mark Mitchell scored 12 points and Dereck Lively II grabbed 12 rebounds.

Jarkel Joiner led the Wolfpack (22-9, 12-8) with 26 points, hitting six 3-pointers, and went over 2,000 points for his career. Casey Morsell and D.J. Burns scored 13 points each. Terquavion Smith, who along with Joiner averages over 17 points a game and scored 24 points in the Wolfpack’s 84-60 win over the Blue Devils on Jan. 4, finished with eight.

Roach scored 12 points over the final 13 1/2 minutes with his consecutive baskets giving Duke a 12-point edge with two minutes to go.

N.C. State made a final push and got within three with 32 seconds left after Joiner hit consecutive 3-pointers. Proctor made four free throws around a missed 3 by Joiner. Smith’s 3 at the end made it a four-point margin.

Duke made just 2 of 19 3-point attempts but shot 21 of 36 inside the arc and made 23 of 29 free throws to only 7 of 8 for the Wolfpack.

The Blue Devils led 33-29 at halftime, taking the lead for good after a 9-0 run that Lively capped with a bucket with six minutes remaining before the break.

Duke finishes the regular season at North Carolina on Saturday. N.C. State has completed its regular season and is off until the ACC Tournament, which begins next Tuesday.

No. 22 UNLV women beat Nevada, end MWC regular season 18-0

Mar 1, 2023
Desi-Rae Young scored 20 points, Alyssa Durazo-Frescas added 18 and No. 22 UNLV rallied in the fourth quarter to beat Nevada 71-66 on Tuesday night to finish the regular season undefeated in the Mountain West Conference.

UNLV is the second program to run the 18-game Mountain West schedule undefeated (Colorado State, 2016). It is also just the fourth time a Mountain West team finished the regular season undefeated in conference play. UNLV has not been undefeated in conference play since going 8-0 against the Big West in 1985.

UNLV trailed 54-44 with 3:07 left in the third quarter but opened the fourth with a 13-1 run and led 62-57 with 4:32 remaining. Young scored six points and Durazo-Frescas had five during the stretch. The Rebels outscored the Wolf Pack 22-10 in the fourth.

Young was 6 of 10 from the floor and 8 of 8 from the free-throw line. Durazo-Frescas was 5-of-10 shooting from the field with four 3-pointers. Kiara Jackson added 11 points and Alyssa Brown had 10 for UNLV (28-2, 18-0).

Victoria Davis scored 19 points to lead Nevada (9-20, 6-12). Alyssa Jimenez added 13 points and Megan Ormiston 10.

UNLV’s 19-game winning streak is its longest since 1989-90 when it won 22 straight.

No. 24 Texas A&M escapes early hole, beats Ole Miss 69-61

Mar 1, 2023
OXFORD, Miss. – Tyrece Radford scored 13 points as No. 24 Texas A&M erased an early 12-point deficit to beat Mississippi 69-61 on Tuesday night.

Wade Taylor IV added 12 points and seven assists and Julius Marble scored 10 for the Aggies, who went 13 of 16 from the free-throw line in the second half to stave off the Rebels’ attempt at a late rally.

Texas A&M (22-8, 14-3 Southeastern Conference) trailed 20-8 after seven minutes but took a 29-26 lead on Taylor’s 3-pointer with 4:06 left in the first half. The Aggies never trailed again, leading 34-28 at halftime and expanding their advantage to as many as 10 points in the second half.

“We didn’t handle the intensity or the pace early, obviously,” Texas A&M coach Buzz Williams said. “But we went from 13 down to the lead by halftime. We were able to change the rhythm to being more conducive for us and who we are.”

Matthew Murrell made 8 of 11 from 3-point range and scored 26 points to lead Ole Miss (11-19, 3-13).

“We’ve shown we can play with anybody and the SEC Tournament is still out there,” Ole Miss interim coach Win Case said. “We knew they’d make a run because they’re a real good team but I’m really proud of our team tonight.”

The Aggies shot just 37.9% from the field and 22.7% from 3-point range. However, they had only five turnovers.

BIG PICTURE

Texas A&M: The Aggies are 16-3 since Christmas and have locked up a second-place finish in the SEC standings and the No. 2 seed in the conference tournament. Tuesday’s win wasn’t pretty, but the Aggies survived on the road against an inspired opponent. Now they must prepare to face No. 2 Alabama.

“We’ve got a lot of work to do before Saturday,” Williams said. “I know they’ve got the best players. I know they’re No. 1 in the league in offense and defense. I haven’t had time to look at them yet, but I know that much about them.”

Ole Miss: The Rebels continue to play hard for Case, who replaced the fired Kermit Davis on Feb. 24. But no one other than Murrell scored in double figures or made more than one 3-pointer for Ole Miss.

UP NEXT

Texas A&M: Hosts Alabama on Saturday.

Ole Miss: At Missouri on Saturday.

Murray scores 26 to lead Iowa past No. 15 Indiana 90-68

Mar 1, 2023
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Iowa came into Tuesday night game weary of playing catch-up. So, the Hawkeyes avoided the trap completely.

Just three days after a completing an historic comeback, Kris Murray scored 26 points, Tony Perkins flirted with the first triple-double in school history and the Hawkeyes never trailed in a 90-68 rout at No. 15 Indiana.

“I thought him making those first two 3-pointers was big,” coach Fran McCaffery said, referring to Murray. “I thought our ball movement and screening and cutting with a purpose was critical.”

Whatever the explanation, the Hawkeyes (19-11, 11-8 Big Ten) did everything right.

Murray made five of Iowa’s 13 3-pointers and grabbed seven rebounds. Perkins finished with 23 points, 10 rebounds and a career-high eight assists while returning to his home state. Flip Rebecaa and Payton Sandfod each had 16 points and the conference’s highest-scoring team also played defense.

The combination was virtually unbeatable and seemingly at the perfect time after rallying from a 13-point deficit in the final 94 seconds of regulation to beat Michigan State 112-106 in overtime Saturday – the highest-scoring Big Ten game all season. For the encore, Iowa produced the highest-scoring first half (47-36) in a conference game this season and claimed its fourth straight win in the series and it’s most lopsided ever in Bloomington.

“We’re really hitting our stride,” Murray said. “About this time last year, we were doing the same thing, winning big games that we need on the road.”

Indiana (20-10, 11-8) meanwhile, struggled all night in its worse home loss since a 20-point shellacking against Purdue Fort Wayne in December 2017..

Yes, Trayce Jackson Davis led the Hoosiers with 26 points and 13 rebounds and passed Alan Henderson and Walt Bellamy to become the school’s career rebounding leader with 1,096.

But the Hoosiers looked flat after winning at rival Purdue on Saturday, and Iowa wasted no time taking advantage.

The Hawkeyes scored the first six points, quickly extended the margin to 16-5 and still led 47-36 at halftime. The Hawkeyes then used a 14-2 second half run to make it 61-40 and continued pulling away over the final 15 1/2 minutes.

“It’s the worst day of the season for us,” Indiana coach Mike Woodson said on his postgame radio show. “They were hitting 3s, 2s, whatever they wanted. That’s not Indiana basketball and it’s unacceptable.”

BIG PICTURE

Iowa: The Hawkeyes have struggled on the road all season – at least until Tuesday. This time, they built off the momentum from Saturday’s stunning comeback, at times, looked virtually unbeatable. If they can replicate this performance, the defending Big Ten Tournament champs will be a tough out again next week.

Indiana: Whatever the explanation, the Hoosiers looked lost. They had no flow and never got in sync, a stark contrast from the previous six weeks when they showed steady improvement and some real fight. Neither existed in this game and while it may be an anomaly, coach Mike Woodson knows it cannot happen again.

STILL CLIMBING

Jackson-Davis extended his school record for blocks to 253 with another Tuesday. He also moved within 56 points of tying Don Schlundt (2,192 points) for third on Indiana’s career scoring list. And the 48th double-double of his career puts him within one of matching Henderson for No. 3 on the school’s career list.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

If Indiana thought it would skate through the first part of this week’s schedule, it was mistaken. The Hoosiers were never in the game and this kind of loss could send them tumbling, even if they salvage a win on Sunday. Iowa, meanwhile, continues to make the case it deserves a Top 25 ranking.

UP NEXT

Iowa: Hosts Nebraska in Big Ten regular-season finale on Sunday.

Indiana: Plays its home finale Sunday against Michigan.

No. 12 Tennessee beats Arkansas 75-57, Zeigler hurt

Mar 1, 2023
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Olivier Nkamhoua scored 16 points to lead No. 12 Tennessee to a 75-57 victory over Arkansas on Tuesday night.

Despite the win, the Volunteers (22-8, 11-6 Southeastern Conference) may have sustained a significant loss. Three minutes into the game, sophomore point guard Zakai Zeigler, who brings energy on offense and defense, went down with an injury to his left knee.

“We all hurt for Zakai,” Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said. “For him to stay down (on the floor), he’s hurt. (The players) knew it was serious.”

The extent of the injury wasn’t immediately known, but he did not return.

“(Tennessee) played much bigger with the injury to Zeigler,” Arkansas coach Eric Musselman said.

Santiago Vescovi, who took over the role of point guard for Zeigler, added 14 points and Josiah-Jordan James scored 11.

“(Arkansas defenders) were working (Vescovi) all night,” Barnes said. “They were trying to take away his left hand.”

Anthony Black and Davonte Davis each scored 13 for the Razorbacks (19-11, 8-9). Nick Smith Jr. scored 14 and Ricky Council 11.

“(Tennessee) was much more physical than us,” Musselman said. “It’s bothering our guys, the physicality.”

Tennessee connected on just four 3-pointers, but outscored the Razorbacks 42-18 in the paint.

“We didn’t finish at the rim,” said Musselman. “We didn’t attack the rim.”

Barnes said he is a believer in his squad’s defense and rebounding.

“(Arkansas) puts a lot of pressure on the rim,” Barnes said. “We needed to stay aggressive.”

Arkansas, which came into the game with an SEC-leading 48% shooting average from the field, managed just 37% against the Vols.

Nkamhoua stepped up early in the game and had 10 points to lead Tennessee to a 34-25 halftime advantage. The Vols led 22-14 in rebouding, including eight offensive boards. Tennessee had a 12-0 edge in second-chance points.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Tennessee made it through the entire regular season without dropping out of the poll. … After their loss to Texas A&M, the Vols slipped one spot to No. 12. … Coach Rick Barnes has had the Vols in the Top 25 for 90 weeks.

BIG PICTURE

Arkansas: The Razorbacks have had their frustrations on the road. Coming off a three-point loss to Alabama, they came into Knoxville 2-7 on the road. Besides the Crimson Tide, they had close setbacks with Baylor and Texas A&M. … Arkansas held Alabama to 3 of 22 3-point shooting and still came away a loser. … Hogs’ freshman Nick Smith played his sixth game since missing 13 because of a right knee injury. He scored 24 points against the Crimson Tide and was selected SEC Freshman of the Week.

Tennessee: The Vols finished their home campaign 14-2, losing to Kentucky and Missouri. … Freshman Julian Phillips missed four games with a hip flexor injury, but returned Tuesday night. … Tyreke Key missed his second game with an ankle injury, but is expected to be ready for Auburn Saturday. … Tennessee is one of four teams battling for fourth place in the SEC standings and a double-bye in the league tourney. … Zeigler, who was injured early in the game (left knee), was selected as a semifinalist for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Award. … Seniors Josiah-Jordan James, Olivier Nkamhoua, Uros Plavsic, Santiago Vescovi and graduate transfer Tyreke Key were honored in the last home game this season. … There’s no indication which, if any, would take advantage of the NCAA’s COVID-19 year allowance.

UP NEXT

Arkansas: The Razorbacks close out their regular season Saturday at home against Kentucky.

Tennessee: Saturday, the Vols will put an end to their regular season at Auburn.

Rice sparks Boise State past No. 18 San Diego State, 66-60

Mar 1, 2023
BOISE, Idaho – Max Rice scored 26 points and reeled off 12 straight points in a 14-0 run to close out the game and Boise State beat No. 18 San Diego State 66-60 on Tuesday night.

The Broncos (23-7, 13-4 Mountain West Conference) avenged a 20-point loss to San Diego State on Feb. 3 and remained perfect at home in conference play. It was the Broncos’ first win over a ranked team this season.

San Diego State (23-6, 14-3), which had already claimed a share of the conference crown with its buzzer-beating win over New Mexico on Saturday, failed to hold onto a late nine-point lead.

With the Aztecs staked to a comfortable 60-52 lead with 4:48 remaining, Rice took over.

Playing in what could be his final home game on senior night, Rice hit a free throw before sinking a trio of 3-pointers to give Boise State a 62-60 lead, its first since the 17:01 mark of the second half.

Then on the Aztecs’ next possession, Rice stole a pass at mid-court and drove in for a layup, sending the Boise State crowd into a frenzy.

Marcus Shaver Jr., who missed the first meeting between the two teams with a right ankle injury, hit two free throws to push the lead to six in the final minute.

San Diego State couldn’t hit a shot over its final two possessions and the Broncos ran out the clock, resulting in the Boise State fans storming the court.

Tyson Degenhart scored 14 for Boise State, while Naje Smith added 10.

Matt Bradley paced San Diego State with 16 points, and Micah Parrish chipped in 11.

San Diego State can still win the regular-season conference title outright with a victory against Mountain West cellar dwellers Wyoming on Saturday.

UP NEXT

San Diego State: Hosts Wyoming on Saturday.

Boise State: Plays at Utah State on Saturday.