Cooke, No. 1 South Carolina women beat Tennessee 73-60

Associated Press Feb 24, 2023

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Zia Cooke scored 19 points and Kierra Fletcher had 15 as No. 1 South Carolina spoiled Tennessee’s pack-the-paint strategy in a 73-60 victory Thursday night.

The Gamecocks (28-0, 15-0 Southeastern Conference) clinched at least a tie for the regular-season conference title.

“We’re blessed,” South Carolina coach Dawn Staley said. “We’re a low-maintenance, high-performance team. Can’t ask for more than that.”

The Lady Volunteers (20-10, 12-3) jammed the middle, trying to limit opportunities for star Aliyah Boston and daring the Gamecocks to beat them from the perimeter. Boston finished with 11 points.

“(Boston) is a high-level IQ basketball player,” Staley said. “She doesn’t force things. She always makes the right basketball play.”

Fletcher and Cooke combined to hit 5 of 8 3-pointers. The Gamecocks dominated the rebounding 48-34, with 20 of them on the offensive glass. Kamilla Cardoso had 15 boards and Brea Beal had 11 points and 11 rebounds. Sixteen of those offensive rebounds came in the first half.”

“South Carolina … is a load,” said Tennessee coach Kellie Harper. “No one’s been able to crack them this year.”

“We had some schematic issues in the first half,” she said. “We’d have people sag off (on defense) but not box out.”

Rickea Jackson scored 21 points for Tennessee, which led 19-10 after the first quarter. Jordan Horston had 14 points and 11 rebounds and Karoline Striplin added 11 points.

Nine straight third-quarter points, five by Fletcher, turned a close game into a double-digit difference.

South Carolina had a 17-point run in the second quarter as it rallied from 10 down to later take a 33-29 halftime lead. Cooke scored eight straight points in that stretch.

The Lady Vols were held scoreless for more than 6 minutes before Striplin hit a 3-pointer just before the break.

“It takes a little bit of time,” Staley said of figuring out the Lady Vols’ strategy. “It takes time to figure out where the holes are. We had to maintain our defense.”

The Gamecocks went the final 4:44 of the first quarter without scoring as Tennessee built a 19-10 lead.

“We lost our pace in the second quarter,” Harper said. “We got some offensive rebounds and looked so excited to get them.”

POLL IMPLICATIONS

South Carolina: The Gamecocks have been on top of the poll for 35 weeks, while winning 33 straight games. That’s third-most all-time behind UConn (51 weeks) and Louisiana Tech (36). . Sunday’s overtime escape from Mississippi State cost South Carolina one No. 1 vote this week, keeping the Gamecocks from being a unanimous selection for the first time all season. No. 2 Indiana got the one vote.

Tennessee: The Lady Vols have now lost to each of the top five teams in the poll. That statistic makes it easy to understand how they have to toughest schedule in the country.

BIG PICTURE

South Carolina: Since 1981-82, the NCAA Tournament era, only nine teams have had unbeaten seasons. UConn has done it six times and Baylor, Tennessee and Texas have done it once. . Ten of the 14 players on the Gamecocks’ roster are at least 6 feet tall.

Tennessee: Despite having three conference losses, the Lady Vols have locked up a double-bye for the SEC Tournament. . Horston came into the game with 427 assists, two behind Kristen Clement for No. 10 all-time in the Tennessee record book. . Tennessee junior Tess Darby has been named to the SEC Community Service Team for her involvement in a service trip to Rwanda through the university.

UP NEXT

South Carolina: Georgia will visit South Carolina on Sunday. Earlier this year, the Gamecocks beat the Bulldogs by 17 points.

Tennessee: The Lady Vols will close out their regular-season schedule at Kentucky on Sunday. The two teams have not met this season.

Utah projected as No. 1 seed in women's NCAA Tournament

Associated Press Feb 24, 2023

Utah would join South Carolina, Indiana and Stanford as No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament if it began now.

The NCAA women’s basketball selection committee did its second and final reveal Thursday of the teams in line for the top 16 seeds before selection Sunday. South Carolina, Indiana and Stanford were also listed as top seeds in the earlier reveal.

“That was the easiest part of the day. I am really looking forward to seeing those teams play towards the end of the season,” selection committee chair Lisa Peterson said in a phone interview. “Indiana and Iowa, Stanford and Utah play this weekend.”

None of Thursday night’s games were factored in, including No. 3 Stanford’s double-overtime win over No. 21 Colorado. This is the final weekend of the regular season for most major conferences.

The Utes – ranked eighth in the AP Top 25 – moved up to the one-line, replacing UConn, which was beaten by St. John’s on Tuesday night. Utah faces Stanford on Saturday to close out its regular season. The Huskies fell to a No. 2 seed, seventh overall.

Peterson said the biggest debate was about who the fourth No. 1 should be – Utah or LSU.

“That was probably the biggest topic of conversation,” she said. “You have more information when you’re looking at these teams. One thing that stuck out was the number of top 25 and 50 wins when you compare LSU to Utah. It was a difficult choice for sure. One thing we couldn’t get past was (LSU’s) strength of the schedule.”

The top 16 seeds will host first- and second-round games with the regional rounds being played at two neutral sites for the first time instead of the traditional four. Seattle will host half of the Sweet 16 and Greenville, South Carolina, will host the other eight teams.

South Carolina and Indiana were projected as the top seeds in the Greenville Regional with Stanford and Utah in Seattle. The unbeaten Gamecocks were the overall No. 1 seed.

Joining the Gamecocks in their projected bracket were No. 2 Virginia Tech, No. 3 Iowa and No. 4 Michigan. The Hoosiers would have No. 2 UConn, No. 3 Notre Dame and No. 4 Arizona.

The other top teams in Stanford’s region were No. 2 Maryland, No. 3 Duke and No. 4 Villanova. Utah would be joined by LSU, Ohio State and Texas.

Arizona was the only team not included in the original reveal that entered the second one. The Wildcats replaced North Carolina.

Teams just outside the top 16 included the Tar Heels, Tennessee, Colorado, Oklahoma and UCLA.

The Big Ten had five teams in the top 16 while the Atlantic Coast Conference and Pac-12 each had three. The Southeastern Conference and Big East had two and the Big 12 had one.

The Final Four will be played in Dallas on March 31 and the NCAA championship game is two days later. Dallas is also hosting the Division II and III championship games on April 1.

Selection Sunday is March 12.

The NCAA has been doing in-season reveals for women’s basketball since 2015 to give teams an early idea of where they could end up in the bracket.

Michigan trails early, pulls away from Rutgers for 58-45 win

Associated Press Feb 24, 2023

PISCATAWAY, N.J. – Dug McDaniel scored 16 points and had five steals as Michigan rallied from an early 10-point deficit to earn a 58-45 win over Rutgers on Thursday night.

The win lifts the Wolverines into a three-way tie with Maryland and No. 17 Indiana for third place in the Big Ten Conference with three games left in the regular season. The top four finishers earn a bye into the conference quarterfinals.

Michigan was without Jett Howard, who averages just under 15 points per game, and the Wolverines managed just a McDaniel 3-pointer over the first six minutes while the Scarlet Knights opened a 13-3 lead. Hunter Dickinson hit a jumper and dunked, and Kobe Bufkin knocked down a 3 and scored at the basket to get Michigan within one, 13-12 with 9:13 left. Dickinson hit a jumper to put the Wolverines in front, and Joey Baker hit a 3 with 2:12 left for a 25-21 lead and they held a 26-23 advantage at intermission.

Rutgers got within a possession several times in the second half, but Michigan closed the game on a 10-3 run.

Bufkin finished with 14 points with three steals and three assists for Michigan (16-12, 10-7). Dickinson posted a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Cam Spencer paced Rutgers (17-11, 9-8) with 11 points and seven rebounds. Clifford Omoruyi had 10 points and 10 boards.

Michigan plays host to Wisconsin on Sunday. Rutgers plays at Penn State Sunday.

Alabama backs star Miller, in lineup vs. South Carolina

Associated Press Feb 23, 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Alabama standout freshman Brandon Miller was in the starting lineup at South Carolina on Wednesday night, hours after the university said he’d remain an “active member” of the No. 2-ranked Crimson Tide and is not considered a suspect in a fatal shooting that took place near campus in mid-January.

Alabama’s support for the Miller, one of college basketball’s top players, made little difference to Gamecock fans at Colonial Life Arena, who focused on the 6-foot-9 forward even before the Southeastern Conference game started. The crowd booed each time Miller touched the ball. Members of the student section chanted, “Lock him up,” and “Guilty!” several times as Miller played.

It has been an eventful few days for Miller, allegedly connected to the shooting death of 23-year-old Jamea Jonae Harris last month.

An attorney for Miller said his client never handled the gun officials say was involved in the shooting.

“Based on all the information that we have received, Brandon Miller is not considered a suspect in this case, only a cooperative witness,” the university said in a statement released before Wednesday’s game. “Today’s statement from Brandon’s lawyer adds additional context that the University considered as part of its review of the facts. Based on all the facts that we have gathered, Brandon remains an active member of the team”

Miller was on the court about 80 minutes before tipoff, warming up with teammates before fans were allowed in the building. Once the doors opened, students filled several areas around the court and focused on Miller, who didn’t react while continuing his pregame drills.

He started the game slowly, missing two wide-open 3-pointers, and the Crimson Tide found themselves in a battle against the Gamecocks, trailing 35-31 at the half.

Miller warmed up near the end of the half, scoring on a 3-pointer and a pair of high-flying jams and accounting for almost half of his teams points. He finished the half with a team-high 15 points, three rebounds, a block and a turnover.

It was a highly charged atmosphere and at least two fans weree led out of the arena by police as the South Carolina crowd cheered.

Earlier Wednesday, Miller’s attorney said his client never handled the gun owned by ex-Alabama player Darius Miles. Miles is accused of providing his gun to Michael Davis, who fired it and killed Harris, prosecutors say.

“Brandon never touched the gun, was not involved in its exchange to Mr. Davis in any way, and never knew that illegal activity involving the gun would occur,” Miller’s lawyer, Jim Standridge, said in a statement.

Miller’s alleged involvement in the death of Harris was detailed Tuesday at a preliminary hearing for Miles and Davis, both facing capital murder charges in Harris’ death. An investigator, Brandon Culpepper, testified that Miles texted Miller to bring him his handgun.

Alabama coach Nate Oats has said the team was aware Miller allegedly brought the gun to Miles.

Standridge said in the statement that Miles asked Miller for a ride to a club. Standridge said Miles’ brought his “legal handgun and left it in the backseat of Brandon’s vehicle. Brandon never saw the handgun nor handled it.”

Miles later texted Miller to bring him the gun. Miller never got out of his vehicle, was not part of the exchange with Davis and did not interact with anyone in Harris’ party, according to Standridge.

Miles quickly drove off when gunfire took place, Standridge said. When Miles was told someone was hurt and police wanted to speak to him, “he has fully cooperated with law enforcement’s investigation,” Standridge said.

Standridge said the events of the shooting were captured on video. “There is no dispute about Brandon’s activities during this evening,” Standridge said.

Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne, on the ESPN College GameDay podcast, said the school learned new information in the case this week that it used to make its decision to let Miller play. He said Oats did not have all facts when he first addressed the media on Tuesday – Oats described Miller’s situation as “Wrong spot at the wrong time” – and didn’t handle things in the best way.

“We’ve addressed that with him,” Byrne said.

Miller leads the Crimson Tide, averaging 18.7 points and eight rebounds per game entering Wednesday’s action. He’s considered a possible lottery pick in June’s NBA draft.

No. 6 Virginia goes cold, Boston College wins 63-48

Associated Press Feb 23, 2023

BOSTON — With Boston College clutching a double-digit lead over No. 6 Virginia late in the second half, the Conte Forum security staff huddled in a tunnel just off the court to prepare for the onslaught of fans that was all but inevitable.

The crowd knew. The Virginia players knew. Everyone in the building knew the Eagles were on the verge of the biggest win of coach Earl Grant’s tenure.

“I think they sensed, `Boy, I think we’re going to get these guys,”‘ Virginia coach Tony Bennett said after BC beat the cold-shooting Cavaliers 63-48 on Wednesday night to send the sellout crowd streaming onto the court in celebration.

“As this thing wore on, you could feel the crowd get into it,” said Bennett, whose team shot a season-low 32% from the field against the BC defense. “They put us on our heels. It was a lot for some of our guys. We’ve got to learn from that, because of what we’ve got coming up.”

Makai Ashton-Langford scored 16 points and Jaeden Zackery had all 12 of his points in the second half for BC (14-15, 8-10 Atlantic Coast Conference). It was the Eagles’ third win over a ranked team this season, but the first over one in the top 10 since beating top-ranked Duke in 2017.

“I think we’re moving in the right direction,” said Grant, who is in his second year since moving to Chestnut Hill from the College of Charleston. “I thought the night was a great test. We were excited about the challenge; we were excited going into it. We knew it would be hard, but we wanted to see what we were.”

Jayden Gardner scored 16 points for Virginia (21-5, 13-4), which fell into a second-place tie with Pittsburgh in the ACC, one-half game behind Miami. The Cavaliers, who had been as high as No. 2 in the AP Top 25, had won four in a row and 11 of their previous 12 games.

Armaan Franklin, the Cavaliers’ leading scorer, and fellow guard Reece Beekman combined to go 4 of 18 from the field and miss all six of their 3-point tries. Virginia finished 4 of 21 (19%) from beyond the arc.

The Cavaliers also shot 67% from the free-throw line, including back-to-back misses by Ryan Dunn that earned all 7,000 in attendance a free order of cheesy bacon fries.

That was all the encouragement the crowd needed.

And the players fed off it, too.

“The program is going up,” Zackery said. “Coming in against ranked teams, we feel like that motivates us more because, honestly, at that point, we don’t have anything to lose. They’re the ones that are ranked. We just come in, play our best.”

Virginia led early before BC took the lead for good midway through the first half, using an 11-2 run to open a 26-17 advantage. The Eagles made it a 13-point game early in the second.

Gardner hit back-to-back baskets midway through the second to make it 44-37, but Isaac McKneely missed a 3-pointer that could have made it a four-point game. Zackery responded by driving the lane, bouncing off a defender and rolling it in off the rim before giving a double-armed flex in celebration.

Then, after Kihei Clark missed a layup, Zackery hit a 3-pointer to give BC a 49-37 lead, earning a congratulatory shoulder-squeeze from big man Quinten Post. Bennett called timeout, but the Cavaliers never again got within single digits.

BIG PICTURE

Virginia had beaten Boston College four times in a row and needed only to keep moving up to earn a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament. The setback against a sub-.500 team will be damaging.

Boston College had already beaten Virginia Tech and Clemson this season when they were ranked. The Eagles haven’t beaten three ranked teams in a season since 2008-09.

UP NEXT

Virginia: At North Carolina on Saturday.

Boston College: At Wake Forest on Tuesday.

Alabama hoops star delivered gun in shooting, police say

Associated Press Feb 22, 2023

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — University of Alabama basketball star Brandon Miller brought a teammate the gun that was used in a fatal January shooting near campus, an investigator testified.

Miller, a freshman standout, brought Darius Miles’ gun to him on the night of the shooting after Miles texted him and asked him to do so, Tuscaloosa Police investigator Brandon Culpepper testified, according to news outlets.

The allegation of Miller’s involvement on the night of the Jan. 15 shooting came during a preliminary hearing for Miles and Michael Davis, who face capital murder charges for the death of 23-year-old Jamea Harris.

Former Tide player Miles is accused of providing his gun to Davis, who fired it and killed Harris, prosecutors say.

Alabama coach Nate Oats told reporters Tuesday the team has been aware that Miller allegedly brought Miles the gun, but the team’s leading scorer is not in “any type of trouble.” He has started every game since the shooting.

Miller was just in “the wrong spot at the wrong time,” Oats said, later clarifying what he termed his “unfortunate remarks” after receiving criticism on social media.

“We’ve known the situation,” Oats said in a news conference Tuesday. “We’ve been fully cooperating with law enforcement the entire time. I mean, the whole situation is just sad. The team closed practice with a prayer for the situation today, knowing that we had this trial today. You think of Jamea and her family,” Oats said.

Miller has not been criminally charged. A team representative did not immediately know if Miller had an attorney.

“We knew about that,” Oats said. “You can’t control everything everybody does outside of practice. Nobody knew that was going to happen. College kids are out. Brandon hasn’t been in any type of trouble, nor is he in any type of trouble in this case. Like the wrong spot at the wrong time.”

Oats acknowledged in his later statement that those remarks “came across poorly” and sought to clarify,

“We were informed by law enforcement of other student-athletes being in the vicinity, and law enforcement has repeatedly told us that no other student-athletes were suspects,” Oats said. “They were witnesses only. Our understanding is that they have all been fully truthful and cooperative.

“In no way did I intend to downplay the seriousness of this situation or the tragedy of that night. My prayers continue to go out to Jamea Harris’s family.”

The 6-foot-9 Miller is the biggest star of the second-ranked Tide team that had its first AP Poll No. 1 ranking in 20 years last week. He is projected to be an NBA Draft lottery pick.

The shooting occurred on the Strip, a business district of bars and restaurants that cater to students near the Tuscaloosa campus. Harris was sitting in the passenger seat of a car when she was struck by a bullet, police said.

Investigators wrote in a court document that Miles, who had been a junior reserve forward on the team, admitted to providing the gun used in the fatal shooting, but Davis fired the weapon.

Culpepper said Tuesday that Miles told Davis where his gun was in Miller’s car.

Prosecutors and defense lawyers presented diverging accounts of the shooting. Chief Deputy District Attorney Paula Whitley told the judge that there was ample evidence to proceed with the case against Miles and Davis.

A defense lawyer suggested during Tuesday’s hearing that Miles was reacting defensively when he told Davis where the gun was located.

“The reason that the gun was provided to Michael Davis was for protection,” Mary Turner argued.

Defense lawyers asked for Davis and Miles to be released on bond. District Judge Joanne Jannik did not immediately issue a decision on the bond request.

Both Davis and Miles wiped away tears as their mothers’ took to the stand to testify that they would make sure their sons would follow rules if granted bond.

After court, Harris’ mother told reporters that she is frustrated by the focus on basketball when the shooting claimed the life of her daughter.

“She has a 5-year-old son that is still waiting for his mother to come home,” DeCarla Heard told reporters. “I want justice for my grandson.”