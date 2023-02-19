Edey has 21st double-double as No. 3 Purdue tops Ohio State

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Zach Edey had 26 points and 11 rebounds for his 21st double-double this season to lead No. 3 Purdue past Ohio State 82-55 on Sunday.

Trey Kaufman-Renn scored 11 points and David Jenkins Jr. added nine points for the Boilermakers (24-4, 13-4 Big Ten). Mason Gillis contributed seven points and 10 rebounds for Purdue, which had a 44-21 rebounding advantage.

“It not just Edey, their (power forwards) really go to the glass,” said Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann, whose team lost its eighth consecutive game. “We had a couple missed block-outs. But we got shoved underneath a lot. They’re always active. They’re the third-ranked offensive rebounding team in the country. They’re an elite offensive rebounding team.”

The Boilermakers were motivated after being outrebounded 35-23 in host Maryland’s 68-54 victory on Thursday. That was just the third time Purdue was outrebounded this season.

Gillis said the team worked on more mental reps than physical reps to regain its rebounding form.

“It’s more about getting our minds right and prepared for the game,” he said.

Purdue coach Matt Painter said his team did a good job being quick to the basketball.

“In our game at Ohio State, I don’t think we did as good a job on our box-outs,” Painter said. “I thought we did a pretty good job there. Being able to outrebound someone by 23 is pretty impressive.”

Brice Sensabaugh led the Buckeyes (11-16, 3-13) with 20 points. Sean McNeil added 10 points for Ohio State.

Purdue shot 50% while holding Ohio State to 40%.

The Boilermakers pulled away in the second half by outscoring the Buckeyes 44-26, leading by as many as 31 points.

Edey said playing the first 5 minutes of each half is always a point of emphasis.

“We wanted to come out in the second half and set the tone,” Edey said. “Leads can evaporate in the first five minutes. We want to take those first five minutes and control them.”

Edey scored 16 points on 7 of 11 shooting in the first half to help Purdue to a 38-29 halftime lead. He had a rebound dunk just before intermission.

Purdue did most of its damage from the foul line in the first half as Ohio State committed 13 fouls. The Boilermakers made 15 of 19 free throws and 10 of 23 shots in the opening half.

“I thought our guys competed,” Holtmann said. “We just had too many scoring droughts.”

The Buckeyes were without starting forward Zed Key, who was sidelined with a shoulder injury.

BIG PICTURE

Ohio State: The Buckeyes’ free fall continues as they lost for the 13th time in the last 14 games. The slide started with a 71-69 loss to Purdue on Jan. 5.

Purdue: After dropping three of their last four games, the Boilermakers were able to get back on track. With his eighth rebound on Sunday, Edey became the second Purdue player after Joe Barry Carroll to have at least 1,250 points and 750 rebounds by the end of his junior season.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Following the 14-point loss at Maryland, Purdue rebounded with a victory over Ohio State. However, Purdue likely will drop a couple of spots when the new rankings are released Monday.

PROVINDING SPARK

With Purdue’s Braden Smith picking up two fouls in the first half, Jenkins played more than usual. Jenkins, a graduate transfer from Utah, played 22 minutes and hit two 3-pointers.

Painter said Jenkins has been a great teammate and a great leader.

“There are a lot of games where you want more minutes and how you handle that is so important,” Painter said. “He’s been very positive even though it’s been frustrating for him.”

Joiner, No. 23 NC State pull away late to beat rival UNC

RALEIGH, N.C. – DJ Burns Jr. knew North Carolina State teammate Jarkel Joiner was ready for a big moment.

“He came out of a timeout, he looked me dead in my face and he said, `Set me some ballscreens, I’m hot,”‘ Burns said.

Joiner backed it up, too.

The graduate transfer took over for No. 23 N.C. State during a critical second-half stretch, matching his season high with 29 points to lead the Wolfpack past rival North Carolina 77-69 on Sunday.

Joiner had 20 of his points after the break for the Wolfpack (21-7, 11-6 Atlantic Coast Conference). That included an impressive flurry in a tight game that finally gave N.C. State some breathing room that turned into a strong finishing kick.

“Just confidence, man,” Joiner said of his big second half. “My teammates and my coaches trust in me.”

Joiner’s arrival from Mississippi has been a critical piece to Kevin Keatts’ sixth-season surge, providing scoring and heady veteran play for a team needing an infusion of experience. It’s why N.C. State (21-7, 11-6) has bounced back from last year’s 21-loss season and took Round 2 with the Tar Heels (16-11, 8-8) after losing last month’s meeting in nearby Chapel Hill.

“It’s tough in this league when you don’t have a quarterback, when you don’t have a point guard,” Keatts said. “And he makes us better.”

The Tar Heels didn’t have an answer for him, with Joiner making 8 of 11 shots after the break. That included a huge transition 3-pointer from right in front of the Wolfpack bench – which pushed N.C. State to a 67-60 lead with 4:47 left, the largest lead by any team to that point.

He followed a bit later with a tough stepback jumper against Caleb Love that pushed the lead to nine, capping a 12-1 that had given the Wolfpack control and turned PNC Arena into a screaming frenzy of unleashed rivalry spite from the Wolfpack crowd.

Burns added 14 of his 18 points after halftime for N.C. State, which shot 64.5% in the second half and had just three turnovers for the game.

Love scored 20 points to lead UNC, while Armando Bacot had 16 points and 14 rebounds. But the Tar Heels continued a February crash that has put their NCAA Tournament chances in growing jeopardy, falling for the fifth time in six games after shooting just 35.5%.

“They got hot, Joiner got hot, and it kind of erupted the crowd,” Love said. “Playing in a place like this, it’s tough. you’ve got to execute at the highest level and we didn’t do that.”

BIG PICTURE

UNC: The Tar Heels have gone from preseason No. 1 in the AP Top 25 to scrapping for an NCAA bid. They entered Sunday with an 0-8 record in Quadrant 1 games, the top tier on a postseason resume. This one could’ve helped, but it instead ended with Wolfpack fans chanting at them in the final seconds: “NIT! NIT!”

“Coach (Hubert) Davis said he’s not giving up on us and we’re going to continue to battle,” said R.J. Davis, who had seven points on 2-for-13 shooting. “I mean, that’s the only thing you can do right now.”

N.C. State: In the AP Top 25 for the first time in four years, Keatts’ squad is pursuing its first NCAA berth since 2018. Sunday was about staying on that track and, of course, beating a rival that has largely owned the series of late by winning 36 of 41 meetings entering Sunday.

CELEBRATORY MOMENTS

The Wolfpack eventually went up 75-63 when Ernest Ross ran down a long pass ahead and saved it behind him to a trailing Casey Morsell for a layup that elevated the ear-ringing noise even more with only 89 seconds left.

The Tar Heels called timeout, and N.C. State players began to celebrate, with Terquavion Smith walking near the baseline with arms raised to motion for more noise from courtside fans. Burns stood a few feet away, popping the front of his jersey to the roaring fans in the end zone.

No. 1 South Carolina survives 64-57 in overtime at Ole Miss

OXFORD, Miss. – Pushed to the brink, Zia Cooke and South Carolina finally exerted control once the game went into overtime.

Cooke scored five of her 24 points in overtime to help the No. 1 Gamecocks remain unbeaten with a 64-57 victory over Mississippi on Sunday.

The defending national champion Gamecocks (27-0, 14-0 Southeastern Conference) got one of their biggest scares of the season before winning their 33rd straight game. The Rebels (20-7, 9-5) never trailed by more than six points in regulation and flirted with their first win over a No. 1 team in 46 years.

“They were locked in,” South Carolina coach Dawn Staley said. “They played their zone and were committed to it, and we didn’t handle it well until we actually had to. So it was a good gameplan.”

She called the Rebels “an NCAA Tournament team,” and they certainly looked the part.

Cooke had six rebounds and four assists to help off-set a 7-of-18 shooting performance. Aliyah Boston added 13 points and 11 rebounds on 4-of-14 shooting and didn’t score in the first quarter.

The deep Gamecocks didn’t get their usual supply of scoring help for the two stars, though Kamilla Cardoso had eight points and 11 boards.

Angel Baker led Ole Miss with 17 points. Snudda Collins added 11 while Marquesha Davis had nine points and seven rebounds. Rita Igbokwe blocked six shots.

Ole Miss coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin began her postgame news conference with a big sigh.

“Tough one. Man, today was an incredibly emotional game for me, our players, everybody,” she said. “I just grew up looking up to Dawn Staley. I just have so much respect for her as a person. She has become a mentor of mine.

“To be able to take them into overtime and have an opportunity to win after being our third game of the week was incredible.”

It was only the third single-digit margin and second overtime game for the defending national champions, who had been winning by an average of 33.5 points. The first two came against No. 3 Stanford (76-71 in overtime) and No. 6 UConn (81-77). South Carolina dominated overtime, 9-2.

Cooke’s second basket of overtime matched South Carolina’s biggest lead to that point, 63-57, with 1:33 left. The teams swapped turnovers but Ole Miss missed three shots trying to stay alive, including two straight 3-point tries by Baker after offensive rebounds.

Cooke, who had scored South Carolina’s first eight points of the game, then made one of two foul shots.

Ole Miss had rallied from a six-point deficit over the final 7 minutes to force overtime.

Baker had a steal and layup and then gave Ole Miss its first lead since the opening minutes with a jumper to go up 55-54 with 1:20 left. Then Igbokwe blocked two shots by Boston to preserve the edge.

With 30 seconds left, Boston made 1 of 2 free throws to tie it up. Ole Miss turned it over without getting a shot off, and Boston couldn’t make one at the buzzer as South Carolina finished regulation on a 1-of-11 slump.

Overtime was a different story.

“I thought we just were calculating in where we wanted the ball to go and our posts (players) came through,” Staley said.

BIG PICTURE

South Carolina: Made only 23 of 61 shots (37.7%) but outrebounded the Rebels 49-36. The nation’s top scoring defense put the clamps on in overtime.

Ole Miss: Has dropped 17 in a row against South Carolina. … Had six players with two points in the first quarter, trailing 16-12. … The 1977 team had beaten eventual national champion and No. 1 Delta State 73-72 in Oxford.

LOOK BACK

Ole Miss has come a long way since McPhee-McCuin remembers about 500 fans (officially, 1,225) on hand for her first time hosting Staley’s Gamecocks. It was an 87-32 Gamecocks win, but the score was 32-2 at the half.

“Nobody was in the Pavillion and the only reason I remember is because I was embarrassed because I looked up to Dawn,” the Rebels coach said. “And I know she built something and I’m trying to build something.

“And today to hear the fans, they were so engaged and they almost took us to the ‘W’.”

Roberts, Sasser score 20, No. 2 Houston beats Memphis 72-64

HOUSTON – J’Wan Roberts had a career-high 20 points and 12 rebounds, and Marcus Sasser also scored 20 points as No. 2 Houston held off Memphis 72-64 on Sunday.

Jamal Shead added 10 points for Houston (25-2, 13-1 American Athletic Conference). The Cougars shot 45% but struggled from deep, going 3 of 17 on 3-pointers.

The Cougars forced 18 turnovers, which they converted into 22 points. Houston has won seven straight games.

“The makeup of this team is winners,” Houston coach Kelvin Sampson said. “These kids know how to win. . Do they look great every night? I never thought it was a beauty contest. Last time I checked, you don’t put an asterisk beside anything. Just go win the game. Can we play better? Absolutely. That wasn’t our A-game tonight for sure.”

Elijah McCadden had 20 points and six rebounds, DeAndre Williams added 18 points and Damaria Franklin scored 10 for Memphis (20-7, 10-4). The Tigers shot 44%, including 6 of 15 on 3-pointers.

“I am encouraged because that team is going to be No. 1 in the nation tomorrow,” Memphis coach Penny Hardaway said. “I think we know that we can play with them. I think this group now has seen and been in the fire in a hostile environment against those guys, so I’m definitely encouraged.”

Memphis was without leading scorer Kendric Davis, who averages over 21 points. Davis went through warmups but was out of the lineup with an injury.

After trailing 32-21 at the half, Memphis opened the second half by shooting 5 for 7 and cutting the lead to 38-34 on a 3-pointer by Franklin with 16 minutes remaining, which capped a 6-0 run.

Houston responded with a 9-2 spurt to regain an 11-point lead at 47-36 on a layup by Roberts with 12 minutes remaining.

“Basketball is a game of runs, so I just felt like we just had to keep our composure,” Sasser said. “I feel like that was adversity during the game, and I felt like we did a good job of staying composed and handling their run and coming back and getting our run.”

The Tigers closed within 63-58 with 2:24 remaining on a layup by Williams, but that was as close as Memphis would get as Houston made nine of its last 10 free throws to put away the game.

“Not big on moral victories,” Hardaway said. “We had our opportunities right there three times with the ball down five. We didn’t seize the moment. Just got to take the good from this game and keep it moving.”

Houston used a 17-3 run over a five-minute stretch of the first half to open up a 30-16 lead on Sasser’s jumper with 3:47 left in the half. Sasser scored seven points in the run.

BIG PICTURE

Memphis: The Tigers fell to 1-2 against ranked opponents this season. . Memphis missed a chance to help its NCAA Tournament resume, falling to 7-6 in Quad 1 and 2 games, including 2-3 in Quad 1 games. . Memphis outrebounded Houston 34-30.

Houston: The Cougars improved to 12-1 in Quad 1 and 2 games. . Houston shot 23 of 26 from the free throw line, including making 13 straight at one point in the second half. . The Cougars held a 38-32 advantage in points in the paint.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Following losses to No. 1 Alabama and No. 3 Purdue last week, Houston could regain the top spot in the AP Top 25 for a third time this season.

No. 2 Indiana beats Purdue to clinch share of Big Ten title

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana’s celebration began hours before tipoff Sunday as throngs of students and fans gathered outside Assembly Hall.

Inside, the party continued as the program’s first home sellout crowd finally watched a long-awaited net-cutting ceremony. It could be just the start for the Hoosiers.

Mackenzie Holmes scored 20 points, Grace Berger added 14 points and 10 assists and No. 2 Indiana routed Purdue 83-60 to clinch a share of its first Big Ten regular-season championship since 1982-83, the first season of league play.

Indiana has never won an outright title – yet – but players and coaches basked in the moment as they collected the trophy with music blaring in the background.

“I was just so focused on the game, I didn’t even realize when I came out that we had won the championship,” Berger said. “I think Mackenzie told me. Once I realized it, it was really special.”

The scene was yet another significant step Indiana’s nine-year ascent under coach Teri Moren.

Indiana (26-1, 16-1) already has broken the single-season school record and now, with 14 straight victories, it’s also tied the second-longest streak in school history. They’ve won 18 consecutive home games and Moren, who became the Hoosiers’ career wins leader earlier this season, is two wins away from No. 200 with the Hoosiers and three away from No. 400 overall.

But what Sunday revealed most about these Hoosiers (26-1, 16-1) is that they’ve done more than win games.

On the day they honored the 40th anniversary of the only other women’s regular-season championship team, Indiana also played in front of a fourth record crowd this season, 17,222. And they did it the pep band blaring, with fans repeatedly bouncing up and down, wearing players’ numbers and a deafening roar as the final seconds ticked off the clock.

The combination doomed Purdue’s party-crashing hopes.

Lasha Petree scored 23 points and joined the 2,000-point club. Abbey Ellis added 12 for the Boilermakers (17-8, 8-7). It wasn’t nearly enough to avoid a ninth consecutive loss in this rivalry and second-year coach Katie Gearlds is looking to the Hoosiers as a model for her own program.

“Teri, in nine years, what she’s done here ahs been remarkable, something we’d like to duplicate in West Lafayette,” the second-year coach said. “We understand it’s going to take some time, but huge congrats to Indiana today.”

The Boilermakers still made it tough on Indiana.

They closed the first half on a 7-0 run to cut a 10-point deficit to 37-34 and were still down five early in the second half.

Then Berger and Holmes combined for six straight points and Chloe Moore-McNeil added a midrange jumper to make it 52-39 with 4:19 left in the third quarter.

Purdue threatened to keep it close by answering with five straight only to give all those points backs back on one play – with Moore-McNeil making a 3-pointer and a foul called as the ball went through the net. Sydney Parrish hit both throws to give Indiana a 60-44 with 1:15 left in the third quarter and the only lingering question was long the postgame celebration would last.

“We knew this was going to be another test, another challenge but there was this mindset of if we can do it in front of our home crowd what a great moment that would be,” Moren said after twirling the net toward the crowd. “To do it in front of 17,000 fans, our friends, our families makes it extra special.”

BIG PICTURE

Purdue: Gearlds has revived the Boilermakers program. Despite hanging around for a half, Purdue ran into a perfect second-half storm. Better days are ahead Gearlds and her program, maybe even this week, as they try to make their NCAA Tournament case.

Indiana: It’s been a dream season for the Hoosiers. They’ve broken records on and off the court and now they’ve ended their title drought. But they insist they’re not finished yet. Winning their first outright conference crown should set up Indiana for a deep run in the conference tourney and a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Nobody can quibble with the Hoosiers’ ranking. They’re 9-0 against ranked teams, perfect at home and one win away from matching the school’s longest winning streak. But unless defending national champion South Carolina’s perfect season ends, Indiana will remain No. 2.

No. 5 Kansas rallies in 2nd half, beats No. 9 Baylor 87-71

LAWRENCE, Kan. – DaJuan Harris scored all 14 of his points in the second half as No. 5 Kansas stormed back from a double-digit halftime deficit and beat No. 9 Baylor 87-71 Saturday.

The Jayhawks (22-5, 10-4 Big 12) outscored the Bears 55-26 in the second half.

“That’s Harris and (Kevin) McCullar,” Kansas coach Bill Self said when asked to describe the turnaround in the second half. “The good looks (Baylor) got in the second half, they didn’t make them. In the first half, even when they got hard looks, they made them.

“Harris can make shots. He just doesn’t take a lot of them.”

Jalen Wilson led Kansas with 21 points and 13 rebounds. KJ Adams added 17 points and Gradey Dick had 16.

“We just had to gain composure,” Wilson said of the second-half surge. “It’s a long game, and we’re never going to quit.”

The Jayhawks are tied with Texas for the top spot in the Big 12 Conference. The Longhorns beat Oklahoma 85-83 in overtime earlier Saturday.

“You can now start talking about the conference race,” Self said. “There’s only four games left and we’re in a good position.”

Baylor is in sole possession of third place, a game behind Kansas and Texas and a game ahead of Kansas State and Iowa State.

“That’s a good game for the Big 12,” Baylor coach Scott Drew said. “You saw what we were capable of in the first half and what Kansas is capable of in the second half.”

Baylor (20-7, 9-5) got nearly all of its scoring from its three-guard combo of Adam Flagler (22 points) Keyonte George (20 points) and LJ Cryer (15 points). The rest of the team combined to score just 14 points.

Baylor shot 9 of 14 from 3-point range in the first half and and 10 for 25 overall. Conversely, Kansas, which hit only 1 of 11 from beyond the arc in the first half finished 6 for 21 from long distance.

The Jayhawks scored the last three points of the first half and the first 10 of the second half to trim a 15-point deficit to 45-42 with less than 2:30 gone in the second half.

“As good as we were in the first half, that’s how bad we were in the second half,” Drew said. “They just killed us in transition.”

When Dick hit a 3-pointer at the 14:29 mark, Kansas had stormed all the way back and led 50-49. The Jayhawks never trailed again and extended the lead to double digits (65-54) at the 10:20 mark of the second half.

“You’re not going to change (the momentum) by making shots,” Wilson said. “It’s going to start by making stops. We needed to be aggressive.”

The Bears led 20-14 at the second media timeout with Cryer (11 points) and Flagler (9) combining for all 20 Baylor points. Baylor used an 8-0 run to extend the lead to 33-21 with 5:07 left. George joined in the scoring, and when he hit a 3-pointer with 3:54, followed by another with 3:32 left, the Bears led 39-23 with all the points coming from the three guards.

Baylor led 45-32 at halftime after hitting nine 3-pointers. George led the Bears with 15 first-half points. Flagler had 14 and Cryer had 13. Jalen Bridges had the only other three points of the half.

Baylor also held a 21-13 advantage on the boards in the first half.

THE TAKEAWAY

Baylor: The Bears need to find other scoring besides their three guards. When they went cold in the second half, the Bears had no answer.

Kansas: The Jayhawks are tough to beat in Allen Fieldhouse. With the quick start to the second half, the crowd got behind the Jayhawks, who rallied.

