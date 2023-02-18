Trayce Jackson-Davis scores 26, leads No. 14 Indiana past Illinois

Associated PressFeb 18, 2023, 11:42 PM EST
Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
0 Comments

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Trayce Jackson-Davis quickly caught and surpassed his coach on Indiana’s career scoring list. It took the senior more time to help the No. 14 Hoosiers surpass Illinois.

Jackson-Davis finished with 26 points, 12 rebounds, five blocks and added yet another milestone to his expansive list, while Jalen Hood-Schifino made the go-ahead free throws with 30.7 seconds left to finally give Indiana the lead and a 71-68 victory.

“It’s an accomplishment,” Jackson-Davis said. “I’m just glad we found a way to get that one. They were without one of their best players and those dudes showed a lot of heart. So just finding a way down the stretch and getting stops, that was big for us.”

Jackson-Davis and the Hoosiers (19-8, 10-6 Big Ten) have won nine of their last 11 and 15 in a row on their home court. And thanks to the last of Hood-Schifino’s 13 points and Jackson-Davis’ final basket – a breakaway dunk in the waning seconds – Indiana had just enough to erase a nine-point deficit over the final 12 1/2 minutes.

Illinois guard Jayden Epps could have tied it with 16.7 seconds left but missed the first of two free throws. RJ Melendez could have forced overtime with a 3-pointer at the buzzer, but it was off the mark.

And while Jackson-Davis could have celebrated after finishing the game with 2,081 points – 20 more than Hoosiers coach Mike Woodson scored during his college career – it was the second-year coach who seemed most appreciative of the feat.

“I’ve been sitting in that spot for a long time, and for him to surpass it, man, it’s special,” Woodson said. “But he can’t stop there. It’s just points. He’s still staring at two things, a Big Ten title and a national title, and that’s where I’m trying to get him.”

The latest win should help Indiana’s case. At halftime, the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee announced it had projected Indiana as the overall No. 13 seed.

Matthew Mayer and the Fighting Illini (17-9, 8-7) certainly had other plans – even with their top scorer, Terrence Shannon, in the concussion protocol. Mayer scored 16 of his 24 points and made all four of his 3-pointers in the first half. Epps added 12 points.

Illinois led from the moment it took a 25-23 lead midway through the first half until Hood-Schifino’s free throws in the game’s final minute. The Illini were up 48-39 with 12:41 to play when Miller Kopp made a 3-pointer, Jackson-Davis answered with back-to-back baskets and a three-point play and eventually tied the score at 56 on a layup with 6:27 to go.

“It was a great college basketball game,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “I thought we did a great job on Trayce and he still had 26 points. I know what Mike is feeling when you’ve got one of the best players in the country, if not the best player in country.”

BIG PICTURE

Illinois: Underwood’s team has won more road games than any other Big Ten school during the past four seasons. This year, though, the calculation has been simple. If they give up fewer than 70 points in league play, they win. If they give up 70 or more, they lose. It barely happened again Saturday.

Indiana: The Hoosiers have been unbeatable at home this season and weren’t about to let their longshot chance of winning a conference crown slip away here. If Indiana replicates its second-half performance next week on the road, it could meet those lofty preseason expectations.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Even though Indiana’s rally came up short at Northwestern on Wednesday, the Hoosiers shouldn’t lose much – if any ground – in the rankings after sweeping Illinois this season.

NEXT MOVE

Jackson-Davis, the first Indiana player to top 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds, told Stadium’s Jeff Goodman that he will leave school after this season.

UP NEXT

Illinois: Begins a two-game homestand Monday against Minnesota.

Indiana: Faces a crucial contest Tuesday at Michigan State in the Spartans’ first home game since the fatal campus shooting.

Houston back at No. 1 as Northwestern makes AP Top 25 debut

Associated PressFeb 20, 2023, 4:00 PM EST
Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
0 Comments

Houston returned to No. 1 in the AP men’s college basketball poll for the third time this season while Northwestern and Texas A&M barged into the rankings after each had a pair of impressive wins last week

Houston returned to No. 1 in the AP men’s college basketball poll on Monday for the third time this season, while Northwestern and Texas A&M barged into the rankings after each had a pair of impressive wins last week.

The Cougars, riding a seven-game winning streak, jumped over Alabama and back into the top spot, where they spent two weeks in November and December and had another two-week stint last month. They picked up 48 first-place votes from the 62-member national media panel to lay claim to No. 1 with just two weeks left in the regular season.

“This is my fourth year coaching these guys. We’ve developed a really good program here,” said Houston coach Kelvin Sampson, referring to his veteran leaders that went to a Final Four two years ago and the Elite Eight last season. “But the emphasis is `we have.’ One person doesn’t do it. I’m proud of our program. I’m proud of everyone in it.”

The Crimson Tide dropped only one spot after losing to Tennessee and routing Georgia in their lone week at No. 1. They held onto seven first-place votes, while Kansas also earned seven to climb two spots to No. 3 in this week’s poll.

UCLA remained at No. 4 while Purdue slid two spots to round out of the top five.

“We’re not as good a basketball team, from a tactical standpoint, as last year’s basketball team yet,” said Jayhawks coach Bill Self, whose team is trying to become the first back-to-back national champions since Florida in 2006 and ’07. “From a competitive standpoint, this team is an equivalent, or on par, with that team.”

That was evident Saturday, when the Jayhawks rallied from 17 down to beat No. 9 Baylor 87-71 in Allen Fieldhouse.

Virginia was at No. 6 after beating Louisville and Notre Dame last week. Arizona was seventh while Texas fell two spots to eighth after losing to Texas Tech and needing overtime to beat Oklahoma. The Bears held their spot while Marquette moved into the top 10 for the first time since Feb. 25, 2019.

The Volunteers dropped to No. 11 after following up their win over Alabama with a loss to Kentucky. Gonzaga, Miami and Kansas State were next, with Saint Mary’s giving the West Coast Conference two teams in the top 15.

The Gaels (24-5, 13-1) and Bulldogs (23-5, 12-2) each play midweek games before their showdown on Saturday.

Xavier held steady at No. 16 this week while Indiana, UConn, Creighton and Providence rounded out the top 20.

Northwestern entered the poll for the first time in more than two years at No. 21 after following its upset of Purdue two weeks ago with wins over the Hoosiers and Iowa. San Diego State, Iowa State and TCU were next, with Texas A&M making it back into the poll after spending one week at No. 24 in November.

“We haven’t gotten ahead of ourselves,” Wildcats coach Chris Collins said. “We’ve had big aspirations of who we could be, and not many people believed it. I’m sure a lot of people laughed at them. But we had them and they were real. And these guys have followed up on it. But we’re still in the moment. For me, it’s not a time for reflection.

“We want more,” Collins continued. “We can reflect at the end of the year, when it’s all done in a month’s time. And we can look back at the ups and downs. But we’re trying our hardest right now to stay in the moment.”

IN AND OUT

The Wildcats, winners of five straight, and the Aggies entered the poll at the expense of North Carolina State and Florida Atlantic. The Wolfpack lost to Syracuse on Tuesday and the Owls lost to Middle Tennessee on Thursday.

RISING AND FALLING

There was very little movement in this week’s poll. Providence made the biggest climb at just four spots to No. 20 after wins over Creighton and Villanova. Iowa State likewise made the biggest fall at four sports to No. 23 after following a win over TCU with a loss to Kansas State on Saturday.

CONFERENCE WATCH

The Big 12 continues to lead the way with six teams in the AP Top 25 and Oklahoma State receiving a vote. The Big East has five teams in the poll – and all in the top 20 – while the SEC and Big Ten have three teams apiece.

South Carolina’s No. 1 run in women’s Top 25 hits 35 weeks

Associated PressFeb 20, 2023, 3:54 PM EST
Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
1 Comment

South Carolina survived one of its stiffest tests of the season to remain No. 1 in The Associated Press women’s college basketball poll released Monday.

The Gamecocks (27-0) topped Mississippi in overtime on Sunday to win their 33rd consecutive game and secure the top spot in the poll for a 35th consecutive week. That is the third-longest run atop the poll, with UConn (51 weeks) and Louisiana Tech (36) having had longer streaks at No. 1. The Gamecocks broke a tie with UConn for third place.

South Carolina received 27 of the 28 first-place votes from the national media panel. It was the first time this season that the team wasn’t a unanimous choice at No. 1.

Indiana got the other first place vote and stayed second in the poll. The Hoosiers have won 14 consecutive games and are 9-0 against AP Top 25 teams this season – the most wins against ranked opponents of any team in the country. The Hoosiers clinched at least a share of their first Big Ten title since 1983 with Sunday’s win over Purdue.

“It’s nothing against South Carolina, but the Big Ten is incredibly strong this season and Indiana has played a tougher conference schedule,” voter Mitchell Northam said. “While the Gamecocks needed OT to get by Ole Miss, the Hoosiers handily beat ranked teams in Ohio State and Michigan this past week. I wanted to reward them for that. Indiana also has five wins against top 10 teams this season, the most in the country, and hasn’t lost since Grace Berger has been healthy.”

Stanford, UConn and LSU round out the top five teams.

Iowa, which hosts Indiana on Sunday, was No. 6. The Hawkeyes were followed by Maryland, Utah, Virginia Tech and Notre Dame. The Utes dropped four places after falling to then-No. 18 Arizona. The Wildcats moved up four spots to 14th.

RE-ENTRY

Middle Tennessee and Illinois re-entered the poll tied at No. 25. The Blue Raiders and Illini had spent some time in the AP Top 25 before falling out. They replaced USC, which dropped games to Stanford and Cal over the weekend.

STRUGGLING SEC

The conference has two of the top five teams in South Carolina and LSU, but no other school is ranked. With three polls left in the season, the SEC is in danger of not having at least three teams ranked in the final AP Top 25 for the first time since the 1980-81 season, when the conference had only two.

Jarkel Joiner, No. 23 NC State pull away late to beat rival UNC

Associated PressFeb 19, 2023, 9:07 PM EST
Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports
1 Comment

RALEIGH, N.C. – DJ Burns Jr. knew North Carolina State teammate Jarkel Joiner was ready for a big moment.

“He came out of a timeout, he looked me dead in my face and he said, `Set me some ballscreens, I’m hot,”‘ Burns said.

Joiner backed it up, too.

The graduate transfer took over for No. 23 N.C. State during a critical second-half stretch, matching his season high with 29 points to lead the Wolfpack past rival North Carolina 77-69.

Joiner had 20 of his points after the break for the Wolfpack (21-7, 11-6 Atlantic Coast Conference). That included an impressive flurry in a tight game that finally gave N.C. State some breathing room that turned into a strong finishing kick.

“Just confidence, man,” Joiner said of his big second half. “My teammates and my coaches trust in me.”

Joiner’s arrival from Mississippi has been a critical piece to Kevin Keatts’ sixth-season surge, providing scoring and heady veteran play for a team needing an infusion of experience. It’s why N.C. State (21-7, 11-6) has bounced back from last year’s 21-loss season and took Round 2 with the Tar Heels (16-11, 8-8) after losing last month’s meeting in nearby Chapel Hill.

“It’s tough in this league when you don’t have a quarterback, when you don’t have a point guard,” Keatts said. “And he makes us better.”

The Tar Heels didn’t have an answer for him, with Joiner making 8 of 11 shots after the break. That included a huge transition 3-pointer from right in front of the Wolfpack bench – which pushed N.C. State to a 67-60 lead with 4:47 left, the largest lead by any team to that point.

He followed a bit later with a tough stepback jumper against Caleb Love that pushed the lead to nine, capping a 12-1 that had given the Wolfpack control and turned PNC Arena into a screaming frenzy of unleashed rivalry spite from the Wolfpack crowd.

Burns added 14 of his 18 points after halftime for N.C. State, which shot 64.5% in the second half and had just three turnovers for the game.

Love scored 20 points to lead UNC, while Armando Bacot had 16 points and 14 rebounds. But the Tar Heels continued a February crash that has put their NCAA Tournament chances in growing jeopardy, falling for the fifth time in six games after shooting just 35.5%.

“They got hot, Joiner got hot, and it kind of erupted the crowd,” Love said. “Playing in a place like this, it’s tough. you’ve got to execute at the highest level and we didn’t do that.”

BIG PICTURE

UNC: The Tar Heels have gone from preseason No. 1 in the AP Top 25 to scrapping for an NCAA bid. They entered Sunday with an 0-8 record in Quadrant 1 games, the top tier on a postseason resume. This one could’ve helped, but it instead ended with Wolfpack fans chanting at them in the final seconds: “NIT! NIT!”

“Coach (Hubert) Davis said he’s not giving up on us and we’re going to continue to battle,” said R.J. Davis, who had seven points on 2-for-13 shooting. “I mean, that’s the only thing you can do right now.”

N.C. State: In the AP Top 25 for the first time in four years, Keatts’ squad is pursuing its first NCAA berth since 2018. Sunday was about staying on that track and, of course, beating a rival that has largely owned the series of late by winning 36 of 41 meetings entering Sunday.

CELEBRATORY MOMENTS

The Wolfpack eventually went up 75-63 when Ernest Ross ran down a long pass ahead and saved it behind him to a trailing Casey Morsell for a layup that elevated the ear-ringing noise even more with only 89 seconds left.

The Tar Heels called timeout, and N.C. State players began to celebrate, with Terquavion Smith walking near the baseline with arms raised to motion for more noise from courtside fans. Burns stood a few feet away, popping the front of his jersey to the roaring fans in the end zone.

UP NEXT

UNC: At Notre Dame on Wednesday.

N.C. State: Hosting Wake Forest on Wednesday.

No. 1 South Carolina survives 64-57 in overtime at Ole Miss

Associated PressFeb 19, 2023, 9:05 PM EST
Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
1 Comment

OXFORD, Miss. – Pushed to the brink, Zia Cooke and South Carolina finally exerted control once the game went into overtime.

Cooke scored five of her 24 points in overtime to help the No. 1 Gamecocks remain unbeaten with a 64-57 victory over Mississippi on Sunday.

The defending national champion Gamecocks (27-0, 14-0 Southeastern Conference) got one of their biggest scares of the season before winning their 33rd straight game. The Rebels (20-7, 9-5) never trailed by more than six points in regulation and flirted with their first win over a No. 1 team in 46 years.

“They were locked in,” South Carolina coach Dawn Staley said. “They played their zone and were committed to it, and we didn’t handle it well until we actually had to. So it was a good gameplan.”

She called the Rebels “an NCAA Tournament team,” and they certainly looked the part.

Cooke had six rebounds and four assists to help off-set a 7-of-18 shooting performance. Aliyah Boston added 13 points and 11 rebounds on 4-of-14 shooting and didn’t score in the first quarter.

The deep Gamecocks didn’t get their usual supply of scoring help for the two stars, though Kamilla Cardoso had eight points and 11 boards.

Angel Baker led Ole Miss with 17 points. Snudda Collins added 11 while Marquesha Davis had nine points and seven rebounds. Rita Igbokwe blocked six shots.

Ole Miss coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin began her postgame news conference with a big sigh.

“Tough one. Man, today was an incredibly emotional game for me, our players, everybody,” she said. “I just grew up looking up to Dawn Staley. I just have so much respect for her as a person. She has become a mentor of mine.

“To be able to take them into overtime and have an opportunity to win after being our third game of the week was incredible.”

It was only the third single-digit margin and second overtime game for the defending national champions, who had been winning by an average of 33.5 points. The first two came against No. 3 Stanford (76-71 in overtime) and No. 6 UConn (81-77). South Carolina dominated overtime, 9-2.

Cooke’s second basket of overtime matched South Carolina’s biggest lead to that point, 63-57, with 1:33 left. The teams swapped turnovers but Ole Miss missed three shots trying to stay alive, including two straight 3-point tries by Baker after offensive rebounds.

Cooke, who had scored South Carolina’s first eight points of the game, then made one of two foul shots.

Ole Miss had rallied from a six-point deficit over the final 7 minutes to force overtime.

Baker had a steal and layup and then gave Ole Miss its first lead since the opening minutes with a jumper to go up 55-54 with 1:20 left. Then Igbokwe blocked two shots by Boston to preserve the edge.

With 30 seconds left, Boston made 1 of 2 free throws to tie it up. Ole Miss turned it over without getting a shot off, and Boston couldn’t make one at the buzzer as South Carolina finished regulation on a 1-of-11 slump.

Overtime was a different story.

“I thought we just were calculating in where we wanted the ball to go and our posts (players) came through,” Staley said.

BIG PICTURE

South Carolina: Made only 23 of 61 shots (37.7%) but outrebounded the Rebels 49-36. The nation’s top scoring defense put the clamps on in overtime.

Ole Miss: Has dropped 17 in a row against South Carolina. … Had six players with two points in the first quarter, trailing 16-12. … The 1977 team had beaten eventual national champion and No. 1 Delta State 73-72 in Oxford.

LOOK BACK

Ole Miss has come a long way since McPhee-McCuin remembers about 500 fans (officially, 1,225) on hand for her first time hosting Staley’s Gamecocks. It was an 87-32 Gamecocks win, but the score was 32-2 at the half.

“Nobody was in the Pavillion and the only reason I remember is because I was embarrassed because I looked up to Dawn,” the Rebels coach said. “And I know she built something and I’m trying to build something.

“And today to hear the fans, they were so engaged and they almost took us to the ‘W’.”

UP NEXT

South Carolina visits Tennessee on Thursday night.

Ole Miss hosts Missouri on Thursday night.

Edey has 21st double-double as No. 3 Purdue tops Ohio State

Associated PressFeb 19, 2023, 9:04 PM EST
Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
1 Comment

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Zach Edey had 26 points and 11 rebounds for his 21st double-double this season to lead No. 3 Purdue past Ohio State 82-55 on Sunday.

Trey Kaufman-Renn scored 11 points and David Jenkins Jr. added nine points for the Boilermakers (24-4, 13-4 Big Ten). Mason Gillis contributed seven points and 10 rebounds for Purdue, which had a 44-21 rebounding advantage.

“It not just Edey, their (power forwards) really go to the glass,” said Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann, whose team lost its eighth consecutive game. “We had a couple missed block-outs. But we got shoved underneath a lot. They’re always active. They’re the third-ranked offensive rebounding team in the country. They’re an elite offensive rebounding team.”

The Boilermakers were motivated after being outrebounded 35-23 in host Maryland’s 68-54 victory on Thursday. That was just the third time Purdue was outrebounded this season.

Gillis said the team worked on more mental reps than physical reps to regain its rebounding form.

“It’s more about getting our minds right and prepared for the game,” he said.

Purdue coach Matt Painter said his team did a good job being quick to the basketball.

“In our game at Ohio State, I don’t think we did as good a job on our box-outs,” Painter said. “I thought we did a pretty good job there. Being able to outrebound someone by 23 is pretty impressive.”

Brice Sensabaugh led the Buckeyes (11-16, 3-13) with 20 points. Sean McNeil added 10 points for Ohio State.

Purdue shot 50% while holding Ohio State to 40%.

The Boilermakers pulled away in the second half by outscoring the Buckeyes 44-26, leading by as many as 31 points.

Edey said playing the first 5 minutes of each half is always a point of emphasis.

“We wanted to come out in the second half and set the tone,” Edey said. “Leads can evaporate in the first five minutes. We want to take those first five minutes and control them.”

Edey scored 16 points on 7 of 11 shooting in the first half to help Purdue to a 38-29 halftime lead. He had a rebound dunk just before intermission.

Purdue did most of its damage from the foul line in the first half as Ohio State committed 13 fouls. The Boilermakers made 15 of 19 free throws and 10 of 23 shots in the opening half.

“I thought our guys competed,” Holtmann said. “We just had too many scoring droughts.”

The Buckeyes were without starting forward Zed Key, who was sidelined with a shoulder injury.

BIG PICTURE

Ohio State: The Buckeyes’ free fall continues as they lost for the 13th time in the last 14 games. The slide started with a 71-69 loss to Purdue on Jan. 5.

Purdue: After dropping three of their last four games, the Boilermakers were able to get back on track. With his eighth rebound on Sunday, Edey became the second Purdue player after Joe Barry Carroll to have at least 1,250 points and 750 rebounds by the end of his junior season.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Following the 14-point loss at Maryland, Purdue rebounded with a victory over Ohio State. However, Purdue likely will drop a couple of spots when the new rankings are released Monday.

PROVINDING SPARK

With Purdue’s Braden Smith picking up two fouls in the first half, Jenkins played more than usual. Jenkins, a graduate transfer from Utah, played 22 minutes and hit two 3-pointers.

Painter said Jenkins has been a great teammate and a great leader.

“There are a lot of games where you want more minutes and how you handle that is so important,” Painter said. “He’s been very positive even though it’s been frustrating for him.”

UP NEXT

Ohio State: Hosts Penn State on Thursday

Purdue: At Indiana on Saturday.