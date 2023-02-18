Alabama headlines early list of top NCAA Tournament seeds


Alabama got the best of Houston in a nonconference matchup. That has Crimson Tide holding an early lead on the Cougars for the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament, too.

The committee that will select the field of 68 revealed its preliminary list of top teams Saturday, with the Crimson Tide taking the top spot over the Cougars due to a head-to-head road win in December – which committee chairman Chris Reynolds said “put them over the top.”

Otherwise, there isn’t much difference when it comes to the teams’ resumes. They’re 1-2 in some order in the AP Top 25, NET (NCAA Evaluation Tool) and KenPom rankings. Alabama entered the weekend with seven wins in Quadrant 1 compared to four for Houston, while both teams were unbeaten against Quadrant 2 opponents.

If the order holds, it would mark the first No. 1 regional seed for Nate Oats’ Crimson Tide in program history. Alabama climbed to No. 1 in the AP Top 25 poll earlier this week for the first time since 2003, though the Tide lost to Tennessee on Wednesday in its first game with that ranking.

Houston hasn’t held a No. 1 seed since 1983, during the “Phi Slama Jama” era of the early 1980s.

Purdue and reigning national champion Kansas were the other No. 1 seeds, with the Boilermakers spending a national-best seven weeks at No. 1 in the AP Top 25 this season. The Jayhawks are trying to become the first repeat champion since Florida in 2006-07 and entered the weekend with a national-best 12 Quadrant 1 wins, while no other team had reached 10.

The nationally televised reveal of the top 16 seeds offers a snapshot of where things stand with a little more than three weeks remaining until the field is set.

Since the first reveal in 2017, the NCAA said 65 of 80 teams have remained in the top 16, while three of the four No. 1 regional seeds each year have stayed there.

Texas, Arizona, Baylor and UCLA were the preliminary No. 2 seeds, followed by Tennessee, Virginia, Iowa State and Kansas State as 3-seeds. Indiana, Marquette, Gonzaga and Xavier rounded out the list as No. 4 seeds.

Reynolds said Creighton, Miami, Saint Mary’s and Connecticut were the top teams to miss the cut.

The selection committee also sorted the top 16 seeds into four regional groupings, starting with Alabama headlining the South bracket that goes through Louisville, Kentucky. Baylor, Virginia and Indiana joined the Tide in the South.

Houston topped the Midwest bracket running through Kansas City, Missouri, followed by Texas, Tennessee and Xavier.

Purdue was the No. 1 seed in the East bracket running through New York, joined by UCLA, Iowa State and Marquette.

Kansas was the top seed in the West bracket running through Las Vegas, followed by Arizona, Kansas State and Gonzaga.

The Big 12 finished with a national-best five teams in the top 16. The Southeastern, Big Ten, Pac-12 and Big East conferences each had two as the only other leagues with multiple teams.

Selection Sunday is March 12, with First Four games beginning two days later. The Final Four will be held in Houston, with the semifinals set for April 1 and the championship game two days later.

No. 5 Kansas rallies in 2nd half, beats No. 9 Baylor 87-71


LAWRENCE, Kan. – DaJuan Harris scored all 14 of his points in the second half as No. 5 Kansas stormed back from a double-digit halftime deficit and beat No. 9 Baylor 87-71 Saturday.

The Jayhawks (22-5, 10-4 Big 12) outscored the Bears 55-26 in the second half.

“That’s Harris and (Kevin) McCullar,” Kansas coach Bill Self said when asked to describe the turnaround in the second half. “The good looks (Baylor) got in the second half, they didn’t make them. In the first half, even when they got hard looks, they made them.

“Harris can make shots. He just doesn’t take a lot of them.”

Jalen Wilson led Kansas with 21 points and 13 rebounds. KJ Adams added 17 points and Gradey Dick had 16.

“We just had to gain composure,” Wilson said of the second-half surge. “It’s a long game, and we’re never going to quit.”

The Jayhawks are tied with Texas for the top spot in the Big 12 Conference. The Longhorns beat Oklahoma 85-83 in overtime earlier Saturday.

“You can now start talking about the conference race,” Self said. “There’s only four games left and we’re in a good position.”

Baylor is in sole possession of third place, a game behind Kansas and Texas and a game ahead of Kansas State and Iowa State.

“That’s a good game for the Big 12,” Baylor coach Scott Drew said. “You saw what we were capable of in the first half and what Kansas is capable of in the second half.”

Baylor (20-7, 9-5) got nearly all of its scoring from its three-guard combo of Adam Flagler (22 points) Keyonte George (20 points) and LJ Cryer (15 points). The rest of the team combined to score just 14 points.

Baylor shot 9 of 14 from 3-point range in the first half and and 10 for 25 overall. Conversely, Kansas, which hit only 1 of 11 from beyond the arc in the first half finished 6 for 21 from long distance.

The Jayhawks scored the last three points of the first half and the first 10 of the second half to trim a 15-point deficit to 45-42 with less than 2:30 gone in the second half.

“As good as we were in the first half, that’s how bad we were in the second half,” Drew said. “They just killed us in transition.”

When Dick hit a 3-pointer at the 14:29 mark, Kansas had stormed all the way back and led 50-49. The Jayhawks never trailed again and extended the lead to double digits (65-54) at the 10:20 mark of the second half.

“You’re not going to change (the momentum) by making shots,” Wilson said. “It’s going to start by making stops. We needed to be aggressive.”

The Bears led 20-14 at the second media timeout with Cryer (11 points) and Flagler (9) combining for all 20 Baylor points. Baylor used an 8-0 run to extend the lead to 33-21 with 5:07 left. George joined in the scoring, and when he hit a 3-pointer with 3:54, followed by another with 3:32 left, the Bears led 39-23 with all the points coming from the three guards.

Baylor led 45-32 at halftime after hitting nine 3-pointers. George led the Bears with 15 first-half points. Flagler had 14 and Cryer had 13. Jalen Bridges had the only other three points of the half.

Baylor also held a 21-13 advantage on the boards in the first half.

THE TAKEAWAY

Baylor: The Bears need to find other scoring besides their three guards. When they went cold in the second half, the Bears had no answer.

Kansas: The Jayhawks are tough to beat in Allen Fieldhouse. With the quick start to the second half, the crowd got behind the Jayhawks, who rallied.

UP NEXT

Baylor: The Bears travel to No. 12 Kansas State on Tuesday night.

Kansas: The Jayhawks travel to Fort Worth, Texas, for a Big Monday matchup with No. 22 TCU.

Jackson-Davis scores 26, leads No. 14 Indiana past Illinois


BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Trayce Jackson-Davis quickly caught and surpassed his coach on Indiana’s career scoring list Saturday. It took the senior more time to help the No. 14 Hoosiers surpass Illinois.

Jackson-Davis finished with 26 points, 12 rebounds, five blocks and added yet another milestone to his expansive list, while Jalen Hood-Schifino made the go-ahead free throws with 30.7 seconds left to finally give Indiana the lead and a 71-68 victory.

“It’s an accomplishment,” Jackson-Davis said. “I’m just glad we found a way to get that one. They were without one of their best players and those dudes showed a lot of heart. So just finding a way down the stretch and getting stops, that was big for us.”

Jackson-Davis and the Hoosiers (19-8, 10-6 Big Ten) have won nine of their last 11 and 15 in a row on their home court. And thanks to the last of Hood-Schifino’s 13 points and Jackson-Davis’ final basket – a breakaway dunk in the waning seconds – Indiana had just enough to erase a nine-point deficit over the final 12 1/2 minutes.

Illinois guard Jayden Epps could have tied it with 16.7 seconds left but missed the first of two free throws. RJ Melendez could have forced overtime with a 3-pointer at the buzzer, but it was off the mark.

And while Jackson-Davis could have celebrated after finishing the game with 2,081 points – 20 more than Hoosiers coach Mike Woodson scored during his college career – it was the second-year coach who seemed most appreciative of the feat.

“I’ve been sitting in that spot for a long time, and for him to surpass it, man, it’s special,” Woodson said. “But he can’t stop there. It’s just points. He’s still staring at two things, a Big Ten title and a national title, and that’s where I’m trying to get him.”

The latest win should help Indiana’s case. At halftime, the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee announced it had projected Indiana as the overall No. 13 seed.

Matthew Mayer and the Fighting Illini (17-9, 8-7) certainly had other plans – even with their top scorer, Terrence Shannon, in the concussion protocol. Mayer scored 16 of his 24 points and made all four of his 3-pointers in the first half. Epps added 12 points.

Illinois led from the moment it took a 25-23 lead midway through the first half until Hood-Schifino’s free throws in the game’s final minute. The Illini were up 48-39 with 12:41 to play when Miller Kopp made a 3-pointer, Jackson-Davis answered with back-to-back baskets and a three-point play and eventually tied the score at 56 on a layup with 6:27 to go.

“It was a great college basketball game,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “I thought we did a great job on Trayce and he still had 26 points. I know what Mike is feeling when you’ve got one of the best players in the country, if not the best player in country.”

BIG PICTURE

Illinois: Underwood’s team has won more road games than any other Big Ten school during the past four seasons. This year, though, the calculation has been simple. If they give up fewer than 70 points in league play, they win. If they give up 70 or more, they lose. It barely happened again Saturday.

Indiana: The Hoosiers have been unbeatable at home this season and weren’t about to let their longshot chance of winning a conference crown slip away here. If Indiana replicates its second-half performance next week on the road, it could meet those lofty preseason expectations.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Even though Indiana’s rally came up short at Northwestern on Wednesday, the Hoosiers shouldn’t lose much – if any ground – in the rankings after sweeping Illinois this season.

NEXT MOVE

Jackson-Davis, the first Indiana player to top 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds, told Stadium’s Jeff Goodman that he will leave school after this season.

UP NEXT

Illinois: Begins a two-game homestand Monday against Minnesota.

Indiana: Faces a crucial contest Tuesday at Michigan State in the Spartans’ first home game since the fatal campus shooting.

Kentucky takes big lead, downs No. 10 Tennessee 66-54


LEXINGTON, Ky. – Cason Wallace and Oscar Tshiebwe each scored 16 points and Kentucky rushed to a big lead and beat No. 10 Tennessee 66-54 on Saturday.

The Volunteers (20-7, 9-5 SEC) trailed by 20 points at halftime and lost in their first game since toppling No. 1 Alabama.

The Wildcats (18-9, 9-5) earned their first regular-season sweep of Tennessee since the 2011-12 season. Kentucky defeated the Volunteers 63-56 on Jan. 14 in Knoxville.

Wallace had totaled nine points in the Wildcats’ previous two games.

“He was ready to play,” Kentucky coach John Calipari said. “He hasn’t been good in afternoon games, and I reminded him (before the game), this team needs everybody.”

Chris Livingston added 12 points and completed a double-double with 10 rebounds. Jacob Toppin had 11.

Coming off their 68-59 home win over Alabama on Wednesday, the Volunteers failed to duplicate the same defensive prowess they displayed against the Crimson Tide, especially in the first half.

Tennessee coach Rick Barnes was disappointed in his team’s ability to maintain the focus it had earlier in the week against Alabama, a problem that has plagued his team the entire year.

“I wish I knew about the (inconsistency issues), we’d fix it,” he said. “I think it goes back, and I don’t understand, with as much time as we spend, older guys talking about doing your job, playing your role night in and night out, and not letting emotion get the best of us.”

Tennessee struggled during the first 20 minutes and trailed 39-19 at the break. The Volunteers shot 31% in the first half whole going 1 for 13 from 3-point range.

“What I liked was how we defended and how we rebounded,” Calipari said. “We outrebounded them by eight, you understand, in the country they’re like the best, they’re a plus eight rebounding and we ended up being plus eight in the first half.”

Santiago Vescovi led Tennessee with 17 points and Jahmai Mashack had 16.

Both teams were shorthanded. The Volunteers were minus starter Julian Phillips (hip) and senior reserve Josiah Jordan-James (ankle). Kentucky was missing senior guards Sahvir Wheeler (ankle) and C.J. Fredrick (ribs).

BIG PICTURE

Tennessee: The Volunteers were outrebounded 43-23 in their loss to the Wildcats in Knoxville and didn’t fare much better in the rematch. Kentucky held a 40-32 edge on the glass. … Tennessee never got closer than eight points during the second half.

Kentucky: The Wildcats continue to make a late push for an NCAA Tournament berth and notched their second straight Quad 1 victory and third of the year. Kentucky positioned itself for a higher seed in the SEC Tournament with two weeks remaining in the regular season. “Talking us out of the NCAA tournament does not work,” Calipari said. “You either play yourself in or you play. . we’ve had two losses that you would like to have back. We’ve had other games, really the first game. But you know what? None of that matters now. Everything is just going forward.”

GLORY DAYS

The Wildcats honored its 1996-1998 teams during halftime. Kentucky won the national title in 1996, was runner-up in 1997 and captured its second title in three years in 1998. Former coach Tubby Smith, who guided the Wildcats to the national title in his first season at the helm in 1998, was in attendance as well as former coaches and players from those three teams.

UP NEXT

Tennessee: At Texas A&M on Tuesday.

Kentucky: At Florida on Wednesday.

Spartans pregame ceremony honors 3 killed in campus shooting


EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State women’s basketball players wiped away tears as they stood shoulder to shoulder during a moment of silence before losing to No. 8 Maryland 66-61 on Saturday, less than a week after three students were killed in a shooting on campus.

“I’m really proud of us for just showing up,” said Julia Ayrault, who led the Spartans with 15 points. “It’s hard to come back and play a game that seems so small.”

Diamond Miller scored 29 points and helped the Terrapins (22-5, 13-3 Big Ten) hold on for the win after leading by 16 points in the second half.

“We knew today would be extremely emotional,” Maryland coach Brenda Frese said. “Michigan State was one possession away from taking this game from us.”

The Spartans (13-13, 5-10) rallied to have a chance at pulling off an upset, coming up short after DeeDee Hagerman missed a 3-pointer with 3 seconds left.

“They’re strong,” Miller said. “They’re resilient. They did not stop.”

Michigan State players wore white shirts with “Spartan Strong” and the school’s logo in green during warmups while coaches, support staff, administrators, cheerleaders and mascot sported the tops all afternoon.

“We all need healing and sports can do that,” said Michigan State acting coach Dean Lockwood, who has filled in for Suzy Merchant since she was in a car crash last month. “We wanted this to be a healing event for our community.”

The victims, and survivors, were honored with pregame remarks as athletic events resumed on a campus and community reeling from the tragedy. On Saturday, four of the wounded students remained in critical condition at a Lansing hospital and one was still hospitalized in stable condition.

Funerals were held earlier in the day for Brian Fraser and Alexandria Verner while Arielle Anderson’s funeral is scheduled for next week. They were among eight students shot two buildings that are one-third of a mile apart on winding sidewalks on campus.

Police say Anthony McRae, a 43-year-old man with no connection to the school, went into Berkey Hall where evening classes were being held and opened fire in a classroom then walked about 5 minutes away to the MSU Student Union and fired more shots before fleeing and dying from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot.

The union, which would normally be open on a Saturday afternoon, had signs in door windows that informed visitors it was closed until further notice.

Red and yellow flowers were placed in door handles at the the northern entrance and on the other side, a slew of flower bouquets were strewn on steps on a sun-splashed, relatively warm afternoon. Near the Berkey Hall sign, flowers and candles were placed in a tree bed where Michigan State graduate Pedro Kuyenga bowed his head for a few minutes.

“I prayed for the souls of the students who departed unexpectedly and sadly,” he said. “I prayed to give the families affected comfort, and the knowledge and wisdom to the hospital staff helping the students recover.”

Streams of people also visited “The Rock,” a community gathering place that has become a makeshift memorial in the days since the attack, and the Spartan Statue, where a sea of flowers have been placed this week.

The Michigan State men’s basketball team, which like the women had a game postponed earlier in the week, traveled to play rival Michigan on the road Saturday night.

The rivalry rested during a poignant pregame in Ann Arbor, were a long moment of silence was broken by the Michigan band playing “MSU Shadows,” while Crisler Arena was dimly lit with green and white lights from LED wristbands that were given to fans.

“I thought it was a very classy move on their part,” Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said after losing to Michigan 84-72.

The Wolverines, and their student section, wore maize shirts with Michigan Basketball Stands with MSU across the chest.

BIG PICTURE

Maryland: Miller, the Big Ten player of the week, needs more teammates to make shots than they did Saturday to make a deep runs in the conference and NCAA Tournaments.

Michigan State: Athletic director Alan Haller said he hoped the game that drew about 3,439 fans gave the grieving community a place to gather after athletic events were cancelled earlier in the week.

UP NEXT

Maryland: Host No. 7 Iowa on Tuesday. The Hawkeyes handed the Terrapins a 96-82 loss two weeks ago.

Michigan State: Host Minnesota on Wednesday, the last home game for the Spartans

Nowell scores 20, No. 12 K-State beats No. 19 Iowa St 61-55


MANHATTAN, Kan. – Markquis Nowell hit a 3-pointer from near midcourt with 2:42 remaining to help boost No. 12 Kansas State to a 61-55 win over No. 19 Iowa State on Saturday.

Nowell finished with 20 points. Keyontae Johnson had 15 points for the Wildcats (20-7, 8-6 Big 12). Nowell scored 18 of his points in the second half.

“I just wanted to win,” Nowell said. “I wanted to do anything possible to win today, and that was my mindset.”

Aljaz Kunc led Iowa State (17-9, 8-6) with 15 points.

Without their 3-point leader, Caleb Grill, in the lineup, the Cyclones worked the inside. They had 24 points inside and relied on balanced scoring, led by Kunc.

“We just weren’t as intentional defensively, so I felt like it threw our game off balance,” Iowa State head coach T.J. Otzelberger said. “Credit to K-State for the job they did defensively, but it played a role in stretching us out more.”

Cyclone guards Jaren Holmes and Gabe Kalscheur went a combined 6 for 30 from the floor.

Iowa State entered the game leading the Big 12 in steals and boasting the conference’s best turnover margin. The Wildcats entered with 84 turnovers in the last five games. Yet, Kansas State kept the turnover rate under control with only 11 and generated more points off turnovers with 19.

“Turnovers have been our Achilles heel,” Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang said. “Our guys really locked in on that.”

BIG PICTURE

Kansas State: After losing its last two games to unranked opponents, the Wildcats stayed above .500 in the conference and tied with Iowa State in the standings heading into the final four games of the season.

Iowa State: The Cyclones had an opportunity to sweep the regular-season series against the Wildcats and are in the heart of a tight race inside the top four of the conference. Seeding could become crucial in the Big 12 tournament in March.

UP NEXT

Kansas State: Hosts No. 9 Baylor on Tuesday.

Iowa State: Visits No. 6 Texas on Tuesday.